Burbank Police Log: May 2 – May 8

Keeping the peace isn’t always easy, but the Burbank police department is top-notch and on Sunday, May 8, David Stephen Velez, a Lawndale resident and an animal caretaker was nabbed at 00:01 a.m. The site is Hollywood Way and Alameda Ave.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

Steven Marcus Sulger is a Burbank carpenter and was arrested at 2311 Hollywood Way [Fry’s]. The charges are burglary – possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of burglary tools and possession of drug paraphernalia. It happened at 00:46 a.m.

Alyssa Sheree Keese lives in Santa Clarita and works as an insurance collector. Keese was picked up at Victory Blvd. and Sparks St. and the time is 1:50 a.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

Alfred Louis Cromwell is employed in customer service and lives in Burbank. Cromwell was taken into custody at Cornell Drive and Glenoaks Blvd. and the time is 4:02 a.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug – driving while under the influence with .08 or above and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Los Angeles maintenance worker Jose Ismael Escobedo was arrested at Chandler Blvd. and Hollywood Way. It took place at 8:25 a.m. and the charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Sevak Vardumyan is a plumber and a Glendale resident. Vardumyan was nabbed at Alameda Ave. and Glenoaks Blvd. The time is 9:04 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – possession of heroin/cocaine and 3056 of the state penal code.

San Bernardino warehouse worker Monique Mendoza was handcuffed at 11:50 a.m. The site is San Fernando Blvd. and Buena Vista St.

The charges are identity theft – petty theft – possession of burglary tools – possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Kevin Sierra lives in Costa Mesa and was apprehended at the same site and at the same time. The charges are possession of burglary tools – petty theft – possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with a suspended or revoked license.

Burbank resident Mark Pledger was arrested at 1320 North San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 12:30 p.m. The charges are battery and possession of stolen property.

Tracy Gordon lives in Pasadena and is unemployed and was picked up at Lake St. and Victory Blvd. The time is 7:00 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Timothy Howard Owens is employed at McDonald’s and lives in Van Nuys. Owens was taken into custody at San Fernando Blvd. and Walnut Ave. It happened at 7:03 p.m. and the charge is petty theft.

Roberto Carlos Valladarez is a forklift driver and a North Hollywood resident. Valladarez was cuffed at 2311 Hollywood Way [Fry’s] and it took place at 9:05 p.m.

The charges Valladarez faces are possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

North Hollywood resident Charles Ferguson is unemployed and was arrested at Burbank Blvd. and Orchard Drive and the time is 9:48 p.m.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance – possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest.

On Saturday, May 7, Hanna Kovalyk, who lives in Burbank and works in sales was arrested at Heffron Drive and Kenwood St. and the time is 2:59 a.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

Burbank chef Steven Lu was handcuffed after being charged with domestic battery and the time is 2:10 a.m.

Antonio Josue Roldan is a Torrance account manager and was apprehended at Glenoaks Blvd. and Keeler St. and the time is 3:10 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Roberto Angel Alvarez Garcia is a Los Angeles construction worker and was taken into custody at Lake St. and Alameda Ave. The charges are possession of burglary tools and grand theft. The time is 4:15 a.m.

Raul Aguilar Diaz is employed as a construction worker and resides in Los Angeles. Diaz was picked up at the same location and the time is the same. The charge is grand theft.

Karen Karandzhanyan is a plumber, a resident of Burbank and was taken into custody at 2756 North Kenneth Road and the time is 4:58 a.m.

The charges are vandalism with $400 or more and violating a protective or stay-away order.

La Crescenta business owner Noone Khazhatoorian was handcuffed at 511 South Buena Vista St., and it happened at 5:20 a.m. The charges are resisting arrest and 11375 (B) (2) of the state health and safety code.

Vanessa Brittany Austin lives in Orange and works in survey merchandise. Austin was arrested at 1351 North Victory Blvd. and the time is 1:50 p.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Patrick Jonmichael De Angelis is a Lompoc construction worker and was nabbed at the Ulta parking lot and the time is the same. The charges are possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Maria F. Esquivel lives in North Hollywood and was handcuffed at 200 North Third St. and the time is 3:44 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct and a warrant.

Martha Renee Norton works at a gas station and was apprehended at the LAPD Van Nuys station. It took place at 9:40 p.m. and the charge is 2800.2 (A) of the state vehicle code and a warrant.

Mission Viejo salesman Francis McNair was handcuffed at 549 South San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 10:44 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – petty theft and a warrant.

On Friday, May 6, Gianfranco Ibarra, who works in advertising and lives in Sun Valley was picked up at Hollywood Way and Winona Ave. and the time is 2:16 a.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

Los Angeles cashier Matthew Anthony Fierro was arrested at San Fernando Blvd. and Orange Grove Ave. and the charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic or drug – driving with a suspended or revoked license and a warrant. It took place at 2:05 a.m.

Joseph Gilbert Russo is self-employed and a Sun Valley resident. Russo was nabbed at Griffith Park Drive and Burbank Blvd. and the time is 3:55 a.m.

The charges Russo faces includes possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant.

Eric Portillo is employed as a mover and a Hollywood resident. Portillo was handcuffed at Burbank Blvd. and Whitnall Hwy and the charges are identity theft – possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of stolen property and burglary. The arrest took place at 7:27 a.m.

North Hollywood student Gina Recendez was apprehended at 501 South Buena Vista St. and the time is 9:15 a.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Jordan Tyler Dennis Chevis is a Sherman Oaks restaurant manager and was taken into custody at Whitnall Hwy and Hollywood Way and the time is 10:15 a.m. The charge is 23152 (G) VC.

Kristian Daniel Galindo works as a staffing agent and resides in Mission Hills. Galindo was arrested at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 1:55 p.m. The charges are grand theft and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Alan Lee McDermott lives in Burbank and was picked up at Bob’s Big Boy and the time is 7:25 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Sun Valley resident Jonas Alexander Borcherding was arrested at 201 East Magnolia Blvd. and the time is 10:35 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

On Thursday, May 5, Jorge Ramon Ballesteros, a Los Angeles mechanic was arrested at the Burbank Blvd. overpass and the time is 00:28 a.m.

The charges are conspiring to commit an injurious act – grand theft – possession of drug paraphernalia and 3056 PC.

Hayk Vardanyan is a North Hollywood tow truck driver and was nabbed at Flower St. and Spazier Ave. and the time is 4:40 a.m. The charges are possession of a controlled substance and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Marranda Sevilla lives in Gardena and was handcuffed at the same location and the same time.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance – possession of heroin/cocaine – failure to appear in court and a warrant.

Los Angeles smog technician Jose Armando Leon was taken into custody at 129 West 78th St. and it took place at 7:40 a.m. The charge is grand theft.

Orlando Alirio Rivas lives in North Hollywood and is employed as a stocker. Rivas was arrested at 920 Allen Ave. and the time is 6:50 a.m. The charge is 20001 (A) VC.

Yanitsie Arisa Gudiel is a Burbank Uber driver and was nabbed at 1301 North Victory Place.

The charges are resisting an executive officer – possession of nitrous oxide – resisting arrest and possession of stolen property. It happened at 8:50 a.m.

Gardena construction worker Ricky Joseph Richards was taken into custody at Victory Blvd. and Buena Vista St. [CVS] and the time is 1:44 p.m. The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Krysta Ann McKeever lives in Winnetka and was arrested at 4412 Woodland Ave., and it occurred at 3:15 p.m. The charges are battery – being under the influence of a controlled substance – failure to appear in court and warrants.

Iroslav Stoliarov V is a courier, a Northridge resident and was picked up at Kenmere Ave. The time is 4:00 p.m.

The charges are writing, using or passing a fraudulent check – identity theft – petty theft and possession of stolen property.

North Hollywood server Jacob Kyle Correa was handcuffed at Chandler Blvd. and Valley St. and the time is 5:30 p.m.

The charges are identity theft – possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Julio Cesar Gonzalez resides in North Hollywood and was arrested at the LAPD Van Nuys station and the time is 9:15 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Frederick Robert Neff lives in Glendale and is employed as a framer. Neff was nabbed at Victory Blvd. and Chestnut St. and the time is 9:30 p.m. The charges are 29800 (A) (1) PC and 11370.1 (A) HS.

Renee Ann Rineer is an apprentice and a resident of Anaheim and was apprehended at the same location and the time is the same. The charges are 22810 (A) PC and 22610 (A) PC.

Rick Martin Artery Jr. lives in Los Angeles and is an assistant manager. Artery was cuffed at Victory Place and Lake St. The charge is robbery, and the time is 11:13 p.m.

On Wednesday, May 4, Luis Felipe Vargas, who lives in Los Angeles and is a recycler was arrested at Victory Blvd. and Dymond St.

The time is 4:30 a.m. and the charges are burglary – possession of burglary tools – possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant.

Andrea Quanita Simpson was handcuffed at Burbank Blvd. and San Fernando Blvd. and the charges are being under the influence of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. It took place at 8:25 a.m.

Margarita Venegas lives in Pacoima and was arrested at 12236 Osborne Place and the time is 8:10 a.m. The charges are burglary and identity theft.

Diana Elizabeth Santos is a Van Nuys server and was cuffed at Thornton Ave. and Frederic St. and the time is 8:45 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Julia Morales Paulo is an actress and a Burbank resident. Paulo was taken into custody at 3601 West Verdugo Ave. and the time is 12:20 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Tigran Yaymadzhyan works in security, resides in Burbank and was nabbed at 308 East Verdugo Ave. The time is 1:20 p.m. The charges are causing great bodily injury – resisting arrest and making criminal threats.

Jesus Gandara is a recycler and a Los Angeles resident. Gandara was picked up at 201 East Magnolia Blvd. It occurred at 4:00 p.m. The charge is trespassing.

Christopher Babakhani lives in Tujunga, is employed as a plumber and was arrested at 2884 North Sparks St. and the time is 4:30 p.m. The charge is being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Sylmar construction worker Daniel Michael Ramirez was taken into custody at Winona Ave. and Myers St. and the time is 8:30 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Jose Antonio Herrera Hernandez lives in Los Angeles and was apprehended at Palm Ave. [AMC 16]. The charge is vandalism with $400 or more and the time is 9:13 p.m.

James David Jones is employed as a seller and is a North Hollywood resident. Jones was nabbed at 1301 North Victory Place.

The time is 11:00 p.m. The charges are petty theft – possession of heroin/cocaine and a warrant.

On Tuesday, May 3, Margaret Estefania Bonilla, who lives in Burbank and works in the shipping department was arrested at 2:50 a.m.

The site is Hollywood Way and Burbank Blvd. and the charge Bonilla faces is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Fabian Ramirez is a North Hollywood valet and was handcuffed at 2417 North San Fernando Blvd. and the charges are petty theft – identity theft and possession of drug paraphernalia. The time is 9:00 a.m.

Milton Amilcar Andrade works as a mattress salesman and resides in Los Angeles. Andrade was nabbed at Hollywood Way and Thornton Ave. and the time is 7:40 a.m. The charge is 23152 (F) VC.

Milena Luz Calderon works in home healthcare and lives in Sylmar. Calderon was taken into custody at 12:30 p.m. and the location is Glenoaks Blvd. and Cypress Ave.

The charges Calderon faces are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Eduardo Lopez is employed at a carwash and lives in North Hollywood. Lopez was arrested at Vanowen St., and Denny Ave. and the time is 3:51 p.m. The charge is possession of stolen property.

Juan Jose Morales resides in the same city and works in cleaning. Morales was cuffed at the same site and the time is 4:00 p.m. The charges are possession of a controlled substance – 20002 (A) VC and a warrant.

On Monday, May 2, Darlyn Jhoselyn Mejia, a North Hollywood cashier was arrested at Lake St. and Chestnut St., and it happened at 6:10 a.m.

The charges are 23152 (G) VC – possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia – petty theft and a warrant.

Zachary William Matweyew lives in North Hollywood and is employed in a warehouse and was taken into custody at 1049 North California St.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug – possession of a controlled substance – 11375 (B) (2) HS and possession of drug paraphernalia. It happened at 10:23 a.m.

North Hollywood disc jockey Joseph Victor Lagana was arrested at 275 East Olive Ave. and the time is 12:40 p.m. The charges are fighting in public and making criminal threats.

Jacob Allen Stramaglia is a video editor and a Sun Valley resident. Stramaglia was handcuffed at 12:30 p.m. and the site is 2000 Empire Ave. The charges are failure to appear in court on two counts and warrants.

Justin Jaime Garcia resides in Burbank and is employed as a driver. Garcia was apprehended at San Fernando Blvd. and Winona Ave. and the time is 9:40 p.m.

The charges Garcia faces are possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of drug paraphernalia – petty theft and a warrant.

Sona Vardapetyan is a home healthcare worker and a Sun Valley resident. Vardapetyan was nabbed at the same site and the charge is possession of heroin/cocaine. The time is the same.