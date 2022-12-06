Burbank Police Log: November 14 – November 20

A weekly summary of those individuals arrested by the men and women of the Burbank police department.

Making sure the city of Burbank is safe, the police department, on Sunday, November 20, arrested Edmond Lorenz Brown Jr., who is a Granada Hills veteran at 1001 North Lincoln St. and the time is 00:04 a.m.

The charges are petty theft – possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of a controlled substance – driving with a suspended or revoked license and a warrant.

Ivan Antonio Hernandez lives in Lancaster and works as an ISPD technician. Hernandez was nabbed after being charged with domestic battery and the time is 1:20 a.m.

Henry Puebla resides in Burbank and works in packaging and was taken into custody at 337 West Elmwood Ave. The time is 3:00 a.m. The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine and vandalism.

Andrew Jauregui lives in Burbank and is unemployed and was picked up at Victory Blvd. and Lamer St. The time is 4:02 a.m. The charges are arson – 3000.08 (C) of the state penal code and a warrant.

William Daniel is a food preparer and a Burbank resident. Daniel was handcuffed at 337 West Elmwood Ave. It occurred at 3:00 a.m. The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine and vandalism.

Jamshid Manjili is a Hollywood mechanic and was arrested at San Fernando Blvd. and Olive Ave. and the time is 4:40 a.m.

The charges are unlawfully causing a fire – possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Moises Armando Hernandez Solis is a Van Nuys student and was apprehended at Chandler Blvd. and Valley St. and the time is 2:34 a.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug – petty theft and a warrant.

Hollywood resident Patrick Hazeltine Hyde works with tile and was nabbed at 7:57 a.m. The charges are possession of a controlled substance – driving without a license and a warrant. The location is Cordova St. and Magnolia Blvd.

Jeffrey Shawn Adams is an El Segundo construction worker and was taken into custody after being charged with domestic battery and a warrant and the time is 8:45 a.m.

Los Angeles handyman Walker Lee Sessley was nabbed at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 12:10 p.m. The charges are petty theft twice – joyriding – outside and warrants.

Angelica Navarrete Chavez lives in North Hills and is employed as a cashier. Chavez was taken into custody at the same site and the time is 6:00 p.m. The charges are robbery – petty theft and warrants.

William Latham Bowman is employed in music and lives in West Hollywood and was picked up at 7:10 p.m. The charges are trespassing and disorderly conduct. The location is First St. and Palm Ave.

Raffi Oganesyan lives in Glendale and is a technician and was arrested at 1231 Paseo Redondo. The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance. The time is 8:42 p.m.

On Saturday, November 19, Alexander Rey Garcia, who is disabled and lives in Sylmar was taken into custody at 1:48 a.m. The charges are burglary and domestic violence.

Chalermchai Plianoho is a Sunland construction worker and was picked up at 1:45 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Freddy Barrera is a Sun Valley construction worker and was arrested at 2350 West Empire Ave. and the time is 7:09 a.m.

The charges are 23152 (G) of the state vehicle code – theft or misappropriation of lost property – possession of methamphetamines for sale – possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant.

Gukas Melkonyan lives in Burbank and was taken into custody at the Santa Monica police department. The time is 6:30 p.m. The charges are violating a restraining order – robbery and joyriding.

Tujunga resident Aram Kapiyan is employed at a drug and rehabilitation center and was nabbed at Burbank Blvd. and San Fernando Blvd.

The time is 8:30 p.m. The charges are carrying a concealed weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Hayk Bagratyan lives in Burbank and works in load control and was handcuffed at 900 West San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 9:00 p.m.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance while armed – carrying a loaded firearm – possession of a controlled substance and a warrant.

Jose Camacho Delgado is an Oxnard roofer and was taken into custody at Victory Blvd. and Elmwood Ave. and it took place at 10:00 p.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

Glendale jeweler Arnak Aloyan was arrested at 10:05 p.m. and the site is Victory Blvd. and Providencia Ave. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

On Friday, November 18, Norma Irene Aguayo, a Los Angeles resident who works in bottle service was handcuffed after being charged with domestic battery. The time is 2:13 a.m.

Joe Orellana lives in Canyon Country and is a retail manager and was picked up at IKEA Way and Santa Anita Ave.

It took place at 4:30 a.m. The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug – 17-708 PC and a warrant.

Michael Dion Lowery resides in Palm Springs and works at a restaurant and was nabbed at Hollywood Way and Burbank Blvd. and the time is 8:27 a.m. The charge is resisting an executive officer.

Travon O’Neal Hutchinson is a Sherman Oaks delivery driver and was taken into custody at Burbank Blvd. and Victory Place and the time is 10:05 a.m.

The charges are carrying a loaded firearm in a vehicle – false bomb report – driving while under the influence with .08 or above – driving without a license and warrants.

Charles Duke Ferguson lives in Burbank and was arrested at Victory Blvd. and Burbank Blvd. It happened at 12:11 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Luis Rodolfo Quintanar is a Burbank carpenter and was taken into custody at 10950 Sherman Way and the time is 5:15 p.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Gabriella George is a cashier and a North Hollywood resident. George was nabbed at First St. and Magnolia Blvd. and the time is 6:43 p.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

Arleta painter Jose Arath Torres Garcia was cuffed at Magnolia Blvd. and Third St. and the time is 10:32 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Erin Ann Vidal is a server and a resident of Burbank. Vidal was apprehended at 1301 North Victory Place. It took place at 8:15 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

On Thursday, November 17, Liliana Hernandez, who works as a bartender and lives in Sun Valley was picked up at Alameda Ave. and Lake St. The time is 00:20 a.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance and a warrant.

Israel Muniz is a Sun Valley chef and was taken into custody at the same site and at the same time. The charges are possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Alexander Beaver is employed as a chef and is a resident of Burbank. Beaver was handcuffed at 4:15 a.m. The charges are domestic battery and damaging a communication device.

Canoga Park painter David Alexander Veliz was nabbed at 3429 West Magnolia Blvd. and it took place at 3:00 a.m. The charges are identity theft – joyriding – burglary – false bomb report and warrants.

Wesley Wayne Smith lives in Culver City and is unemployed and was arrested at Empire Ave. and Avon St. The time is 7:15 a.m. The charges are petty theft and carrying a concealed dagger.

Nick Nerses Gevorgyan lives in Burbank and is employed as a baker and was apprehended at Alameda Ave. and Glenoaks Blvd. and the time is 7:20 a.m. The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Charles Robert Adams is a Tujunga construction worker and was handcuffed at 440 East Valencia Ave. and the time is 12:05 p.m.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia and trespassing.

Dalana Sheree Larkin lives in Sylmar and was taken into custody at the same site and the same time. The charges are also the same.

Manuel Basmadjian lives in Van Nuys and works in auto detailing and was taken into custody at 1301 North Victory Place. The time is 1:00 p.m.

The charges are possession of a switchblade – possession of drug paraphernalia – petty theft and possession of a controlled substance.

Khachik Yerkanian works in sales and lives in Glendale. Yerkanian was arrested at Walmart and the time is 1:00 p.m. The charge is petty theft and warrants.

Christopher Jonathan Candelaria is a kennel attendant and lives in Burbank. Candelaria was nabbed at 1800 West Empire Ave. and the time is 3:30 p.m. The charge is grand theft and a warrant.

Cesar Agusto Florian is a Sylmar cook and was cuffed at Olive Ave. and First St. The time is 4:45 p.m. The charges are carrying a stun gun or taser – possession of heroin/cocaine and 3056 PC.

Burbank caregiver Laura Geanne Schrope was arrested at Hollywood Way and Victory Blvd. and the time is 5:50 p.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Bellflower resident Luis Enrique Barboza works as a glazer and was picked up at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 10:20 p.m. The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jorge Steven Gomez Henriquez lives in Pacoima and is a construction worker and was apprehended at First St. and Angeleno Ave. and the time is 10:35 p.m. The charges are possession of burglary tools and possession of a controlled substance.

Stephanie Michelle Rose is a Los Angeles film producer and was picked up at 3708 West Burbank Blvd. and the charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug. It took place at 8:11 p.m.

Bell housekeeper Erika Hurtado was arrested at San Fernando Blvd. and Alameda Ave. and the time is 10:57 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – grand theft – petty theft and warrants.

Karla Ramirez lives in Echo Park and was nabbed at the same location and at the same time. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Donny Angel Sorto is a Los Angeles dishwasher and was arrested at the same site and the same time. The charges are possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia – 640 (B) (2) PC and a warrant.

Jesse Almaguer Luna IV lives in Castaic and was nabbed at 1101 North Maclay Ave. and the time is 8:17 p.m. The charge is burglary and a warrant.

On Wednesday, November 16, Hamlet Avetisyan, who is a Burbank driver was arrested at Chandler Blvd. and Brighton St. The time is 2:10 a.m. The charges are identity theft – petty theft and possession of a controlled substance.

Stacy Benard Jackson is retired and lives in Burbank. Jackson was nabbed after being charged with identity theft – violating a restraining order – domestic battery and a warrant. It took place at 7:00 a.m.

Burbank resident Antonio Pineda Azucar was picked up at 9:50 a.m. The charges are assault with a deadly weapon and receiving stolen property.

Vincent Haden Parham resides in Burbank and is employed in food delivery and was arrested at 228 West Verdugo Ave. and it happened at 7:49 p.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance and a warrant.

Brian Guzman sells spa materials and lives in Sun Valley. Guzman was taken into custody at Best Buy. The charge is possession of heroin/cocaine. The time is 8:00 p.m.

Christian Nathaniel Colon is unemployed and is a Burbank resident. Colon was apprehended at Clybourn Ave. and Sarah St. and the time is 9:24 p.m. The charge is making criminal threats.

On Tuesday, November 15, Hernan Cerritos Palma, who lives in North Hills and is employed as a construction worker was nabbed at Pacific Ave. and Lincoln St. The time is 4:10 a.m. The charges are possession of ammunition 3691 (A) PC and warrants.

Van Nuys resident Rudy Rodriguez works in demolition was taken into custody at the same site. It took place at 4:10 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – burglary and a warrant.

Los Angeles resident Cicely Yvonne Shaw is a dog walker and was taken into custody at 1611 Schrader Blvd. and the time is 12:06 p.m. The charges are vandalism with $400 or more – false bomb report and disorderly conduct.

Frank Victor De Fargo is a plumber and a Glendale resident. De Fargo was nabbed at Buena Vista St. and Glenoaks Blvd. The time is 2:50 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Nhia Vang lives in Burbank and was apprehended at Hollywood Way and Victory Blvd. and the time is 6:00 p.m. The charges are false bomb report and trespassing.

Maria Mayorga lives in Bell Gardens and is employed as a curb number painter and was arrested at 1403 North Victory Place. The time is 8:15 p.m. The charges are petty theft – grand theft and a warrant.

Martin Cardozo is a student and a Burbank resident. Cardozo was picked up at Burbank Blvd. and Avon St. The time is 11:50 p.m. The charge is burglary.

Alan Burton Gottfried III lives in Costa Mesa and is unemployed and was nabbed at 250 North First St. The charges are identity theft – false impersonation and possession of drug paraphernalia. The time is 10:35 p.m.

On Monday, November 14, Barstow resident Ayrika Dean Saenz was arrested at 3:20 a.m. Saenz is employed as a hairdresser. The charges are carrying a concealed weapon – burglary – organized retail theft and warrants.

Asbet Davoodi Masihi lives in Glendale and is employed as a car painter and was nabbed at 2:04 p.m. The charge is assault with a deadly weapon and a warrant.

Pasadena clothing designer Antonio Theo Enriquez was picked up at Verdugo Ave. and Olive Ave. [CVS] and the time is 6:30 p.m. The charges are receiving stolen property – petty theft twice and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sacha Cimone Smith resides in Los Angeles and is a counselor and was handcuffed at Olive Ave. and Hood Ave. and the time is 9:15 p.m.

The charges are giving false identification to a police officer – receiving stolen property – burglary – petty theft and warrants.

Chassidy Nicole Young is employed as a behavioral therapist and was nabbed at the same site and the same time. The charges are giving false identification to a police officer – petty theft – grand theft and warrants.