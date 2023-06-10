Burbank Police Log: May 22 – May 28

Securing the city's safety is unwavering for the men and women in blue.

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2023. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.

myBurbank.com will be glad to redact your name upon request.

With the Burbank police department on 24-hour patrol, it is bound to arrest some individuals who break the law, and on Sunday, May 28, Ajai McLaughlin, who resides in Pacoima and is a cashier was nabbed at Verdugo Ave. and Florence St. The time is 2:15 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Anyia Unique Jackson lives in Rialto and is a stripper and was picked up at the same site and the time is 2:14 p.m. The charge is the same.

Steven Lee Drojensky is a Burbank tutor and was picked up at Glenoaks Blvd. and Grismer Ave. [Starbucks] and the time is 2:45 p.m. The charge is trespassing.

Ezra Ezekiel Simms is a North Hollywood musician and was taken into custody at 201 East Magnolia Blvd. and the time is 6:58 p.m.

The charges are making a criminal threat – battery and vandalism with $400 or more.

Von Ricco Lavelle Lane works in digital media and was arrested at the north garage and the time is 8:20 p.m. The charges are trespassing – grand theft and a warrant.

Sevan Safyani is unemployed and a Burbank resident and was handcuffed at 264 West Valencia Blvd. and the time is 9:27 p.m. The charge is elder abuse.

Burbank resident Tony Robert Tawil is an entrepreneur and was apprehended at 10:15 p.m. The charges are possession of a fireman by a felon and possession of drugs while armed.

On Saturday, May 27, Erica Lynne Hanning, who lives in Winnetka and is employed in social media was arrested at Heffron Drive and Screenland Drive. The time is 00:50 a.m. The charge is possession of methamphetamines for sale.

Michael Lane Donovan resides in Glendale and is unemployed and was arrested at 11:58 a.m. The charges are resisting arrest – 3000.08 (C) of the state penal code and a warrant. The site is Glenoaks Blvd. and Tujunga Ave.

Erica Gabrielle Turner is a Burbank food runner and was handcuffed after being charged with spousal abuse. The time is 1:25 p.m.

Artashes Gasparian lives in North Hollywood and is unemployed and the charges are possession of heroin/cocaine and petty theft. The site is 1301 Victory Place, and the time is 1:22 p.m.

Gor Grigoryan is an Uber driver and is a resident of Burbank and was pinched at 7:50 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – burglary – assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm – elder abuse – resisting an executive officer – joyriding – trespassing and warrants.

On Friday, May 26, Artashes Kocharyan, who resides in Glendale and is a mechanic was apprehended at Buena Vista St. and Winona Ave. and the time is 1:12 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Pablo Nieto lives in Palmdale and was nabbed at IKEA Way and Angeleno Ave. and the time is 1:45 a.m. The charge is violating a restraining order.

Lancaster resident Timmy Richard Lee is unemployed and was taken into custody at Burbank Blvd. and Lima St. The time is 10:55 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – possession of heroin/cocaine – joyriding – carrying a concealed dagger and warrants.

Tammy Marie Hicks lives in North Hollywood and is unemployed. Hicks was cuffed at 817 South Victory Blvd. The charge is receiving stolen property. The time is 1:23 p.m.

Hayk Vardanyan is a North Hollywood tow truck driver and was apprehended at 1800 Empire Ave. The time is 3:00 p.m.

The charges are identity theft – possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine and a warrant.

Sun Valley resident Oshin Hacopian is an equipment operator and was taken into custody at San Fernando Blvd. and Arvilla St. and the time is 4:15 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Deborah Nadine Drissi Munoz is a Burbank caregiver and was nabbed at Magnolia Blvd. and Clybourn Ave. and it happened at 5:38 p.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

Sherman Oaks resident Tyler Christopher is an actor and was picked up at 2627 Hollywood Way and it happened at 8:40 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Pedro Mejia lives in Bakersfield and is employed as a manager and was handcuffed at Buena Vista St. and Winona Ave. The time is 10:05 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – possession of a lead baton – possession of brass knuckles – receiving stolen property and a warrant.

On Thursday, May 25, Justin Brown, a Burbank driver was picked up at 2:21 a.m. The charges are resisting an executive officer – robbery – making criminal threats – elder abuse – assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm and a warrant.

Ronald Jose Zepeda is a Burbank air conditioning technician and was arrested at Magnolia Blvd. and First St. It occurred at 3:10 a.m. The charges are petty theft and violating probation.

Oscar Damian Ochoa is a construction worker and is a Burbank resident and was taken into custody at 2331 North Catalina St. and the time is 4:08 a.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and misdemeanor hit and run.

Burbank resident Joseph Desantis is a salesman and was cuffed at 200 North Third St. and the time is 6:45 a.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Hamlet Khosravian is a mechanic, a Burbank resident and was apprehended at Empire Ave. and Catalina St. The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of a controlled substance. The time is 10:05 a.m.

Jennifer Tirado lives in Burbank and is employed in post-production and was nailed at 1726 North Brighton St. and the time is 11:35 a.m. The charge is robbery.

Edmond Allen Francoeur resides in Studio City and works in logistics and was nabbed at Verdugo Ave. and Lamer St.

The time is 1:47 p.m. The charges are violating a restraining order and violating probation.

Charles Reid Parker is a flyer distributor and a North Hollywood resident and was taken into custody at Magnolia Blvd. and Catalina St. It happened at 2:35 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Leo Baboom is unemployed and a Burbank resident and was picked up at 905 North Third St. and the time is 4:13 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – possession of heroin/cocaine and warrants.

Commerce resident Jesus Lauro Angel Tezo Yolt is employed in security and was nabbed at Buena Vista St. and Pacific Ave. and the time is 7:25 p.m. The charge is identity theft.

Deymond Lee Fowler is a dishwasher and a Burbank resident and was arrested at Olive Ave. and Cordova St. The time is 10:35 p.m.

The charges are petty theft – misappropriation of lost property – possession of drug paraphernalia and driving under the influence and causing injury.

On Wednesday, May 24, Shawn Wesley Taylor, who lives in Burbank and lays down asphalt was pinched at Alameda Ave. and Gateway and the time is 7:30 a.m. The charges are failure to register as a sex offender and possession of a controlled substance.

Steven Lee Drojensky is a Burbank resident and works as a helper was taken into custody at Glenoaks Blvd. and Peyton Ave. and the time is 9:30 a.m. The charge is petty theft.

Jason Antonio Umana Revelo lives in North Hollywood and is a construction worker and was pinched at 6635 Whitsett Ave. and the time is 10:40 a.m. The charge is violating a restraining order.

Matthew Madsen works in sales and is a Burbank resident and was handcuffed at 2848 North Lincoln St. and the time is 2:20 p.m. The charges are contempt of court – violating a restraining order and warrants.

West Hollywood manager John Joseph Flannelly Jr. was taken into custody at 2:05 p.m. The charges are identity theft – grand theft – elder abuse and forgery.

Adam Rain Di Giacomo lives in Burbank and was apprehended at San Fernando Blvd. and Grismer Ave. and the charges are battery – 1551 (A) PC and a warrant. It happened at 3:40 p.m.

Los Angeles resident Alejandro Quehua was nailed at San Fernando Blvd. and Verdugo Ave. It took place at 7:01 p.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Yermonya Shatiryan is a Pasadena makeup artist and was nabbed at Brighton St. and Olive Ave. and the time is 8:13 p.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Haley Anne Pooler is employed as a tattoo artist and is a Temple City resident and was picked up at Victory Place and Lake St.

The time is 11:03 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Jasmin Rosario Aguilar is unemployed and a Canoga Park resident and was arrested at the same site and the time is 11:10 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Produce employee Anthony Joseph Toviah lives in Los Angeles and was taken into custody at 1301 North Victory Place. The time is 11:03 p.m. The charges are petty theft and false imprisonment.

On Tuesday, May 23, David Melikian, a Los Angeles resident was taken into custody at 2:20 a.m. The charge is spousal abuse.

Karl Robert Bouder is a Los Angeles driver and was nabbed at Alameda Ave. and San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 7:00 a.m. The charge is petty theft.

Anthony Vincent Grijalva is a Mission Hills laborer and was apprehended at Sylmar juvenile hall and the time is 1:15 p.m.

The charges are assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm – vandalism with $400 or more and 186.22 (B) (1) PC.

Rodrigo Alonso Ainzua is a West Hollywood photographer and was cuffed at Pass Ave. and Heffron Drive and the time is 2:00 p.m.

The charges are identity theft – making criminal threats – forgery – resisting arrest – possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant.

Troy Allen Jennette is a Sylmar mover and was taken into custody after being charged with resisting arrest – spousal abuse – driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and a warrant. It happened at 6:45 p.m.

Jose Antonio Reynoso Espinoza lives in Burbank and is a server and was arrested at Glenoaks Blvd. and Scott Road and the time is 9:00 p.m.

The charges are failure to appear in court for a traffic violation – driving while under the influence with .08 or above and warrants.

Toluca Lake resident Michael James Keady was nabbed at 9:06 p.m. The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia – carrying a loaded firearm – possession of a lead baton and possession of drugs while armed.

On Monday, May 22, Rafik Melkonyan, who is an electrician and a Glendale resident was arrested at 1:25 a.m. The charges are possession of drugs while armed and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Francisco Figueroa is a gardener and a Sun Valley resident and was nabbed at 2000 Empire Ave.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – 3056 PC and a warrant. It took place at 9:45 a.m.

Sherman Oaks lawyer Catalina Loredo Manzano was taken into custody at Glenoaks Blvd. and Alameda Ave. The time is 12:50 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Steven Lee Drojensky lives in Burbank and was nabbed at Keystone St. and Glenoaks Blvd. and the time is 12:50 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

David Rodriguez lives in Sun Valley and is employed as a landscaper and was pinched at 7935 Cleon Ave. The charges are stalking and violating a restraining order. It occurred at 2:40 p.m.

Biridiana Torres is a North Hollywood cashier and was picked up at 1115 North San Fernando Blvd. It occurred at 5:00 p.m. The charge is battery.

Burbank resident Daniel Guzman is a construction worker and was handcuffed at 7:17 p.m. The charges are brandishing a deadly weapon other than a firearm and disorderly conduct.

Christian Alvarenga is a construction worker and was taken into custody at Frederic St. and Burbank Blvd. The time is 11:00 p.m. The charges are resisting arrest – petty theft and disorderly conduct.