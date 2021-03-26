Burbank Police Log: March 9 – March 14

Always busy and on duty could be the motto of the men and women in blue.



Part of the duties of the Burbank police department is to apprehend individuals and on Sunday, March 14, Norman Alfred Riedel, a Los Angeles painter was taken into custody at Winona Ave. and Lincoln St.

The charge is being in possession of a controlled substance and the time is 1:05 a.m.

Mylinna D. Linder lives in Burbank and works at Starbucks. Linder was arrested at 2200 Empire Ave. The charge is trespassing and the time is 4:15 a.m.

Martin Gallegos Delgado resides in Oxnard and is employed in construction. Delgado was handcuffed at Glenwood Place and Magnolia Blvd.

The charges are driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving under the influence with .08 or above. It happened at 4:46 a.m.

Jessica Lee Laurent lives in Santa Ana and is a machinist. Laurent was nabbed at Best Buy.

The charges are 29800 (A) (1), 11370.1 (A), possession of a controlled substance, possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. It occurred at 10:30 a.m.

Keith Alexander Laurent lives in Santa Ana and is a machinist. Laurent was cuffed at the same location and the same time.

The charges are 29800 (A) (1), 11370.1 (A), possession of a controlled substance, possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Carlos Armando Penatelino is a resident of Los Angeles, is employed as a welder and was brought into custody at Verdugo Ave. and Flower St.

It happened at 6:35 p.m. and the charges are vandalism of $400 or more, possession of drug paraphernalia, being an unlicensed driver and a warrant.

Anthony Gonzalo Lucero is a Los Angeles salesman. Lucero was arrested at the same location and the time is 6:31 p.m. The charge is vandalism of $400 or more.

Omar Ramirez resides in North Hollywood and was nabbed at First St. and Magnolia Blvd.

The charges are disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace and 3455 (A). The time is 7:23 p.m.

Erica Lynne Hanning lives in Niceville and was handcuffed at Burbank Blvd. and Victory Blvd. The charge is 11351 HS and the time is 9:15 p.m.

Daniel Thomas Larsen is a resident of Encino and is a plasterer. Larsen was apprehended at the same site and the time is 10:00 p.m. The charge is 11351 HS.

On Saturday, March 13, Luis Angel Duarte Hernandez, a Compton resident was handcuffed at San Fernando Blvd. and Magnolia Blvd.

The charges are disorderly conduct, driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug, possession of a controlled substance and warrants. The time is 00:15 a.m.

Glendale resident Brian Duane Holland works in IT support and was picked up at after being charged with spousal abuse and the time is 00:40 a.m.

Frank Carlos Rivas lives in North Hollywood and is a power washer. Rivas was cuffed at 252 West Elm Ave.

The charges are vandalism of $400 or more, 186.22 (B) (1), possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and 1203.2. The time is 3:20 a.m.

Dale Fredric Cooper is a Los Angeles warehouse worker and was taken into custody at Olive Ave. and Glenoaks Blvd.

The charge is disorderly conduct and outstanding warrants. It happened at 8:45 a.m.

Joanna Lea Giffen is a Los Angeles panhandler and was nabbed at 349 South Glenoaks Blvd.

The charges are robbery and assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm and the time is 12:15 p.m.

Kilvin McCord Brawley lives in Los Angeles and works in home improvement. Brawley was arrested at Hollywood Way and the Whitnall Fwy. The time is 4:45 p.m. and the charges are battery, trespassing and warrants.

Reynaldo Jorge Cuba is a resident of Mission Hills and is a food server. Cuba was cuffed at Brighton St. and San Fernando Blvd.

It occurred at 9:15 p.m. and the charges are possession of drug paraphernalia, 16028 (A), 23152 (F), driving with a suspended or revoked license and warrants.

Armen Arthur Armstone is a North Hollywood resident and is employed as a bookkeeper.

Armstone was placed in custody at Pacific Ave. and Hollywood Way. The time is 10:19 p.m. and the charges are being in possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Shawn David Pryor lives in Burbank and is a factory worker. Pryor was arrested at Alameda Ave. and Hollywood Way. The charges are 2131 and spousal abuse and the time is 11:30 p.m.

On Friday, March 12, Albert Balian, a North Hollywood resident and laboratory operator was nabbed at Victory Blvd. and Buena Vista St.

It occurred at 1:49 a.m. and the charge is driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Jose Manuel Tamayo Rodriguez is a resident of Oakland and is employed in demolition.

Rodriguez was cuffed at Pass Ave. and Olive Ave. The charges are grand theft, 466 and possession of drug paraphernalia. It happened at 9:45 a.m.

Oscar Gonzalez works in demolition and lives in Union City. Gonzalez was apprehended at the same location and the same time. The charge is grand theft.

Marvin Ezequiel Franco lives in North Hollywood, works in security and was nabbed at 1051 West Burbank Blvd. [Costco]. The time is 11:00 a.m. The charge is 23103 (A).

Antonio Vantrell Echols is a car detailer and a North Hollywood resident. Echols was picked up at 1601 North Victory Place.

The charges are 475 (B), identity theft, petty theft, and 485. The time is 3:30 p.m.

Octavius Cornelius Jones is a Palm Springs resident and a construction worker and was taken into custody at Home Depot.

The charges are petty theft, identity theft, being in possession of drug paraphernalia, 1551 (A), 485, giving false information to a police officer and warrants.

Levik Khodaverdy lives in Burbank, works as a driver and was handcuffed at 301 East Angeleno Ave.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and petty theft. It took place at 9:21 p.m.

On Thursday, March 11, Raymond Salazar-Felix, who resides in Delano and is unemployed was was nabbed at Flower St. and 51st.

It took place at 3:15 p.m. The charge is possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of a controlled substance.

Leoniqua Maryum Muhammad is a Los Angeles warehouse worker. Muhammad was arrested at 1051 West Burbank Blvd.

The charges are 22819 (A), petty theft and possession of stolen property. The time is 6:20 p.m.

John Michael Murphy Wallace is an attendant/caddy and lives in Glendale. Wallace was nabbed at 461 East Providencia Ave.

The charge is driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage. The time is 7:20 p.m.

Amalya Jessica Sutton lives in Burbank and is unemployed. Sutton was handcuffed at Magnolia Blvd. and Avon St.

The charges are robbery, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, battery, driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and warrants. The time is 8:30 p.m.

On Wednesday, March 10, Michell Bejar, who resides in Burbank was arrested at Magnolia Blvd. and Kenwood St.

The charges are being in possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. The time is 00:50 a.m.

Armen Revazyan lives in Northridge, works in trucking and was nabbed at 154 West Providencia Ave.

The charges are 29800 (A) (1), 30305 (A) (1), possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of heroin/cocaine, driving with a suspended or revoked license, grand theft and a warrant. The time is 5:45 p.m.

Danny Marquez Mendoza is a Los Angeles resident and is unemployed. Mendoza was picked up at 2210 West Olive Ave.

The charges are being under the influence of a controlled substance and disturbing the peace. The time is 8:45 a.m.

Julia James Barboza lives in Lynwood and is an influencer. Barboza was arrested at Flower St. and 51st. The charge is being in possession of a stolen vehicle and the time is 3:15 p.m.

Flavio Salazar Jr. lives in Delano and works in decals and wrap. Salazar was handcuffed at the same site, the same time and the same charge.

On Tuesday, March 9, Dulce Guadalupe Lopez, a salesperson and a Huntington Park resident was nabbed at Kenneth Road and Walnut Ave. The time is 3:20 a.m. and the charge is 21310.

Andre Martin Maestas lives in Fort Lupton and works with the Bible. Maestas was apprehended at 1501 North Victory Place. The charge is petty theft and it occurred at 2:50 p.m.

Karina Nichole Garcia is a medical assistant and resides in Los Angeles. Garcia was arrested at Victory Blvd. and Cypress Ave.

The charges are petty theft and possession of drug paraphernalia. The time is 5:53 p.m.

Los Angeles salesman Nelson Garcia was nabbed at the same site and the same time. The charges are the same.

Paul Scott Garcia lives in Northridge and is employed as a gold broker. Garcia was brought into custody after being charged with spousal abuse and the time is 9:25 p.m.

Iliana Perez is a North Hollywood resident and is employed as a manager. Perez was nabbed at Empire Ave. and Avon St. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia and the time is 9:50 p.m.

Ruben Perez Raygoza lives in North Hollywood and works as a manager. Raygoza was picked up at the same location and the time is 9:10 p.m. The charges are identity theft and possession of drug paraphernalia.