Burbank Police Log: November 1 – November 7

The men and women in blue get ready for the holiday season.

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2020. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.

myBurbank.com will be glad to redact your name upon request. Please click HERE. You MUST include your name as it appears and the exact date that it appeared. Give us 1 to 5 days to redact.

It won’t officially be the holiday season for three more weeks, but the city will be busy and with this the men and women in blue will be on guard to make sure its citizens are safe and sound.

On Sunday, November 7, Joel Hovel Muradyan, an entrepreneur and a North Hollywood resident was taken into custody after being charged with spousal abuse – false imprisonment – 25850 (A) of the state penal code – 11351 of the state health and safety code and rape. The time is 1:50 a.m.

Freddy Enrique Mendez is a Glendale sales associate and was arrested at 2315 North Frederic St.

The charge is violating a restraining or stay away order and it occurred at 11:40 a.m.

Derich Christian Hentze is a Burbank contractor and was handcuffed at 1831 North Lincoln St. The charge is grand theft. The time is 4:35 p.m.

Melanie Hilda Torossian is a server and a Glendale resident. Torossian was apprehended at 1301 North Victory Place. and the time is 10:30 p.m.

The charges are violating a restraining or stay away order – shoplifting – false impersonation – providing false information to a police officer – being in possession of a controlled substance – possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of drug paraphernalia and warrants.

Devin Arthur Dickey is a Burbank construction worker and was nabbed at same location and it happened at same time.

The charges are shoplifting – resisting arrest – knowingly bringing a controlled substance in a jail or prison – possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and warrants.

On Saturday, November 6, Phillip Perez, a salesman and a Los Angeles resident was taken into custody at 511 North Hollywood Way and it happened at 3:30 a.m.

The charges Perez faces are possession of drug paraphernalia and 3000.08 (C) PC.

Hollywood resident Shawn McKenzie Scott is employed in retail and was arrested at Empire Ave. and Avon St.

It occurred at 7:10 a.m. and the charges are petty theft – credit or debit card theft and identity theft.

Jessica Carlos is a Van Nuys lawyer and was taken into custody after being charged with spousal abuse. It happened at 10:47 a.m.

Eddie Lamar Taylor lives in Burbank and was nabbed at 1920 West Clark Ave. It occurred at 1:32 p.m. and the charge is indecent exposure.

Jonathan Chico DeBarge is a musician and a resident of Burbank. DeBarge was handcuffed at Clybourn Ave. and Burbank Blvd.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia and the time is 2:20 p.m.

Tyrone Marcel McClendon lives in Burbank and was arrested at 310 North San Fernando Blvd. and it occurred at 7:10 p.m. The charges are trespassing and disorderly conduct.

Sherman Oaks resident Brady Gipson was cuffed at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 11:45 p.m.

The charges are petty theft – burglary – giving false information to a police officer – possession of a controlled substance and warrants.

Aroution Terterian lives in Burbank and is employed in sales. Terterian was nabbed at Buena Vista St. and Kenmere Ave.

The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and it occurred at 23152 (A) of the state vehicle code.

On Friday, November 5, Chand Aqsa Dodhy, a Hollywood delivery driver was arrested at Hollywood Way and Magnolia Blvd.

It happened at 2:06 a.m. The charge is assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm and a warrant.

Paul George Ordonez lives in Redondo Beach and was picked up at Olive Ave. and First St. The charge is disorderly conduct and the time is 2:58 a.m.

Timothy Edward Cathey is a Los Angeles mechanic and was nabbed at 140 East Alameda Ave. and the time is 3:55 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – trespassing or loitering near a posted industrial property – 3000.08 PC and warrants.

Armando Macias is employed as a construction worker and is a resident of Los Angeles. Macias was taken into custody at San Fernando Blvd. and Scott Road and the time is 2:31 a.m.

The charges are petty theft – identity theft and being in possession of drug paraphernalia.

Artyom Amirjanyan lives in Glendale and works in delivery. Amirjanyan was picked up at Palm Ave. and Fifth St. and it took place at 12:45 p.m.

The charges are 23152 (F) VC – being in possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Glendale resident Robert Moradian is employed as an engineer and was cuffed at 1301 North Victory Place.

It took place at 3:50 p.m. and the charges are possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of a controlled substance for sale and a warrant.

Paul Ordonez lives in Monterey Park and is a general laborer. Ordonez was arrested at 4:40 p.m. and the charge is petty theft. The apprehension took place at Magnolia Blvd. and Keystone St.

Burbank resident Loretta Lohe was taken into custody at Magnolia Blvd. and Buena Vista St. and the time is 5:00 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Cordell Allen Shear resides in Burbank and was apprehended at 1341 North Ontario St. It occurred at 7:33 p.m. and the charge is contempt of court.

Brian Kendall Roberts is a television director and a Burbank resident. Roberts was handcuffed at Olive Ave. and Alameda Ave. and it happened at 8:45 p.m.

The charge Roberts faces is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

On Thursday, November 4, Tyrone Marcel McClendon, a Burbank resident and an employee of REF was apprehended at San Jose Ave. and Glenoaks Blvd. The time is 00:45 a.m. and the charge is disorderly conduct.

Ahmad Vince Shelton is disabled and is a resident of Los Angeles. Shelton was arrested at Victory Blvd. and Tujunga Ave. and the time is 3:40 p.m.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Northridge resident and office manager Dominique Antoine Callier was taken into custody at 2200 Empire Ave. It occurred at 7:20 p.m.

The charges are forgery – petty theft – driving with a suspended or revoked license, 11375 (B) (2) HS and a warrant.

Raul Santos lives in North Hollywood and is employed as a construction worker. Santos was nabbed at Flower St. and Elm Court and the time is 7:25 p.m.

The charges are 3-4-1112 of the city municipal code – driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and warrants.

Mehlaun Kaelyn Flores is an audio engineer and a resident of Norwalk. Flores was arrested at the same location and the time is 7:20 p.m. The charges are petty theft and possession of a controlled substance.

Jonathan Perez Garcia works in E-Commerce and lives in Los Angeles. Garcia was cuffed at the same locale and the time is 7:00 p.m.

The charges are petty theft – possession of a controlled substance for sale – possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Kevin Cordova Ramirez is a handyman and is a Panorama City resident. Ramirez was taken into custody at 10:45 p.m. and it occurred at Victory Blvd. and Clark Ave. The charge is sexual battery.

Los Angeles welder Anthony Bingham was arrested at 200 North Third St. and the time is 10:20 p.m. and the charges are possession of drug paraphernalia, grand theft and a warrant.

On Wednesday, November 3, Daniel Ernie Hernandez, a Watts resident was picked up at Hollywood Way and Alameda Ave. The time is 1:10 a.m.

The charges are petty theft – being under the influence of a controlled substance and 1203.2 PC.

Mike Mamikon Akopyan is a Glendale resident and is employed as a realtor. Akopyan was taken into custody at Glenoaks Blvd. and Providencia Ave. The charge is disorderly conduct and the time is 5:43 a.m.

Erik James Spence lives in Burbank and is employed in fuel oil sales. Spence was arrested at the same site and at the same time.

The charge Spence faces is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

South Gate construction worker Fernando Contreras was apprehended at 4300 West Olive Ave.

The time is 7:20 a.m. The charges are forging a public seal, 23109 (A) VC and a warrant.

Nicole Curley is a Woodland Hills resident and is employed as a waitress. Curley was nabbed at 1330 North Screenland Ave.

The time of the arrest is 9:30 a.m. The charges are disorderly conduct – trespassing and a warrant.

Sergio Gutierrez Salazar works as a scrubber and is a Los Angeles resident. Salazar was arrested at McCambridge Park and the time is 11:45 a.m. The charge is battery.

Pacoima resident Jonathan Perez Roque is unemployed and was taken into custody at Empire Ave. and Lincoln St.

The charges are vandalism of $400 or more – burglary – being in possession of a controlled substance and a warrant. It took place at 3:30 p.m.

Princess Kyra Ingram, who lives in Adelanto and is unemployed was nabbed at Stonehurst Ave. and Sunland Blvd.

The apprehension took place at 6:16 p.m. The charges are petty theft and a warrant.

Beverly Hills resident and lawyer Leslie Sue Gold was picked up at Victory Blvd. and Orange Grove Ave.

It occurred at 7:04 p.m. and the charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Jesus Perez Garcia is an Arleta resident and is employed in maintenance. Garcia was handcuffed at Eton Drive and Richard St.

The time is 8:35 p.m. and the charges Garcia faces are burglary – possession of burglary tools and possession of a controlled substance.

On Tuesday, November 2, Randy Charles Catlett, a Burbank cashier was taken into custody at Orchard Drive and Chandler Blvd.

It happened at 4:20 a.m. The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

Samuel Martinez Castaneda lives in Burbank and works for HUAV and was nabbed at Orange Grove Blvd. and Third St.

The charge is possession of a controlled substance and a warrant. It took place at 8:00 a.m.

Manuk Manukyan is employed at an auto body repair shop, lives in Burbank and was arrested at 638 Price Drive and the time is 7:30 p.m.

The charges are 11370.1 (A) HS – possession of an assault weapon – and being in possession of a firearm while being a felon.

Lusine Vahanyan is a North Hollywood resident, works in product development and was handcuffed at the same location and at the same time.

The charges are possession of stolen property – possession of a controlled substance and warrants.

Steven Lu is a Burbank chef and was apprehended after being charged with domestic battery. It happened at 9:45 a.m.

Sun Valley construction worker Roberto Carlos Arias was nabbed at 1200 Flower St. and the time is 1:20 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Mauricio Vasquez Veliz lives in Los Angeles and was handcuffed at Verdugo Ave. and Catalina St. The charge is disorderly conduct. It took place at 8:30 p.m.

On Monday, November 1, Mario Jesus Aguilar Jr., a resident of Baldwin Park and a delivery employee was arrested at Glenoaks Blvd. and Cohasset St.

It happened at 3:39 a.m. and the charges are carrying a concealed dagger – driving while under the influence with .08 or above – petty theft – identity theft and a warrant.

Burbank resident Mary Kathleen Stine was picked up at 10:00 a.m. and it occurred at Buena Vista St. and San Fernando Blvd.

The charges Stine faces are resisting arrest and violating a city municipal code.

Isabella Mae Sanchez works at an ice cream shop and is a Burbank resident. Sanchez was nabbed at Reese Place and Victory Blvd. and it happened at 4:00 p.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug – driving while under the influence with .08 or above and 23140 (A) VC.

De Juan De Carlos Whitehead Jr. is a Glendale actor and was handcuffed at McCambridge Park.

It occurred at 5:00 p.m. The charges are giving false information to a police officer – burglary – grand theft and warrants.

Ronnie Schrier is unemployed and a Burbank resident. Schrier was taken into custody at 103 East Alameda Ave.

The time is 6:55 p.m. and the charges are disorderly conduct – possession of stolen property and warrants.

Derrick Lamont Harris is a Glendale driver and was apprehended at Burbank Blvd. and Front St. and the time is 6:04 p.m. The charge is 23152 (F) VC.

Torrance resident and computer technician Rebecca Crystal Good was arrested at Haven Way and Brace Canyon Road. It happened at 7:48 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of a stolen vehicle and warrants.

Evan Francisco is a handyman and a resident of the United Kingdom. Francisco was nabbed at Flower St. and Providencia Ave. It happened at 9:30 p.m. The charge is burglary.

Patricio Liam lives in Los Angeles and is unemployed. Liam was handcuffed at IKEA and it occurred at 9:40 p.m. The charges are 2800.2 (A) VC and burglary.

Disabled Los Angeles resident Anthony Tyrone Brown was taken into custody at Alameda Ave. and Victory Blvd. and the time is 10:50 p.m. The charge is 3455 (A) PC and a warrant.