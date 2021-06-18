Burbank Police Log: May 31 – June 6

The city is in good hands with the men and women in blue at the ready.



On Sunday, June 6, Andrew Steven Wood, a resident of Burbank and employed as a plumber was brought into custody at 2080 Empire Ave.

The charges Wood faces include possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant. It happened at 6:35 a.m.

Jeremy Ray Allen Schmidt, a biomedical engineer and a resident of Burbank was taken into custody at the same location and the same time.

The charge that Schmidt faces is being in possession of a controlled substance.

Van Azriel Lonich is a waitress and a Burbank resident. Lonich was picked up at 301 North Pass Ave. The time is 7:55 a.m. and the charge is disorderly conduct.

David Mark Vargas is unemployed and lives in Burbank. Vargas was handcuffed after being charged with spousal abuse. It happened at 11:16 a.m.

Krystal Diane Magallon resides in Burbank and works in public transportation. Magallon was charged with domestic battery and the time is 1:30 p.m.

Eduardo Gavilan lives in Los Angeles and is unemployed. Gavilan was arrested at 1616 West Pepper St.

The time is 2:20 p.m. and the charge is 166 (C) (1) of the state penal code.

Matthew Brandon McCratic lives in Canoga Park and is an electrician. McCratic was nabbed at Buena Vista St. and Brighton St.

The charge is being in possession of a controlled substance and the time is 10:20 p.m.

James Reier Anderson resides in Burbank and is employed as an animator. Anderson was handcuffed after being charged with domestic battery and it happened at 10:00 p.m.

Jose Alejandro Pineda lives in North Hollywood and is a roofer. Pineda was picked up at Thornton Ave. and Brighton St.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with a suspended or revoked license. It took place at 10:30 p.m.

On Saturday, June 5, Mariam Yaralyan, who lives in Glendale and is a cosmetologist was nabbed at Olive Ave. and Third St.

The time is 2:40 a.m. and the charge is driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Brittney Bridget Alvarenga is a waitress and a resident of Palmdale. Alvarenga was taken into custody at Olive Ave. and Pass Ave.

The charges are driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug, driving with a suspended or revoked license and a warrant. It happened at 4:20 a.m.

Peter John Vardick lives in Glendale and is a roof framer. Vardick was picked up at Beachwood Drive and Magnolia Blvd.

It occurred at 2:00 p.m. and the charge is being in possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sean Patrick McCann is a North Hills construction worker. McCann was apprehended at Dartmouth Road and Glenoaks Blvd.

The charge is driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and it took place at 2:12 p.m.

Denise Arlene Goody is a resident of Reseda and is employed as a caregiver. Goody was handcuffed at 2200 West Empire Ave.

The charge Goody faces is possession of drug paraphernalia and it happened at 7:00 p.m.

Monique Arielle Cernas is a babysitter and a resident of San Fernando. Cernas was nabbed at 2200 Empire Ave.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance for sale, 11351 (A) of the state health and safety code, petty theft and 1203.2 PC. It took place at 6:45 p.m.

Priscilla Gomez lives in Pacoima and is a caregiver. Gomez was arrested at the same location and the same time. The charges are 11351 (A) HS and 3455 (B) (1) PC.

Alan McDermott is a Burbank actor and was apprehended at Olive Ave. and Niagara St. The charge is disorderly conduct and the time is 7:00 p.m.

On Friday, June 4, Hector Edan Vasquez, a resident of Sun Valley and a construction worker was handcuffed at Verdugo Ave. and Kenneth Road.

The charge is driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and it happened at 1:52 a.m.

Matthew Steven Rojas lives in Sun Valley and is a package handler. Rojas was nabbed at 550 North First St. [west garage].

The charges Rojas faces are possession of heroin/cocaine and vandalism. The arrest took place at 7:40 a.m.

Brian Jeffrey Brandon lives in Hollywood and is a network engineer. Brandon was arrested at Olive Ave. and Lake St.

The charges include vandalism, being in possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and 166 (A) (4) PC. It happened at 7:45 a.m.

Charles Emmanuel Parker resides in Panorama City and is employed as a seller.

Parker was cuffed after being charged with spousal abuse and kidnapping. It took place at 10:45 a.m.

Nelson Ricardo Garcia is a painter and resides in Reseda. Garcia was handcuffed at Glenoaks Blvd. and Magnolia Blvd.

The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia and it happened at 11:50 a.m.

Brian Steve Lopez is a North Hollywood construction worker. Lopez was taken into custody at the same location and the same time. The charge is the same plus a warrant.

Lompoc resident and construction worker Roberto Cerna was picked up at Costco.

The time is 1:20 p.m. and the charges are identity theft and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Veronica Robles lives in Pacoima and was also arrested at the same site and the same time.

The charges are identity theft, giving false information to a police officer, 486 (A) PC and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Adam Gallie Lucas is a Burbank resident and a storyboard artist. Lucas was handcuffed after being charged with domestic battery. The time is 6:32 p.m.

Gagik Arsatoorian is a driver and a Burbank and was nabbed at 1720 Grismer Ave.

The time is 5:51 p.m. and the charge is driving under the control of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Javier Luis Larios lives in Palmdale and is employed as a construction worker. Larios was picked up at Buena Vista St. and Thornton Ave.

The charges are resisting arrest and driving with a suspended or revoked license. It happened at 8:40 p.m.

Ruby Urbina is a secretary and a Sun Valley resident. Urbina was apprehended at the LAPD Van Nuys station and the charge is 29800 (A) (1) PC and a warrant. The time is 9:00 p.m.

Demi Amelia Ruiz is a Venice secretary and was nabbed at 2900 North San Fernando Blvd.

The time is 10:40 p.m. and the charges are possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

James Richard Lemos is a Van Nuys warehouse worker. Lemos was arrested at Brighton St. and Olive Ave.

The charges are driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and 23103 (A) of the state vehicle code. It happened at 10:35 p.m.

On Thursday, June 3, Norma Sandra Rodriguez, a Los Angeles house cleaner was arrested at the LAPD Van Nuys station.

The charge is being in possession of a stolen vehicle and a warrant. The time is 4:35 a.m.

Peter James Rosado, who lives in Glendale and works in a pastry cafe was nabbed at 2200 Empire Ave. [Extended Stay].

The time is 8:50 a.m. and the charges Rosado faces include 1203.2 PC and being in possession of a controlled substance for sale.

David Edwin Turner II is a Burbank dishwasher. Turner was arrested at 2500 North Hollywood Way and the time is 9:50 a.m. The charge is battery.

Joshua Berkeley Peters is a North Hollywood musician and was nabbed at the west garage.

The charges are 4573 PC, being in possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. It happened at 11:25 a.m.

Donta Lee Gilbert does odd jobs and lives in Hollywood. Gilbert was arrested at Cypress Ave. and Third St. The charge is vandalism and a warrant. It happened at 5:10 p.m.

Juan Ramirez is a Los Angeles student and was arrested at Lima St. and Verdugo Ave.

The charges are being under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest. The time is 8:35 p.m.

Angelique Asia Evans lives in Burbank and works in merchandising. Evans was handcuffed after being charged with vandalism of $400 or more and domestic battery. It happened at 10:30 p.m.

Brian Alejandro Martinez is a resident of Hollywood and was picked up at Alameda Ave. and Flower St.

The charges Martinez faces are petty theft, 494 (A) PC and 10852 VC. The time is 11:20 p.m.

On Wednesday, June 2, Andrew Steven Ward, a resident of Burbank and a plumber was arrested at 315 North Mariposa St. at 3:30 a.m.

The charges include possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Daniyar Narov lives in Burbank and works as a furniture mover. Narov was nabbed at San Fernando Blvd. and Grismer Ave.

It took place at 3:50 a.m. and the charges include driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug, driving under the influence of .08 or above and 23152 (B) VC.

Phillip Ernest Herrera is a tennis player and a Burbank resident. Herrera was picked up at 1800 Empire Ave.

The charges are trespassing, 171 (B) (A) (2) PC, petty theft and warrants. It happened at 6:50 a.m.

Oscar Artur Martinez lives in Van Nuys and was nabbed at Strohm Ave. and Burbank Blvd.

The charge is being in possession of a controlled substance and it occurred at 9:55 a.m.

Marwan Mati is a resident of Anaheim and was taken into custody at 200 North Third St. The charge is 646.9 (A) PC and it took place at 11:30 a.m.

Roland Ortiz is a Montebello mover and was handcuffed at 2000 Empire Ave. The charges are 484 (E) (C) PC, 484 (A) PC and 3455 (A) PC. It happened at 2:10 p.m.

Elicha Moore lives in Burbank and was cuffed at 329 North Victory Blvd. It happened at 4:25 p.m. and the charge is 212.5 (C) PC.

Aaron Douglas Weller is a Los Angeles artist and was apprehended at 200 East Cypress St. [Macy’s].

It occurred at 6:30 p.m. The charges are 212.5 (C) PC, trespassing and possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Tuesday, June 1, Jose Francisco Istupe, a resident of North Hills and a lead cook was nabbed after being charged with spousal abuse. It happened at 00:15 a.m.

Joanna Kate Volpi is a server, a resident of Burbank and was apprehended after being charged with spousal abuse. The time is 00:15 a.m.

Luis Armando Rodriguez Cortez lives in Anaheim and works in construction. Cortez was handcuffed at Magnolia Blvd. and Buena Vista St.

The charge Cortez faces is robbery and an outstanding warrant. It happened at 3:10 a.m.

Martese Devon Oliver lives in Lakewood and works in construction. Oliver was cuffed at Magnolia Blvd. and First St. The charge is 23152 (G) VC and the time is 4:16 a.m.

Ramon Juan Ramirez is employed as a roof framer and is a resident of Ventura. Ramirez was arrested at 1001 North San Fernando Blvd.

It occurred at 5:15 a.m. The charges are driving with a suspended or revoked license, petty theft, 249 PC and robbery.

Charlton Chul Kim, a Burbank doctor was nabbed after being charged with domestic battery and 591.5 PC. It happened at 9:20 a.m.

Eric Menesaka, who lives in Burbank and is employed in real estate was picked up at the Glendale police department.

The charges are 23104 (A) VC, driving with a suspended or revoked license and warrants. It took place at 1:10 p.m.

Oshkhan Sakhkalyan is a Glendale resident, a meat processor and was apprehended after being charged with spousal abuse. It happened at 2:08 p.m.

Burbank resident and doctor Charlton Chul Kim was arrested after being charged with spousal abuse. It occurred at 6:10 p.m.

Deymond Lee Fowler works in the food industry and is a resident of Burbank. Fowler was cuffed at Alameda Ave. and Olive Ave. and the charge is 3056 PC. It happened at 11:00 p.m.

Chris Vasquez Ramirez is a San Fernando construction worker. Ramirez was nabbed at Moss St. and Magnolia Blvd.

The charges Ramirez faces are kidnapping and 1203.2 PC. It took place at 11:30 p.m.

On Monday, May 31, Malik Russel, a resident of Burbank was arrested at Olive Ave. and Lincoln St.

The time is 8:45 p.m. and the charges are 11352 (A) HS and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Aharon Papikyan is a Burbank jeweler and was taken into custody at 2500 West Clark Ave.

The charges include assault with a deadly weapon or instrument, making criminal threats, robbery and a warrant. The arrest took place at 9:10 p.m.