Burbank Police Log: May 25 – May 31

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2026. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.

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Burbank’s police on Sunday, May 31, nabbed Ashley Renee Barr, a Woodland Hills resident after being charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant. The time is 3:52 a.m.

Darryl Wayne Deshler was handcuffed after being charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant. It took place at 9:57 p.m.

Jeremy Michael Espinoza lives in Burbank and was picked up at 2411 North San Fernando Blvd. It took place at 7:18 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamines.

Joshua Thomas Forsythe is a Burbank resident and was cuffed at Shelton St. and Magnolia Blvd. The time is 00:56 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of methamphetamines and possession of a taser.

Eric D. Lilja was sacked at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 9:58 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of methamphetamines and a warrant.

Danielle Marie MacKenzie lives in North Hollywood and was nabbed at 301 North Pass Ave. It occurred at 3:56 a.m. The charges are possession of tear gas and vehicle registration fraud.

Araksia Muradian is a resident of Burbank and was arrested at 4:40 p.m. The charge is battery.

Los Angeles resident Luis Enrique Olvera Reyes was taken into custody at 1011 West Alameda Ave. The time is 12:53 p.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence and with .08 or above.

Joseph Valentino was pinched after being charged with battery. The time is 7:45 p.m.

Gustavo Adolfo Villalta lives in Hollywood and was nabbed after being charged with a warrant. The time is 12:44 p.m.

Jonathan Christopher Wasteney resides in Upland and works in catering and was sacked at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 11:08 p.m. The charges are resisting arrest – identity theft and a warrant.

On Saturday, May 30, Ruth Ann Caruso, who lives in Altadena was taken into custody at 1601 North Victory Place. The time is 3:40 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Jaime Tomas Juarez lives in Glendale and was nabbed at Glenoaks Blvd. and Palm Ave. It took place at 2:20 a.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Ana Elizabeth Morillo was handcuffed after being charged with petty theft. The time is 1:40 p.m.

Ronald Lee Payne Jr. resides in Sun Valley and was arrested after being charged with possession of stolen property and the time 11:30 a.m.

Leonard Sanders lives in Burbank and was apprehended at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 7:45 p.m. The charge is warrants.

Panorama City resident Ricardo Tobar Morales was picked up at Olive Ave. and Flower St. It occurred at 6:10 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

Manuel Urena lives in Pasadena and was sacked after being charged with trespassing. The time is 7:56 p.m.

Nicholas Oscar Villarreal is an Upland resident and was handcuffed at San Fernando Blvd. and Alameda Ave. The time is 00:54 a.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant.

On Friday, May 29, Nelson Estevan Bautista, an Anaheim resident was picked up at Buena Vista St. and Oak St. The time is 3:35 a.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Alexander Ronaldo Calderon Perez lives in San Fernando and was handcuffed at 101 East California St. The time is 12:37 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Gregory Keith Collier is a Los Angeles resident and was picked up after being charged with a warrant. It took place at 3:15 p.m.

Camilo Espinoza lives in North Hollywood and was apprehended at Buena Vista St. and Oak St. It occurred at 3:35 a.m.

The charges are being under the influence of a controlled substance twice and bringing contraband into a jail or prison.

Daniel Anthony Flores was cuffed at 1304 West Olive Ave. The time is 7:20 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Gustavo Rodolfo Garcia resides in Los Angeles and was taken into custody after being charged with identity theft. The time is 8:40 a.m.

Tavon Marquise Hagen is employed in security and lives in Los Angeles and was picked up after being charged with identity theft – possession of methamphetamines and burglary. The time is 9:26 a.m.

Allen Keith Jenkins was apprehended after being charged with resisting arrest and failure to register as a sex offender. The time is 1:00 a.m.

Junior Medellin lives in North Hollywood and was handcuffed after being charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. It took place at 00:32 a.m.

De Vaughn Walter Nixon is a resident of Toluca Lake and was taken into custody at 255 North Pass Ave. The time is 9:30 p.m.

The charge against Nixon is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Juan Bernardo Salas lives in San Diego and was cuffed at Victory Blvd. and Lima St. The time is 1:06 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of methamphetamines and a warrant.

Amir Taylor was pinched at 1521 North Victory Place and the time is 10:20 a.m. The charge is possession of nitrous oxide and a warrant.

Amir Taylor was brought into custody at 1900 West Empire Ave. It took place is 10:38 p.m. The charge is possession of stolen property.

On Thursday, May 28, Allan Robert Crocker, a Los Angeles resident was pinched at 641 North Victory Blvd. The time is 5:37 p.m.

The charges Crocker faces are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of hard drugs and repeated thefts.

Los Angeles resident Sunnie Jo Daigle was nabbed after being charged with possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of methamphetamines and warrants. The time is 11:01 a.m.

Nicholas Jacob Figuera was sacked at Alameda Ave. and California St. The time is 8:36 p.m. The charges are resisting arrest and driving with a suspended or revoked license.

Jonathan Brian Schoone Wolff lives in South Gate was arrested at 1501 North Victory Place. It took place at 9:48 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of methamphetamines and possession of tear gas.

Melodi Mae Thomas is a North Hollywood resident and was cuffed at Alameda Ave. and Hollywood Way. It took place at 5:18 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of methamphetamines and possession of a controlled substance.

Angelica Urbano was apprehended at Victory Blvd. and Clybourn Ave. It took place at 11:00 p.m. The charge is bringing paraphernalia into a jail or prison and a warrant.

On Wednesday, May 27, Alexander Vincent Acosta, a North Hollywood resident was arrested at 6240 Sylmar Ave. The time is 3:05 a.m. The charge is warrants.

Brian Thomas Ambisca lives in Canyon Country and was picked up at Chandler Blvd. and Buena Vista St.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – petty theft and identity theft. The time is 8:00 a.m.

Derron Jay Boyd resides in Sun Valley and was handcuffed after being charged with robbery and making criminal threats. The time is 3:35 a.m.

Byron Davis lives in Los Angeles and was sacked at 3830 West Verdugo Ave. It took place at 2:10 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Iris Hernandez is a Burbank resident and was apprehended after being charged with battery and disorderly conduct. The time is 12:00 p.m.

Adam Mauricio Martinez was taken into custody at 1501 North Victory Place and the time is 7:00 p.m. The charge is possession of stolen property and a warrant.

Ivet Ovasapyan lives in Glendale and was nabbed after being charged with vandalism with $400 or more. The time is 10:13 a.m.

Burbank resident Jason Michael Smith was sacked at Winona Ave. and Hollywood Way and the time is 00:18 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of methamphetamines and possession of tear gas.

Erin Sutton is a painter and was picked up at the same site and the same time. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of hard drugs.

Greg Earl Terrell lives in Inglewood and was cuffed at San Fernando Blvd. and Alameda Ave. It took place at 1:54 a.m. The charge is warrants.

Raven Valentine is a Los Angeles resident and was apprehended at Omer Lane and the time is 8:15 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

On Tuesday, May 26, Peter James Bixby was sacked at San Fernando Blvd. and Alameda Ave. The charge is a warrant. The time is 11:14 a.m.

Derron Jay Boyd lives in Sun Valley and was picked up at San Fernando Blvd. and Lima St. It occurred at 00:50 a.m.

The charges Boyd faces include resisting arrest and possession of methamphetamines.

Alexander Calderon Perez was nabbed at 1300 North Victory Place and the time is 9:30 a.m. The charge is petty theft.

Jose Alfredo Calvario Bustos lives in Los Angeles and was apprehended after being charged with a warrant. The time is 6:20 a.m.

North Hollywood resident Ashley Castaneda was handcuffed at Burbank Blvd. and Hollywood Way and the time is 1:39 a.m. The charge is possession of nitrous oxide.

Dustin Mauricio Colin Barrios lives in Reseda and was taken into custody at Hollywood Way and Burbank Blvd. It took place at 1:25 a.m. The charge is possession of nitrous oxide.

Juan Carlos Hernandez was arrested at 1800 West Empire Ave. The time is 7:48 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamines.

Renaldo Huguet is a Los Angeles resident and was pinched at Olive Ave. and Verdugo Ave. The time is 10:30 p.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Alexis Moon Keirin lives in Ventura and was sacked after being charged with possession of a controlled substance and a warrant. The time is 2:50 a.m.

Sylmar resident Callum Ali Lachlam was taken into custody at 1741 North Victory Place and the time is 12:00 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

North Hollywood resident Diego Armando Lezardo was handcuffed after being charged with resisting arrest – possession of methamphetamines – petty theft and a warrant. The time is 2:50 a.m.

Cristian Mendez lives in Los Angeles and was nabbed at Palm Ave. and First St. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug. The time is 00:20 a.m.

Jenna Christa Parkinson is a Burbank resident and a bartender and was apprehended at Magnolia Blvd. and Brighton St. The time is 2:05 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Patrick Edward Sitzes lives in Reseda and was picked up at Olive Ave. and Verdugo Ave. It occurred at 10:30 p.m. The charges are violating probation – possession of a controlled substance and possession of body armor.

On Monday, May 25, Noel Canales Lopez, a Sylmar resident was handcuffed at Verdugo Ave. and Varney St. The time is 3:35 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of methamphetamines – resisting arrest and petty theft.

Ashley Dawn Groff lives in Sun Valley and was taken into custody at Burbank Blvd. and Lincoln St. It took place at 11:00 p.m. The charge is warrants.

Burbank resident Steven A. Mason was nabbed after being charged with disorderly conduct. The time is 5:00 p.m.

Rudolph Nikoli lives in Los Angeles and was apprehended at 2000 West Empire Ave. It took place at 3:05 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and petty theft.

Caglan Ozdogan is a Long Beach resident and was cuffed at Bethany Road and San Fernando Blvd. The charges are battery and possession of nitrous oxide. The time is 12:30 p.m.

Ceryna Raye Smith is a babysitter and was sacked at Naomi St. and Burton Ave. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and petty theft. The time is 8:09 p.m.

Caleb Nakkia Stinson lives in Los Angeles and was picked up after being charged with possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and petty theft. It took place at 1:44 p.m.