Burbank Police Log: May 9 – May 15

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2022.

Burbank is a fairly safe city because of the fine work the police department does which entails having to take people into custody.

On Sunday, May 15, North Hollywood resident and ramp agent Isaias Ivan Ortega was taken into custody at Burbank Blvd and Kenwood St.

The time is 1:20 a.m. and the charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Uriek Georgian Gwarghani, who lives in Glendale and works in security was nabbed at 1100 West Alameda Ave. and the time is 8:15 a.m.

The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia – 22348 (B) of the state vehicle code and a warrant.

Alexis Marta Seijas is employed in security and resides in Glendale. Seijas was handcuffed at Pavilion’s, and it happened at 8:15 a.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Logan O’Hara is a Burbank construction worker and was apprehended at 1800 West Empire Ave. and the charges are disorderly conduct and possession of drug paraphernalia. The time is 11:58 a.m.

Matthew Lee Petrinovich is an Agoura Hills property manager and was arrested after being charged with spousal abuse. It took place at 4:35 p.m.

Hector Garcia lives in Santa Paula and was picked up at 4100 Hood Ave. and the time is 7:30 p.m. The charge is failure to appear in court and a warrant.

Burbank resident Christian Vance Kessler was arrested at Sixth St. and Palm Ave. and the time is 8:44 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Lynette Clark is a Los Angeles sales associate and was handcuffed at Clark St. and Keystone St. The charges Clark faces are resisting arrest – possession of a stolen vehicle and warrants. The time is 9:30 p.m.

Dolores Angel works at McDonald’s and lives in Burbank and was taken into custody at Victory Blvd. and Myers St. The charge is disorderly conduct, and the time is 10:20 p.m.

On Saturday, May 14, John Sandoval was arrested at Hollywood Way and Oak St. The time is 5:15 a.m. The charges are resisting arrest – battery – possession of drug paraphernalia – vandalism and warrants.

Karla Fernando Mandujano is a Los Angeles cashier and was nabbed at San Fernando Blvd. and Winona Ave. and the time is 8:01 a.m.

The charges are false impersonation and possession of a controlled substance.

Timothy Love works side jobs and lives in Burbank and was picked up at 930 North San Fernando Blvd. It happened at 10:40 a.m. The charge is resisting arrest.

Tyler Rayvon Fields works in marketing and resides in Burbank. Fields was arrested at Buena Vista St. and Magnolia Blvd. The charges are battery and petty theft. It happened at 1:40 p.m.

On Friday, May 13, Michael Douglas Skewes, a Burbank musician was nabbed at 136 North Sunset Canyon Drive and the charge is arson. The time is 1:25 a.m.

Harut Torosyan lives in Los Angeles and was picked up at 2240 Hollywood Way and the time is 00:45 a.m. The charges are burglary and 29800 (A) (1) of the state penal code.

Encino resident and surgical technician Cristobal Mendoza Rodriguez was arrested at 1926 North Fairview St. The time is 00:30 a.m. and the charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Sargon A. Butrus lives in Burbank and was nabbed at 2240 North Hollywood Way and the time is 1:20 a.m. The charges are burglary – petty theft – possession of a controlled substance and 1203.2 PC.

Jeffrey Paul Quinn is a Westminster salesman and was picked up at Stanford Road and Sixth St. It occurred at 4:15 a.m. and the charges are possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jacqueline Chavarria is a North Hollywood waitress and was taken into custody at the same site and at the same time. The charges are the same.

Jesse Ingram Villa is a Lancaster painter and was arrested at 2607 North Glenoaks Blvd. and the time is 5:15 a.m. The charges are 23152 (F) VC – possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Maxim Edward Contino is a Burbank server and was nabbed at Glenoaks Blvd. and Walnut Ave. and the time is 8:20 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – burglary – petty theft and a warrant.

Burbank resident Mark Randell Buhen is a technician and was arrested at 3601 Verdugo Ave. It happened at 8:22 a.m. The charge is being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Sun Valley construction worker Brian Douglas Ferraro was apprehended at 200 North Third St. The time is 9:55 a.m. and the charges are misappropriation of lost property and a warrant.

Joaquin Jacob Deanda is a mover and a Burbank resident. Deanda was handcuffed at 1817 North Lima St. and the charge is 498 (B) (5) PC and the time is 9:45 a.m.

Eduardo Lopez Soriano lives in North Hollywood and is unemployed. Soriano was arrested at 2311 Hollywood Way and the time is 5:45 p.m. The charge is burglary.

Newhall resident Kimberly Alexandria Adams works as a storage cleaner and was handcuffed at 1351 Victory Place and the time is 8:15 p.m.

The charges Adams faces are 4462 (B) VC and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kimberly Sanchez is a Sun Valley construction worker and was taken into custody at San Fernando Blvd. and Clybourn Ave.

The time is 10:30 p.m. and the charges are possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant.

Jose Adrian Hernandez works as a construction worker and lives in Sun Valley. Hernandez was arrested at the same location and the same time. The charge is 11378 of the state health and safety code.

Arleta salesman Luis Diego Pacheco Andrade was apprehended at San Fernando Blvd. and Grinnell Drive.

The time is 11:30 p.m. and the charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

On Thursday, May 12, Michelle Catherine Brusa, a Burbank resident was handcuffed at Riverside Drive and Keystone St.

The time is 1:40 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Robin Rochelle Coachman works as an assistant and lives in Los Angeles. Coachman was nabbed at Victory Blvd. and Isabel St. It took place at 2:30 a.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Harayer Haghoubian lives in Glendale and was taken into custody at the 5 freeway on Magnolia Blvd. The time is 11:30 a.m. and the charge is identity theft.

El Centro resident Sandeep Nithin Christadoss was handcuffed at Broadway Blvd. and Leland Way, and it occurred at 12:20 p.m.

The charges are giving false representation to a police officer – assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer and 2800.2 (A) VC.

Christopher William Veloz lives in Palmdale and was picked up at 761 North First St. The charge is 40302 (A) VC and the time is 12:40 pm.

Roberto Emmanuel Jimenez is a forklift operator and lives in Downey. Jimenez was nabbed at Magnolia Blvd., west of San Fernando Blvd.

The time is 12:40 p.m. and the charges are petty theft – burglary – possession of drug paraphernalia – evasion of a fare payment and a warrant.

Joe Merle Vita Jr. is unemployed and a resident of Van Nuys. Vita was handcuffed at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 2:47 p.m.

The charges are 3000.08 (C) PC – vandalism with $400 or more and warrants.

King Queen Ace is a lawn mower mechanic and a Burbank resident. Ace was arrested at 621 East Olive Ave. and the charge is a Burbank municipal violation. The time is 8:48 p.m.

Granada Hills server Bryan Castellanos was apprehended at IKEA Way and Verdugo Ave. It happened at 2:21 a.m. and the charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

On Wednesday, May 11, Tyler MacDonald, who lives in Burbank was taken into custody at 1:10 a.m. The location is 10341 West Magnolia Blvd.

The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine – resisting arrest – 23247 (E) VC – possession of drug paraphernalia – petty theft and warrants.

Cordell Miller Crockett is a musician and a Los Angeles resident. Crockett was nabbed at Thornton Ave. and Catalina St. The time is 11:45 a.m.

The charges Crockett faces are possession of stolen property and driving with a suspended or revoked license.

Charles Reid Parker is a North Hollywood laborer and was handcuffed at 3812 Magnolia Blvd. and the time is 12:15 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Edwin Oswaldo Suchitra Rebollo is employed as a mover, is a Los Angeles resident and was arrested at Glenoaks Blvd. and Olive Ave. and the time is 3:15 p.m. The charge is 4463 (A) (1) VC.

Los Angeles resident Mark Joseph Isahk works in graphic design. Isahk was nabbed at 200 East Cypress [Macy’s] and the time is 5:00 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Burbank handyman Brandon Aumont was arrested at 275 West Elm Ave. and the time is 7:07 p.m. The charges are 11375 (B) (2) HS – driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and a warrant.

Eric Lee Moretski lives in Van nuys and was apprehended at Kenneth Road and Orange Grove Ave. and the charges are possession of stolen property – possession of a controlled substance – possession of heroin/cocaine and warrants. It occurred at 10:55 p.m.

Jonathan Francisco Ibarra works in production and lives in Los Angeles. Ibarra was picked up after being charged with domestic battery. It happened at 11:45 p.m.

On Tuesday, May 10, Kathryn Alice Klepach, a Los Angeles resident who works in the forest was nabbed at Hollywood Way and Oak St. and the time is 6:15 a.m.

The charges are false impersonation – possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance for sale – 21810 PC – 25400 (A) (2) PC and warrants.

Lisa Marie Flores lives in Bonsall and is a bartender. Flores was handcuffed at the same site and the time is 5:28 a.m. The charge is 2800.2 (A) VC and a warrant.

Andre Simon Davoodi is a department head and a Burbank resident. Davoodi was nabbed at 361 East Santa Anita Ave. and the charge is battery. The time is 3:55 p.m.

Anne Walsh is employed as a pet caretaker and lives in Manhattan Beach. Walsh was arrested at 220 Empire Ave. The charge is being under the influence of a controlled substance. The time is 6:20 p.m.

Babagir Gharabeki is a Glendale mechanic and was picked up at Glenoaks Blvd. and Buena Vista St. The time is 8:40 p.m. and the charge is 23152 (F) VC.

Burbank construction worker Jeffrey Shawn Adams was arrested after being charged with spousal abuse. The time is 11:20 p.m.

On Monday, May 9, John Zaragoza, who lives in Burbank and works as a cashier/laborer was picked up at Hollywood Way and Vanowen St. The charge is 23152 (G) VC and the time is 00:35 a.m.

Toluca Lake computer engineer Steven Marcel Dunn was taken into custody at 11:10 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and the site is Magnolia Blvd. and First St.

Los Angeles resident Michael Johnson was arrested at Oak St. and Ontario St. and the time is 6:50 p.m. The charges are possession of a stolen vehicle – possession of a controlled substance and 1203.2 (A) PC.

Barry Dean Braswell lives in Los Angeles and was nabbed at 5012 Echo St. The charges are robbery – assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm – 1203.2 (A) PC – spousal abuse – 29800 (A) (1) PC and warrants. The time is 8:15 p.m.

North Hollywood resident Mark Hill was apprehended at 10950 Sherman Way and the time is 11:15 p.m. The charge is being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Jose Concepcion Mejia lives in Burbank and is employed as a butcher. Mejia was handcuffed at 2562 North Brighton Drive and the time is 10:33 p.m. and the charge is 11351 HS and a warrant.