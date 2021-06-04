Burbank Police Log: May 17- May 23

Security and safety are key elements for the men and women in blue.



Demands are sometimes extraordinary for the men and women of the Burbank police department.

Among those duties are having to arrest individuals and some were on Sunday, May 23, including Erwin Andrade Jeronimo, a resident of Los Angeles and an order picker who was brought into custody at Burbank Blvd. and Griffith Park Drive.

The charges are driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving under the influence with .08 or more and it happened at 2:20 a.m.

Aaron Dean Bartholomew is a banker and was nabbed after being charged with spousal abuse. It took place at 3:00 a.m.

Rowan Kronhfeldt is a resident of Burbank and was handcuffed at 2600 West Victory Blvd.

The time is 10:35 a.m. and the charges include petty theft, disturbing the peace, 3455 (A) of the state penal code and a warrant.

Froilan Reyes Mata lives in Glendale and is a cook. Mata was nabbed at Alameda Ave. and San Fernando Blvd.

The charges are driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving under the influence with .08 or above. It took place at 11:10 a.m.

On Saturday, May 22, Sargis Davtyan, a Burbank resident and an artist was arrested at Burbank Blvd. and Rose St.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, grand theft and a warrant. It happened at 6:30 a.m.

Joseph Saleem Maleeh lives in Burbank and is unemployed. Maleeh was taken into custody at 428 East Santa Anita Ave.

The time is 9:50 a.m. and the charges include robbery and 166 (A) (4) PC.

Kevin Fernando Castillo is a Burbank dishwasher. Castillo was apprehended at 1727 Scott Road. The time is 1:28 p.m. and the charge is disorderly conduct.

Sylmar resident Anna Marie Drake was handcuffed at Flower St. and Alameda Ave.

The charge is being under the influence of a controlled substance and the time is 2:00 p.m.

Jose Joaquin DeJesus Jr. is a project manager and lives in Burbank and was cuffed after being charged with spousal abuse. It took place at 6:15 p.m.

Melissa Gutierrez lives in Van Nuys and works in customer service. Gutierrez was picked up at 2921 West Magnolia Blvd. The charge is battery and it occurred at 5:56 p.m.

Miranda Marinch resides in North Hollywood and is employed in food service. Marinch was taken into custody at the same location and at the same time. The charge is brandishing a deadly weapon [firearm].

Charles Louis Bergeron was handcuffed after being charged with disorderly conduct and being in possession of a stolen vehicle. The time is 11:00 p.m.

On Friday, May 21, Javier Chavez, a Sun Valley resident and an auto body worker was arrested at 2255 North Buena Vista St.

The time is 1:00 a.m. and the charges include possession of a controlled substance and 3455 (A) PC.

Paige Renee Gallagher lives in Petaluma and works in drug intervention. Gallagher was cuffed at the same locale and the same time.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance, possession of heroin/cocaine and 11375 (B) (2) of the state health and safety code.

Marielyna Bryana Hernandez is a barista and resides in San Fernando. Hernandez was arrested at the same site and at the same time. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Oscar A. Gutierrez Santa is a Panorama City handyman and was taken into custody at Empire Ave. and Buena Vista St.

The charges include being in possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with a suspended or revoked license and warrants. It happened at 1:41 a.m.

Aracely Cosio works as a cashier and is a Sun Valley resident. Cosio was nabbed at the Quality Inn.

The charges Cosio faces include possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. It took place at 1:00 a.m.

Saul Castillo, a plumber and a North Hollywood resident was arrested at the Extended Stay.

The charges are being in possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. The time is 9:35 a.m.

Reseda resident Danilo Jose Aparicio was taken into custody at the Ramada Inn and the charge is identity theft. It happened at 1:30 p.m.

Cory Michael Landis lives in North Hollywood and is employed in sales. Landis was picked up at Hollywood Way and Magnolia Blvd.

The charges Landis faces are identity theft, 10851 (A) PC and warrants. It happened at 2:00 p.m.

NAME REDACTED is a Burbank property manager. NAME REDACTED was picked up at Hollywood Way and Glenwood Place.

The charge is driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug. The time is 6:30 p.m.

Gregory Marcus Harper is a resident of Canoga Park and is employed as a producer. Harper was handcuffed at Buena Vista St. and San Fernando Blvd.

It happened at 00:30 a.m. and the charges are possession of heroin/cocaine and 11375 (A) HS.

On Thursday, May 20, Star De La Marie Pritchard, a Northridge resident, who works in animation was arrested at Vanowen St. and Lima St.

The charges Pritchard faces are being in possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. It occurred at 1:12 a.m.

Thomas Michael Aci lives in Winchester and is employed in sales. Aci was arrested at the same location and at the same time. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Eva Lizet Gonzalez resides in Eagle Rock and is a copper worker. Gonzalez was nabbed at Spazier Ave. and Victory Blvd.

The charges are burglary and possession of a controlled substance. The time is 2:40 a.m.

Jaline Soto lives in Lancaster and is unemployed. Soto was handcuffed at Burbank Blvd. and Victory Blvd.

The time is 7:45 a.m. and the charge Soto faces is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Herman Erick Sanchez is a resident of Montrose and works as a mechanic. Sanchez was arrested after being charged with child endangerment, 30305 (A) (1) PC, 29800 (A) (1) PC, 11370.1 (A) HS, 12022.1 (A) (1) PC, 594.2 (A) PC and vandalism. It happened at 7:30 a.m.

Jesse Almaguer Luna IV lives in Burbank and is unemployed. Luna was picked up at Magnolia Blvd. and Keystone St.

The charges Luna faces includes possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, giving false information to a police officer, possession of stolen property, petty theft and warrants. It took place at 12:55 p.m.

Lacee Marie Cordero is a resident of North Hills and works as a paralegal. Cordero was apprehended at 1000 Chestnut St.

The charges Cordero faces are possession of heroin/cocaine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and 11375 (B) (2) HS. It happened at 3:30 p.m.

Richard Darren Shaugabay lives in Los Angeles and is a caregiver. Shaugabay was nabbed at 180 North Spring St.

The charges are making criminal threats, 273.6 (A) PC and having warrants. It happened at 4:30 p.m.

Gamaliel Camacho lives in Glendale and works in construction. Camacho was picked up at San Fernando Blvd. and Buena Vista St.

The charges are being in possession of heroin/cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and warrants. It took place at 8:00 p.m.

Jeanice Rose Deeb is employed in real estate and is a resident of Burbank.

Deeb was apprehended after being charged with domestic battery. It happened at 9:40 p.m.

On Wednesday, May 19, Dmitry Igor Gendler, a welder from North Hollywood was taken into custody at Angeleno Ave. and Third St.

The time is 1:40 p.m. and the charges include possession of stolen property, 485 PC and warrants.

Beverly Nix Connor lives in Dallas, Texas, and is employed as a production assistant. Connor was arrested at 501 North First St.

The charges Connor faces are 11351 HS and 182/11352 HS and the time is 3:25 p.m.

Antonio Marruquin Palencia is a Los Angeles resident and is employed as a framer and was apprehended at 237 South Sparks St.

The charges are driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug, driving under the influence of .08 or above and 20002 (A) of the state vehicle code. It happened at 4:30 p.m.

On Tuesday, May 18, Eric Michael Toland, who is a cosmetologist and is a Burbank resident was apprehended after being charged with spousal abuse. It took place at 1:20 a.m.

Kevin Brian Mejia is a recycler and lives in San Fernando. Mejia was nabbed after being charged with spousal abuse and 591.5 PC. It took place at 1:50 p.m.

Jason Jerome Noguera resides in Walnut, is a recording engineer and was arrested at 1301 Victory Place.

The charges are grand theft, driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and warrants. It happened at 10:10 p.m.

Leslie Esmeralda Salazar has never worked and resides in Reseda. Salazar was picked up at Empire Ave. and Catalina St.

The charges are being in possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. It took place at 10:40 p.m.

Stephen Faber Kelly works in marketing and lives in Los Angeles. Kelly was handcuffed at Beachwood Drive and Burbank Blvd.

The charges are 69 PC, 166 (A) (4) PC, vandalism, disorderly conduct, 853.7 PC and warrants. The time is 10:10 p.m.

On Monday, May 17, John Terraramos, who is employed as a registered nurse and lives in Burbank was taken into custody at 1701 North San Fernando Blvd. The charge is petty theft and it took place at 11:34 a.m.

Seth Sinclair Bracken is a music teacher, lives in West Hills and was arrested at 2523 West Burbank Blvd.

It took place at 4:21 p.m. and the charge is 4-2-302 of the Burbank municipal code.

Calvin Edward Newborne II is a Los Angeles resident and has never been employed.

Newborne was nabbed at 1800 Empire Ave. and the charges are petty theft, possession of drug paraphernalia and 3455 (A) PC. It took place at 8:45 p.m.