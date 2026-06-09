Burbank Police Log: May 18 – May 24

The city is under the watchful eye of several agencies including the police department.

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2026. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.

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Burbank’s police department was ever present and on Sunday, May 24, Christopher Cadera, a Burbank resident was nabbed at the LAPD Metro Detention Center and the time is 00:23 a.m. The charge is a warrant.

Cheo Shebeen Erving lives in Los Angeles and was pinched at 201 East Magnolia Blvd. It took place at 5:09 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and warrants.

Junior Medellin is North Hollywood resident and was apprehended at Oak St. and Sarah St. It occurred at 4:49 a.m. The charges are identity theft and possession of ammunition and being a felon.

Hannah Leanne Monk lives in Los Angeles and was handcuffed at San Fernando Blvd. and Olive Ave. It took place at 5:29 a.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant.

Burbank resident Louis Porras was taken into custody at 201 East Magnolia Blvd. The time is 4:49 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – possession of hard drugs – repeated thefts – grand theft – organized retail theft and warrants.

Angela Tarr lives in Inglewood and was handcuffed at San Fernando Blvd. and Amherst Drive. The time is 7:23 a.m. The charge is identity theft.

Bemis Zaya Cheche Klouy Mansour lives in Glendale and is self-employed and was picked up at Flower St. and Alameda Ave.

The time is 11:28 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of hard drugs and a warrant.

On Saturday, May 23, Juan Salazar Alvarez, a Burbank resident was nabbed at 9:56 p.m. The charge is assault with a deadly weapon and warrants.

Pogos Chilingaryan lives in North Hollywood and was pinched at 301 North Pass Ave. It occurred at 4:15 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of methamphetamines and possession of a controlled substance.

Heather Linda Heath was picked up at Riverside Drive and Pass Ave. It occurred at 5:05 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – trespassing – Burbank municipal code violation and a warrant.

Timothy Paul Lisagor lives in Glendale and was arrested at 1014 Omer Lane and the time is 9:46 p.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Josue Esau Martinez Cornejo resides in Los Angeles and was apprehended at San Fernando Blvd. and Verdugo Ave. The time is 1:40 a.m. The charge is a warrant.

Van Nuys resident Jason Robert Newman was cuffed at 1501 North Victory Place and it took place at 1:40 p.m.

The charges are possession of a switchblade – possession of methamphetamines and possession of brass knuckles.

Morelia Resendiz Medina was taken into custody at Glenoaks Blvd. and Eton Drive and the time is 8:48 a.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Christian Alexander Rodriguez lives in Covina and was picked up at 4420 West Magnolia Blvd. and the time is 1:02 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of methamphetamines and bringing contraband into a jail or prison.

Jonathan Scott Schwartz is a Hollywood resident and was nabbed at Riverside Drive and Pass Ave. It took place at 5:12 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of methamphetamines – trespassing – possession of tear gas – bringing contraband into a jail or prison and a Burbank municipal code violation.

Mauricio Velez Jr. lives in Burbank and was arrested at 240 West Verdugo Ave. The time is 10:05 p.m. The charge is vandalism with $400 or more.

Westminster resident Franklin Dean Williams is a cashier and was handcuffed at Chavez St. and Spazier Ave. It took place at 1:50 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of alcoholic beverage or drug.

On Friday, May 22, Christy Porshe Diane Bates, a Los Angeles resident was apprehended at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 2:05 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of brass knuckles and possession of tear gas.

Jason Patrick Bikowski lives in Burbank and was nabbed after being charged with domestic battery. It took place at 10:00 p.m.

Joshua David Domasin is a Los Angeles resident and was taken into custody after being charged with possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of methamphetamines – vandalism with $400 or more and repeated thefts. The time is 5:18 a.m.

Eltini Eddington lives in Rancho Cucamonga and was arrested at Thornton Ave. and Buena Vista St. The charge is a warrant. It occurred at 9:09 p.m.

Nathaniel Cole Hamende is a Tarzana resident and was pinched at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 7:52 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and identity theft.

Arin Khodabakhshi lives in Glendale and was cuffed at the Glendale police station and it took place at 10:22 p.m. The charge is warrants.

Cynthia Marquez is a resident of Santa Clarita and was handcuffed at 1601 North Victory Place. The charge is petty theft. The time is 1:30 p.m.

Brian Anthony Pointer lives in Woodland Hills and was arrested at 301 North Pass Ave. The charge is a warrant. The time is 1:53 a.m.

Erick Maurice Ramirez Cruz is a Los Angeles resident and was taken into custody after being charged with resisting arrest. The time is 9:44 p.m.

Lee Arthur Scott III lives in Victorville and is a forklift driver and was pinched at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 2:05 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of brass knuckles.

Darwin Smith is an Ontario resident and was pinched at 922 North Catalina St. It occurred at 3:40 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Tracy Ann Tegenkamp lives in Arleta and was arrested after being charged with possession of drug paraphernalia – petty theft and possession of tear gas. It took place at 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles resident Jason Clarence Williams was picked up after being charged with violating a restraining order and a warrant. The time is 10:00 a.m.

On Thursday, May 21, Jessica Brown, a Palmdale resident was sacked at 1351 North Victory Place. The time is 8:55 a.m. The charge is a warrant.

Jessica Helene Hawk lives in Santa Monica and was nabbed at Burbank Blvd. and San Fernando Blvd. The time is 9:50 a.m. The charge is a warrant.

George Delgado Hinojosa is a Pacoima resident and was apprehended after being charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of hard drugs. It took place at 5:59 p.m.

Anna Kopachynska lives in Hollywood and was handcuffed at 4101 West Alameda Ave. The time is 3:33 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Ingrid Louise Lephardt resides in Los Angeles and was taken into custody at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 10:56 p.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Endy Ramirez lives in Los Angeles and was picked up at Beaver St. and Borden Ave. It occurred at 10:48 p.m. The charge is possession of stolen property.

Moreno Valley resident Lacey Arlette Rodriguez was sacked after being charged with aggravated battery. The time is 3:33 p.m.

Anthony Gabriel Ventura Campos lives in Los Angeles and was apprehended at 131 North Isabel St. The time is 3:35 a.m. The charge is a warrant.

On Wednesday, May 20, Jose Luis Aguilar, a Van Nuys resident was taken into custody at Vanowen St. and Frederic St. and the time is 1:42 a.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Karlo Koygani Asadoorian is a Glendale resident and was picked up at Empire Ave. and the 5 freeway. The time is 1:15 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

Christian Jordan Cox lives in Sylmar and was apprehended at 3920 West Magnolia Blvd. and the time is 00:15 a.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence and with .08 or above.

Rodolfo Jose Duran Martinez is a Los Angeles resident and was handcuffed at 1726 South Nogales St. The charges are conspiracy to commit a felony and grand theft. The time is 9:30 p.m.

Sergio Cosimar Maldonado lives in Montebello and was sacked at the same site and the time is 9:38 p.m. The charges are the same.

William Alexander Olachea resides in Valencia and was nabbed at the same location and the time is 9:52 p.m. The charges are the same.

Blanca Edith Paz is a Van Nuys resident and was caught at Vanowen St. and Frederic St. and the time is 1:41 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with a suspended or revoked license.

Florin Stoian was cuffed at San Fernando Blvd. and Spazier Ave. It took place at 3:00 p.m. The charges are petty theft and identity theft.

Freeman Robert Williams lives in Pacoima and was arrested at Maria St. and Empire Ave. It occurred at 9:31 a.m. The charge is driving with a suspended or revoked license and warrants.

Jennifer Lynn Zins resides in Glendale and was picked up at 49 West Burbank Blvd. The time is 1:40 p.m. The charge is warrants.

On Tuesday, May 19, Nelly Marilu Bainum, a Burbank resident was handcuffed at 2412 West Victory Blvd. The time is 11:05 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Kevin Mark Boyle is a disc jockey and was taken into custody at San Fernando Blvd. and Amherst Drive. It took place at 5:48 a.m. The charge is a warrant.

Raul Navarro Flores is a Sun Valley resident and was pinched at Glenoaks Blvd. and Keystone St. The time is 1:17 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

Cajah Lasette Johnson lives in Sacramento and was nabbed at 1575 North Victory Place and the time is 11:15 a.m. The charge is possession of methamphetamines and a warrant.

Panorama City resident Crystal Knight is a babysitter and was taken into custody at 1028 South San Fernando Blvd. The time is 3:50 a.m. The charge is resisting arrest and warrants.

Adriana Oliver was sacked after being charged with aggravated battery. The time is 4:14 p.m.

Edward Oseguera lives in Panorama City and was cuffed after being charged with domestic battery. The time is 4:10 a.m.

Priscilla Anne Pelliccino is a Corona resident and was apprehended after being charged with aggravated battery. It took place at 11:45 a.m.

Jose Luis Samaniego is a San Fernando resident and was pinched at the LAPD Van Nuys station and the time is 10:40 p.m. The charge is warrants.

Efrain Tejada lives in Palmdale and was handcuffed at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 1:09 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Adrianna Sheque Turner resides in Wilmington and was nabbed at 1028 South San Fernando Blvd. The time is 4:00 a.m. The charge is identity theft and warrants.

Van Nuys resident Avelina P. Velasquez was arrested at San Fernando Blvd. and Alameda Ave. and the time is 4:15 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – bringing contraband into a jail or prison and a warrant.

On Monday, May 18, Avery Dylan Chineoa Beres was picked up after being charged with threatening an executive officer – possession of a controlled substance – battery and disorderly conduct. The time is 00:31 a.m.

Derron Jay Boyd lives in Sun Valley and was picked up at 220 West Spazier Ave. It took place at 4:30 a.m. The charge is a warrant.

Andres Jesse Morales is a student and a Burbank resident and was nabbed at Brighton St. and Pacific Ave. It occurred at 11:30 p.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Ani Parsadanyan lives in Glendale and works as a nurse and was taken into custody at Glenoaks Blvd. and Eton Drive. The time is 11:15 p.m. The charges are speeding and reckless driving.

Jennifer Michelle Zavala was handcuffed at Hollywood Way and Oak St. The time is 10:30 p.m. The charge is a warrant.