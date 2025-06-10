Burbank Police Log: May 19 – May 25

Burbank's finest patrols the city and keeps it safe.

Burbank’s finest was out on patrol and on Sunday, May 25, Vage Akopyan, a Burbank resident was nabbed by the police after being charged with battery. The time is 8:20 p.m.

Vincent Aragon works in maintenance and lives in Sun Valley and was picked up at 8:40 a.m. The charge is embezzlement.

Los Angeles resident Jordan Donovan Daniel was apprehended at 401 North First St. and the time is 7:05 a.m. The charge is a warrant.

Diana Vanessa Garza lives in Pacoima and was cuffed at 1100 North San Fernando Road and the time is 8:30 p.m. The charges are petty theft and possession of stolen property.

Jonathan Warren Lenhart resides in Los Angeles and was picked up at Olive Ave. and Keystone St. and it took place at 3:30 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – possession of heroin/cocaine and misappropriation of stolen property.

Burbank resident Alexander Oseguera works at a school and was handcuffed at Burbank Blvd. and San Fernando Blvd. The time is 5:27 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Raquel Nohemi Toral lives in Los Angeles and was brought into custody at Olive Ave. and Keystone St. The time is 3:45 p.m. The charge is possession of heroin/cocaine.

Laura Vanwyck resides in Studio City and was picked up at Pass Ave. and Toluca Park Drive and the time is 11:47 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of Xanax and petty theft.

Nancy Bernice Vasquez lives in Pacoima and was arrested at 1100 North San Fernando Blvd. It occurred at 8:20 p.m. The charge is petty theft and possession of stolen property.

Nazareth Abraham Whitaker lives in Inglewood and is a student and was nabbed at Olive Ave. and Griffith Park Drive and the time is 10:15 a.m. The charge is a warrant.

Jose Angel Zamora lives in Los Angeles and was picked up at Clybourn Ave. and the time is 11:15 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – petty theft – possession of stolen property and warrants.

On Saturday, May 24, Enrique Gonzalez Jr., an Arleta resident was pinched at Burbank Blvd. and San Fernando Blvd. It occurred at 4:00 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

Kevin Antonio Guzman is a videographer and a North Hollywood resident and was taken into custody at Magnolia Blvd. and Cordova St. The time is 1:36 a.m. The charge is resisting arrest.

Vakarchuk Harutyunyan lives in North Hollywood and was apprehended at Valhalla Drive and Screenland Drive. It took place at 2:00 a.m. The charges are vehicle registration fraud and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Inglewood resident and entertainer Samuel Lamar Henson was nabbed at 3701 West Riverside Drive and the time is 8:50 a.m. The charge is driving with a suspended or revoked license and a warrant.

Humberto Daniel Hernandez lives in El Monte and was brought into custody at 1301 North Victory Place. The time is 9:35 a.m. The charge is petty theft.

Matthew John Lavoie resides in Sylmar and was arrested at Olive Ave. and Buena Vista St. It took place at 2:40 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Kenya Madrigal lives in El Monte and is a content creator and was pinched at 3701 West Riverside Drive and the time is 8:50 a.m. The charge is forgery.

Los Angeles resident Jose R. Nunez Sr. was arrested at 1051 West Burbank Blvd. and the time is 8:46 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and a warrant.

Pandita Sarath Chandra lives in Burbank and was apprehended after being charged with kidnapping – false imprisonment – elder abuse and damaging a communication device. It took place at 7:56 p.m.

On Friday, May 23, Denise C. Bermudez, a Burbank resident was handcuffed at Verdugo Ave. and Fairview St. The time is 5:45 a.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Alfredo Estrada lives in Reseda and was taken into custody at Verdugo Ave. and Keystone St. It took place at 1:13 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Sherman Oaks resident Peter Andrew Fercho was apprehended after being charged with resisting an executive officer – possession of a controlled substance – 3056 of the state penal code and domestic battery. It occurred at 8:10 p.m.

Christopher Alain Gil Ortiz is a glass worker and a Burbank resident and was nabbed after being charged with spousal abuse twice. The time is 00:30 a.m.

Suren Harutyunyan lives in Van Nuys and is a truck driver and was arrested at Vanowen St. and Fairview St. and the time is 11:25 p.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of drugs – possession of heroin/cocaine – driving with a suspended or revoked license and a warrant.

David Eugene Hinrichs is a Sunland resident and is a case worker and was nabbed at Naomi St. and Glenoaks Blvd. The time is 8:30 a.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant.

Los Angeles resident Antonio De Jesus Jimenez was picked up at Glenoaks Blvd. and Valencia Ave. It took place at 9:00 a.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dominique James Joseph lives in Lancaster and was cuffed at 2511 North San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 2:40 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Marsha Ann McCann resides in Hollywood and was arrested at Verdugo Ave. and Keystone St. and the time is 1:10 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Christoper James Nelson lives in Burbank and was taken into custody at 10:17 p.m. The charge is making criminal threats.

On Thursday, May 22, Hailee May Alexander, a Jacksonville, Florida, resident was arrested at Moss St. and Magnolia Blvd. It occurred at 7:39 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Sterling Dyar lives in Los Angeles and was picked up at Hollywood Way and Alameda Ave. and it occurred at 5:08 a.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant.

Thousand Oaks resident Jennifer J. Hammond was taken into custody at 1200 South Flower St. The time is 7:55 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Kennedy Stewart Jones lives in Cottonwood, California, and is self-employed and was nabbed at Moss St. and Magnolia Blvd.

The time is 7:39 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and possession of Xanax.

Vincent Edward Jordan lives in Inglewood and was pinched after being charged with spousal abuse. The time is 11:31 p.m.

Carla Denise Pinto is a Van Nuys resident and was taken into custody at Olive Ave. and Third St. The time is 00:10 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – petty theft – driving while under the influence of drugs and identity theft.

Jose Dolores Ramirez lives in Reseda and was apprehended at Lake St. and Cedar Ave. The time is 2:08 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of Xanax and possession of hard drugs.

Israel Martinez Roque is a Los Angeles resident and was nabbed at Buena Vista St. and Magnolia Blvd. and the time is 3:45 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

Kamaya Taylor lives in Oakland, California, and was handcuffed at 1601 North Victory Place and the time is 2:30 p.m. The charge is organized retail theft.

Silvia Leticia Veyna is a Burbank resident and was apprehended after being charged with assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm and spousal abuse. It took place at 10:04 a.m.

On Wednesday, May 21, Frank Amado, a Los Angeles resident was cuffed at San Fernando Blvd. and Cornell Drive. It took place at 2:49 a.m. The charge is warrants.

Elizabeth Carmen Del Gardillo lives in South Gate and was nabbed at 1800 West Empire Ave. The time is 11:07 p.m.

The charges are petty theft – possession of a controlled substance – identity theft – repeated thefts and warrants.

Daniel Duminy resides in Hollywood and was picked up at Olive Ave. and Lake St. and the time is 1:22 a.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

Bryan Anthony Hernandez is a resident of Covina and is a music recorder and was handcuffed at 11:55 a.m. The charge is robbery.

Kayra Latrece Lewis lives in Inglewood and is a medical assistant and was cuffed at San Fernando Blvd. and Burbank Blvd. and the time is 4:00 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Tujunga resident Savannah Marie Morral was handcuffed at View Crest Drive and Reynolds Drive. It took place at 00:53 a.m. The charge is possession of nitrous oxide.

Catherine Edith Serrano lives in Burbank and was nabbed at 1015 North San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 2:15 a.m. The charges are false impersonation – possession of a controlled substance and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Cenaya Dejonae Smith is a Los Angeles resident and is a coach and was picked up at San Fernando Blvd. and Burbank Blvd. The time is 4:00 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Aleydis Sukey Viorato Lopez lives in Van Nuys and was apprehended at 2:04 a.m. The charge is possession of nitrous oxide. The site is Glenoaks Blvd. and Naomi St.

On Tuesday, May 20, Logan Canty, a North Hollywood resident and a grocery store employee was arrested at Empire Ave. and Catalina St.

The time is 2:21 a.m. The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

Matthew Childers lives in Burbank and was taken into custody after being charged with being under the influence of a controlled substance. The time is 8:11 p.m.

Franky Marcelo Chojolan resides in North Hills and is a server and was taken into custody at 3223 West Victory Blvd. It took place at 3:13 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – petty theft and a warrant.

Jose Victor De La Herron lives in Riverside and works in security and was apprehended at Lomita St. and Magnolia Blvd. and the time is 5:27 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

Los Angeles resident Victor Leslie Harris was pinched at 1627 North San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 7:50 p.m. The charge is resisting arrest and warrants.

Matthew Richard Madsen lives in Burbank and was handcuffed at 3227 North Glenoaks Blvd. and it took place at 9:55 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and warrants.

On Monday, May 19, Everett Kendrick Chavarria, a Sylmar resident was nabbed after being charged with violating a restraining order and a warrant. The time is 8:51 p.m.

Eric Edward Edep lives in Los Angeles and was handcuffed at Glenoaks Blvd. and Alameda Ave. and the time is 2:20 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and petty theft twice.

Dana Jackson resides in Ventura and was apprehended at 3830 West Verdugo Ave. and the time is 11:17 p.m. The charge is vandalism.

Afshin Omid Sadeghi lives in Sherman Oaks and was picked up at Victory Blvd. and Manning St. It occurred at 7:25 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.