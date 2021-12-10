Burbank Police Log: November 22 – November 28

The city is secure because of the hard-working men and women of the Burbank police department.

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2020. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.

On Sunday, November 28, Jose Luis Lomas, a Sun Valley resident was cuffed at Edison Blvd. and Pass Ave. and it happened at 00:45 a.m.

The charges Lomas faces are being in possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sevak Vardomyan is employed as a plumber, resides in Glendale and was nabbed at Olive Ave. and Sixth St.

The charges are contempt of court – 3056 of the state penal code and being in possession of drug paraphernalia.

Alexander Kipp James lives in Mission Hills and is employed in studio subs. James was picked up at Magnolia Blvd. and Keystone St.

The charges are 4573 PC – identity theft – 22610 (A) PC and being in possession of drug paraphernalia. The time is 2:22 a.m.

Arturo Rocha works as a trucker and lives in Los Angeles. Rocha was nabbed at Glenoaks Blvd. and Birmingham Road.

The time of the apprehension is 4:00 a.m. and the charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and a warrant.

Melissa Izette Lopez is a North Hollywood resident and is employed as a house cleaner. Lopez was handcuffed at the same site and at the same time.

The charges are knowingly bringing a controlled substance into a jail or prison – identity theft – possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Darrell Baker is unemployed and a Burbank resident and was nabbed at 2201 West Olive Ave. It took place at 8:38 p.m. and the charge is disorderly conduct and warrants.

Mohammed Rashard Halin lives in Los Angeles and is employed as a driver. Halin was arrested after being charged with spousal abuse and 1203.2 PC. The time is 10:00 p.m.

Julie Ann Bales is a Burbank resident and is unemployed. Bales was taken into custody at Burbank Blvd. and Pass Ave.

The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and it occurred at 9:09 p.m.

On Saturday, November 27, Kimberly Michele Pineda, a dental assistant and a resident of Panorama City was apprehended 245 West Elm Ave. and the time is 00:05 a.m. The charge is possession of nitrous oxide.

Adilene Ventura Toxqui lives in the same city and is a caregiver. Toxqui was nabbed at the same location and it happened at the same time. The charge is the same.

David Jay Mirabal is employed as a driver and is a Burbank resident. Mirabal was taken into custody at 243 West Elm Ave. The charge is the same. The time is 00:19 a.m.

Nicholas Alejandro Reed Enriquez was arrested after being charged with disorderly conduct and the time is 1:32 a.m.

Juan Antonio Ponce Gonzalez is a San Fernando construction worker and was cuffed at 910 First St. The time is 4:55 a.m. and the charge is identity theft.

Erik Garcia is a receptionist and a Panorama City resident. Garcia was picked up at San Fernando Blvd. and Magnolia Blvd. and the time is 7:00 a.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

Pacoima mechanic Ernesto Cervantes Bueno was arrested at the east parking garage and the time is 11:10 a.m. The charge is being in possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jaime Aguilera Cruz is employed as a mechanic and lives in Los Angeles. Cruz was handcuffed at 1800 West Empire Ave. and the time is 11:15 a.m. The charge is petty theft.

Emerson Gonzalez is a Sylmar laborer and was arrested at Alameda Ave. and Victory Blvd. It occurred at 12:30 p.m.

The charges are disorderly conduct – assault by means to produce great bodily injury and warrants.

Nicholas Anthony Ucci is a CEO and is a Van Nuys resident. Ucci was cuffed at 200 North Third St.

The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of a controlled substance. It happened at 4:30 p.m.

Georgi Taroyan is a Glendale resident and was nabbed at 2627 Hollywood Way and the time is 3:52 p.m.

The charges are defrauding by using false promises – identity theft – and failure to provide vehicle registration.

Craig Stephen Nogosek is employed as a collector and is a resident of Los Angeles. Nogosek was taken into custody at Magnolia Blvd. and San Fernando Blvd. and it happened at 5:10 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Martin Kirakosyan is a Glendale business owner and was apprehended at Burbank Blvd. and Front St. and it occurred at 9:30 p.m.

The charges are being in possession of heroin/cocaine – being in possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

North Hills food preparer Amanda Rose Weiss was arrested at 1301 Victory Place and the charges are petty theft – possession of heroin/cocaine and warrants. The time is 11:40 p.m.

On Friday, November 26, Peggy Ann White, a North Hollywood truck driver was taken into custody at 1028 South San Fernando Blvd.

The time is 5:15 a.m. The charges are identity theft – possession of a controlled substance – possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of drug paraphernalia and 1551 (A) PC.

Pasadena disc jockey Yu Gean Chang was arrested at Olive Ave. and Verdugo Ave. The time is 6:50 a.m. and the charge is possession of nitrous oxide.

Leonardo Piedale Avila is a stunt double and lives in Canyon Country. Avila was nabbed at Olive Ave. and Sparks St. The charge is possession of heroin/cocaine and it happened at 6:50 a.m.

Alberto Ivan Cruz Arteaga is a construction worker and a Sun Valley resident. Arteaga was arrested after being charged with domestic battery. It took place at 7:50 a.m.

Jason Dale Freeman lives in Santa Monica and was handcuffed at Providencia Ave. and Victory Blvd.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. It happened at 8:40 p.m.

Sun Valley carpenter Ismael Adona was picked up at 1301 Victory Place and the time it happened is 10:10 p.m.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Ernesto Adona works as a carpenter and is a Sun Valley resident. Adona was nabbed at the same site and at the same time. The charges are the same.

On Thursday, November 25, Jianhong Wang, who resides in Lomita and is unemployed was nabbed at 1301 North Victory Place. The time is 1:30 a.m. and the charge is trespassing.

Enrique Benjamin Palomares lives in Downey and is employed in medical supplies. Palomares was arrested at the Downey police department and the time is 1:00 a.m. The charge is burglary and a warrant.

Burbank resident Christopher Michael Huerta was picked up at Olive Ave. and Victory Blvd. and the time is 00:51 a.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug – resisting arrest – driving with a suspended or revoked license and a warrant.

Ryan Elliot McCallister is a bartender, lives in Los Angeles and was handcuffed at 3000 West Alameda Ave.

It happened at 3:08 a.m. and the charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Gabriel Bernal is a North Hollywood resident and is a night stocker. Bernal was nabbed at First St. and Magnolia Blvd. The charges are burglary – vandalism and warrants. The time is 10:35 a.m.

Ernesto Manuel Quinteros lives in Woodland Hills and is a construction worker. Quinteros was cuffed at Olive Ave. and Victory Blvd.

The charges are being in possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and 3056 PC.

Mariano Wes Tremor is a manager and a Los Angeles resident. Tremor was arrested at Magnolia Blvd. and Hollywood Way and the time is 6:53 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Celene Merlos lives in North Hollywood and was picked up at 250 North First St. and the time is 11:27 p.m. The charges are disorderly conduct and defrauding an innkeeper.

Jason Joel Wolfstone is a Los Angeles resident and was nabbed at the same site and the same time. The charge is defrauding an innkeeper.

On Wednesday, November 24, Haykaz Proshikyan, a resident of Kirkland, Washington, who works in real estate was taken into custody at Hollywood Way and Burton Ave. The time is 2:30 a.m. and the charge is being in possession of heroin/cocaine.

Mark Anthony Zapata works for DoorDash and lives in Burbank. Zapata was arrested at 2:00 a.m.

The location is Bel Aire and Elmwood Ave. and the charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and 23103 (A) of the state vehicle code.

Carlos Hernandez is a construction worker, a resident of Los Angeles and was picked up at Third St. and Verdugo Ave.

It happened at 5:30 a.m. and the charges are giving false information to a police officer and being an unlicensed driver.

Brent Allen Truitt lives in Ventura and is employed in fast food. Truitt was arrested at Glenoaks Blvd. and Providencia Ave. and the time is 6:50 a.m.

The charges are petty theft – possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia and identity theft.

Sun Valley custodian George Keshishian was nabbed at Roscoe Blvd. and Glenoaks Blvd. and the charge is robbery. It happened at 12:20 p.m.

Mikael Garabed Tavit lives in Burbank and was taken into custody at 1310 Broadway and the time is 12:40 p.m. The charge is robbery.

Charles Benson Schroeter is a resident of Flagstaff, Arizona, and was arrested at 2627 North Hollywood Way. The time is 9:30 p.m. and the charge is disorderly conduct.

On Tuesday, November 23, Panorama City pressure washer Mary Arantxa Enriquez was arrested at 4:29 a.m.

The site is Victory Blvd. and Hollywood Way and the charges are identity theft – possession of a controlled substance – writing and passing a fraudulent check.

Sabino Nunez lives in Los Angeles and was cuffed at Buena Vista St. and Thornton Ave. and the time is 7:40 a.m. The charges are resisting an executive officer and 23110 (B) VC.

Carlos Ruiz is a construction worker and is a Van Nuys resident. Ruiz was nabbed at Buena Vista St. and Victory Blvd. The charge is making criminal threats and the time is 3:34 p.m.

Artemio Marin Soto lives in Los Angeles and is a recycler. Soto was picked up at 941 North Catalina St. and it happened at 1:00 p.m. The charges are animal abuse and 2000 (A) FG.

Kevin William King is a Los Angeles commercial driver and was arrested at 5:00 p.m. The charge is petty theft. The location is Western Ave. and Flower St.

Alan Lee McDermott works as a carpenter and lives in Burbank. McDermott was nabbed at Evergreen St. and Riverside Drive. It occurred at 7:20 p.m. The charges are 21200.5 VC and resisting arrest.

Burbank baseball coach Ronald Matthew Mahay was arrested after being charged with domestic battery.

Edwin Sebastian Garay Lopez is employed in construction and lives in North Hollywood. Lopez was handcuffed at Ash Ave. and Victory Blvd. and the time is 10:04 p.m.

The charges Lopez faces are 20002 (A) VC and driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

On Monday, November 22, Jamie Juan Bustamante Herrera, a Reseda construction worker was picked up at San Fernando Blvd. and Grismer Ave.

The time is 1:00 a.m. and the charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence of .08 or above.

Donel Anthony Lager is employed as a mechanic and is a resident of Burbank. Lager was taken into custody at Alameda Ave. and Main St. and it happened at 3:20 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Enrique Palomares lives in Downey and works in medical supplies. Palomares was nabbed at 200 South Glenoaks Blvd. The charges are petty theft and identity theft.

Van Nuys resident Omar Ramirez was arrested at 201 North Front St. and the time is 2:55 p.m. The charges are resisting an executive officer and disorderly conduct.

Carlos Ernesto Mejia lives in Pacoima and works in construction. Mejia was apprehended at 2021 Grismer Ave. and the time is 3:22 p.m. The charge is violating a restraining or stay away order.

Sincere Kamill Gillon is a landscaper and is a resident of Anaheim. Gillon was handcuffed at 706 Fairmount Road.

The charges are 148 (A) (1) PC – 11375 (B) (2l) of the state health and safety code HS and 25400 (A) (2) PC. It happened at 10:14 p.m.