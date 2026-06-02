Burbank Police Log: May 11 – May 17

Keeping the community safe and secure is important and the police does its fair share.

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2026. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.

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Burbank’s men and women in blue on Sunday, May 17, apprehended Misha Diane Cooper, a Los Angeles resident at Glenoaks Blvd. and Naomi St. The time is 7:10 a.m. The charge is a warrant.

Jacob Stephen Dornberg lives in Los Angeles and was nabbed at San Fernando Blvd. and Orange Grove Ave. It took place at 1:00 p.m. The charge is warrants.

Jennifer Marie Flora is an Arleta resident and was pinched after being charged with a warrant. The time is 11:06 p.m.

Rigoberto Guerra Barajas lives in Sun Valley and was apprehended at Hollywood Way and Verdugo Ave.

It occurred at 8:34 p.m. The charge is being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Antonia Hutchinson is a Burbank resident and was pinched at 1051 West Burbank Blvd. The time is 6:20 p.m. The charge is burglary.

Nicholas Thomas Hutchinson was handcuffed at the same site and at the same time. The charge is the same.

William Allison Jackson lives in Sherman Oaks and was arrested at Magnolia Blvd. and Ford St. It took place at 7:30 a.m. The charge is possession of methamphetamines.

Gabriel Perez resides in Los Angeles and was sacked after being charged with driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug. The time is 1:45 a.m.

Kevin Eduardo Perez lives in Sun Valley and is employed at a restaurant and was nabbed at 4116 West Woodland Ave and the time is 4:20 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of methamphetamines and a warrant.

Michael Nathan Turner lives in Burbank and was pinched after being charged with grand theft. The time is 4:45 a.m.

Eric Alexander Vasquez Santiago was arrested after being charged with statutory rape. The time is 9:51 p.m.

Shawn Michael Watters is a Los Angeles resident and was apprehended at San Fernando Blvd. and Alameda Ave. The time is 3:43 p.m.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance – possession of methamphetamines and identity theft.

On Saturday, May 16, Gloria Raquel Alvarez Avila, a West Covina resident was arrested at Harvard Road and Glenoaks Blvd.

The time is 00:39 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of methamphetamines and a warrant.

Robin Della Baker lives in Los Angeles and was picked up at Olive Ave. and Keystone St. and the time is 11:30 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and being under the influence of a controlled substance.

William Becerra Gazca is a resident of Sylmar and was apprehended after being charged with resisting arrest – joyriding and driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug. The time is 8:33 p.m.

Corey James Berry lives in Van Nuys and was handcuffed at 1800 West Empire Ave. It took place at 8:00 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of methamphetamines – possession of a controlled substance and identity theft.

Burbank resident Leonard Andrew Chavez Jr. was cuffed at Wyoming Ave. and Ontario St. and the time is 3:58 a.m. The charges are resisting arrest.

Serjio Alejandro Escobar lives in Los Angeles and was sacked after being charged with vandalism with $400 or more. It took place at 10:02 a.m.

Vince Jerome Ferrell is a Los Angeles resident and was pinched after being charged with disorderly conduct. The time is 8:35 a.m.

Eduardo Lima was taken into custody at Tulare Ave. and Myers St. and it took place at 5:58 a.m. The charges are possession of a controlled substance and possession of Xanax.

Sylmar resident Mandy Ann Maldonado was handcuffed at 108 East Providencia Ave. The time is 5:40 p.m. The charge is identity theft.

Marina Molina lives in Los Angeles and was caught after being charged with disorderly conduct and a warrant. It occurred at 7:34 p.m.

Rael Lisette Murrieta is a Los Angeles resident and was picked up at 1301 North Victory Place. The time is 3:30 p.m.

The charges Murrieta faces are resisting arrest – possession of methamphetamines – identity theft and a warrant.

Rudy Jesse Ortiz lives in Sylmar and was picked up at 1800 West Empire Ave. It took place at 10:15 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

Norwalk resident Paul Anthony Paramo was arrested after being charged with vandalism with $400 or more. The time is 10:01 p.m.

Carlos Manuel Robles lives in Los Angeles and was sacked after being charged with vandalism with $400 or more. The time is 10:28 a.m.

Rene Santiago is a Los Angeles resident and was pinched after being charged with vandalism with $400 or more. The time is 10:31 a.m.

Edgar Jesus Valdez was arrested after being charged with vandalism and $400 or more. The time is 9:30 a.m.

Victor Manuel Zaragoza Jr. lives in Burbank and was apprehended at 1800 West Empire Ave. It occurred at 8:00 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of hard drugs.

On Friday, May 15, Brian Anthony Callier, a Woodland Hills resident was sacked after being charged with possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of hard drugs and a warrant. The time is 1:36 a.m.

Francisco Diaz was apprehended at San Fernando Blvd. and Naomi St. and the time is 11:32 a.m. The charge is identity theft.

Billy Ray Fells lives in Rosemead and was picked up after being charged with a warrant. The time is 3:23 p.m.

Steven Angel Gomez is a North Hills resident and was nabbed at Glenoaks Blvd. and Birmingham Road and the time is 10:34 a.m. The charge is warrants.

Marcus Darnell Johnson was pinched after being charged with domestic battery. The time is 10:45 a.m.

Hollywood resident Jason William Leonard was sacked at 1150 North Victory Place and the time is 1:30 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of methamphetamines and a warrant.

Jonathan Lopez lives in Winnetka and was arrested at Victory Blvd. and Clark Ave. It took place at 11:45 p.m. The charge is resisting arrest.

Uchain Bart Onyewudiala is a resident of Inglewood and was handcuffed at Olive Ave. and Victory Blvd. The time is 3:22 p.m. The charges are forging a public seal – possession of stolen property and identity theft.

Isidro Ramirez Preciado lives in Los Angeles and was nabbed at 701 North Kenwood St. It occurred at 5:48 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of methamphetamines and possession of nitrous oxide.

Valerie Louisa Salgado is a North Hollywood resident and was pinched after being charged with possession of methamphetamines. The time is 7:38 p.m.

Frida M. Stratton lives in Valley Village and was cuffed at First St. and Magnolia Blvd. The time is 1:45 a.m. The charge is resisting arrest.

Julio Cesar Villa Verde Jr. is a Paramount resident and was nabbed at 701 North Kenwood St. and the time is 5:43 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of methamphetamines and possession of nitrous oxide.

Los Angeles resident Bevin Walker was arrested at Olive Ave. and Victory Blvd. and the time is 3:25 p.m.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance – possession of methamphetamines – forging a public seal – possession of stolen property and identity theft.

Lance Sutton White Jr. lives in Glendale and was apprehended after being charged with calling 911 and not being an emergency. The time is 5:17 a.m.

Glendale resident Ernest George Williams was brought into custody at 316 South Seventh St. The time is 3:19 a.m. The charge is a warrant.

On Thursday, May 14, Jose Arrue, a resident of Panorama City was handcuffed at San Fernando Blvd. and Buena Vista St. The time is 00:52 a.m. The charge is driving without a valid license.

Ruben Barcena lives in Glendale and was nabbed after being charged with repeated thefts – possession of methamphetamines – grand theft and possession of stolen property. The time is 6:15 a.m.

Britney Deanna Bump is a Hollywood resident and was taken into custody at 1351 North Victory Place and it took place at 3:45 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Javier De La Rosa resides in Los Angeles and was handcuffed after being charged with possession of nitrous oxide. The time is 3:41 p.m.

Melanie Lynn Lusk lives in Burbank and was nabbed at 25 East Alameda Ave. It took place at 2:45 p.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance and a warrant.

Kristen Elizabeth Lynn is a Newhall resident and was apprehended at 301 North Pass Ave. and the time is 00:03 a.m.

The charges that Lynn faces include possession of a controlled substance – possession of methamphetamines and vehicle registration fraud.

Karen Gary Mantizyan lives in Sylmar and was cuffed at 1200 South Flower St. The charge is a warrant. The time is 1:10 p.m.

Dylan Victor Molina was pinched after being charged with spousal abuse. It occurred at 10:13 p.m.

Burbank resident Jeffrey Nicholas Myers was nabbed after being charged with disorderly conduct. The time is 10:13 p.m.

Maria Victoria Palacios Carrillo was apprehended at Victory Blvd. and Buena Vista St. The time is 2:06 a.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Uriel Alexis Reyes Campa lives in Santa Clarita and was pinched after being charged with robbery. It took place at 4:58 p.m.

Jazmine Nicole Rideout is a resident of San Fernando and was sacked after being charged with a warrant. The time is 10:35 a.m. The site is 2200 West Empire Ave.

Edwin Rivera Garcia is a detailer and was caught after being charged with carjacking and a warrant. The time is 5:04 p.m.

Noel Ricky Rubio lives in Glendale and was cuffed after being charged with possession of stolen property – identity theft and violating probation. The time is 6:30 a.m.

Brandon Scott Taylor lives in Ventura and was taken into custody at Edison Blvd. and Screenland Drive and the time is 8:17 a.m.

The charges are misappropriation of lost property – possession of methamphetamines and a warrant.

Carl Eugene Todd Jr. was arrested at 1814 Grismer Ave. The time is 7:07 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

Guishin Yin was picked up at 1800 West Empire Ave. It took place at 1:57 p.m. The charge is petty theft and a warrant.

On Wednesday, May 13, Migran Arutyunyan, who lives in Sylmar was caught at 1:00 a.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance and being in possession of a loaded firearm.

John Steve Avgeris lives in Sherman Oaks and was pinched at 301 North Pass Ave. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of methamphetamines and possession of a controlled substance. The time is 4:43 a.m.

Marlene Melissa Carrillo resides in El Monte and was apprehended after being charged with a warrant. The time is 6:45 a.m.

Michael Carrillo lives in El Monte and was taken into custody after being charged with identity theft – 3056 of the state penal code and repeated thefts. It occurred at 10:33 a.m.

Pomona resident John Stephen Dawson was nabbed at 1651 North Victory Place and the time is 10:20. The charge is a warrant.

Jeremiah James Fricke was arrested at San Fernando Blvd. and Elmwood Ave. The time is 5:22 p.m.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance – possession of methamphetamines and warrants.

Teresa Gilliand lives in Los Angeles and was handcuffed at 1800 West Empire Ave. The time is 2:29 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of methamphetamines – assault and petty theft.

Abel Maldonado was arrested at Buena Vista St. and Winona Ave. It took place at 11:30 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

Adrian Medina lives in Los Angeles and was handcuffed at 511 North Hollywood Way and the time is 9:00 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of stolen property and computer tampering.

Los Angeles resident Edgar Naranjo was taken into custody at Olive Ave. and Keystone St. and the time is 1:15 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of methamphetamines – resisting arrest and a warrant.

Tera Charisse Oland lives in Los Angeles and was picked up at 301 North Pass Ave. The time is 4:30 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of hard drugs – identity theft and a warrant.

Sandra Pinedo is a Los Angeles resident and was caught at Olive Ave. and Keystone St. It took place at 1:15 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamines.

James Thomas Ruiz lives in Hollywood and was handcuffed after being charged with possession of a controlled substance and a warrant. It took place at 5:13 a.m.

Frank Chitat Wong is a North Hollywood resident and was picked up at 3523 West Burbank Blvd. It occurred at 9:30 a.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Tuesday, May 12, Jose Eliseo Avelar II, a Los Angeles resident was picked up at Alameda Ave. and Lake St.

The time is 8:10 p.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Joshua Thomas Forsythe lives in Burbank and was apprehended after being charged with violating Sex Offender Registration Act and 3056 PC. The time is 12:47 p.m.

Cheryl Sanderson is a North Hollywood resident and was sacked at San Fernando Blvd. and Alameda Ave. It took place at 2:04 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of methamphetamines and resisting arrest.

Scott Wesley Sehorn was taken into custody at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 10:13 p.m. The charges are petty theft – possession of methamphetamines and a warrant.

Irving Gibrani Solis was nabbed at Chandler Blvd. and Keystone St. and the time is 4:40 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of methamphetamines – joyriding – possession of burglary tools – conspiring to commit a felony and warrants.

Jesus Nungany Velasquez lives in Los Angeles and was handcuffed at the same site and at the same time. The charges are the same.

Shawn Michael Watters is a Los Angeles resident and was cuffed at 2200 West Empire Ave. The time is 5:54 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamines.

On Monday, May 11, Christopher Bamber was taken into custody at 275 East Olive Ave. The time is 1:23 p.m. The charge is possession of stolen property.

Iana Chartier lives in Burbank and was apprehended at 200 North Third St. It took place at 5:44 p.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Paul Earl Frazier is a Burbank resident and was handcuffed after being charged with disorderly conduct. The time is 11:35 a.m.

Ricardo Ernesto Hernandez Jr. lives in Burbank and was nabbed at Hollywood Way and Alameda Ave. The time is 4:50 a.m. The charge is possession of methamphetamines.

Los Angeles resident Jose Ramon Ibarra was handcuffed at 232 North Glenoaks Blvd. The time is 2:30 a.m. The charge is possession of methamphetamines.

Cashmere Chartreuse McDaniel lives in North Hollywood and was taken into custody at 8:15 p.m. The charge is possession of hard drugs.

Burbank resident Randy Alan Ramirez was pinched after being charged with resisting arrest and making criminal threats. The time is 8:20 p.m.

Sabrina Reyna Robledo lives in Compton and was sacked at Clark Ave. and Ledge Ave. The time is 12:00 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

Shawn Michael Watters is a Burbank resident and was caught at 200 North Third St. The time is 5:36 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and identity theft.