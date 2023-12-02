Burbank Police Log: November 13 – November 19

Being safe and secure in the city is paramount for the men and women in blue.

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2023. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.

myBurbank.com will be glad to redact your name upon request. Please click HERE. You MUST include your name as it appears and the exact date that it appeared. Give us 1 to 5 days to redact. (Please note that myBurbank is only legally obligated for the information on the myBurbank.com website and is not responsible for any information used by search engines, ie. Google, Yahoo, etc. You need to contact these companies separately for any removal of personal information).

Because the Burbank police department is always on duty, on Sunday, November 19, Salvador Avalos Garcia, who lives in Pacoima and is a construction worker was nabbed at 900 North Glenoaks Blvd. The time is 00:55 a.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Eros Patino is a Rancho Cucamonga resident and was pinched at Hollywood Way and Oak St. and the time is 3:07 a.m. The charge is DUI and causing an injury.

Jonathan Riley Farris is a Los Angeles inspector and was taken into custody at 501 South Buena Vista St. and the time is 8:20 a.m.

The charges are battery against a police officer – brandishing a deadly weapon other than a firearm and a warrant.

John Doe was arrested at 1132 Reese Place and the time is 12:40 p.m. The charges are resisting an executive officer – assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm and burglary.

Juan Carlos Leiva was apprehended at the same site and the charges are battery against a police officer – assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm and burglary. The time is 12:40 p.m.

William Alexander Rhodes is self-employed and was picked up at San Fernando Blvd. and Alameda Ave. and the time is 9:51 p.m.

The charges are resisting an executive officer – battery against a police officer and driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

On Saturday, November 18, Dionicio Bazan, who lives in Torrance and is employed at an automotive body shop was arrested at Alameda Ave. and Lake St. It took place at 00:44 a.m. The charge is possession of heroin/cocaine.

Paramjit Singh lives in North Hollywood and was picked up at San Fernando Blvd. and Ontario St. The time is 11:05 a.m. The charge is organized retail theft.

Bhagwant Singh is a North Hollywood resident and was pinched at the same location and at the same time. The charge is the same.

Andy Jiovanni Medrano is a Panorama City tattoo artist and was taken into custody at 1601 Victory Place. It took place at 3:31 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Los Angeles resident Joshua Corona restores automobiles and was picked up at 200 East Cypress Ave. and the time is 4:39 p.m. The charge is petty theft and a warrant.

Elizabeth Routenberg is a Glendale caretaker and was arrested at the Glendale police department station. It happened at 8:50 p.m. The charge is bringing contraband into a jail or prison and a warrant.

Mariana Ramirez lives in Lancaster and is a therapist and was apprehended at San Fernando Blvd. and Burbank Blvd. It occurred at 9:10 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Miguel Jose Huerta is a Burbank construction worker and was nabbed at 240 West Verdugo Ave. It happened at 10:08 p.m. The charges are battery and burglary.

Joanna Marie Wishart is a North Hollywood website designer and was cuffed at Chandler Blvd. and Pass Ave. The time is 10:49 p.m.

The charge Wishart faces is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Alessandro Altamirano lives in San Jose and was pinched at Olive Ave. and Keystone St. The time is 11:55 p.m. The charge is possession of nitrous oxide.

Rayvin Revolorio is a Palmdale cook and was handcuffed at the same location and the same time. The charges are possession of nitrous oxide – resisting arrest – speeding and warrants.

Walter Garcia Montiel is a busboy and a Los Angeles resident and was picked up at the same site and the same time. The charge is possession of nitrous oxide.

On Friday, November 17, Alejandro Monroy Bello, a Newhall resident and a landscaper was cuffed at Alameda Ave. and Chavez St.

The time is 4:19 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and identity theft.

Gabriel Rodriguez is a Los Angeles clerk and was arrested at 200 North Third St. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – identity theft and a warrant. The time is 7:25 a.m.

Burbank resident Robert Hecimovic was picked up at 828 Cypress Ave. and the time is 4:25 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Ramses Solis lives in North Hollywood and is an electrician and was handcuffed at 200 North Third St. It took place at 7:26 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – joyriding – trespassing – vandalism and warrants.

On Thursday, November 16, Jerome Alphonso Bell, who resides in North Hills and is a caretaker was handcuffed at Burbank Blvd. and Buena Vista St.

It took place at 1:30 a.m. The charges Bell faces are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Marvin Apolonio Lopez Regalado is a Glendale dishwasher and was nabbed at Buena Vista St. and Vanowen St. The time is 4:30 a.m. The charge is trespassing on posted property.

Angel Palomares Hernandez is employed as a construction worker and was picked up at 555 South Glenoaks Blvd. The time is 6:50 a.m.

The charges Hernandez faces are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Robert Hecimovic lives in Burbank and is an automobile technician and was picked up at 828 East Cypress Ave. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and the time is 1:16 p.m.

On Wednesday, November 15, Ani Ambarchyan, a North Hollywood manager was apprehended at Empire Ave. and Valpreda St. and the time is 00:46 a.m. The charge is joyriding.

Artak Yeghishyan lives in Glendale and is a mechanic and was nabbed at 913 North San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 3:20 a.m.

The charges are possession of a switchblade – possession of a controlled substance and petty theft.

Khoren Indhyan is a North Hollywood boxer and was taken into custody at Hollywood Way and Burbank Blvd. and the time is 9:00 a.m. The charge is joyriding.

Adham Mohamed Aly is a North Hollywood sales manager and was pinched at 1701 North Victory Place. It happened at 11:12 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – petty theft – trespassing – 3056 of the state penal code and warrants.

Armen Khojumyan works in the martial arts and is a Glendale resident and was nabbed at 1601 North Victory Place. The time is 3:16 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Mia Swann is a Santa Monica librarian and was arrested at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 3:40 p.m. The charges are vandalism with $400 or more and being a fugitive.

Los Angeles resident Skyeler Desiree Jolly works for a cleaning service and was handcuffed at 1651 North Victory Place.

It took place at 4:30 p.m. and the charges facing Jolly are possession of drug paraphernalia and petty theft.

Kanen McClintock is a Los Angeles carpenter and was handcuffed at the same site and the same time. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Glendale resident Raymond Gharibia works at a body shop and was nabbed at Orange Grove Ave. and First St. The charges are identity theft – forgery and petty theft. It occurred at 7:55 p.m.

On Tuesday, November 14, Haykaz Sargsyan, who resides in North Hollywood and works at a body shop was taken into custody at Hollywood Way and Verdugo Ave.

It occurred at 00:22 a.m. The charges are possession of large capacity magazines and possession of a firearm in a vehicle.

Colin Graham Schiffi is a Sherman Oaks teacher and was apprehended at Buena Vista St. and Vanowen St. and the time is 1:25 a.m.

The location is First St. and Fairmont Road. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Andranik Hakobyan is a North Hollywood driver and was nabbed at Buena Vista St. and Vanowen St. It took place at 2:37 a.m. The charge is DUI and causing an injury.

Krysta McKeever lives in Winnetka and was taken into custody at 231 West Olive Ave. The time is 10:14 a.m. The charges are disorderly conduct and being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Marissa Miranda is an Arleta babysitter and was pinched at San Fernando Blvd. and Delaware Road. It happened at 1:15 p.m. The charge is possession of heroin/cocaine.

Adrian Suarez is a mechanic and an Arleta resident and was picked up at the same site and the same time. The charges are identity theft and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Joel Pirir is unemployed and a Burbank resident and was apprehended at North Hollywood Way. The time is 6:35 p.m. The charges are vandalism and disorderly conduct.

Ruby Berlin Cortez works in customer service and lives in Van Nuys and was handcuffed after being charged with spousal abuse – a municipal code violation and warrants. The time is 8:10 p.m.

Giselle Quijada is a Burbank student and was taken into custody at 2467 North Brighton St. and the time is 8:50 p.m. The charge is 388 (B) (1) PC.

Los Angeles resident Nana Ampofo is an usher and was arrested at 1800 Empire Ave. The charges are organized retail theft and receiving stolen property.

Mohamed Hashim Ibrahim is a Los Angeles server and was nabbed at 1800 Empire Ave. and the time is 9:00 p.m. The charges are organized retail theft and receiving stolen property.

Los Angeles resident Abel Jesus Perez Bonilla is employed in security and was arrested at the same site and at the same time. The charges are the same.

Mohammad Hamad Dafalla is a student and a Los Angeles resident and was pinched at the same site and the charges are the same. The time is the same.

Los Angeles resident Kwadwo Ampofo is an usher and was apprehended at the same location and the same time. The charges are the same.

On Monday, November 13, Adam Augustus Wylie, who lives in Valley Village and is an actor/magician was nabbed at 1800 Empire Ave. It took place at 9:40 a.m. The charge is petty theft.

Lindsey Jo Hess works in production and lives in Burbank and was arrested at 12:18 p.m. The location is 619 Cypress Ave. and the charge is petty theft.

Vrezh Ghazaryan lives in Glendale and is employed in construction and was pinched at 1730 West Victory Place. The charge is petty theft. It took place at 5:36 p.m.

Renee Teves is a dog walker and a Burbank resident and was taken into custody at 3525 West Victory Blvd. The charge is petty theft and a warrant. The time is 8:18 p.m.