Burbank Police Log: May 8 – May 14

Knowing the Burbank police department is always on patrol makes the city safe and on Sunday, May 14, Mark Kucher, a Valley Glen painter was arrested at Cornell Drive and San Fernando Blvd.

The time is 8:40 a.m. The charges are identity theft – petty theft – possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of Xanax and a warrant.

Jason Tejeda lives in Santa Clarita and works in biomedicine and was nabbed at 2627 North Hollywood Way and the time is 12:20 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Robert Yousefian is unemployed and a Los Angeles resident and was taken into custody at Third St. and Orange Grove Ave. The time is 3:50 p.m. The charges are vandalism with $400 or more and resisting arrest.

Vahan Galoustian Jr. is a Glendale manager and was handcuffed at 1731 North Victory Place and the charge is possession of a switchblade. The time is 6:45 p.m.

Vahan Galoustian Jr. works in construction and was arrested at the same location and the time is 7:00 p.m. The charge is identity theft.

Abraham Avetisyan is a Sun Valley student and was picked up at 7:23 p.m. The charge is elder abuse.

On Saturday, May 13, Ronald Jose Zepeda, a Burbank air conditioning technician was pinched at the east garage. The time is 00:10 a.m. The charge is petty theft.

Allen Alahverdian lives in Burbank and works at a car wash and was arrested at Chandler Blvd. and California St. and the time is 3:45 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Sun Valley fleet manager Kevin Christopher Hernandez was taken into custody at Hollywood Way and Victory Blvd. and the time is 3:14 a.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug – possession of heroin/cocaine and a warrant.

Benjamin Garcia Sanchez is a server and an El Monte resident and was apprehended at Glenoaks Blvd. and Alameda Ave. and the time is 5:25 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Miguel Angel Cruz is a cashier and a Burbank resident and was taken into custody at Tulare Ave. and Naomi St. and the time is 11:30 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

David Daniel Cruz is a food distributor and a Southgate resident and was nabbed at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 1:30 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and petty theft.

Franklin Jasper Brown lives in Panorama City and works as a physical therapist and was handcuffed at Glenoaks Blvd. and Olive Ave. and the time is 5:30 p.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Yanna Avramenko is a Sunland student and was picked up at 1800 Empire Ave. and the time is 10:30 p.m. The charge is grand theft.

Miguel Angel Luciano is a construction worker and a Los Angeles resident and was handcuffed at 1651 North Victory Place. The time is 11:30 p.m. The charges are arson and possession of a controlled substance.

On Friday, May 12, Esmic Maravilla Lovato, who lives in Arleta was cuffed at Verdugo Ave. and IKEA Way. The charges are resisting arrest and assault with a stun gun. The time is 00:05 a.m.

Albert Tamarazian is a business owner and a Burbank resident and was taken into custody at Providencia Ave. and Sixth St. The time is 2:39 a.m. The charges are disorderly conduct and reckless driving.

Arbi Der Sarkissian is a Burbank loader and was nabbed at 242 Naomi St. and the time is 4:16 a.m. The charge is resisting arrest.

Justin Alexander Gonzales lives in Burbank and was charged with spousal abuse. The time is 11:00 a.m.

Rafael De Jesus Angulo is a North Hollywood driver and was nabbed at Costco. The time is 2:45 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – petty theft and warrants.

Darrel Lawrence lives in Los Angeles and was pinched at Victory Blvd. and Lamer St. and the time is 5:20 p.m.

The charges are receiving stolen property – disorderly conduct – Glendale municipal code violation and a Los Angeles municipal code violation.

North Hollywood resident Alexander James was apprehended at the LAPD Van Nuys station and the time is 7:15 p.m. The charges are bringing contraband into a jail or prison and possession of a controlled substance with the intent to sell.

Tassanee Shumate is a Norwalk driver and was arrested at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 8:45 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and petty theft.

On Thursday, May 11, Nathan Lopez, who lives in Los Angeles and works with tile was arrested at Empire Ave. and Avon St.

The time is 00:07 and the charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and petty theft.

Luis Adrian Vega works in sales and is a Burbank resident and was nabbed at Verdugo Ave. and Pass Ave. and the time is 1:25 a.m.

The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Lauren Hailey Sagusay is a Burbank stage manager and was handcuffed after being charged with domestic battery. The time is 2:45 a.m.

Los Angeles insurance agent Fernando Garcia was picked up at 5:45 a.m. The charges are reckless evading – grand theft and assault with a deadly weapon.

Raybon Ziontray Johnson is an Inglewood student and was taken into custody at 7:28 a.m. The charges are grand theft – receiving stolen property and carrying a concealed weapon.

Gevorg Shakbazian is a waiter and a North Hollywood resident and was nabbed at 1601 North Victory Place. The time is 1:45 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

James Smyth lives in North Hollywood and was apprehended at Costco and the time is 8:00 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Miguel Garcia is a roofer and a Pacoima resident and was arrested at the LAPD Van Nuys station. It happened at 8:00 p.m. and the charge is vandalism.

Arleta student Hovanes John Karagezyan was pinched at Victory Blvd. and Lake St. The time is 7:30 p.m.

The charges are identity theft – possession of a controlled substance – possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Wednesday, May 10, Deborah Cluett Sage, who is employed in retail and lives in Burbank was handcuffed at 2200 West Empire Ave. and the time is 00:10 a.m. The charge is battery.

Ryan Robert Lira Price is a stone mason and is a San Clemente resident and was nabbed at Tujunga Ave. and Victory Blvd.

It occurred at 00:21 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – being under the influence of a controlled substance and a warrant.

Rohit Colin Rao is a Santa Monica filmmaker and was apprehended at Sarah St. and Clybourn Ave. and the time is 00:35 a.m. The charges are vandalism with $400 or more and disorderly conduct.

Justin Alfonso Solarzano Morales lives in Los Angeles and is employed in security and was nabbed at Verdugo Ave. and Front St.

The time is 3:45 a.m. The charges are possession of burglary tools – reckless evading – resisting arrest and burglary.

Omar Rashard Jackson lives in Sunland and works at a warehouse and was picked up after being charged with domestic battery. The time is 4:30 p.m.

Elias Aaron Cerritos is a Los Angeles server and was handcuffed at 2409 West Empire Ave. and the time is 7:45 p.m.

The charges are possession of methamphetamines for sale – possession of heroin/cocaine – failure to have working lights on a vehicle – driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and warrants.

Julio Cesar Cabrera lives in Sun Valley and is a gardener and was arrested at Magnolia Blvd. and Rose St. and the time is 10:25 p.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of alcohol and drugs – possession of heroin/cocaine and driving without a license.

On Tuesday, May 9, Jesse Rainier Hellerman, who lives in Los Angeles was apprehended at San Fernando Blvd. and Cypress Ave. and the time is 2:10 a.m. The charge is petty theft.

John Stephen Coleman lives in Porter Ranch and is a construction worker and was nabbed at 3425 West Olive Ave. The charges are identity theft – burglary and 3056 of the state penal code. It took place at 5:35 a.m.

Armen Darchimyan lives in Glendale and is a boxer and was handcuffed at 1800 Empire Ave. [Target] and the time is 3:30 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Burbank resident Vincent Fontes works at a taco stand and was pinched at Victory Blvd. and Hollywood Way.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and being under the influence of a controlled substance. It happened at 4:50 p.m.

Aspen Leigh Messer lives in Santa Clarita and was taken into custody at 6:43 p.m. The charges are robbery – assault with a deadly weapon – resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

On Monday, May 8, Joseph Adam Buttress, who is a Burbank server was taken into custody after being charged with spousal abuse. The time is 00:23 a.m.

Manuel Cajtunaj Ochoa is a painter and a Canoga Park resident and was nabbed at 10950 Sherman Way. The charge is disorderly conduct and petty theft and the time is 3:10 p.m.

Burbank resident Ara Hovanessian is a construction worker and was handcuffed at Dave’s Hot Chicken. The time is 7:20 p.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Lionel Gomez is a mover and a Burbank resident and was nabbed at Oak St. and Lincoln St. The time is 6:45 p.m. The charge is parole violation and a warrant.

Lilit Arutyunyan lives in Burbank and is employed in medical transportation and was arrested at Dave’s Hot Chicken and the time is 7:20 p.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Ariana Hernandez is a Burbank cashier and was taken into custody at 9:55 p.m. The charges are elder abuse – battery and disorderly conduct.

Roy George Meyer lives in Los Angeles and was picked up at Hollywood Way and Olive Ave. and the time is 8:00 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct and warrants.