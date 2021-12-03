Burbank Police Log: November 15 – November 21

It's festive in the city and the men and women in blue are busy keeping the citizens safe.

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2020. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent.



There is a festive mood in the city and that’s good, but it’s also busier because it’s the holiday season and as such the Burbank police department is also on alert.

On Sunday, November 21, Travis Lepore, who lives in Tracy, was taken into custody at Burbank Blvd. and Buena Vista St. The time of the arrest is 1:50 a.m. and the charge is trespassing.

Adrian Rodriguez resides in Sacramento and is employed as a chef. Rodriguez was apprehended at 2627 North Hollywood Way and the charge is disorderly conduct. It happened at 9:21 p.m.

Armando Alfredo Cervantes lives in Lancaster, works as a landscaper and was arrested at 2080 Empire Ave.

The charges are being in possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance. It happened at 10:15 p.m.

On Saturday, November 20, Carmelo Simon Lopez, a Burbank chef was arrested at 256 West Verdugo Ave.

It took place at 5:15 a.m. and the charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under .08 or above.

Thousand Oaks mover Samuel Paul was picked up at 25th Street and Alameda Ave. and the time is 6:40 a.m.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia and 3056 of the state penal code.

Angel Andris Lopez lives in Pacoima and is employed in construction. Lopez was handcuffed at 1440 North Evergreen St. It happened at 10:20 a.m. The charges are burglary and petty theft.

Landon Albert Jarvi is unemployed and was taken into custody at Chandler Ave. and Buena Vista St. The charge is possession of a controlled substance. The time is 11:50 a.m.

Kalem Verlin Shamgochian lives in Ceres, California, and was nabbed at Burbank Blvd. and Victory Blvd.

The time is 11:15 p.m. and the charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Frank Gabriel Romero is a resident of Turlock and is employed in interior detail. Romero was apprehended at the same location and the same time.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of heroin/cocaine.

On Friday, November 19, Jesse Ryan Lewis, who lives in Sherman Oaks and works as a server was arrested at 914 East Magnolia Blvd.

The time is 5:15 a.m. and the charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence of .08 or above.

Gregory Acosta lives in California City and is employed as a cook. Acosta was cuffed at 697 North Victory Blvd.

It took place at 6:50 a.m. The charges are identity theft – forgery – illegally using a credit card – 30305 (A) (1) PC and a warrant.

Leon Walter Stanislav is a packer and a resident of Corona. Stanislav was nabbed at Walmart.

It occurred at 9:40 a.m. The charges are possession of a controlled substance – possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Francisco Sandoval lives in Burbank and was taken into custody at Olive Ave. and Verdugo Ave. It took place at 10:20 a.m. and the charge is disorderly conduct.

Brittany Rachel Gero Whitley is a Fresno resident and works at a sandwich shop. Whitley was picked up at Home Depot.

The charges are grand theft – illegally using a credit card and identity theft. The arrest took place at 12:40 p.m.

Paul Aaron Calhoun, a Fresno resident who works in asphalt was handcuffed at 1200 South Flower St.

The time is 12:30 p.m. and the charges are felonious theft and illegal use of a credit card.

Juan Jose Canchola is a Burbank laborer and was nabbed at 243 East Cedar Ave. The time is 8:25 p.m. and the charges are elderly abuse and trespassing.

Jamie Joann Marquez lives in Montrose and is a caregiver. Marquez was taken into custody at the Glendale police department.

The time is 11:45 p.m. and the charges are knowingly bringing a controlled substance into a jail or prison – being in possession of heroin/cocaine and warrants.

On Thursday, November 18, Virgus Eugene Cole, a Los Angeles resident was arrested at Olive Ave. and Alameda Ave.

It happened at 2:25 a.m. The charges are illegal use of a credit card – false impersonation – possession of drug paraphernalia – 3455 (A) and a warrant.

Sarkis David Assadourian lives in Glendale, is unemployed and was arrested at Glendale Blvd. and Verdugo Ave.

The time is 3:32 a.m. The charges are possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sylmar resident David Raymond Cooper was taken into custody at Edison Blvd. and Burbank Blvd. and the time is 3:20 a.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug – resisting arrest and child endangerment.

Arnold Jesus Espinal lives in Sherman Oaks and is unemployed. Espinal was nabbed at 8:15 a.m. and the site is Burbank Blvd. and Buena Vista St.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance and 11375 (B) (2) of the state health and safety code.

Janess Morales is employed in aviation and resides in Chino. Morales was cuffed at 9:45 a.m.

The charges are driving with a suspended or revoked license – possession of a controlled substance and warrants.

Kenneth Hale lives in North Hollywood and is employed as a studio grip. Hale was handcuffed at 6240 Sylmar Ave. and the time is 7:30 a.m.

The charge Hale faces is possession of a controlled substance for sale and a warrant.

Thomas Wesley Lloyd lives in Los Angeles, is a day laborer and was nabbed at the Extended Stay America.

The time is 10:04 a.m. and the charges are resisting arrest – 485 PC – possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia and 1551 (A) PC.

Robin Harrison Bell is a Los Angeles resident and is employed in mobile detail and was arrested at Chandler Blvd. and Hollywood Way.

The charges are possession of stolen property and buying or receiving a stolen vehicle. It happened at 3:00 p.m.

Justin Bryan Gonzalez is a Norwalk mechanic and was handcuffed at the same location and the same time.

The charges are possession of stolen property – buying and receiving a stolen vehicle and possession of a controlled substance.

Pathcharin Holeman works at a massage parlor and is a resident of Burbank. Holeman was picked up at 1516 North San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 5:00 p.m.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sylmar resident and construction worker Cesar Fernandez was taken into custody at San Fernando Blvd. and California St.

The time is 5:30 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – 29800 (A) (1) PC and vandalism with $400 or more.

Javier Sanchez lives in Los Angeles and is employed as a delivery driver. Sanchez was nabbed at 133 North San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 10:10 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Patrick Ryan Blood works as an entertainer, resides in West Hollywood and was cuffed at Olive Ave. and Verdugo Ave.

The time is 9:30 p.m. and the charges are 23152 (G) of the state vehicle code and possession of heroin/cocaine.

On Wednesday, November 17, Robert Michael Fisher, a Burbank equipment operator was nabbed at 1212 North Hollywood Way.

It occurred at 1:00 a.m. and the charges are illegal use of a credit card – possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Carlo Dimitri Casas lives in Los Angeles and is a construction worker. Casas was taken into custody at 1015 San Fernando Blvd. and it happened at 4:45 a.m.

The charges are possession of burglary tools – possession of a controlled substance for sale and 11375 HS.

Ramon Eduardo Medel is a Palmdale construction worker. Medel was picked up at Sparks St. and Oak St. and the time is 1:30 p.m. The charge is robbery and a warrant.

Ron Dean Schreifer lives in Burbank, was nabbed at Verdugo Ave. and Hollywood Way and it took place at 7:10 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Garden Grove graphics installer George Henry Slinkard was arrested at Home Depot.

The time is 8:10 p.m. and the charges are identity theft – 21810 PC – possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Giovanni Orlando Recinos lives in Los Angeles and is a construction worker. Recinos was handcuffed at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 9:00 p.m.

The charges are contempt of court – child endangerment – driving with a suspended or revoked license and warrants.

Aaron Robert Sandoval, a security guard and a resident of Anaheim was nabbed at 1301 North Victory Place.

The time is 9:00 p.m. and the charges are identity theft – possession of drug paraphernalia and advocating the willful and unlawful killing or injuring of a police officer.

Isabel Margarita Debinion lives in Anaheim and works as a massage therapist and was cuffed at Walmart.

It happened at 9:00 p.m. and the charge Debinion faces is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tyrone Marcel McClendon is unemployed and is a resident of Burbank. McClendon was taken into custody at 9:50 p.m.

The charge McClendon faces is disorderly conduct. The site is 310 North San Fernando Blvd.

On Tuesday, November 16, Violeta Guido, a Burbank cashier was taken into custody at 00:01 a.m. and the site is San Fernando Blvd. and Frederic St.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Andres Arredondo lives in Los Angeles and is employed as a laborer. Arredondo was apprehended at the same location and the same time. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Stephanie Noemy Sanchez is a hotel concierge and a Los Angeles resident. Sanchez was nabbed at Burbank Blvd. and California St. and the time is 00:15 a.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

Arleta landscaper Alfonso Saucedo was arrested at Oak St. and Cordova St. The time is 2:45 a.m. and the charges are burglary and vandalism of $400 or more.

Bryan Salazar is a Pacoima construction worker and was cuffed at the same time and at the same site.

The charges are burglary – illegal use of a credit card – vandalism with $400 or more and possession of a controlled substance.

Jose Luis Lomas is a Sun Valley resident and is employed as a construction worker. Lomas was picked up at Clybourn Ave. and Allen Ave.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine – and a warrant. It happened at 9:00 a.m.

Andy Perez is a Los Angeles cook and was nabbed at 2000 Empire Ave. The charges are grand theft – possession of drug paraphernalia – and 11375 (B) (2) HS. It occurred at 1:30 p.m.

Rafael Eduardo Patron is a North Hollywood delicatessen manager and was apprehended at Buena Vista St. and San Fernando Blvd. The charge is disorderly conduct and the arrest took place at 2:55 p.m.

Javier Jiminez Cruz is a Stockton laborer and was picked up at Buena Vista St. and Magnolia Blvd.

The time is 10:45 p.m. and the charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

On Monday, November 15, Maxwell Kelley Leer, a Venice resident was handcuffed at Olive Ave. and Sparks St.

The time is 1:50 a.m. and the charges are burglary – possession of burglary tools – petty theft – possession of stolen property and warrants.

Steve Frank Rivas lives in Burbank and is employed in car detail. Rivas was nabbed at Santa Anita Ave. and San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 7:45 a.m.

The charges Rivas faces are driving with a suspended or revoked license – possession of a controlled substance and warrants.

Mark Davis is a Reseda handyman and was arrested at Cohasset St. and Glenoaks Blvd.

The charges are being in possession of stolen property – possession of drug paraphernalia and 1551 (A) PC. It occurred at 8:00 a.m.

Sharon Kay Germyn is a night auditor and is a resident of Reseda. Germyn was cuffed at the same site and at the same time.

The charges are being in possession of stolen property – possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Calvin Jacob Dorsai Young lives in Newhall and works as a lot attendant. Young was apprehended at 2627 North Hollywood Way and the time is 1:00 p.m.

The charges Young faces are 25850 (C) (6) PC – 171.5 (C) (1) PC and 25400 (A) (2) PC.

Los Angeles preacher Alexis Rodriguez was arrested at Olive Ave. and Lake St. The time is 2:15 p.m.

The charges Rodriguez faces are resisting an executive officer – vandalism with $400 or more – assault with a deadly weapon [firearm] and a warrant.

Mathis Gaston Ruggeri is a Canoga Park carpet cleaner and was picked up at 1113 North Hollywood Way. The time is 1:17 p.m.

The charges are 29800 (A) (1) PC – 30305 (A) (1) PC – possession of a controlled substance – possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of drug paraphernalia – illegal use of a credit card and warrants.

Luis Alberto Pasillas lives in North Hollywood and works as a gardener. Pasillas was handcuffed at the 1500 block of Valley St. and the time is 4:00 p.m. The charges are resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

Corey Dayshawn Martin is a Burbank laborer and was arrested at 1015 North San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 9:10 p.m. The charge is battery and a warrant.

Burbank carpenter Ancelmo Cayetano Castaneda was taken into custody at 11:22 p.m. and the site is 2627 Hollywood Way.

The charge Casteneda faces is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

William Virgen is a construction worker and a resident of Sun Valley. Virgen was taken into custody at Magnolia Blvd. and Catalina St.

The time is 10:27 p.m. and the charges Virgen faces are 23152 (F) VC and possession of drug paraphernalia.