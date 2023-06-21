Burbank Police Log: May 29 – June 4

Law and order must be observed and the men and women in blue are on 24-hour patrol.

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2023. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.

myBurbank.com will be glad to redact your name upon request. Please click HERE. You MUST include your name as it appears and the exact date that it appeared. Give us 1 to 5 days to redact.

Burbank is a lovely city with many things to do and the police department is always ready in case something goes awry and on Sunday, June 4, Hugo Cortez, who is a disc jockey and a Sylmar resident was nabbed at Buena Vista St. and Victory Blvd.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above. The time is 2:30 a.m.

Esmic Maravilla Lovato lives in Arleta and was arrested at Alameda Ave. and San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 4:45 p.m. The charge is robbery.

Nicholas Howard Twaddell is a Burbank construction worker and was cuffed after being charged with domestic battery. The time is 7:46 p.m.

Jessi Andrew Alva Gonzalez is a La Crescenta driver and was taken into custody at 2701 North Buena Vista St. It took place at 7:23 p.m.

The charges are driving while addicted to drugs and driving while under the influence of drugs.

On Saturday, June 3, Eric Moss, who lives in North Hollywood and is a supervisor was apprehended at Magnolia Blvd. and Pass Ave. It happened at 2:50 a.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

Lennin Yulian Aviles is a warehouse manager and a Burbank resident and was nabbed at 200 West Elmwood Ave. It occurred at 2:51 a.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Catherine Edith Serrano is a nail technician and was arrested at San Fernando Blvd. and Andover Drive and the time is 11:45 a.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance and a warrant.

Davion Eugene Elias is a caretaker and a Pacoima resident. Elias was pinched at San Fernando Blvd. and Burbank Blvd. and the time is 1:00 p.m. The charges are forgery and driving without a license.

Cesar Agusto Ortiz lives in Burbank and was apprehended at 1326 North Myers St. and the time is 3:00 p.m. The charge is making criminal threats.

Migran Mike Ogaryan is a North Hollywood truck driver and was arrested at 1051 West Burbank Blvd. and it happened at 4:20 p.m.

The charges are possession of tear gas – petty theft – stalking – joyriding and shoplifting.

Kathleen Elizabeth Perez is disabled and a Sunland resident. Perez was picked up at Burbank Blvd. and Front St. and the time is 7:11 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – driving without a license and warrants.

Robert Michael Gonzalez lives in Sunland is employed as a studio lighter and was nabbed at the same site and the same time.

The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of a controlled substance – joyriding and warrants.

Kenneth Steven Wasp Jr. works in rehabilitation and lives in North Hollywood. Wasp was taken into custody at 3701 West Riverside Drive and the time is 9:05 p.m. The charges are petty theft and possession of a controlled substance.

Alexander Roberto Castelli is unemployed and a resident of Los Angeles. Castelli was apprehended at 1025 Etiwanda Ave. It happened at 11:10 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

On Friday, June 2, Christian Alan Ray, who lives in Pasadena and works in insurance was taken into custody at 4000 West Magnolia Blvd. and the time is 00:10 a.m. The charges are vandalism with $400 or more and violating probation.

Raymund Jantayag Simpson lives in Sacramento and is a hair stylist and was nabbed at Hollywood Way and Avon St. The time is 4:05 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest.

Ginno Ibarra is a North Hollywood truck driver and was picked up at San Fernando Blvd. and Olive Ave. and the charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of heroin/cocaine. It took place at 11:30 a.m.

Compton resident Virginia Salazar is a retail stocker and was apprehended at Verdugo Ave. and San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 12:00 p.m. The charge is possession of burglary tools.

Alyce Marie Gayton is a Los Angeles warehouse worker and was pinched at Verdugo Ave. and San Fernando Blvd. The time is 12:00 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Steven Lee Drojensky is unemployed and a resident of Burbank and was apprehended at Magnolia Blvd. and San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 1:23 p.m. The charges are contempt of court and resisting arrest.

Burbank resident Hamik Mkoyan is an Uber driver and was arrested at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 12:31 p.m. The charges are resisting arrest and petty theft.

Eric Woodson Brown lives in Los Angeles and was picked up at 325 North Glenoaks Blvd. and the time is 4:24 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – violating probation and a warrant.

Gabriella Ramos resides in Santa Clarita and was cuffed at 1800 Empire Ave. The time is 9:30 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of Xanax and petty theft.

Santa Clarita construction worker Aren Khodadadi was picked up at the same site and at the same time. The charges are the same.

Ramiro Salinas Garcia is a helper and a North Hollywood resident. Garcia was arrested at Buena Vista St. and Vanowen St. and the time is 9:54 p.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug – driving while under the influence with .08 or above and driving without a license.

On Thursday, June 1, Los Angeles entrepreneur Robert Dean Jumgemann was taken into custody at 2255 North Buena Vista St. It happened at 2:45 a.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Steven Lee Drojensky is a Burbank buyer and seller and was nabbed at 129 North San Fernando Blvd. The charge is contempt of court and the time is 7:00 a.m.

Richard Milton Eiser lives in Anaheim and is a handyman and was picked up at 128 West Ball Road. It occurred at 9:30 a.m. The charges are joyriding and possession of a controlled substance.

Sarineh Gharakhan is employed as a dispatcher and resides in Northridge and was pinched at 1800 West Empire Ave. It took place at 2:38 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine – petty theft – assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm and warrants.

Downey nurse Jessica Claire Herrera Castillo was handcuffed at the same site and the time is 7:55 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Romina Rojas Calderon is a Palmdale resident and was taken into custody at 200 North Hollywood Way and the time is 7:45 p.m. The charge is driving without a license.

Amy Marie Storkel is a Burbank film maker and was arrested at Victory Blvd. and Maria St. and the time is 9:05 p.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

Karapet Merganyan is a driver and a Van Nuys resident and was taken into custody at 1800 West Empire Ave.

The time is 10:07 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and petty theft.

Arthur Petrosyan works with fencing and lives in Van Nuys and was handcuffed at the same site and the same time.

The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of a controlled substance – petty theft and 3056 of the state penal code.

On Wednesday, May 31, Jose Raul Estrada, who lives in Van Nuys was arrested at Burbank Blvd. and San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 1:00 a.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Wilmington mechanic David Antonio Zaragoza was nabbed at Lake St. and Olive Ave. and the time is 00:46 a.m. The charges are threatening an executive officer and driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Angelique Isabel Espinoza resides in Burbank and was taken into custody at the Burbank jail lobby and the time is 9:08 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Frostburg laboratory technician Alicia Dawn Smith was nailed at 1601 North Victory Place and the time is 10:00 a.m. The charges are petty theft – resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jaime Paul Perez is employed as a roofer and is a Burbank resident and was nabbed at 1700 West Olive Ave. The charges are disturbing the peace – disorderly conduct twice and robbery. It took place at 10:00 a.m.

Victor Guillermo Martinez works with lumber and lives in Lancaster and was picked up at 43717 Division St. and the time is 10:30 a.m. The charges are vandalism – joyriding and warrants.

Alexander Lebedev lives in North Hollywood and is employed in technical support and was apprehended at 1011 North San Fernando Blvd.

The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of a controlled substance and driving while addicted to drugs. It took place at 7:30 p.m.

Jannina Lisseth Campos is a cashier and a Burbank resident. Campos was nabbed at 1800 Empire Ave. It took place at 7:55 p.m.

The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of a controlled substance and petty theft.

On Tuesday, May 30, Zachary Allen Marshall, who lives in Oxnard was taken into custody at Glenoaks Blvd. and Verdugo Ave. and the time is 00:04 a.m. The charges are possession of nitrous oxide and possession of a controlled substance.

Tina Marie Reith Miller resides in Burbank and works as an elder assistant and was arrested at Victory Blvd. and Providencia Ave. and the time is 1:50 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – possession of heroin/cocaine – petty theft and a warrant.

Thad James Jeschke lives in North Hollywood and was apprehended at 11:00 a.m. The charges are possession of drugs while armed – possession of a firearm by a felon – possession of a controlled substance for sale and violating probation.

Ericka Marie Wilcox is a Burbank recycler and was picked up at San Fernando Blvd. and Frederic St. and the time is 11:30 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – petty theft and a warrant.

Griselda Cruz is a housekeeper and a Los Angeles resident and was handcuffed at 1301 North Victory Place.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance. It took place at 11:50 a.m.

Los Angeles mechanic Horacio Sebastian Rivera was apprehended at the same site and the same time. The charges are identity theft and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Wilmer Noguera is a construction worker and a Los Angeles resident and was pinched at the same location and the same time.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – 3056 PC and a warrant.

Allen Alahverdian is unemployed and a Burbank resident and was taken into custody at the Glendale police department. The time is 2:00 p.m. The charges are elder abuse and a warrant.

Ceyashia Shontel Green lives in Los Angeles and was apprehended at Front St. and Verdugo Ave. The charges are robbery and resisting arrest.

On Monday, May 29, Joseph Lee Simpson, a West Hollywood cinematographer was nailed after being charged with domestic battery. The time is 2:25 p.m.

Tyrone Del Mar is an iron worker and a Los Angeles resident and was arrested at Shelton St. and Alameda Ave.

The charges are making criminal threats – resisting arrest – petty theft – disorderly conduct – Los Angeles municipal code violation and a warrant. The time is 2:00 p.m.

Jose Alfredo Garcia lives in Los Angeles and is a gardener and was taken into custody at San Fernando Blvd. and Alameda Ave. It took place at 4:15 p.m. The charges are vandalism – petty theft and a warrant.

Los Angeles resident Manuel Urena was cuffed at 133 East Orange Grove and the time is 7:00 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – indecent exposure – Pasadena municipal code violation and warrants.

Robert Rene Orona is an artist and a Los Angeles resident and was taken into custody at San Fernando Blvd. and Doran St. and the time is 11:45 p.m. The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine – joyriding and a warrant.