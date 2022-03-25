Burbank Police Log: March 7 – March 13

The Burbank police department is always on duty and always prepared for any situation.

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2022. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.

Performing its duties around the clock, the Burbank police department sometimes has to place people under arrest.

On Sunday, March 13, Rennie Dean Hurtado, a resident of Panorama City was picked up at St. Joseph Medical Center after being charged with disorderly conduct. The time is 3:15 p.m.

Brooks Andrew Lerian lives in Burbank and was taken into custody at Alameda Ave. and Chavez St. and the charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug. It took place at 1:43 a.m.

German Rolando Dixon is a Burbank computer mechanic and was nabbed after being charged with domestic battery. It happened at 9:00 a.m.

Tujunga construction worker Tigran Tsaturyan was handcuffed after being charged with 22910 (A) of the state penal code – 29800 (A) (1) PC – 23900 PC – petty theft – 11370.1 (A) of the state health and safety code – possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant. It took place at 1:30 p.m.

Northridge resident Erika Alisia Hoeper is a Lyft driver and was apprehended at San Fernando Blvd. and Ontario St. The time is 1:30 p.m. and the charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Avetik Avo Gyandzhyan is a Pasadena helicopter pilot and was arrested at 1205 East Elmwood Ave. The time is 5:27 p.m. and the charge is possession of heroin/cocaine.

Sean Thomas O’Neil Ryan lives in Phoenix and was handcuffed at 2627 North Hollywood Way. It took place at 8:39 p.m. and the charge is disorderly conduct.

On Saturday, March 12, Edgar Petrosyan, a Burbank resident and an IT employee was nabbed at 1:36 a.m. The location is 509 East San Jose Ave. and the charge is disorderly conduct.

David Buchanan Seay is a police officer and a resident of North Hollywood. Seay was handcuffed at Scott Road and Walnut Ave. and the time is 5:30 a.m. The charges are possession of a controlled substance – 11375 (B) (2) HS and a warrant.

Darryl Kenneth Hart lives in San Diego, is a lighting technician and was cuffed at the same location and the time is 5:30 a.m. The charge is 29800 (A) (1) PC and a warrant.

Robert Lee Setzer was arrested at San Fernando Blvd. and Walnut Ave. and the time is 11:45 a.m. The charges are resisting arrest and being under the influence of a controlled substance.

North Hollywood construction worker Charles Duke Ferguson was picked up at Olive Ave. and Lake St. The time is 1:37 p.m. and the charge is possession of stolen property.

Lawrence Paul Houghton lives in Los Angeles and was taken into custody at Victory Place [Krispy Kreme]. The time is 8:40 p.m. and the charges are possession of stolen property and being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Burbank resident Scott Herbert Hostmyer was arrested at 2466 North Buena Vista St. and the charge is violating a court issued protective order. It took place at 9:30 p.m.

Christina Marie Xenakis Fink lives in Chatsworth, is employed in sales and was nabbed at 4510 Vanowen St. The time is 9:40 p.m. The charges are false impersonation and 11375 (B) (2) HS.

George Townsley Harris resides in Canoga Park and works in computer data entree. Harris was handcuffed at the same location and the same time.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and evasion of paying a fare and a warrant.

Burbank bartender Antonio Almanza Carrera was nabbed at 7:50 p.m. and the charges are child endangerment under conditions other than those likely to produce great bodily harm or death and violating a court order.

Frank Anthony Hapsis is a Huntington Beach student and was picked up after being charged with domestic battery and misappropriation of lost property. The time is 11:40 p.m.

Desiree Nicole Drissi Muniz lives in Burbank and was handcuffed at Pass Ave. and Magnolia Blvd. The time is 11:18 p.m. and the charge is disorderly conduct.

On Friday, March 11, Jessica Granados, a North Hollywood housekeeper was arrested at Vanowen St. The time is 00:05 a.m. and the charges are petty theft – possession of a controlled substance and a warrant.

Noor Ramsis lives in Reseda and works for Farmers Insurance. Ramsis was apprehended at the same site and the time is 00:10 a.m. The charges are petty theft – driving with a suspended or revoked license and resisting arrest.

Anthony Skinner Garcia is a stocker and is a Los Angeles resident. Garcia was nabbed at the LAPD Metro station and the time is 1:10 a.m. The charge is petty theft and a warrant.

Burbank manager Joseph Hovsep Palezyan was taken into custody after being charged with domestic battery. It happened at 1:08 a.m.

Los Angeles resident Dahlia Ruth Romero works as a gardener and was arrested at 254 East Cypress Ave. The charge is vandalism with $400 or more and the time is 2:35 a.m.

Seal Beach manager Rhonda Monee Henderson was handcuffed at Magnolia Blvd. and Keystone St. The time is 6:05 a.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Anthony Miro Latin lives in Laguna Niguel and is a personal trainer. Latin was nabbed at the same site and the same time.

The charges are 4573.5 PC – possession of a controlled substance – possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of drug paraphernalia – 40508 (A) of the state vehicle code and a warrant.

Anthony John Valento resides in Burbank and was arrested after being charged with making criminal threats – contempt of court – domestic battery – 23103 (A) VC – vandalism and warrants. It took place at 6:20 a.m.

Jonathan Michael Barajas is employed in maintenance and lives in Lake Elsinore. Barajas was nabbed at 4:35 p.m. The site is Allen Ave. and Dana St., and the charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with a suspended or revoked license.

Erik Terrazas is a Los Angeles construction worker and was nabbed at the same site and the same time. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Los Angeles resident Leslie Netifnet was handcuffed after being charged with petty theft – identity theft – forging a public seal and forgery. The time is 10:00 p.m. and the site is 1301 North Victory Place.

On Thursday, March 10, Erin Bello Avanesian, a Glendale veterinary technician was arrested at 1301 North Victory Place.

The time is 00:15 a.m. The charges are 11375 (A) HS – possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine and warrants.

Iris Vanessa Ponce lives in Burbank and is employed in sales. Ponce was picked up at the Burbank police department jail lobby and it happened at 9:29 a.m. The charge is petty theft.

Dahlia Ruth Romero is a Los Angeles resident and works as a gardener. Romero was handcuffed at 1501 North Victory Place [Best Buy]. The charge is petty theft and the time is 12:10 p.m.

Leandra Rose Craig is a nail technician and a Burbank resident. Craig was apprehended at Alameda Ave. and Hollywood Way.

It took place at 2:06 p.m. and the charges are possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and warrants.

Alexander Patrick Halvorson is a Los Angeles hairdresser and was handcuffed at 1601 North Victory Place. It occurred at 6:45 p.m.

The charges are 4573.5 PC – petty theft – possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – possession of stolen property – grand theft – burglary and warrants.

Tyrone Marcel McClendon is unemployed and a Burbank resident. McClendon was arrested at San Fernando Blvd. and Magnolia Ave. The charge is disorderly conduct. It took place at 9:45 p.m.

John Benne Jr. is a Panorama City handyman and was taken into custody at Avon St. and Chandler Blvd. The time is 11:20 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

On Wednesday, March 9, Luis Angel Luna Guzman, a North Hollywood cook was apprehended at 00:05 a.m.

The site is San Fernando Blvd. and Bethany Road, and the charges are possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia – driving with a suspended or revoked license and warrants.

Arman Jaburyan is a La Canada tow truck driver and was arrested at Cohasset St. and Glenoaks Blvd. and the time is 00:25 a.m. The charges are possession of a controlled substance and 21510 (A) PC.

Setvak Kirakosian lives in Burbank and is a mechanic. Kirakosian was nabbed at Mariposa St. and Alameda Ave. It took place at 1:20 a.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Stephanie Faye Maggie Laughlin lives in Palmdale and sells items on eBay. Laughlin was nabbed at Mariposa St. and Alameda Ave.

It occurred at 3:35 a.m. The charges are possession of a controlled substance – possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Mindy Lynn Garcia is a Lancaster solar installer and was handcuffed at the same site and the same time. The charges are possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Octavio Fernando Rosas is a Chula Vista networker and was picked up at Hollywood Way and Riverside Drive. It happened at 3:50 a.m. and the charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Victor Medina Rivera is employed as a security guard and is a Los Angeles resident. Rivera was nabbed at the same location and the time is 4:00 a.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Steven Anthony Colbert works the front desk and lives in Los Angeles. Colbert was taken into custody at Third St. and Tujunga Ave. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia. It took place at 6:50 a.m.

Chelsea Elizabeth Lira is a dishwasher and a resident of Sun Valley. Lira was arrested at Brighton St. and Glenoaks Blvd. and the time is 9:59 a.m. The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of a controlled substance.

Cody Richard Croft lives in Burbank and was arrested at 1811 North Avon St. It happened at 12:30 p.m. and the charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Gardena business manager Keith Marvel Shaw Jr. was apprehended at Coldwater Canyon Ave. and Hamlin Ave. It took place at 12:45 p.m.

The charges are battery that causes serious bodily injury – assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm – making criminal threats – possession of stolen property – grand theft – vandalism – being an unlicensed driver and warrants.

Jenelle Jennie Chirps is a Los Angeles student and was taken into custody at Glenoaks Blvd. and Valencia Ave. The time is 3:45 p.m. The charge is being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Steven William Place is a reseller and a Santa Monica resident. Place was picked up at Hollywood Way and Magnolia Blvd. The charge is 3455 (B) (1) PC and a warrant. It happened at 5:00 p.m.

Christopher Wayne Arms is a North Hollywood construction worker and was nabbed at 900 Burbank Blvd.

It took place at 10:00 p.m. and the charges are possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Ilya Sahakyan is employed as a cook and lives in Glendale. Sahakyan was cuffed at Vanowen St. and Buena Vista St. It occurred at 10:30 p.m. The charges are driving with a suspended or revoked license and possession of heroin/cocaine.

On Tuesday, March 8, Vahan Bartoumian, a resident of Anaheim who works in retail merchandise was nabbed at 1301 North Victory Place.

It happened at 1:00 a.m. and the charges are possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Karen Kirakosyan is a Sun Valley dispatcher and was arrested at Angeleno Ave. and Bel Aire Drive. The time is 00:50 a.m. and the charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Van Nuys handyman Christian Pacheco was handcuffed at Brighton St. and Burbank Blvd. and the time is 3:20 a.m. The charges are possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Brian Olvera Moreno is a tattoo artist and a Los Angeles resident. Moreno was apprehended at 935 North Hollywood Way and the charges are resisting arrest – vandalism – forgery – possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant. It took place at 8:10 a.m.

Brock Andrew Palombo is a COVID-19 tester and a Los Angeles resident. Palombo was taken into custody at 1351 North Victory Place and the time is 8:20 a.m.

The charges are battery – burglary – possession of burglary tools – petty theft – grand theft – possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – possession of heroin/cocaine and warrants.

Dustin Kyle Helton works in shipping and lives in Sherman Oaks. Helton was picked up at 1030 West Olive Ave. and the time is 1:00 p.m. The charge is indecent exposure.

Jose Enrique is a North Hollywood cashier and was handcuffed at 2500 West Victory Place. The time is 5:15 p.m. and the charges are petty theft – giving false information to a police officer – violating a court order and warrants.

Nancy Basulto is a housekeeper and was apprehended at 2255 North Buena Vista St. and the time is 8:40 p.m. The charges are possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Monday, March 7, Edwin Von Eric Wilson, who lives in Los Angeles and is unemployed was picked up at 201 East Magnolia Blvd. The charge is 3000.08 PC and a warrant. It occurred at 1:25 a.m.

Sargis Sargsyan is an Uber delivery driver and resides in Glendale. Sargsyan was handcuffed at Lincoln St. and Burbank Blvd. The time is 2:35 a.m. The charge is 11375 (B) (2) HS.

Arleta detailer Ivan Martinez Hidalgo was nabbed at Hollywood Way and Clark Ave. It took place at 2:45 a.m. and the charge is possession of nitrous oxide.

Maxim Edward Contino is employed as a server and is a Burbank resident. Contino was nabbed at 201 East Angeleno Ave. and the time is 7:40 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – vandalism and a warrant.

Rizalino Laboriante works as a CMA and lives in North Hollywood. Laboriante was arrested at 7:45 a.m. and the charges are sexual battery and making unlawful sexual penetration.

William Urizal Pascual lives in Los Angeles and was taken into custody at Buena Vista St. and Verdugo Ave. It took place at 8:10 a.m. and the charges are burglary and possession of a controlled substance.

Mitchell Christopher Wardrop is a Burbank dishwasher and was nabbed at 1601 North Victory Blvd. It happened at 10:00 a.m. and the charges are possession of stolen property and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Ronnie Gene Valdez Orona Jr. is a construction worker and a resident of Los Angeles. Orona was apprehended at 11:30 a.m. The charge is assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm.

Van Nuys warehouse clerk James Ernesto Dominguez was arrested at 10950 Sherman Way and the time is 12:30 p.m. The charge is battery and 3056 PC.

Annika Detti works as a reseller and lives in Glendale. Detti was arrested at Macy’s. The time is 3:10 p.m. The charges are identity theft – petty theft – grand theft and a warrant.

Davit Harutyunyan lives in Glendale and was taken into custody at 1801 Victory Place. It happened at 6:40 p.m. The charges are petty theft and possession of burglary tools.

Arsen Tumanyan works for Postmates and is a Sun Valley resident. Tumanyan was cuffed at 7:20 p.m. The charges are child endangerment – 11370.1 (A) HS – 11375 (B) (2) HS and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jose Juan Jacobo Alvarado is a Sun Valley construction worker. Alvarado was nabbed at Flower St. and Alameda Ave. The time is 8:00 p.m. and the charges are possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Adham Aly lives in Pomona and is employed as a security guard. Aly was taken into custody at Vanowen St., and Ontario St. and the time is 11:40 p.m. and the charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.