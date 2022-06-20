Burbank Police Log: May 30 – June 5

The safety and security of people and property in Burbank are a top priority for the men and women in blue.

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2022. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.

myBurbank.com will be glad to redact your name upon request. Please click HERE. You MUST include your name as it appears and the exact date that it appeared. Give us 1 to 5 days to redact.

It’s an important aspect of police work and that is to make sure property and citizens are safe, and it also requires the Burbank police department arrest people and on Sunday, June 5, Aurora Rydgren, who lives in Alamosa and is a cook was taken into custody at Scott Road and Harold Place and the time is 00:01 a.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Breann Brittany McGahan, who resides in Pacoima was nabbed at the same location and the same time. The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Daniel Vargas Reyes is a San Francisco forklift driver and was picked up at Buena Vista St. and Winona Ave. The time is 2:00 a.m. and the charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Los Angeles resident Taghooe Vorkanyan was apprehended at Costco and the time is 11:50 a.m. The charge is petty theft.

James Joseph Constable is a Burbank account coordinator and was nabbed at Oak St. and Maple St. and the charges are 23152 (G) of the state vehicle code – possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. The time is 6:00 a.m.

Jesus Ramon Rodriguez is a UPS driver and lives in Los Angeles. Rodriguez was arrested at Orange Grove Ave. and First St. and the time is 5:20 p.m. The charges are assault with a deadly weapon – malicious mischief and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Van Nuys resident Raylene Brooks works for Los Angeles Family Housing and was nabbed at 1100 West Victory Blvd. and the time is 9:51 p.m.

The charges are 2800.2 (A) VC – assault with a deadly weapon – driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug – 20002 (A) VC and possession of stolen property.

Tyler Jorge Silverio lives in Panorama City and is a salesman. Silverio was arrested at 1107 Scott Road and the time is 8:45 p.m.

The charges are false impersonation – being under the influence of a controlled substance and 11351 of the state health and safety code and a warrant.

On Saturday, June 4, Kelsey Rogers, who resides in Burbank was picked up at 830 Santa Anita Ave. and the time is 1:50 a.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under .08 or above.

Glendale resident Armando Reyes was arrested at the Glendale police department and the time is 4:30 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence with .08 or above and a warrant.

Amanda Drain lives in Los Angeles and was picked up at Victory Blvd. and Buena Vista St.

The charges are 23152 (G) VC – 20001 (A) VC – possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia – identity theft and 1203.2 (A) of the state penal code. It took place at 9:30 a.m.

Artashes Gasparyan is a North Hollywood cook and was taken into custody at San Fernando Blvd. and Scott Road. It happened at 12:15 p.m.

The charges are identity theft – giving false identification to a police officer – possession of drug paraphernalia and petty theft.

Burbank resident Anthony Clark was arrested at Glenoaks Blvd. and Dartmouth Road and the time is 12:56 p.m.

The charges are resisting or obstructing a police officer – possession of drug paraphernalia – disorderly conduct and 5-3-108 (A) of the municipal code.

William Joseph Capps works as a mover and lives in Lomita and was arrested at Home Depot. The charges are possession of a controlled substance – possession of heroin/cocaine – shoplifting – possession of stolen property and warrants. It happened at 5:00 p.m.

North Hollywood barber Joe Robert Ramirez was handcuffed at Verdugo Ave. and Screenland Drive and the time is 7:00 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – petty theft and a warrant.

Manuel Sagastegui lives in Pacoima and works at a hotel. Sagastegui was nabbed at Target. The time is 8:00 p.m. The charge is arson and a warrant.

On Friday, June 3, Daniel Doubleday, who is unemployed, and a Burbank resident was picked up at San Fernando Blvd. and Magnolia Blvd. and the time is 00:05 a.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Los Angeles commercial artist Johnny Lanotta Winston was arrested at Hollywood Way and Verdugo Ave. and the time is 00:30 a.m.

The charges are 22810 (G) (1) PC – possession of drug paraphernalia and misappropriation of lost property.

Robert Moriera is a Sun Valley cashier and was arrested at Burbank Blvd. and Screenland Drive and the time is 1:42 a.m. The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine – driving with a suspended or revoked license and warrants.

Niani Joy Durham is a Burbank house cleaner and was picked up at Alameda Ave. and Bruce Lane. The charges are possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. The time is 3:24 a.m.

Matthew Duane Kingston lives in Pomona and was arrested at the same location and the same time. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Soe Jaquelynne Garza works at a food stand and lives in Los Angeles. Garza was arrested at San Fernando Blvd. and the 5 freeway exit on Buena Vista St. The charge is 23152 (F) VC and the time is 7:20 a.m.

Pacoima resident Edgar Javier Arguello Gonzalez is a cook and was nabbed at Bethany Road and San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 11:05 a.m. The charges are possession of a controlled substance and driving with a suspended or revoked license.

Terrelle Devon Gibson is a Lancaster barber and was taken into custody at 535 Victory Blvd. and the time is 11:35 a.m. The charges are identity theft – possession of a controlled substance and 1203.2 (A) PC.

Alex Christopher Theus resides in North Hollywood and is employed as a barber. Theus was handcuffed at 1028 South San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 10:30 P.m.

The charges are 148.9 (A) PC – 16028 (A) VC – 22210 PC – driving with a suspended or revoked license and warrants.

On Thursday, June 2, Hugo Jesse Villerena, a San Fernando resident who works in security was picked up at Third St. and Providencia Ave. and the time is 2:00 a.m. The charges are petty theft – identity theft – 3056 PC and a warrant.

Kayla Angeline Coffey is a Palmdale pizza maker and was nabbed at the same site and the same time. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Christian Caleb Bechtold lives in Studio City and is employed as a waiter. Bechtold was arrested at Burbank Blvd. and Hollywood Way and the time is 2:35 a.m. The charges are 23153 (A) VC.

Aaron Lonae Padgett works for a cleaning crew and lives in Euclid and was apprehended at First St. and Orange Grove Ave. and the time is 7:05 a.m. The charge is 11375 (B) (2) HS.

Burbank resident Alan McDermott was handcuffed at Verdugo Park and the time is 7:50 a.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Grigor Arutyunyan is employed as a mechanic, lives in Burbank and was taken into custody 232 East Santa Anita Ave. and the time is 8:30 a.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Inglewood resident Steven Luis works as an aircraft mechanic and was arrested after being charged with spousal abuse. The time is 8:45 a.m.

Steven Todd Baraga is a driver and a Los Angeles resident and was picked up at 1301 North Victory Place. It took place at 11:50 a.m. The charge is misappropriation of lost property.

Hoover Zariani is a Burbank teacher and was nabbed at 250 South San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 12:10 p.m. The charge is battery.

Manuel Ernesto Bernal lives in Castaic and is employed in a temporary agency. Bernal was picked up at Alameda Ave. and Florence St. and the time is 2:25 p.m. The charges are resisting or obstructing a police officer and 1203.2 (A) PC.

Alex Nungaray lives in Sun Valley and works as a janitor. Nungaray was arrested at 24-Hour Fitness. The time is 3:09 p.m.

The charges are driving with a suspended or revoked license – driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and a warrant.

Los Angeles server Esai Orihuela was taken into custody at First St. and Magnolia Blvd. and it took place at 5:54 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Linda Johnston lives in Burbank and was nabbed at San Fernando Blvd. and Palm Ave. and the time is 8:10 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Kimberlyn Magers is a Van Nuys jeweler and was picked up at 641 North Victory Blvd. The time is 8:15 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and a warrant.

Burbank resident Hakop Papazyan was handcuffed at Buena Vista St. and Burbank Blvd. and it happened at 10:00 p.m. The charge is possession of heroin/cocaine.

Devin Sanchez lives in Columbia and was taken into custody at Victory Blvd. and Burbank Blvd. and the time is 10:50 p.m. The charge is possession of nitrous oxide.

On Wednesday, June 1, Alexander David Mendoza, who works for Amazon online and lives in Los Angeles was nabbed at Victory Blvd. and Burbank Blvd. and the time is 00:01 a.m. and the charge is petty theft.

Lilibeth Arely Lopez works in sales and lives in Burbank. Lopez was arrested at the same site and at the same time. The charges are petty theft – driving without a license and a warrant.

David Barreto is a San Fernando construction worker and was picked up at Lake St. and Providencia Ave. and the time is 00:30 a.m.

The charges are identity theft – possession of burglary tools and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sun Valley construction worker Hector Lagresa was taken into custody at Olive Ave. and Victory Blvd. and the time is 4:00 a.m. and the charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Luis Vargas is a Los Angeles recycler and was nabbed at Cartwright Ave. and Whitnall Hwy and the time is 7:05 a.m. The charge is grand theft.

Miguel Orozco Bacerra is an Oakland bodyguard and was apprehended at Fairview St. and Alameda Ave. and the time is 8:20 a.m. The charges are possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Anthony John Valento is a Burbank process server and was nabbed at REDACTED.

The charges are stalking – making criminal threats – violating a restraining order – domestic battery – vandalism – 23103 (B) VC – evasion of paying a fare and warrants. The time is 10:45 p.m.

On Tuesday, May 31, Dylan Michael Karlee, who lives in Santa Monica and is a construction worker was handcuffed at Spring Hill Suites and the time is 1:30 a.m. The charge is being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Janeth Pineda is a Mission Hills shift supervisor and was nabbed at Tulare Ave. and Brighton St. and the charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above. The time is 7:00 a.m.

Van Nuys mechanic Luis Alfredo Castro Ruiz was taken into custody at the Burbank police department lobby. The time is 7:40 a.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Scott Robert Ketchum works for Instacart and lives in Granada Hills. Ketchum was picked up at Burbank Blvd. and Victory Blvd. and the time is 9:10 p.m.

The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine – being under the influence of a controlled substance – 1203.2 (A) PC and warrants.

Pasadena resident Nicholas Andrew Weber is employed as a server and was arrested at Olive Ave. and Verdugo Ave. and the time is 9:53 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

On Monday, May 30, Artur Tergukasyan, a Glendale resident was arrested at Hollywood Way and Magnolia Blvd. The time is 3:45 a.m. and the charge is 23152 (F) VC.

Jaime Lee Rodgers is a North Hollywood irrigation specialist and was nabbed at Wyoming Ave. and Frederic St. and the time is 12:40 p.m.

The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Brandy Jamie Jordan Deurer lives in Los Angeles and was picked up at 11:50 p.m. The site is Alameda Ave. and Lake St., and the charges are arson and malicious mischief.