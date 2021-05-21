Burbank Police Log: May 3 – May 9

On duty 24 hours, the Burbank police department is ready to serve the city.



Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2020. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.

Due to the nature of the job, the Burbank police department is always on duty.

As such, sometimes it’s necessary to take an individual into custody, and on Sunday, May 9, John Phillip Osorio Hernandez, a Burbank cook was arrested at Chandler Blvd. and Maple St. It happened at 1:10 a.m. and the charge is burglary.

North Hills roofer Brandon Lee Cortez was handcuffed at Victory Blvd. and Verdugo Ave. and the time is 8:00 p.m.

The charges include identity theft, possession of a controlled substance for sale and possession of stolen property.

On Saturday, May 8, Lancaster resident and mechanic Rigoberto Cordova was apprehended at Buena Vista St. and San Fernando Blvd.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of stolen property and a warrant. The time is 00:30 a.m.

Jonathan Anthony Alinel is a construction worker and a Simi Valley resident. Alinel was picked up at Burbank Blvd. and San Fernando Blvd. It happened at 1:35 a.m. and the charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Carol Jimenez lives in Los Angeles and is a public adjuster. Jimenez was nabbed at Glenoaks Blvd. and Palm Ave.

The charge is driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and the time is 00:54 a.m.

Yuri Eidiana Tremino is a clinical researcher and a resident of Sherman Oaks. Tremino was brought into custody at Burbank Blvd. and Hollywood Way.

The charges are driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and possession of a controlled substance. The time is 3:54 a.m.

Kevin Jesse Flores is a Pacoima sales associate. Flores was arrested at the Glendale police department. The charge is driving under the influence with .08 or more and a warrant. It occurred at 00:30 a.m.

Melissa Paige Underbrink lives in Canyon Country and is a sales associate. Underbrink was picked up at San Fernando Blvd. and Elmwood Ave.

The charge is 22210 of the state penal code and the time is 8:20 a.m.

Kevin Daniel Postal is a Burbank software developer. Postal was apprehended at 3032 Trudi Lane. The time is 8:42 a.m. and the charge is 273.6 (A) PC.

Zackary Sidney Sullivan lives in Burbank and was cuffed at Glenoaks Blvd. and Andover Drive.

The charges are vandalism, vandalism of $400 or more, battery on a police officer and a warrant. The time is 6:30 p.m.

On Friday, May 7, William Stanley Ireland, a Long Beach resident was cuffed at San Fernando Blvd. and Alameda Ave.

The time is 00:20 a.m. and the charges are 23152 (F) of the state vehicle code and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Herman Eric Sanchez lives in Montrose and is a mechanic. Sanchez was arrested at Naomi St. and Glenoaks Blvd.

The charges are vandalism of $400 or more, 30305 (A) (1) PC, resisting arrest and possession of heroin/cocaine. The time is 2:40 a.m.

Burbank cook David Alexander Christy was taken into custody at Olive Ave. and Glenoaks Blvd. The time is 9:12 a.m. and the charge is petty theft.

Lilit Vardumyan is a hair stylist, a Glendale resident and was handcuffed at Alameda Ave. and Glenoaks Blvd.

The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. It happened at 12:10 p.m.

On Thursday, May 6, Ramon Ibarra Rivera, a Compton resident and a construction worker was nabbed at Buena Vista St. and Kenmere Ave.

The charges are 466 PC, possession of drug paraphernalia, 182 (A) (1) PC and a warrant. It happened at 00:10 a.m.

Alberto Navarro Partida is a mechanic and a Los Angeles resident. Partida was brought into custody at the same location and the same time. The charge is 466 PC.

Hawthorne resident and rehabilitation counselor Vicky Estefani Vasquez was arrested at the same time and the same locale.

The charges are 466 PC, possession of a stolen vehicle, 2800.2 (A) VC and warrants.

Zuleyman Marina Geraldo is a paralegal and a Pacoima resident. Gerardo was handcuffed at Olive Ave. and Verdugo Ave.

The charges are vandalism of $400 or more and trespassing and the time is 2:45 a.m.

Natalya McLane lives in San Jose and is a shift leader. McLane was nabbed at San Fernando Blvd. and Alameda Ave.

The charges are being in possession of heroin/cocaine, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. The time is 7:15 a.m.

Joel Martin Saenz resides in Burbank and is employed passing fliers. Saenz was cuffed at Olive Ave. and San Fernando Blvd.

It occurred at 10:00 a.m. and the charges against Saenz are 368 (B) (1) PC and battery.

Zepyur Garnik Chivichyan is unemployed, a North Hollywood resident and was picked up at the jail lobby. The charge is petty theft and it took place at 12:10 p.m.

Ovidio Edward Castro is a Los Angeles hairdresser. Castro was apprehended at Empire Ave. and Brighton St.

The charges are possession of stolen property, 466 PC, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with a suspended or revoked license and a warrant. The time is 9:10 p.m.

Spencer Baird Niemi lives in Studio City and was handcuffed at 1301 North Victory Place.

The time is 11:00 p.m. and the charges are possession of heroin/cocaine, 11351 of the state health and safety code and a warrant.

On Wednesday, May 5, Raffie Greg Berberian, who lives in Sierra Madre and is a wood worker was arrested at Chandler Blvd. and Hollywood Way.

The charges are 23152 (F) VC, being in possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with a suspended or revoked license. It occurred at 00:30 a.m.

Ismael Altamirano lives in Glendale, works as a plumber and was nabbed at 2200 Empire Ave.

The time is 3:40 a.m. and the charges are disorderly conduct, 3056 PC and 166 (C) (1) PC.

Sunni Kadijah Rasshad Jahbari lives in Studio City and is a music artist. Jahbari was handcuffed and charged with attempted murder. The time is 2:35 p.m.

Timothy John Nunley is a social worker and a Los Angeles resident. Nunley was cuffed at 2200 Empire Ave.

The time is 4:14 p.m. and the charges are 11375 (B) (2) HS, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and trespassing.

Shirley Alexandra Miranda is a resident of Pacoima and is a caregiver. Miranda was arrested at Lowe’s [Empire Center].

The charges are possession of a controlled substance, petty theft, grand theft and a warrant. It happened at 4:30 p.m.

Amaray Simone Matthews Segerto lives in Studio City and is a content creator.

Sagerto was taken into custody after being charged with attempted murder and a warrant. It took place at 3:25 p.m.

Joseph Scott resides in Los Angeles and is a developer. Scott was nabbed at Chandler Blvd. and Buena Vista St. The charge is disorderly conduct and the time is 6:24 p.m.

On Tuesday, May 4, Melvin Marrell Lee, a resident of Los Angeles and unemployed was apprehended at San Fernando Blvd. and Walnut Ave.

The charges Lee faces are grand theft, being in possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. It took place at 2:50 a.m.

Arthur Lee Starks Jr. is a fry cook and a Los Angeles resident. Starks was handcuffed at the same location and the time is 2:10 a.m.

The charges are grand theft, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with a suspended or revoked license, being an unlicensed driver and warrants.

Lorena Medina is a Los Angeles resident and is employed as a cleaner. Medina was cuffed at the same locale and the time is 2:40 a.m.

The charges include grand theft, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Ryan Anthony Brin is a construction worker and a resident of Merced. Brin was arrested at 1521 North Victory Blvd.

The charge Brin faces is possession of drug paraphernalia and the time is 2:40 a.m.

Mariah Alysha Maria Felix also lives in Merced and is a cleaner. Felix was brought into custody at the same location and the same time.

The charges Felix faces are possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Stewart Morey Brown lives in Concord and is employed as a driver. Brown was cuffed at 501 North third St. and the charge is 23140 (A) VC. The time is 5:40 a.m.

Noe Adam Mendoza is a recycler and a Burbank resident. Mendoza was arrested at Victory Blvd. and Lincoln St.

The charge Mendoza faces is disorderly conduct and a warrant. The time is 8:30 a.m.

Ryan David Leftwich lives in Madison and is disabled. Leftwich was apprehended at 200 North Third St.

The time is 12:40 p.m. and the charge is being an unlicensed driver and a warrant.

Ronald Jose Zepeda lives in Burbank and is employed in shipping. Zepeda was nabbed at Providencia Ave. and Glenoaks Blvd. and it happened at 7:05 p.m.

The charges Zepeda faces include possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Martin Pereyra lives in Los Angeles and was arrested at 1551 North Victory Place.

The charges are driving under the influence with .08 or above, disorderly conduct and a warrant. The time is 8:42 p.m.

On Monday, May 3, Francisco Santiago Montes, who resides in Los Angeles and is retired was picked up at Walmart.

The charge Montes faces is vandalism of $400 or more and it took place at 1:30 p.m.

Nicole Lindsay Carroll works in customer sales and lives in Newbury Park. Carroll was handcuffed at Magnolia Blvd. and Lima St.

The time is 6:20 p.m. and the charges are 21310 PC, possession of stolen property and possession of drug paraphernalia.