Burbank Police Log: May 1 – May 7

Law and order are maintained by the hard-working crew of the Burbank police department.

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law.



Burbank is a safe and secure community because of the hard work and dedication of the police department and on Sunday, May 7, Jesse Almaguer Luna, who lives in San Fernando was picked up at the San Fernando police department station. The time is 00:10 a.m. The charge is burglary.

Mark Neshan Markarian is a cashier and a Burbank resident and was taken into custody at 1711 Grismer Ave. and the time is 1:30 a.m. The charge is contempt of court.

Ahmad Kamal Elden Seif is a contractor and a resident of Burbank. Seif was nabbed after being charged with domestic battery. It took place at 2:00 a.m.

Erik Ohanyan lives in Granada Hills and is employed as a credit repairman and was handcuffed at Pass Ave. and Alameda Ave. and the time is 4:55 a.m.

The charges Ohanyan faces are identity theft – petty theft – possession of Xanax and receiving stolen property.

Edwin Ujenio Pereira is a Los Angeles truck driver and was arrested at Empire Ave. and Buena Vista St. and the time is 4:01 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Julio Cesar Ahumada lives in Hemet and is a caregiver and was apprehended at 301 North Pass Ave. [Vons] and the time is 3:46 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Lacey Bowens lives in Sun valley and is a sales representative and was nabbed at 1601 Victory Place and the time is 1:49 p.m. The charges are petty theft and possession of a controlled substance for sale.

Pacoima landscaper Victory Maldonado was pinched at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 6:40 p.m. The charges are petty theft and possession of a controlled substance.

Paul Anthony Zabala lives in Sun Valley and is employed as a grip and was arrested at 4125 Warner Blvd. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance. The time is 10:00 p.m.

Arutyun Boyadzhyan is a North Hollywood salesman and was taken into custody at 1800 Empire Ave. The time is 11:53 p.m. The charges are petty theft and possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Saturday, May 6, Scott Francis Goodwin, a Sun Valley contractor was arrested at the Glendale police department jail and the time is 2:15 a.m.

The charges Goodwin faces are grand theft – tampering with a motor vehicle and warrants.

Exa Sayana Briceida Sanchez lives in Canoga Park and is a nurse and was nabbed at Hollywood Way and Chandler Blvd. The time is 3:00 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Michael Merlin Gravlin resides in North Hollywood and was taken into custody at Chandler Blvd. and Avon St. The time is 8:55 a.m.

The charges are resisting arrest – possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine and a Burbank municipal code violation.

Los Angeles warehouse worker Jonathan Blake Harvey was pinched at Walmart. The time is 7:50 p.m. The charges are petty theft twice – possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Christopher Guerrero is a Burbank mechanic and was apprehended at 11:10 p.m. at Tourney Road and Magic Mountain Parkway. The charge is felony reckless evading.

Edgar Eduardo Hernandez is a Palmdale handyman and was arrested at 2220 North Naomi St. It happened at 11:00 p.m. The charge is being under the influence of a controlled drug.

On Friday, May 5, Arianna Marie Hernandez, who lives in Burbank and is a cashier was pinched at 2:20 a.m. The charge is spousal abuse.

Jennifer Patricia Hurtado lives in Van Nuys and is employed in customer service and was nabbed at Verdugo Ave. and Whitnall Hwy. The charges are receiving stolen property – petty theft twice and battery. It occurred at 3:20 a.m.

Diondrae Browning lives in Los Angeles and works with tiny home products and was taken into custody at Maple St. and Hatteras St. The time is 4:45 a.m. The charges is possession of a controlled substance.

Los Angeles resident Ryan Levon Roman is employed in marketing and was handcuffed at the Burbank airport. The time is 10:30 a.m. The charge is grand theft.

Michael Darrell Pritchett lives in Palmdale and is employed in sales and was nabbed at 1351 North Victory Place. The charge is petty theft. It happened at 1:15 p.m.

On Thursday, May 4, Jorge Orozco, who lives in Sun Valley and is a cook was apprehended at Frederic St. and San Fernando Road and the time is 9:50 a.m. The charges are making criminal threats and battery.

Erik Rivera lives in Burbank and is a comedian and was taken into custody at Keystone St. and Verdugo Ave. at 11:10 a.m. The charge is vandalism with $400 or more.

Maria Batikyan is a Glendale student and was picked up at 1800 West Empire Ave. [Target] and the time is 3:15 p.m. The charge is grand theft.

Glendale student Gabriella Poghosyan was nabbed at the same site and the time is 3:50 p.m. The charge is the same.

Steven Vincent Madrid is a Burbank student and was taken into custody at 550 North First St. and the time is 10:30 p.m. The charges are carrying a concealed weapon and battery.

On Wednesday, May 3, Shawn Wesley Taylor, who lives in Burbank and is disabled was nabbed at 200 North Third St. [Burbank police department]. The time is 9:15 a.m. The charge is failure to register as a sex offender and a warrant.

John Christopher Thibodeau is employed in textiles and lives in Los Angeles and was picked up at Alameda Ave. and Buena Vista St. and the time is 11:15 a.m. the charge is disorderly conduct.

Michael Patrick Frank is an Oak View construction worker and was arrested at the Burbank police department counter and the time is 2:50 p.m. The charge is vandalism and warrants.

Quincy Deron Lacy Miller lives in Compton and is a music artist and was nabbed at 201 East Magnolia Blvd. and the time is 4:59 p.m. The charge is possession of counterfeit items.

Los Angeles resident Durion Treon Williams is a music writer and was pinched at the west garage and the time is 4:15 p.m. The charge is possession of counterfeit items.

Angel Leyva Reyes lives in Los Angeles and was taken into custody at the Southgate police department. The charge is assault with a deadly weapon. The time is 6:00 p.m.

North Hollywood resident Gene Roman is employed in drywall and was cuffed at the Empire Center. It took place at 9:15 p.m.

The charges Roman faces are being under the influence of a controlled substance or drug and receiving stolen property.

On Tuesday, May 2, Athina Baghounian, a Burbank caregiver was handcuffed at Providencia Ave. and Kenneth Road. The time is 3:09 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Jennifer Dale Johnson lives in North Hollywood and was apprehended at Magnolia Blvd. and Evergreen St. and the time is 11:00 a.m. The charges are disorderly conduct twice and a warrant.

Daniel Angel Stallings is a fisherman and a Los Angeles resident and was nabbed at 1800 West Empire Ave. The charges are receiving stolen property – possession of a controlled substance and petty theft. The time is 3:56 p.m.

Phillip Urquidi is a forklift driver and a Pacoima resident and was taken into custody at Brighton St. and San Fernando Blvd. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia and the time is 10:20 p.m.

Pacoima resident Michael Samuel Williams works as a physician’s assistant and was nabbed at the same location and the time is 10:15 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – altering a gun’s identification number and possession of drugs while armed.

Iris Elizabeth Hernandez lives in Burbank and was arrested at 501 South Buena Vista St. and the time is 11:45 p.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

On Monday, May 1, Diego Rafael Arias, a Los Angeles resident who is unemployed was taken into custody at 2265 North Hollywood Way and the time is 1:15 a.m.

The charges are resisting arrest – possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia and trespassing.

Sarita Fe Wilson lives in Van Nuys and is an entrepreneur and was nabbed at Edison Blvd. and Rose St.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug – driving with a suspended or revoked license and a warrant. The time is 3:14 a.m.

North Hollywood resident Ana Margarita Calderson is unemployed and was arrested at Evergreen St. and Magnolia Blvd. and the time is 9:30 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and petty theft.

Erika Pena lives in Van Nuys and is a cashier and was handcuffed at Magnolia Blvd. and Third St. The time is 3:42 p.m.

The charges are identity theft – possession of drug paraphernalia – petty theft – trespassing twice and warrants.

Erin Brooke Bondy is a recruiter and a Long Beach resident and was nabbed at Cedar Ave. and San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 5:20 p.m.

The charges Bondy faces are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Miguel Perez is a Los Angeles plumber and was pinched at Griffith Park Drive and Magnolia Blvd. The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and misdemeanor hit and run. The time is 3:31 p.m.