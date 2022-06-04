Burbank Police Log: May 16 – May 22

The brave men and women of the Burbank police department are always on duty to make sure the community is safe.

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2022.

myBurbank.com will be glad to redact your name upon request. Please click HERE. You MUST include your name as it appears and the exact date that it appeared. Give us 1 to 5 days to redact.

There are many duties the Burbank police department performs, and one is having to take individuals into custody.

On Sunday, May 22, Lancaster resident Melvin Christopher Alexander Jr., who is unemployed was arrested after being charged with domestic battery – grand theft and warrants. The time is 00:03 a.m.

Alfredo Ibarra is a Sun Valley graphic designer and was handcuffed at Glenoaks Blvd. and Scott Road.

The time is 1:30 a.m. and the charge Ibarra faces is 11351 of the state health and safety code.

Wendy Sanchez Lopez is a caretaker and a resident of Los Angeles. Lopez was apprehended at 1301 North Victory Place [Walmart].

The time is 9:40 a.m. The charge is 20001 (B) of the state vehicle code and a warrant.

Sun Valley resident Tito Alejandro Ibarra is a graphic designer and was handcuffed at Glenoaks Blvd. and Scott Road and the time is 1:30 a.m.

The charge Ibarra faces is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Eduardo Magallon lives in Oxnard, works cleaning out and was nabbed at San Fernando Blvd. and Magnolia Blvd.

The time is 10:51 a.m. and the charge Magallon faces is possession of a controlled substance.

Oxnard jewelry maker Linda Sihson Marron was arrested at the same site and at the same time.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance and 11375 (B) (2) HS.

Albert Schad lives in Burbank and is unemployed. Schad was nabbed at McCambridge Park, and the time is 1:30 p.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Rennie Dean Hurtado is a Panorama City mover and was taken into custody at the St. Joseph’s Medical Center and the charges are trespassing – 40508 (A) VC and a warrant. It happened at 9:10 p.m.

On Saturday, May 21, Rocio Del Carmen Barris, who is an accountant and a Burbank resident was arrested at 761 North First St. and the time is 2:18 a.m.

The charges Barris faces are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug – driving while under the influence with .08 or above and 22349 (B) VC.

Marley Hinckley is a Los Angeles dog walker and was taken into custody at Hollywood Way and Oak St. and the time is 3:30 a.m.

The charges are petty theft – possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine and 11375 (B) (2) HS.

Van Nuys resident and construction worker Juan Carlos Rojas Perez was picked up at San Fernando Blvd. and Brighton St. and the time is 1:22 a.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug – driving while under the influence with .08 or above and failure to appear in court.

John Cartier lives in Los Angeles and was cuffed at Ontario St. and Alameda Ave. and the time is 7:30 a.m. The charges are 23152 (F) VC and 11375 (B) (2) HS.

John Radich is a stage technician and a Los Angeles resident. Radich was nabbed at Victory Blvd. and Griffith Park Drive and the charge is making criminal threats and the time is 2:15 p.m.

Francisco Gutierrez Mancilla works as a baker and lives in Sacramento. Mancilla was apprehended 2080 Empire Ave. and the time is 4:30 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – giving false identification to a police officer – driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and warrants.

Angel Jose Bermudez lives in Compton and works as an electrician. Bermudes was taken into custody at 2000 Empire Ave. It occurred at 4:30 p.m.

The charges are possession of the stolen vehicle – possession of drug paraphernalia and 1203.2 (A) of the state penal code.

Venis Javier Garcia works in security and resides in Hollywood. Garcia was nabbed at 133 East Santa Anita Ave. The charges are possession of a controlled substance – 20002 (A) VC and a warrant.

Jamie Marquez is a Montrose caregiver and was handcuffed at Alameda Ave. and the 15 freeway.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia – 4573.5 PC and a warrant. The time is 10:45 p.m.

Kirit Makwana lives in Los Angeles and was taken into custody at the LAPD Pacific station. The charge is arson and a warrant, and the time is 11:09 p.m.

On Friday, May 20, Dalana Larkin, who lives in Sylmar and is employed as a secretary was apprehended at Glenoaks Blvd. and Alameda Ave. and the charge is possession of a controlled substance and a warrant.

North Hills tattoo artist Omar Sanchez was arrested at Verdugo Ave. and Myers St. and the time is 2:42 a.m.

The charges are grand theft – possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Luis Alberto Rivera lives in Sylmar and works in construction. Rivera was handcuffed at the same site and at the same time. The charge is grand theft. The time is 2:42 a.m.

Shawn Dean Meade lives in Greenfield and works as a delivery driver. Meade was arrested at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 10:30 a.m.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia – 20002 (A) and a warrant.

Jose Concepcion Mejia Jr. works at a smoke shop and was handcuffed at Avon St. and Chandler Blvd.

The time is 11:30 a.m. and the charges are possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Paulo Varela Martinez lives in Arleta, is employed in construction and was picked up at Whitnall Hwy and Burbank Blvd.

It happened at 2:42 p.m. The charges are possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia and warrants.

Claudia Castillo lives in Sylmar and works as a cleaner. Castillo was apprehended at the Burbank police department lobby.

The time is 5:20 p.m. and the charges are misappropriation of lost property – possession of drug paraphernalia – child endangerment – possession of a controlled substance and warrants.

Eduardo Lopez Loriano is a recycler and a North Hollywood resident. Loriano was handcuffed at Vanowen St. The time is 11:02 p.m. The charges are burglary and possession of a controlled substance.

Herbert Lionel Jimenez lives in Burbank and is a contractor. Jimenez was taken into custody at Lake St. and Valencia Ave. and the time is 11:51 p.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

On Thursday, May 19, Jose Salcedo Suarez, who is a Van Nuys waiter was handcuffed at 13210 West Victory Blvd. and the time is 7:00 a.m. The charge is making criminal threats.

Christian Xavier Malo lives in Alhambra and is employed as a janitor. Malo was arrested at Magnolia Blvd. and Buena Vista St. It happened at 10:40 a.m.

The charges Malo faces are possession of heroin/cocaine – being an unlicensed driver – 11375 (B) (2) HS and warrants.

Haik Dzhivalegyan is a Glendale laborer and was picked up at Providencia Ave. and Sunset Canyon Drive. It took place at 11:34 a.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Rodolfo Jose Castillo is a Huntington Park driver and was apprehended at Third St. and Cypress Ave. The time is 11:15 a.m. and the charge is 23103 (A) VC and a warrant.

Los Angeles construction worker Dushaun Ikiki Nichols was nabbed at 200 North Third St. and the time is 12:48 p.m. The charge is petty theft and a warrant.

Erika Uribe lives in Burbank and was arrested at 210 North Florence St. and the time is 1:30 p.m. The charge is trespassing and battery.

Marranda Lynn Sevilla is a Gardena barista and was handcuffed at 2200 West Empire Ave. It happened at 2:30 p.m.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance – possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of drug paraphernalia and being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Esteban Santiago Rullian works in construction and resides in Van Nuys. Rullian was taken into custody at Empire Ave. and the south 5 freeway. The time is 4:40 p.m. and the charge is disorderly conduct.

Abdullah Naim Hafiz Jr. is a Lancaster recycler and was nabbed at 44313 Raysack Ave. It occurred at 1:00 p.m. The charges are burglary and 1203.2 (A) PC.

Jacob Kyle Correa is a North Hollywood server and was cuffed at Clark Ave. and Ford St. and the charges are possession of a controlled substance – possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of drug paraphernalia – failure to appear in court and a warrant. It took place at 6:20 p.m.

Stephen Tibor Vanda works as a bartender and lives in Burbank. Vanda was nabbed at 21501 Schoenborn St. and the time is 7:30 p.m. The charges are petty theft – 1203.2 (A) PC and a warrant.

Dolores Angel lives in Burbank and works at McDonald’s. Angel was taken into custody at 2220 West Victory Blvd. and the charge is disorderly conduct and the time is 10:05 p.m.

Eric Alan Parker resides in Burbank and was arrested at Magnolia and First St. The charge is 3000.08 PC and a warrant. It took place at 10:30 p.m.

Video director Kavan Marcus Cardoza lives in Culver City and was apprehended at Riverside Drive and Kenwood St.

The time is 7:48 p.m. and the charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

On Wednesday, May 18, Arthur Azizyan Nakhjavan Tape, a Montrose jeweler was arrested at Buena Vista St. and Tulare Ave.

The time is 4:15 a.m. and the charges are possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Joshua Alexander Escobar is a La Canada dishwasher and was picked up at San Fernando Blvd. and Verdugo Ave. It happened at 5:50 a.m. The charge is vandalism.

Jose Del Rio lives in North Hollywood and is employed in construction. Del Rio was nabbed at 11752 Saticoy St. and the time is 7:30 a.m.

The charges are identity theft – petty theft – grand theft – possession of drug paraphernalia and 1203.2 (A) PC.

Kevin Dominic Leonard is unemployed and a resident of Burbank. Leonard was arrested at Magnolia Blvd. and Buena Vista St. and the time is 10:00 a.m. The charge is resisting an executive officer and a warrant.

Sun Valley car detailer Christian Michael McKibben was apprehended at 1007 North Ontario St. and the time is 10:40 a.m. The charge is assault with a deadly weapon or instrument.

Sebastian Alexander Rodriguez works as a cashier and resides in Burbank. Rodriguez was cuffed at Ontario St. and Magnolia Blvd. and the time is 10:30 a.m. The charge is assault with a deadly weapon or instrument.

Burbank car washer Alejandro Soto was nabbed at 1012 North Ontario St. and the time is 10:30 a.m. The charge is assault with a deadly weapon or instrument.

Sevak Vardumyan is a plumber and a Glendale resident. Vardumyan was arrested at 1119 Alameda Ave.

It happened at 2:37 p.m. The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of burglary tools and 3056 PC.

Aurelio Aviles Jr. works in a warehouse and lives in Burbank. Aviles was taken into custody at East Ave. and Glenoaks Blvd.

The time is 1:50 p.m. and the charges are battery and driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Apple Valley carpenter Ronald Wayne Spegal was arrested at 1800 Empire Ave. [Walmart]. It took place at 3:30 p.m.

The charges are robbery – identity theft – petty theft – possession of stolen property – resisting arrest – possession of drug paraphernalia – 3056 PC and warrants.

Manuk Manukyan is an auto damage appraiser and a resident of Burbank. Manukyan was picked up at Victory Place and Empire Ave.

The time is 9:30 p.m. and the charges are possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia – failure to appear in court and a warrant.

On Tuesday, May 17, Mable Alondra Salazar, a Los Angeles clerk was apprehended at 1100 North San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 1:30 a.m. The charge is petty theft.

Ronald Montero Secara works as a mechanic and was taken into custody at Lima St. and Jeffries Ave.

It happened at 4:15 a.m. The charges are grand theft – possession of drug paraphernalia and conspiring to commit a felony.

Medical assistant Geysell Auxiliadora Rivas lives in Huntington, Pennsylvania, and was arrested at the same site and the same time. The charges are conspiring to commit a felony and grand theft.

Mitchell Dalton Ward lives in Compton and is a pool cleaner. Ward was picked up at the same site and the same time. The charges are grand theft – 4573.5 PC – conspiring to commit a felony and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Enrique Alejandro Aguilar is a resident of North Hollywood and is employed as a food preparer. Aguilar was picked up at Santa Anita Ave. and IKEA Way. The time is 8:40 a.m. and the charges are possession of a controlled substance – trespassing and warrants.

Alex Gaines Jr. is a Los Angeles cashier and was arrested at 900 West Burbank Blvd. It took place at 9:55 a.m. The charges are vandalism – resisting arrest and warrants.

Leanna Evelyn Dresher works in real estate and lives in Woodland Hills. Dresher was nabbed at Cypress Ave. and Third St.

The charges are identity theft – possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia and 11375 (B) (2) HS.

George Edgar Pearson is a welder and resides in Los Angeles. Pearson was arrested at San Fernando Blvd. and Palm Ave.

The time is 4:30 p.m. and the charges are possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia – driving with a suspended or revoked license and a warrant.

Armen Hovsepyan is a Burbank CEO and was handcuffed at Orange Grove Ave. and Glenoaks Blvd. and the time is 11:00 p.m. The charge is 25800 (A) PC.

On Monday, May 16, Bridgette Eliza Moody, a Pasadena saleswoman was arrested at Alameda Ave. and Main St. and the time is 2:15 a.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Jonathan Huerta lives in Pasadena and is a production runner. Huerta was nabbed at the same locale and the same time.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

Los Angeles resident Guillerma Ramirez was picked up at 4537 Clark Ave. and the time is 3:00 a.m. The charge is being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Sameera Menuka Sellehnadge works at a cafe, lives in Burbank and was handcuffed at 830 South Lake St. and the time is 6:53 a.m.

The charges are identity theft – possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Christian Hernandez is a construction worker and a resident of Montclair. Hernandez was apprehended at Peyton Ave. and Jackson St. and the time is 9:05 a.m.

The charges are resisting arrest – possession of stolen property – petty theft and 23103 (A) VC.

Kae Yang Park lives in Harbor City and is employed as a clerk. Park was taken into custody at 1903 Empire Ave. and the time is 10:37 a.m. The charge is unlawfully causing a fire on property.

Lynette Clark is a Los Angeles nurse and was nabbed at Mariposa St. and Burbank Blvd. and the time is 6:05 p.m. The charges Clark faces are disorderly conduct and being a public nuisance.

Jesus Rodolfo Sanchez is a driver’s helper, lives in San Fernando and was cuffed at 1301 North Victory Place [Walmart]. The charge is petty theft and a warrant.

North Hollywood resident Juan Carlos Orlando works at a laundromat and was arrested at Burbank Blvd. and Whitnall Hwy and the time is 5:00 p.m. The charges are vandalism – resisting arrest and a warrant.

Jose Adrian Toscano lives in Van Nuys, works in construction and was picked up at the west garage. The time is 8:30 p.m. and the charge is possession of nitrous oxide.

Isabel Rodriguez Garcia is employed as a dietary aid and lives in Pacoima. Garcia was nabbed at 550 North First St. and the time is 8:30 p.m. and the charge is the same.

Alyssa Vargas Pete lives in Pacoima, is a cashier and was picked up at 550 North First St. It took place at 8:30 p.m. and the charge is the same.

Nancy Lizette Bermudez resides in Pacoima and is employed in construction. Bermudez was arrested at Buena Vista St. and Magnolia Blvd. and the time is 9:10 p.m.

The charges are identity theft – giving false representation to a police officer – possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and 25400 (A) (2) PC.

Sun Valley painter Oscar Chavez Alcazar was handcuffed at 2500 West Magnolia Blvd. and the time is 8:45 p.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Jordan John Lowe is a Burbank cook and was picked up at 4303 West Toluca Lake Lane and the time is 9:30 p.m. The charge is 3056 PC.

Eduardo Lopez-Soriano was taken into custody at 11:30 p.m. The charge is possession of burglary tools, and the site is Victory Blvd. and Clybourn Ave.