Burbank Police Log: November 21 – November 27

Being on duty and making sure that everything and everyone is safe, the Burbank police department on Sunday, November 27, handcuffed Sanford Stanley Gendel, a Los Angeles chef was taken into custody at Buena Vista St. and Thornton Ave. It happened at 00:07 a.m. The charges are 25850 C 2 PC and 25400 A 1 PC.

Kevin Christopher Wesby is a Los Angeles producer and was arrested at 1015 North San Fernando Blvd. The time is 1:30 a.m.

The charges are 29800 (A) (1) of the state penal code – 25850 (C) (2) PC – possession of nitrous oxide – possession of burglary tools and possession of a concealed firearm.

Alma Castillo is disabled and a Los Angeles resident. Castillo was handcuffed at Burbank Blvd. and San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 1:45 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and a warrant.

Scott Arland Standard lives in Burbank and was apprehended at the same location and the same time. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – possession of heroin/cocaine and warrants.

Samantha Marie Carroll is a Reseda esthetician and was picked up at 200 North Third St. and the time is 3:30 a.m. The charge is petty theft and a warrant.

Bryan Stephen Ferris is a technician and lives in Reseda. Ferris was nabbed at the same site and the time is 3:50 a.m.

The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia – petty theft and a warrant.

Ramon Encisco Jr. lives in Los Angeles and is unemployed and was nabbed at 1800 West Olive Ave. The time is 11:25 a.m. The charges are misappropriation of lost property – 5-3-108 (A) open – robbery – violating a restraining order – battery and warrants.

Karen Avila resides in Panorama City and was handcuffed at 1051 West Burbank Blvd. The charges are conspiracy to commit a felony – possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and grand theft. The time is 5:30 p.m.

Los Angeles resident Fernando Becerril is employed in construction and was taken into custody at Costco. The time is 5:30 p.m. and the charges are identity theft – conspiracy to commit a felony – vandalism with more than $400 – possession of a controlled substance – resisting arrest – grand theft – 3000.08 (C) PC and warrants.

Emily Flores is a Sun Valley security guard and was apprehended after being charged with domestic violence. The time is 7:50 p.m.

Manuel Alexander Rosales is a handyman and a resident of Sun Valley. Rosales was cuffed at East Magnolia Blvd. and Third St. the charge is 23153 (F) of the state vehicle code and the time is 6:12 p.m.

On Saturday, November 26, Gerardo Martinez Lemus, who lives in Lawndale and is a paint technician was taken into custody at 511 Hollywood Way and the time is 00:30 a.m.

The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of a controlled substance – driving with a suspended or revoked license and warrants.

Samuel Leo Davidian resides in Burbank and was handcuffed at Valencia Ave. and San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 2:15 a.m. The charges are disorderly conduct – burglary – joyriding and warrants.

Canyon Country production assistant La Non Jagg McCullough Sr. was taken into custody at 2:58 a.m. and the location is Buena Vista St. and Verdugo Ave.

The charges are possession of methamphetamines for sale – possession of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance for sale.

Eric Parker is employed as a mechanist and is a Burbank resident. Parker was picked up at Orange Grove Ave. and Third St. and the time is 4:00 a.m. The charge is vandalism with $400 or more.

Walker Lee Nicholas Sessley works as a massage therapist and is a resident of Burbank. Sessley was arrested at 11:50 a.m. and the charge is spousal abuse.

Lloyd Allen Newman resides in Burbank and was taken into custody at 325 North San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 12:00 p.m. The charges are assault with a deadly weapon – indecent exposure and warrants.

Hollywood veterinarian technician Farrah Cija Andrews was apprehended at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 12:41 p.m. The charges are identity theft – check fraud – possession of a controlled substance – petty theft and warrants.

Lacey Bowens is a solution counselor and is a Sun Valley resident and was nabbed at 2:45 p.m. The location is Target.

The charges are petty theft – grand theft – possession of a controlled substance for sale – possession of Xanax – possession of drug paraphernalia and warrants.

Michael Andrew Mendoza Jr. lives in Monrovia and works at the front counter. Mendoza was handcuffed after being charged with resisting an executive officer and spousal abuse. The time is 1:20 p.m.

Brian Ricardo De La Cruz is unemployed and a Los Angeles resident. De La Cruz was nabbed at Sixth St. and Orange Grove Blvd. and the time is 4:18 p.m. The charge is battery.

Joseph Albert Hurley is a West Hollywood project manager and was cuffed at Victory Blvd. and Chestnut St. and the time is 5:40 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Terrence Williams works in hospitality and lives in Los Angeles and was taken into custody at 125 East Palm Ave. and the time is 6:40 p.m.

The charges are trespassing – disturbing the peace – assault – brandishing a weapon or firearm and a warrant.

Burbank bartender Antonio Almanza Carrera was arrested at Olive Ave. and Keystone St. and the time is 9:20 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Adrienne Francis Snyder is a dental assistant and is a Burbank resident. Snyder was taken into custody after being charged with spousal abuse and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

Isai Rufino lives in Pacoima and is employed in shipment and was nabbed at Verdugo Ave. and Lima St. and the time is 10:06 p.m.

The charges are giving false identification to a police officer – possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Artur Karapetyan is employed as a truck driver and lives in Glendale. Karapetyan was arrested after being charged with possession of a controlled substance – possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of drug paraphernalia – violating a restraining order – spousal abuse – violating a restraining order and warrants.

Igor Vladimir Serebryakov is a Los Angeles janitor and was apprehended at 160 North San Fernando Blvd. It took place at 11:15 p.m. The charge is burglary.

On Friday, November 25, Antonio Rivera is a San Fernando welder and was nabbed at 301 Bethany Road and the time is 1:44 a.m. The charge is possession of heroin/cocaine.

James Edward Freeman lives in Los Angeles and is a ride jockey and was cuffed at Burbank Blvd. and Hollywood Way. The time is 2:03 a.m.

The charges are identity theft – giving false identification to a police officer – 485 PC – possession of drug paraphernalia – misappropriation of lost property – being under the influence of a controlled substance and warrants.

Byron Echeverria is a Burbank mechanic and was taken into custody at Clark Ave. and Sparks St. and the time is 3:00 a.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Steven Francisco Orozco lives in La Puente and is a driver and was arrested at Riverside Drive and Maple St. and the time is 3:55 a.m. The charge is vandalism.

David Joseph Sweetin is a Los Angeles T-shirt printer and was apprehended at the same site and the same time. The charges are vandalism and vandalism with more than $400.

Bryan Anthony Delgado works with an event crew and lives in Los Angeles. Delgago was arrested at the same location. The time is the same and the charge is vandalism.

Manuel De Jesus Acosta is a north Hollywood auto body painter and was arrested at San Fernando Blvd. and Verdugo Ave. and the time is 4:45 a.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Cody Sean Chan is a Northridge knife designer and was taken into custody at Chandler Blvd. and Cordova St. and the charges are identity theft – 30305 (A) (1) PC – petty theft twice – possession of a switchblade – possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant.

Tyrone Marcel McClendon is employed with computers and lives in Burbank. McClendon was arrested at the east garage and the time is 10:30 a.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Corbin Joseph Shapiro lives in Panorama City and is an auto mechanic and was handcuffed at 1351 North Victory Place and the time is 10:31 a.m. The charges are identity theft – possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Juan Marcus Gabriel Sanchez Gala lives in Natural City and works for Uber Eats and was apprehended after being charged with spousal abuse. The time is 1:15 p.m.

Hayk Margaryan is a Burbank delivery driver and was picked up at 1030 West Olive Ave. and the time is 1:10 p.m. The charge is vandalism.

Kevin Leroi Taylor is unemployed and a North Hollywood resident and was nabbed at 200 East Magnolia Blvd. and the time is 2:30 p.m. The charges are petty theft – 3000.08 (C) PC and a warrant.

Serafin Canizares lives in Burbank and was taken into custody after being charged with domestic battery. The time is 5:15 p.m.

Blanca Edith Paz lives in Los Angeles and was arrested at Victory Blvd. and Olive Ave. and the time is 6:45 p.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Los Angeles resident Anthony Ulises Perez is a party bus maker and was nabbed at 201 East Cypress Ave. and the time is 8:53 p.m. The charge is vandalism.

Jovanni De Jesus Gomez Nieves lives in Sun Valley and works in produce. Nieves was arrested at San Fernando Blvd. and Arvilla Ave. The time is 10:20 p.m. The charges are being a fugitive and having a warrant.

Glenn Jason Worchester lives in Los Angeles and was picked up at 900 Riverside Drive and the time is 10:30 p.m. The charge is defrauding an innkeeper.

Ignacio Nicholas Martinez Albarran Jr. was nabbed at Front St. and Verdugo Ave. The time is 11:56 p.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

On Thursday, November 24, Tiffany Victoria Fajardo, who is unemployed and a Sun Valley resident was taken into custody at Burbank Blvd. and Clybourn Ave.

It took place at 4:39 a.m. The charges are identity theft – possession of burglary tools – grand theft – conspiracy to commit a felony and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Javier Arimael Arciniega lives in North Hollywood and is a tow truck driver who was nabbed at the same site and the time is 4:45 a.m.

The charges are identity theft – conspiracy to commit a felony – grand theft – possession of burglary tools and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Neyfi Raphy Valdez Mendez works at a warehouse and lives in Reseda and was handcuffed at 207 North Victory Blvd. and the time is 1:50 p.m. The charges are 21310 PC – making criminal threats and vandalism with $400 or more.

Sharlene Garcia lives in Los Angeles and was taken into custody at Magnolia Blvd. and Screenland Drive and the time is 5:45 p.m. The charges are petty theft – possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Los Angeles cook Servando Hernandez was arrested at 1317 North Whitnall Hwy. and the time is 5:32 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Jose Sergio Meraz is employed at a mobile car wash and lives in Pacoima. Meraz was apprehended at Olive Ave. and Lake St. and the time is 9:00 p.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance and a warrant.

Michael Cuen lives in Burbank and was handcuffed at 110 South Buena Vista St. and the time is 10:41 p.m. The charge is arson.

Melissa Espinoza Ponce is a Los Angeles secretary and was nabbed at Buena Vista St. and Verdugo Ave. and the time is 10:23 p.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Jack Owen Applegate lives in Woodland Hills and is employed at a warehouse. Applegate was cuffed at Winona Ave. and Keystone St. It occurred at 10:47 p.m. and the charge is 23152 (G) of the state vehicle code.

On Wednesday, November 23, Cody Peterson Kaldani, a Woodland Hills construction worker was nabbed at St. Joseph’s Hospital and the time is 1:30 a.m. The charges are trespassing – giving false identification to a police officer and a warrant.

Revik Eisakhanian is a Glendale carpenter and was picked up at 4:30 a.m. The site is 511 North Hollywood Way and the charges are possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Emily Wells Foster is unemployed and lives in Dana Point. Foster was arrested at Verdugo Ave. and Hollywood Way [CVS] and the time is 5:10 a.m. The charge is being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Sandra Elvita Tolentino is a Burbank case manager and was arrested at the Burbank police department. The time is 7:50 a.m. and the charges are identity theft – forgery – grand theft and a warrant.

Jonathan Paul Shaw is a film editor and is a Burbank resident. Shaw was nabbed at Irving Drive and Glenoaks Blvd. and the time is 3:40 p.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Janet Marie Centeno lives in Los Angeles and is employed in security. Centeno was arrested at 935 North Hollywood Way and the time is 6:50 p.m.

The charges are 22810 (B) PC – possession of heroin/cocaine – petty theft – joyriding – driving without a license and warrants.

Luis Enrique Maki resides in Los Angeles and works in detailing. Maki was cuffed at 985 Hollywood Way. It happened at 6:45 p.m.

The charges are possession of counterfeit items – possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia and petty theft.

Carole Claire Perry is a bartender and a Lancaster resident. Perry was taken into custody at 1800 Empire Ave. The time is 10:00 p.m. The charges are possession of a controlled substance – grand theft and 1203.2 (A) PC.

On Tuesday, November 22, Steven Wilson, who is unemployed and a Los Angeles resident was arrested at the SJMC and the time is 3:10 a.m. The charge is making annoying 911 calls.

Burbank server Maxim Contino was picked up at San Fernando Blvd. and Palm Ave. and the time is 7:36 a.m. The charges are receiving stolen property and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Adrian Lanier is employed as a plumber and resides in Los Angeles and was handcuffed at Glenwood Place and Angeleno Ave.

The time is 10:00 a.m. and the charges are petty theft – vandalism with $400 or more – possession of a controlled substance and 3056 PC.

Sierra Channel Walker Mills works as caregiver/security and lives in Universal City. Mills was nabbed at Universal Studios. The time is 4:00 p.m. and the charges are identity theft – grand theft – petty theft and elder abuse.

Benjamin Muwwak Gray is a personal trainer and a Los Angeles resident. Gray was nabbed at Country Club Drive and Via Montana. The time is 7:20 p.m.

The charges are being under the influence of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia – urinating in public and a warrant.

Arin Hovsepian Stabrizi is employed as a delivery driver and is a Glendale resident. Stabrizi was taken into custody at Hollywood Way and Thornton Ave. The time is 10:45 p.m.

The charges are identity theft – obstructing a police officer twice – trespassing – possession of heroin/cocaine – 23152 (F) VC – 200002 (A) VC and 2800.1 (A) VC.

Trevor Michael Lynch is employed in sales and lives in Van Nuys. Lynch was picked up at Catalina St. and Magnolia Blvd. and the time is 10:50 p.m.

The charges are petty theft – possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia – receiving stolen property and a warrant.

On Monday, November 21, Dennis Joe Resurreccion, a Los Angeles resident who is employed in marketing was arrested at Hollywood Way and Pacific Ave. and the time is 5:35 a.m.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance – driving while under the influence with .08 or above and warrants.

Elizabeth Louise Routenberg lives in Glendale and works at in-home support and was picked up at the Glendale police department. The time is 8:00 a.m. The charges are 4573.6 (A) PC – possession of a controlled substance – trespassing and warrants.

Burbank resident Tyrone Marcel McClendon works with computers and was nabbed at 1301 North Buena Vista St. and the time is 10:00 a.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Rafael Negrete Morales lives in East Los Angeles and is employed as a welder and was taken into custody at 121 East Prospect Ave. It happened at 1:20 p.m. and the charge is possession of a controlled substance and a warrant.

Burbank resident Bruce Nunez was apprehended at 3508 West Magnolia Blvd. and the time is 1:40 p.m. The charges are being under the influence of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia and petty theft.

Shaun Michael Paulson is employed in real estate and is a Burbank resident. Paulson was nabbed at 301 North Pass Ave. and the time is 7:35 p.m. The charges are 23152 (F) VC – 4573 PC – 23247 (E) VC and 3056 PC.

Israel Landaverde is a Los Angeles painter and was picked up at 3000 North Hollywood Way. The time is 10:37 p.m.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia – misappropriation of lost property – tampering with a motor vehicle and a warrant.