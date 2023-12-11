Burbank Police Log: November 20 – November 26

An account of those people placed in custody by the Burbank police department.

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law.

myBurbank.com will be glad to redact your name upon request. Please click HERE. You MUST include your name as it appears and the exact date that it appeared. Give us 1 to 5 days to redact. (Please note that myBurbank is only legally obligated for the information on the myBurbank.com website and is not responsible for any information used by search engines, ie. Google, Yahoo, etc. You need to contact these companies separately for any removal of personal information).

It’s the holiday season and on Sunday, November 26, Joe Robert Ramirez, a North Hollywood barber was apprehended at Clybourn Ave. and Clark Ave. and the time is 3:40 a.m.

The charges are trespassing – possession of a controlled substance – misappropriation of lost property – reckless driving and warrants.

Jesus Adolfo Machorro Ramos lives in North Hollywood and is a construction worker and was nabbed at Hollywood Way and Victory Blvd.

The time is 8:15 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – petty theft – trespassing and a warrant.

North Hollywood demonstrator Joseph Christopher Allen was taken into custody and the time is 9:30 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – resisting an executive officer and brandishing a deadly weapon other than a firearm. The site is Keystone St. and Scott Road.

Sharone Davis lives in Los Angeles and was picked up at San Fernando Blvd. and Elmwood Ave. and the time is 11:25 a.m. The charges are tampering with a vehicle and petty theft.

Douglas Corey Lipsky is unemployed and a Simi Valley resident and was handcuffed at 2:50 p.m. The charge is stalking.

Miguel Huerta is a Burbank construction worker and was arrested at 240 Verdugo Ave. It occurred at 4:55 p.m. The charge is burglary.

Sheila Swan is a Los Angeles chef and was apprehended at 1015 West Burbank Blvd. It took place at 5:15 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – grand theft – petty theft and warrants.

Magamed Tokazov is a construction worker and was handcuffed at 1601 North Victory Place and the time is 6:42 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Eileen Corral Marshall lives in Los Angeles and is employed as a stocker and was nabbed at 1301 North Victory Place. It occurred at 7:15 p.m.

The charges are petty theft – possession of a controlled substance – driving with a suspended or revoked license and a warrant.

Gilbert Alexander Lopez is a Burbank pastry chef and was taken into custody at 345 East Verdugo Ave. The time is 10:20 p.m. The charge is assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm.

Keven Enrique Guzman Jr. lives in North Hollywood and works in construction and was picked up at San Fernando Blvd. and Buena Vista St. and the time is 11:36 p.m. The charge is outside and a warrant.

North Hollywood resident Jimmy Harris was apprehended at Hollywood Way and Clark Ave. and the time is 11:52 p.m. The charge is trespassing.

On Saturday, November 25, Nicole Musquiz Diaz, a Van Nuys resident and driver was arrested at Glenoaks Blvd. and Cambridge Drive.

The time is 00:46 a.m. The charges are identity theft – possession of a controlled substance and petty theft.

Miguel Huerta is a Burbank construction worker and was nabbed at 1821 Grismer Ave. and the time is 1:00 a.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Jonathan Jauregui lives in Los Angeles and was picked up at Buena Vista St. and Burbank Blvd. and the time is 3:50 a.m.

The charges are possession of burglary tools – receiving stolen property – possession of drug paraphernalia – violating probation – misdemeanor hit and run and a warrant.

Arleta resident Karina Janet Rodarte was apprehended at the same site and at the same time. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – joyriding and possession of burglary tools.

Joaquin Larios is a Los Angeles cashier and was pinched at Glenoaks Blvd. and Cambridge Drive and the time is 00:45 a.m. The charges are identity theft and driving while under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

Darkhan Tugelbayev is a demonstrator and resides in Los Angeles and was handcuffed at 1051 West Burbank Blvd. The charge is petty theft, and the time is 6:00 p.m.

Vanessa Mailene Alvarado is a Los Angeles barista and was apprehended after being charged with spousal abuse. The time is 9:20 p.m.

On Friday, November 24, Eric W. Brown, who lives in Los Angeles was pinched at 1136 North Fairview St. The time is 00:03 a.m. The charge is trespassing.

Maya Victoria Rosas resides in Sun Valley and works at a warehouse and was picked up after being charged with spousal abuse and brandishing a deadly weapon other than a firearm. The time is 4:42 a.m.

Tramise Janice Finch is employed in customer service, lives in Los Angeles and was arrested at 200 East Cypress Ave. The charges are robbery – possession of heroin/cocaine – burglary – petty theft and warrants.

Ricardo Baez lives in North Hollywood and works in shipping and was taken into custody at 1301 North Victory Place. The time is 10:15 a.m. The charge is petty theft.

Dylion Ivory Jackson is employed in security and lives in Lancaster and was arrested at Empire Ave. and Valpreda St. and the time is 10:55 a.m. The charges are petty theft and identity theft.

Roberto Carlos Pedroza Valdez is self-employed and is a Los Angeles resident and was arrested after being charged with domestic battery twice – driving without a license – possession of marijuana and speeding. The time is 3:00 p.m.

Artak Mkrtchyan is a limousine driver and is a Chatsworth resident and was cuffed at 1601 Victory Blvd. and the time is 4:20 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Megan Ariel Rodgers is a Torrance cleaner and was taken into custody at 1051 Burbank Blvd. It took place at 6:55 p.m. The charges are petty theft and identity theft.

James Booker III is a Carson resident and is employed as a plumber and was apprehended at the same location and the same time. The charge is the same.

Torrance resident Brandon Peter Johnson is a computer repairman and was handcuffed at the same site and at the same time. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Simon Chinivizyan is a tattoo artist and is a Burbank resident and was picked up at 3525 West Victory Blvd. It took place at 8:00 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of methamphetamines for sale and burglary.

Sevada Sholian is a driver and a Burbank resident and was brought in custody at 632 East Orange Grove Ave. and the time is 7:41 p.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Marcel David Addy lives in West Hills and works in security and was arrested at 12760 Osborne St. The charges are robbery – grand theft and organized retail theft. It occurred at 9:58 p.m.

On Thursday, November 23, Alexis Serrano, a Los Angeles landscaper was apprehended at San Fernando Blvd. and Providencia Ave. and the time is 1:16 a.m. The charge is grand theft.

Nerses Karagezyan lives in Arleta and was taken into custody at 501 South Buena Vista St. and the time is 3:05 a.m. The charges are trespassing – possession of heroin/cocaine – identity theft and warrants.

Jose Martinez Diaz is employed in security and is a Los Angeles resident and was apprehended at Olive Ave. and Reese Place. The time is 4:25 p.m.

The charges are possession of Xanax – possession of a controlled substance – possession of ammunition and being a felon and possession of a taser.

Justin Garcia is a Burbank driver and was arrested at Verdugo Ave. and Sixth St. It took place at 7:00 p.m. The charge is possession of heroin/cocaine.

Gregory John Kline Jr. lives in Lancaster and was picked up at 1351 North Victory Place. It occurred at 11:35 p.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

On Wednesday, November 22, Frank Parker III, a Sherman Oaks stocker was arrested at 2200 West Empire Ave. It took place at 1:55 a.m. The charge is possession of methamphetamines for sale and a violation.

Robin Paulette Melo is unemployed and a Burbank resident and was taken into custody at the same location and the time is 1:50 a.m. The charges are possession of methamphetamines for sale.

Carlos Diego Aguilar is a chef and a San Fernando resident and was nabbed at Magnolia Blvd. and Lamer St. The time is 8:30 a.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Robert Arthur Johnson Jr. lives in Reseda and is unemployed and was arrested after being charged with domestic battery. It took place at 8:53 a.m.

Skylar Desiree Jolly is a Burbank resident and is unemployed and was pinched at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 11:13 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and petty theft.

Los Angeles resident Erick Brown was apprehended at Sixth St. and Angeleno Ave. and the time is 2:30 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Nathan Chang is a Hollywood wardrobe stylist and was picked up at 2000 West Empire Ave. It happened at 4:19 p.m. The charge is possession of methamphetamines for sale.

Steven Rodriguez Garcia is a security guard and is a North Hollywood resident and was nabbed at 201 East Magnolia Blvd. The time is 7:30 p.m. The charge is vandalism with $400 or more.

Tykeem Lathez White lives in Waldorf, Maryland, and is an Uber driver and was picked up at the Marriott Courtyard. The time is 8:10 p.m. The charges are forgery and identity theft.

Jaquinn Antonio Bell is an unloader and a Los Angeles resident and was taken into custody at 2100 West Empire Ave. It took place at 8:10 p.m. The charges are forgery and identity theft.

Alissa Yelmuratova is unemployed and a Glendale resident and was nabbed at the 5 freeway and Empire Ave. The time is 7:08 p.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and DUI.

Los Angeles resident Victor Manuel Espinoza is unemployed and was taken into custody at 1915 North Hollywood Way and it occurred at 10:07 p.m. The charge is being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Oscar Segura is employed in sales and is a Mission Viejo resident and was arrested at San Fernando Blvd. and Andover Drive. The time is 11:40 p.m. The charge is DUI and causing injury.

On Tuesday, November 21, Michael Lee Stockman, who lives in Glendale was handcuffed at 2200 West Empire Ave.

It took place at 00:10 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – petty theft and possession of an imitation firearm.

Los Angeles resident Joseph Benjamin Cabaong is a security officer and was nabbed at Victory Blvd. and Olive Ave.

The charges are conspiracy to commit a felony and vandalism twice. The time is 3:40 a.m.

Andy Cortez is a security officer and is a Los Angeles resident and was taken into custody at the same site and the same time. The charges are the same.

Joshua Alexander Vasquez is self-employed and a Bell Gardens resident and was apprehended at the same site and the same time. The charge is vandalism twice.

Orlando Araujo is a Glendale administrator and was arrested at Burbank Blvd. and Victory Blvd. and the time is 9:45 a.m. The charge is being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Glendale resident Karen Kirakosyan is employed in delivery and was cuffed at 1601 North Victory Place, and it took place at 12:10 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine – bringing contraband into a jail or prison and petty theft.

Alexander Huz lives in Burbank and was picked up at Walnut Ave. and San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 2:30 p.m. The charges are resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

Breanna Rosario Green lives in Northridge and works in sales and was nabbed at 2255 North Buena Vista St. [Quality Inn]. The time is 3:10 p.m.

The charges are identity theft- possession of a controlled substance – petty theft – driving without a license – burglary – misuse of a vehicle registration and warrants.

Chris Angel Rodriguez lives in Van Nuys and is a construction worker and was handcuffed at the same location and the time is the same.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance while armed – possession of a controlled substance and possession of a firearm and being a felon.

Consuelo Varela is unemployed and a Pacoima resident and was pinched after being charged with domestic battery and possession of a controlled substance. It occurred at 6:40 p.m.

Suzanne Marie Neil is a North Hollywood massage therapist and was nabbed at 1015 North San Fernando Blvd. It took place at 9:38 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Roberto Abraham Mimbela lives in Oxnard and is a mechanic and was picked up at Brighton St. and Victory Blvd. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – outside and a warrant. It occurred at 9:50 p.m.

Jennifer Lynn Franklin is a Burbank server and was arrested at 323 East Valencia Ave. The charges are resisting arrest – battery and disorderly conduct. The time is 10:25 p.m.

Christopher Lewis Beraig is a Burbank teacher and was apprehended at 4411 North Pass Ave. The time is 11:30 p.m. The charge is trespassing.

On Monday, November 20, Zander Lopez, who lives in Van Nuys and is an electrician was arrested at 00:32 a.m.

The charges are spousal abuse – driving with a suspended or revoked license – driving while under the influence with .08 or above and a warrant.

Van Nuys dancer Betsy Lopez was handcuffed at 1:25 a.m. The charges are spousal abuse and disorderly conduct.

Nuri Lopez is a dental assistant and was pinched at 00:32 a.m. The charges are spousal abuse and disorderly conduct.

Maruki Maggie Kurdyan is retired and a Burbank resident and was arrested at the BPD jail lobby. It took place at 2:48 a.m. The charge is petty theft.

Adam Michael Haan is a Los Angeles bartender and was picked up at 1601 West Victory Blvd. and the time is 4:30 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine – identity theft – possession of counterfeit items – petty theft twice – resisting arrest – forgery and warrants.

Sergio Botello lives in Panorama City and is a chef and was taken into custody after being charged with kidnapping – spousal abuse and 3056 of the state penal code. The time is 4:20 p.m.

Tamara Akhuryan is a Van Nuys homemaker and was cuffed at 1051 West Burbank Blvd. It happened at 6:30 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Van Nuys resident Artur Shakhsuvaryan is a hairdresser and was taken into custody at 1051 West Burbank Blvd. and the time is 6:30 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Yuriy Logvin is a Northridge plumber and was apprehended at 1800 West Empire Ave. The time is 6:50 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and petty theft.

Alexis Marta Seijas works in props and is a Glendale resident and was nabbed at 2412 West Victory Blvd.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – possession of heroin/cocaine and warrants. It took place at 10:45 p.m.