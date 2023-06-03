Burbank Police Log: May 15 – May 21

With the highly trained and hard-working Burbank police department on the ready, the city is secure.

Working at a swift and steady pace, the Burbank police department keeps law and order and on Sunday, May 21, Darrius A. Hilton, a Burbank cook was handcuffed at Cambridge Drive and Sixth St. and the time is 00:56 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

Shannon La Shae Allen works at Wells Fargo and lives in Los Angeles and was nabbed at San Fernando Blvd. and Olive Ave.

The time is 2:30 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Francisco Flores is a horse trainer and a Burbank resident and was taken into custody after being charged with spousal abuse. It occurred at 7:45 a.m.

Jason Michael Smith is a Burbank driver and was nabbed after being charged with spousal abuse and the time is 2:10 p.m.

Burbank resident John Froyalde is a caregiver and was apprehended at 265 West Olive Ave. The charge is receiving stolen property and the time is 4:00 p.m.

Hugo Daniel Zacarius lives in Ontario and is employed as a driver and was arrested at Magnolia Blvd. and Third St. The charge is petty theft. The time is 6:15 p.m.

Yuri Bradac is an actor and a resident of Burbank and was cuffed at the same site and the time is 6:35 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Cedric Gerrod Binion lives in Winnetka and is a mobile detailer and was picked up at 501 South Buena Vista St. The charge is trespassing. It took place at 9:38 p.m.

Kevin Guy Leasure is employed as a machinist and is a Burbank resident and was apprehended at Glenoaks Blvd. and Naomi St.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – possession of heroin/cocaine – driving with a suspended or revoked license – 4000 (A) of the state penal code and warrants.

On Saturday, May 20, Gerardo Chaparro, who is a Los Angeles resident, and a cook was picked up at Olive Ave. and Verdugo Ave. It took place at 1:27 a.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

John Froyalde lives in Burbank and is a caregiver and was nabbed at 520 South Main St. It happened at 1:45 p.m. The charge is battery.

Burbank resident Novyon Dix is employed as a musician and was arrested at the same site and the same time. The charge is the same.

Matthew McDarris lives in Sun Valley and is a construction worker and was taken into custody at 136 Linden Court and the time is 8:11 p.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of drugs and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Reyna Letisha Pulido lives in Boyle Heights and is a driver and was picked up at Alameda Ave. and Lake St. and the time is 9:10 p.m.

The charges are burglary – receiving stolen property and possession of methamphetamines for sale.

Fonzay Onterel Knight is a singer and a Hollywood resident and was handcuffed at 1028 South San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 9:40 p.m.

The charges are resisting arrest – failure to register as a sex offender – possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant.

Glendale De La Cruz lives in Glendale and was picked up at San Fernando Blvd. and Buena Vista St. and the charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance. It happened at 8:45 p.m.

Anaheim maintenance worker Maureen Anne Reinhart was taken into custody at 3701 West Riverside Drive and the charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance. It occurred at 11:30 p.m.

On Friday, May 19, John Michael Rodriguez Jr., who is a Burbank resident and is unemployed was taken into custody at Hollywood Way and Burbank Blvd.

The time is 1:35 a.m. and the charge is being under the influence of a controlled substance.

North Hollywood social worker Natalie Christina Kepano was apprehended at 8:45 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – possession of Xanax – possession of a controlled substance for sale – possession of brass knuckles and joyriding. The site is 1301 North Victory Place.

Yuliia Tykhoneko is an event planner and a Los Angeles resident and was nabbed at Sephora. The charge is grand theft, and the time is 4:19 p.m.

Los Angeles resident Connie Lott is unemployed and was picked up at 1800 West Empire Ave. and the time is 7:30 p.m. The charges are resisting arrest – petty theft and warrants.

Lizbeth Salaverria lives in Canoga Park and is a receptionist and was arrested at Glenoaks Blvd. and University Ave. and the time is 8:25 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and possession of tear gas.

Natalie Rose Torres Sanchez is a Los Angeles shirt printer and was pinched at 1301 North Victory Place. The charges are robbery – check fraud and possession of heroin/cocaine. It happened at 8:50 p.m.

Josue Daniel Vasquez is a Los Angeles construction worker and was nabbed at 1903 Empire Ave. and the time is 9:35 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine – robbery – burglary – petty theft and warrants.

On Thursday, May 18, Carlos Cadena Romero, who lives in North Hollywood and is a cook was picked up at Glenoaks Blvd. and Cypress Ave. and the time is 1:15 a.m.

The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Valley Village construction worker Francisco Abdul Hernandez Pineda was handcuffed at the same site and the time is 00:30 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Amalya Jessica Sutton lives in Burbank and was taken into custody at San Fernando Blvd and Home Ave. It happened at 6:40 a.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Gardena maintenance worker Rodrigo Andres Taba was apprehended at Flower St. and Linden Ave. and the time is 7:20 a.m. The charge is petty theft.

Victor Manuel Hernandez Cancholo is a Los Angeles construction worker and was pinched at the LAPD Van Nuys station and the time is 8:00 a.m.

The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine – bringing contraband into a jail or prison and warrants.

Simon Gyadikyan is a North Hollywood delivery driver and was picked up at 2511 San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 11:55 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Michael Augustine Elias is a Burbank electrician and was nabbed at 200 North Third St. and the time is 6:30 p.m. The charge is violating probation and a warrant.

Sun Valley repairman Andrew James De Los Santos was arrested at 1200 South Flower St. and the time is 7:05 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Mariana Parsamyan is a receptionist and a Van Nuys resident and was taken into custody at 1800 West Empire Ave.

It happened at 9:35 p.m. The charges are petty theft and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Johnny Silva lives in Burbank and was cuffed at 8:58 p.m. The charges are assault with a deadly weapon and 3056 PC.

On Wednesday, May 17, Delvin Sequei Da, who lives in West Hollywood and works in construction was nabbed at Hollywood Way and Magnolia Blvd. and the time is 2:00 a.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Felicia Ann Riley lives in Los Angeles and was handcuffed at 1211 North San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 9:25 a.m. The charge is possession of heroin/cocaine.

San Bernardino saleswoman Susana Selgado Ramirez was taken into custody at the jail lobby. It occurred at 2:05 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Miguel Angel Calderson is a detoxification technician and a resident of San Fernando and was arrested at 12:45 p.m.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance for sale and possession of large capacity magazines.

Alexis Irineo Beltran lives in Pacoima and is employed as a detailer and was nabbed at the same time. The charge is possession of a controlled substance for sale.

Vahagn Smsaryan lives in Glendale and is a pool cleaner and was handcuffed at 1051 West Burbank Blvd. and the time is 6:00 p.m.

The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of a controlled substance – petty theft and driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Los Angeles resident Jose Alejandro Castillo was apprehended at 1033 North Hollywood Way and the time is 8:00 p.m. The charges are disorderly conduct and petty theft.

On Tuesday, May 16, Tyrone Delmar, who is a Los Angeles iron worker was arrested at Alameda Ave. and Main St. and the time is 1:25 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – disorderly conduct and a warrant.

David Michael Kirk lives in Beatty and is an electrician and was arrested at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 10:45 a.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance and a warrant.

Jeremy F. Moon works in irrigation and is a Burbank resident and was nabbed at Valley St. and Clybourn Ave. and the time is 2:00 p.m.

The charges are resisting arrest – possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia and 3056 PC.

Montebello janitor Will J. Recinos Martinez was cuffed at Elmwood Ave. and San Fernando Blvd. It occurred at 2:00 p.m.

The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Lucian Michael Piane lives in North Hollywood and was arrested at 3:15 p.m. The charges are assault with a deadly weapon and making criminal threats.

Caleb Sven Thomson lives in Los Angeles and was nabbed at Glenoaks Blvd. and Verdugo Ave. and the time is 6:45 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Timothy Fouch lives in Burbank and was arrested at San Fernando Blvd. and Walnut Ave. and the charges are resisting arrest – being under the influence of a controlled substance – trespassing and possession of drug paraphernalia. It took place at 6:45 p.m.

Long Beach construction worker Brandon William Clowes was nabbed at 2714 North San Fernando Blvd. The time is 10:10 p.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Ernesto Duran resides in Fontana and is employed as a mechanic and was pinched at Edison Blvd. and Pepper St. and the time is 11:30 p.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

On Monday, May 15, Brandon Cortez, who resides in North Hills and is employed in construction was arrested at 2:55 a.m.

The charges are identity theft – possession of a controlled substance and conspiracy to commit a felony. The location is Hollywood Way and Victory Blvd.

Sofia Padilla is a phone banker and a Paramount resident and was nabbed at the same site and the same time.

The charges are identity theft – possession of Xanax and conspiracy to commit a felony.

Arman Hairapetian is a Burbank student and was taken into custody at Sunset Canyon Drive and Providencia Ave. and the time is 8:00 a.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

Carlos L. Reynoso lives in Riverside and is employed in automotive body work and was pinched at San Fernando Blvd. and Alameda Ave.

The time is 9:50 a.m. The charges are possession of methamphetamines for sale and selling or transporting a controlled substance.

Burbank painter Moises Roman was apprehended after being charged with spousal abuse – violating a written promise to appear in court and a warrant. It happened at 4:45 p.m.

Demetrius Jevon Morton is a model and a Los Angeles resident and was nabbed at 5:20 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – brandishing a weapon or firearm – petty theft and a warrant.

Vincent Anthony Cesarani is employed in sales and lives in Northridge and was taken into custody at Olive Ave. and Virginia Ave.

It took place at 10:40 p.m. The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Leandra Rose Craig is a nail technician and a Burbank resident and was handcuffed at Oak St. and Screenland Drive.

The time is 11:09 p.m. The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of a controlled substance and petty theft twice.