Burbank Police Log: May 4 – May 10

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2026. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.

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While keeping the city safe, on Sunday, May 10, Pedro Antonio Alvarez, a Pacoima resident was sacked by the Burbank police at Buena Vista St. and Winona Ave.

It took place at 1:08 a.m. The charges are possession of tear gas and bringing contraband into a jail or prison.

Kenya Daynna Garcia lives in Van Nuys and was nabbed at Hollywood Way and Wyoming Ave. The time is 9:32 p.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Theresa Marie Sue Harvey was taken into custody at Western St. and San Fernando Blvd. It took place at 9:45 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamines.

Burbank resident Bailey Cooper Meyer was nabbed after being charged with spousal abuse and the time is 6:00 p.m.

Tralynn Newman lives in Phoenix and is employed at FedEx and was sacked at the Azusa police department. The time is 00:51 a.m. The charge is a warrant.

Congo Earl Max Nkosi was sacked at Third St. and Burbank Blvd. and the time is 9:00 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamines.

Shad James Salerno lives in Sherman Oaks and was apprehended at Western St. and San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 9:45 a.m. The charges are driving without a valid license and possession of methamphetamines.

Isabella Monique Zepeda is a Pomona resident and was pinched after being charged with domestic battery. The time is 5:30 p.m.

On Saturday, May 9, Noe De Jesus Cazares was arrested at San Fernando Blvd. and Andover Drive. The time is 4:50 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of hard drugs and possession of stolen property.

Kevin Cordoba lives in San Fernando and was nabbed after being charged with possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of methamphetamines – possession of burglary tools and identity theft. The time is 2:32 a.m.

West Covina resident Mike Enders was apprehended at 101 East Alameda Ave. The time is 11:35 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – identity theft and a warrant.

Marves Epps lives in Los Angeles and was pinched at the same site and the time is the same. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and possession of a taser.

Elcindor Abejo Garcia was apprehended at San Fernando Blvd. and Andover Drive and it took place at 4:50 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – larceny and a warrant.

Arsen Harutyunyan was sacked at Lake St. and Alameda Ave. The time is 11:00 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Destiny Alynna Linda lives in Burbank and was cuffed after being charged with violating a restraining order. The time is 7:13 a.m.

Christine Leigh Metz resides in Bellflower and was arrested at 1761 North Victory Place and the time is 9:15 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of hard drugs – possession of burglary tools and possession of stolen property.

Zachary Douglas Mitchell lives in Burbank and was taken into custody at 301 North Pass Ave. The time is 7:15 a.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia and warrants.

North Hollywood resident Samuel Alberto Segovia was pinched after being charged with spousal abuse and the time is 8:10 p.m.

Gerson Vargas lives in Norwalk and is a barber and was picked up at 1751 North Victory Place and the time is 9:15 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of hard drugs – possession of burglary tools – possession of stolen property and a warrant.

Robert Owen Walls is a Los Angeles resident and was caught at First St. and Olive Ave. It took place at 10:47 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of hard drugs and a warrant.

On Friday, Bruce Edward Anderson, a Los Angeles resident was pinched at 101 East Alameda Ave. The time is 12:47 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of hard drugs – bringing contraband into a jail or prison and repeated thefts.

Ryan Gale lives in Los Angeles and was nabbed at Alameda Ave. and Main St. It occurred at 3:15 a.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence and with .08 or above and warrants.

Vincent Edward Green Jr. lives in Compton and was apprehended at 11:08 p.m. The charge is possession of a concealed firearm while in a vehicle.

Henry Pascual Hernandez Gonzalez is a Los Angeles resident and was sacked at 511 North Hollywood Way and the time is 3:40 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Jose Ramon Ibarra resides in Los Angeles and was arrested at San Fernando Blvd. and Grismer Ave. The time is 5:12 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of methamphetamines and a warrant.

Kaline Liro lives in Burbank and was apprehended at 200 North Third St. The time is 3:49 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Angelica Massian is a Burbank resident and was picked up after being charged with domestic battery. The time is 7:54 p.m.

Armond Melkomina was pinched at Spazier Ave. and San Fernando Blvd. It took place at 3:39 a.m. The charge is a warrant.

Jose Andrew Rigney was caught at Washington Circle and Lincoln St. and the time is 9:08 a.m. The time is identity theft.

Los Angeles resident Heather Sandy Spieler was brought into custody at 511 North Hollywood Way and the time is 3:38 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – resisting arrest – petty theft and warrants.

On Thursday, May 7, Ethan Mercury Bell, a Los Angeles resident was picked up after being charged with trespassing and a warrant. The time is 8:00 p.m.

Derek Ali Castenada lives in Los Angeles and was handcuffed at 2130 Glenoaks Blvd. The time is 9:57 a.m. The charge is possession of nitrous oxide.

Los Angeles resident Derek Ali Castenada was nabbed at San Fernando Blvd. and Bethany Road and the time is 7:31 p.m. The charge is possession of nitrous oxide.

Jeveaire Lee Quinn Gaines is a Los Angeles resident and was handcuffed at Chicago St. and Chavez St. and the time is 8:00 a.m. The charge is organized retail theft.

Ramil De Leon Moss lives in Burbank and was arrested after being charged with spousal abuse and a warrant. The time is 11:30 a.m.

Elizabeth Rose Marie Parrott is a Lancaster resident and was taken into custody at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 8:48 p.m. The charge is possession of a taser and warrants.

Alexander Peraza lives in Los Angeles and was cuffed at 1515 North Glenoaks Blvd. It took place at 2:20 a.m. The charge is vandalism with $400 or more.

Joseph Harold Seibel is a Los Angeles resident and was apprehended at Empire Ave. and Lincoln St. The time is 9:50 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of methamphetamines and warrants.

James Blake Shelton lives in Los Angeles and was picked up at Main St. and Alameda Ave. and the time is 2:00 a.m. The charge is warrants.

Marisol Villa is a Northridge resident and was sacked at 218 East Orange Grove Ave. It occurred at 9:08 p.m. The charge is defrauding an innkeeper and a warrant.

On Wednesday, May 6, Paul Augustus Adams, a Los Angeles resident was cuffed at Alameda Ave. and San Fernando Blvd. The time is 10:58 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

Diego Jose Alvarado Alas lives in Los Angeles and was pinched after being charged with possession of stolen property and identity theft. The time is 6:25 p.m.

Jason Warren Eden is a San Fernando resident and was pinched at 1301 North Victory Blvd. It occurred at 2:44 p.m. The charge is possession of hard drugs.

Joshua Barry Enos was sacked at the 5 freeway and Empire Ave. and the time is 12:30 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – petty theft and possession of a switchblade.

Sassoon Bikoo Yerdi Faghi Begloo lives in Chatsworth and was nabbed at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 10:54 p.m. The charges are possession Xanax – possession of methamphetamines and a warrant.

Edgar Falcon is a Lincoln Heights resident and was picked up at Glenoaks Blvd. and Andover Drive and the time is 8:39 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of methamphetamines – possession of a fraudulent public seal and identity theft.

Trinity Cecelia Hatton lives in Winnetka and was caught at 600 North Glenoaks Blvd. and the time is 11:04 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Jason Loaiza lives in Panorama City and is employed by DoorDash and was taken into custody at Magnolia Blvd. and Frederic St. The time is 4:00 a.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Eric Wade Wilkins is a Burbank resident and was nabbed at the 5 freeway and Empire Ave. and the time is 12:58 p.m. The charges are resisting arrest and petty theft.

Shawn Edgar Wright lives in San Diego and was sacked at 25 East Alameda Ave. It took place at 8:47 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – resisting arrest twice and warrants.

On Tuesday, May 5, Rember Carrillo Portillo, a Hollywood resident was nabbed at 10950 Sherman Way and the time is 1:50 a.m. The charges are possession of a controlled substance and possession of methamphetamines.

Chloe Nicole Friedman lives in Burbank and was sacked at Buena Vista St. and Empire Ave. The time is 10:46 a.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Michael Charles Laughlin is a Burbank resident and was handcuffed after being charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and spousal abuse. The time is 4:25 p.m.

Pedro Alejandro Magana lives in Long Beach and was nabbed at Buena Vista St. and Empire Ave. and the time is 10:46 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and identity theft.

Kelly Lynn McKinney is a Fresno resident and was picked up at 2627 North Hollywood and the time is 3:05 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

Jerome Edward Spears lives in Los Angeles and was sacked after being charged with contempt of court and spousal abuse. The time is 2:16 p.m.

On Monday, May 4, Robert Abed, a Burbank resident was taken into custody at 517 Tufts Ave. and the time is 4:26 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamines.

Billie Joe Anderson lives in Burbank and was arrested after being charged with driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence and with .08 or above. The time is 2:18 a.m.

William Becerra Gazca is a Sylmar resident and was apprehended at Lincoln St. and Pacific Ave. The time is 9:10 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct and warrants.

Iana Chartier was handcuffed at 2421 North Victory Blvd. and the time is 00:27 a.m. The charge is misappropriation of lost property.

Nameth Chee lives in Phoenix and was sacked after being charged with disorderly conduct. The time is 1:31 p.m.

Anthony Dam is a Burbank resident and was cuffed at 1501 North Victory Blvd. The time is 12:20 p.m. The charge is grand theft.

Andre Pierre Morillo lives in Los Angeles and was picked up at Alameda Ave. and Keystone St. It took place at 3:58 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of hard drugs.

Jose Alfredo Navarro is a Los Angeles resident and was caught at 10950 Sherman Way and the time is 9:40 a.m. The charge is warrants.

Shawn Michael Watters lives in Los Angeles and was nabbed at 2421 North Victory Blvd. The time is 00:33 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of methamphetamines and misappropriation of lost property.