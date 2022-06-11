Burbank Police Log: May 23 – May 29

Always prepared and ready, the Burbank police department is one of the finest.

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2022. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.

Working for the Burbank police department is rewarding and challenging, and it requires them to sometimes take individuals into custody and on Sunday, May 29, Ellis Donta Sanders, who lives in Burbank was arrested at 00:35 a.m.

The location is Glenoaks Blvd., and East Ave. and the charge is 10980 (C) (2) of the state penal code and a warrant.

Jamie Hernandez Garcia lives in Lancaster and is employed as a digital marketer and was arrested at Vanowen St. and Hollywood Way. The charge is disorderly conduct. It happened at 2:21 a.m.

Matthew Edward Herrera works in the parks and recreation department and was taken into custody at Burbank Blvd. and Hollywood Way and the time is 3:49 a.m.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Daniel Jason Schneider lives in Tarzana and is an event coordinator and was nabbed at the Islands restaurant parking structure and the time is 7:45 a.m. The charge is sending annoying or harassing phone calls.

John Pale Langford lives in Simi Valley and was picked up and charged with being under the influence of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia and trespassing. The time is 11:26 a.m.

Jessie Garcia De La Cruz lives in Arleta and is employed as a dishwasher. De La Cruz was apprehended at Olive Ave. and First St. and the time is 4:00 p.m. The charge is vandalism.

Jalaah Ibn Abdullah is a Porter Ranch artist and was handcuffed after being charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant. The time is 4:10 p.m.

Ana Magaly Farias lives in Burbank and is an expediter. Farias was nabbed at Buena Vista St. and the time is 6:20 p.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug – driving while under the influence with .08 or above – 22350 of the state vehicle code and a warrant.

Linda Johnston lives in Rosemead and was arrested at 121 South San Fernando Blvd. and the charge is disorderly conduct and the time is 9:15 p.m.

Abel Harutyunyan works in advertising, lives in North Hollywood and was picked up at San Fernando Blvd. and Grismer Ave.

The time is 2:50 a.m. and the charges are 23109 (C) VC – possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Saturday, May 28, De John Donnique Sallier, who works as a barber and lives in Panorama City was arrested at Buena Vista and the 15 north freeway.

The time is 1:15 a.m. and the charge is 11370.1 of the state health and safety code – 25850 (A) HS and 25400 (A) (1) PC.

Sun Valley resident Anthony Adolfo Leiva is a program coordinator and was handcuffed at the Islands restaurant parking lot and the charge is disorderly conduct. The time is 1:50 a.m.

Dominick Levi Harris lives in Burbank and is employed as a restaurant manager and was picked up Verdugo Ave. and California St. and the time is 2:56 a.m. The charge is possession of nitrous oxide.

Andrew Amador Barrios is a San Fernando student and was nabbed at Victory Blvd. and Isabel St. The charge is the same and the time is 11:00 a.m.

Sylmar resident Danny Casares Barrios was apprehended at the same site and the time is 11:00 a.m. The charge is the same.

Najieh Khiwan Benjamin lives in Washington and is a programmer and was cuffed at Glenwood Place and Magnolia Blvd. The time is 11:15 a.m. and the charge is identity theft.

Andre Darrell Winestock lives in Clinton and is a student. Winestock was arrested at Glenwood Place and Magnolia Blvd. and the time is 11:15 a.m. The charges are identity theft – robbery and warrants.

John Anthony Zapata works as a plumber and lives in Los Angeles. Zapata was handcuffed at Lake St. and Olive Ave.

The time is 5:00 p.m. The charges are possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia – 584 (A) (1) PC and a warrant.

Los Angeles resident Christian Aleman was apprehended at 2300 West Victory Blvd. and the time is 4:45 p.m. The charges are disorderly conduct – possession of stolen property and trespassing.

Christopher Wayne Arms is a North Hollywood plumber and was taken into custody at Screenland Drive and Burbank Blvd. and the charge is possession of a controlled substance and the time is 7:45 p.m.

Deja Arup Halder is employed in security and resides in North Hollywood. Halder was taken into custody at Victory Blvd. and Olive Ave.

The charges are 25400 (A) (2) PC – 32310 (A) PC – driving with a suspended or revoked license and a warrant.

Vaghik Shahnazarian is a Glendale mechanic and was arrested at Trader Joe’s and the time is 8:48 p.m. The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Ronnie Shayne Brunson is a Sunland roofer and was picked up at San Fernando Blvd. and Buena Vista St. and the charge is 3000.08 PC and a warrant. It took place at 11:02 p.m.

On Friday, May 27, Justin Klause, who lives in Burbank and is employed in security was apprehended at Alameda Ave. and Main St. and the time is 00:50 a.m.

The charge is driving while under the influence with .08 or above and a warrant.

Herbert Lionel Jimenez works in building maintenance and resides in Burbank. Jimenez was arrested at San Fernando Blvd. and Burbank Blvd. and the time is 2:30 a.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence with .08 or above and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Burbank prep cook Christian Thomas Brack was nabbed at 2:20 a.m. and the site is 1011 North San Fernando Blvd. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Edgar Tigran Demirchian is a North Hollywood driver and was handcuffed at Winona Ave. and Buena Vista St.

The time is 3:20 a.m. and the charges are possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of heroin/cocaine.

James Andrew Lackey lives in Box Elder and is a scientist. Lackey was apprehended at Sparks St. and Clark Ave.

The charge is brandishing a deadly weapon [a firearm] and it happened at 10:45 a.m.

Robert Woodrow Finn Jr. is a Burbank construction worker and was picked up at Victory Blvd. and Buena Vista St. and the time is 2:00 p.m. The charge is resisting arrest.

John Douglas Benne is a handyman and a resident of Panorama City. Benne was taken into custody at the same site and at the same time.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant.

Hermosa Beach farmer Daniel Gutierrez was arrested at 4316 West Magnolia Blvd. and the time is 3:35 p.m.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia – petty theft and warrants.

Giovanni Onofre is a Pomona construction worker and was nabbed at Victory Place and Burbank Blvd.

The time is 5:05 p.m. The charges are possession of a controlled substance – driving with a suspended or revoked license – disturbing the peace and warrants.

Emily Perez lives in Friant and works at Subway. Perez was handcuffed at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 5:40 p.m.

The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Construction worker Olin Randall Hanson lives in the same city and was arrested at the same site and the same time. The charges are the same.

Angela Frances Perez Leon is a Bakersfield driver and was nabbed at Victory Blvd. and Magnolia Blvd.

The time is 7:45 p.m. and the charges are 11379 (A) HS and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Brudwick James Holland works in a warehouse and lives in Inglewood. Holland was picked up after being charged with 14601.2 (A) VC – spousal abuse – driving while under .08 or above and warrants.

Jordan LaVelle Davis is employed in security and lives in Los Angeles. Davis was taken into custody at Burbank Blvd. and Hollywood Way and the time is 9:22 p.m. The charge is sexual battery.

On Thursday, May 26, Armando Reyes Gonzalez, a Los Angeles mechanic was arrested at Burbank Blvd. and Fairview St.

The charges are possession of burglary tools – possession of a controlled substance and possession of heroin/cocaine. The time is 8:30 a.m.

Christopher Charles Rauch is a studio grip and a resident of Costa Mesa. Rauch was nabbed at Buena Vista St. and Kittridge St. and it took place at 9:45 a.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Harold Don Williamson is a Burbank handyman and was handcuffed at Glenoaks Blvd. and Elmwood St. The time is 10:54 a.m. and the charge is 23152 (G) VC and a warrant.

Glendale resident Gareigin Panosian works as an AC contractor and was picked up at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 12:30 p.m.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance – possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of drug paraphernalia and 3056 PC.

Fernando Ayala is a San Fernado engineer and was arrested at 417 South Victory Place and the time is 3:30 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Walter Otto Neil Folgar-Sandoval lives in Baldwin Park and was nabbed at 51 East Santa Anita Ave. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Burbank resident Esmic Lovato was taken into custody at San Fernando Road and Orange Grove Ave. and the time is 3:57 p.m. The charge is resisting arrest.

Nicholas Todd Upton lives in Santa Monica and is employed with Instacart. Upton was picked up at 201 East Magnolia Blvd. and the time is 3:06 p.m. The charges are vandalism with $400 or more and resisting arrest.

Los Angeles resident Ortavin Lee Shawn Hill was handcuffed at Hollywood Way and Magnolia Blvd.

The time is 6:45 p.m. and the charges are petty theft and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Samuel Herrera is a Sun Valley recycler and was cuffed at Burbank Blvd. and Maple St. and the time is 9:18 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of burglary tools and 4573.5 PC.

Porter Ranch wig maker Amber Gail Visagie was picked up at Hollywood Way and Oak St. The time is 9:45 p.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

On Wednesday, May 25, Carolyn Ruth Clem, who lives in North Hollywood and is a writer was nabbed at 511 North Hollywood Way. The time is 4:00 a.m. and the charge is possession of a stolen vehicle.

Nathan Burr Pater lives in Inglewood and works in construction and was arrested at 1800 West Empire Ave.

The time is 7:42 a.m. and the charge is possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Van Nuys resident Christine Marie Hughes works as a delivery driver and was cuffed at 7:45 a.m. The site is 35 East Alameda Ave., and the charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Daniel Alexander Nunez lives in North Hollywood and is an audio engineer and was taken into custody at Lucas St. and Fourth St. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Isaiah Malik White lives in North Hollywood and is an audio engineer and was apprehended at Lucas St. and Fourth St.

The time is 7:45 a.m. and the charges are grand theft – 1203.2 (A) PC and warrants.

Frank Charles Adams is a Van Nuys construction worker and was arrested at Orchard Drive and Magnolia Blvd.

The time is 11:30 a.m. the charges are 21520 (B) PC – possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia – 3056 PC – petty theft and warrants.

Tamara Ruth lives in Burbank and was nabbed at Chandler Blvd. and Kenwood St. and the time is 2:20 a.m. The charge is battery on a police officer and a warrant.

Vanessa Nicole Ulate is a Valencia graphic artist and was handcuffed at the Empire Center.

The time is 7:45 p.m. The charges are possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia – petty theft and a warrant.

Stephen Sogomonian lives in Sunland and is employed in construction and was nabbed at the same location and the time is 7:43 p.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Palmdale human resources specialist Nicholas Gerardo Hernandez was handcuffed at Victory Blvd. and Maria St. and the time is 10:10 p.m.

The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine – 11375 (B) (1) HS – possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Daniel Antonio Madrigal is a Lynwood construction worker and was cuffed at Brighton St. and Empire Ave. and the time is 11:20 p.m.

The charges are petty theft – possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Tuesday, May 24, Jason Eric Bishop, a Northridge iron worker was arrested at Hollywood Way and Jeffries Ave.

The time is 00:20 a.m. and the charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug – driving with a suspended or revoked license – driving while under the influence with .08 or above and warrants.

Sherman Oaks resident and producer Robert Edward Marsden was nabbed at 2200 Empire Ave. and the time is 2:00 a.m. and the charges are possession of stolen property – 978.5 PC and a warrant.

Douglas Walter Luberts lives in Burbank and was arrested at 100 South Glenoaks Blvd. [Chevron]. The time is 6:05 a.m. and the charge is robbery.

Jose Alfredo Garcia lives in North Hollywood and works in demolition. Garcia was taken into custody at 2870 North Ontario St. and the time is 12:00 p.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Marco Antonio Ortiz-Lopez resides in Sun Valley and works in auto detail. Ortiz-Lopez was arrested at 2870 Ontario St.

The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of burglary tools and 3056 PC. It occurred at 12:00 p.m.

Darnell Maurice Redd lives in Los Angeles and was picked up at 683 North Victory Blvd. It happened at 8:25 p.m.

The charges are robbery – identity theft – petty theft – possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia – 853.7 PC – a violation and a warrant.

Glendale resident and delivery driver Anahit Marina Tevan was handcuffed at Victory Blvd. and Kenwood St.

The time is 10:00 p.m. The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kristen Darius Lilly lives in Los Angeles and is a Lyft driver and was nabbed at First St. and Magnolia Blvd. The charge is vandalism with $400 or above.

Christina Colba is a Los Angeles resident and is disabled. Colba was picked up at 1775 North Victory Place and the time is 7:25 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

On Monday, May 23, Moises Reymondo Quevedo, a Los Angeles resident was arrested at 25 East Alameda Ave. and the time is 7:45 a.m.

The charges are 14601.3 (A) VC and driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and warrants.

Burbank resident and delivery driver Alex Keshisian was nabbed at Victory Blvd. and Hollywood Way and the time is 9:00 a.m. the charge is 23153 (A) VC.

Leslie Barraza lives in Long Beach and is employed as a personal shopper. Barraza was picked up at the same site and the time is 12:00 p.m.

The charges are 529 (A) PC – petty theft – identity theft – possession of stolen property – possession of a controlled substance – 14601.2 VC – 14601.5 VC and warrants.

Raul Joshua Aguilera Riaz lives in Pacoima and was taken into custody at the same location and the time is the same.

The charges are identity theft – possession of stolen property – possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Freddy Enriquez Mendez lives in Glendale and works in sales. Mendez was nabbed at Jeffries St. and Manning St. It happened at 9:24 p.m. The charges are disorderly conduct – domestic battery and a warrant.