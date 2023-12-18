Burbank Police Log: November 27 – December 3

A weekly summary of those individuals taken into custody by the Burbank police department.

As Christmas nears and the streets and stores are filled with people, the Burbank police job is doing its job and on Sunday, December 3, Darlin Morales Bonilla, who is a Los Angeles cashier was pinched at Verdugo Ave. and Griffith Park Drive. The time is 1:15 a.m. The charge is vandalism.

Jose Abilio Munoz Mejia lives in San Fernando and is a gardener and was nabbed at 4511 West Empire Ave. It took place at 5:21 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Timmy Richard Lee is a Sun Valley telemarketer and was picked up at Estrella Way and Victory Place. It occurred at 10:30 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – possession of a dagger – joyriding – possession of heroin/cocaine and warrants.

Ezra Derek Sosa is a Los Angeles server and was apprehended after being charged with domestic battery. The time is 1:45 p.m.

Thomas Henry Parker lives in Granada Hills and was picked up at 1601 North Victory Place. It happened at 3:10 p.m. The charges are petty theft and 3056 of the state penal code.

Sylmar resident Marcos Jacobo Gutierrez was arrested at Hollywood Way and Verdugo Ave. The time is 4:00 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – misappropriation of lost property – possession of burglary tools and vandalism.

Marcel Donita Williams is unemployed and a Santa Monica resident and was nabbed at 1501 North Victory Place. It took place at 4:40 p.m.

The charges Willams faces are robbery – resisting arrest – battery – trespassing – petty theft and warrants.

Eduardo Coria lives in North Hills and is a hazmat worker and was handcuffed at 9:05 p.m. The charge is possession of a firearm and a warrant.

Abel Osuna lives in Palmdale and is employed as a glass installer and was cuffed at Buena Vista St. and Thornton Ave. The time is 10:20 p.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Diego Osorio Hernandez is a Los Angeles resident and was picked up at 201 East Magnolia Blvd. The charge is disorderly conduct. It occurred at 11:06 p.m.

On Saturday, December 2, Karlo Koygant Asadoorian, who lives in Glendale and is a truck driver was apprehended at Alameda Ave. and Lake St. The time is 4:14 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of tear gas and warrants.

Ramon Gomez Jr. resides in San Fernando and is employed in towing and was taken into custody at Orchard Drive and Glenoaks Blvd. and the time is 4:45 a.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Burbank resident Devante Rashaun Carpenter is a project manager and was handcuffed at Hollywood Way and Oak St. The time is 4:56 a.m.

The charge Carpenter faces is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Edgar Flores lives in Los Angeles and works in air conditioning and was pinched at Victory Blvd and Hollywood Way. It occurred at 12:20 p.m. The charge is resisting arrest.

Lafayette resident Keelyn Grace Snoderly is an assistant and was nabbed at 2100 Empire Ave. The time is 9:30 p.m. and the charge is identity theft.

Carlene Brown is employed as an in-home-care worker, lives in Concord and was handcuffed at the same site and the time is 9:33 p.m. The charges are resisting arrest and identity theft.

Levon Agazaryan is a North Hollywood manager and was taken into custody at the Ramada Inn and the time is 10:15 p.m.

The charges Agazaryan is facing are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and identity theft.

Araik Bagolian is a Glendale programmer and was cuffed at 1601 North Victory Place. The time is 9:35 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

On Friday, December 1, Adrian Lavon Alexander, who resides in Los Angeles was arrested at 717 South Reese Place. The time is 00:50 a.m. The charges are disorderly conduct and tampering with a motor vehicle.

Los Angeles resident Leo Anderson is employed at a warehouse and was nabbed at 3300 Civic Center Drive and the time is 12:00 p.m.

The charges are grand theft – assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm – possession of a firearm by a felon and warrants.

Gerardo Montes is unemployed and a Los Angeles resident and was handcuffed at Victory Blvd. and Estrella Way. The time is 3:23 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Roberto Calzada is a North Hills groomer and was apprehended at 1601 North Victory Blvd. and the time is 3:25 p.m. The charges are identity theft and possession of a controlled substance.

Steven Lee Drojensky is a North Hollywood assistant and was taken into custody at 200 North Third St. It took place at 7:40 p.m. The charge is contempt of court.

Melanie Ysabel Marquez lives in Sun Valley and was arrested at Orange Grove Ave. and Third St. It occurred at 11:45 p.m.

The charge Marquez is facing is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

On Thursday, November 30, Vanessa Solis, a Burbank resident who is unemployed was apprehended at 2337 North Niagara St. and the time is 7:10 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – violating a restraining order – misappropriation of lost property – receiving stolen property – battery and a warrant.

Sevak Babjanians is a Tujunga solar panel installer and was pinched at 1026 North Lake St. It took place at 9:11 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – possession of heroin/cocaine – driving with a suspended or revoked license and a warrant.

Lake Elsinore resident Carlos Fredy Moncado Jr. was taken into custody after being charged with statutory rape – oral copulation with a minor and probation violation. It happened at 9:15 a.m.

Antonio Hernandez Alvarez works in delivery and is a Los Angeles resident and was nabbed at 1800 West Empire Ave. The time is 1:30 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Yeghishe Davtyan lives in Sunland and is a driver and was apprehended at 1301 North Victory Place. It occurred at 3:40 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Van Nuys resident Hovannes Avetisyan is a truck dispatcher and was pinched at Topanga Westfield. The time is 3:30 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – grand theft and receiving stolen property.

Cary Dwain Mitchell is employed in sales and is a Burbank resident and was taken into custody at Magnolia Blvd. and Screenland Drive. The time is 5:08 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct and a warrant.

Siamanto Khachkian resides in Sun Valley and was picked up at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 6:00 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and petty theft.

Tyson Lee Schmidt is a mechanic and a Burbank resident and was nabbed at Pass Ave. and Jeffries Ave. It occurred at 9:09 p.m.

The charge Schmidt faces is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Patrick Leroy Polk works in merchandising and lives in Glendale and was arrested at Empire Ave. and the 5 freeway. It happened at 10:15 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine – petty theft – resisting an executive officer and conspiracy to commit a felony.

Sun Valley resident Angel Ruiz is an automobile detailer and was picked up at the same location and the same time. The charges are conspiracy to commit a felony and petty theft.

Nicole Ashley Carta works in food delivery and lives in Glendale and was handcuffed at Empire Ave. and Valpreda St. and the time is 10:15 p.m.

The charges Carta faces are possession of drug paraphernalia – petty theft and conspiracy to commit a felony.

Burbank resident Cody Croft is employed as an aerospace engineer and was pinched at 511 North Hollywood Way. The time is 11:44 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – driving with a suspended or revoked license – making criminal threats and warrants.

On Wednesday, November 29, Andy Renteria, who lives in Los Angeles was pinched at Cypress Ave. and First St. The time is 10:09 a.m. The charge is being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Anaheim housekeeper Theresa Hernandez was apprehended at Alameda Ave. and Flower St. and the time is 12:20 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Andrew Cameron Bennett is unemployed and a Glendale resident and was handcuffed at 200 North Third St. The time is 1:10 a.m. The charge is petty theft.

Clayton Takerian is a Santa Clarita carpet cleaner and was nabbed at Eames Ave. and Sunburst St. and the time is 1:30 p.m. The charge is making criminal threats.

Hayk Beglaryan is an Uber driver and a Van Nuys resident and was picked up at 1601 North Victory Place and the time is 4:10 p.m. The charges are petty theft – speeding and a warrant.

Burbank resident Seymour Schiber is a mechanic and was arrested at 2021 West Olive Ave. and the time is 7:00 p.m. The charge is making criminal threats.

Joshua Jake Boomer is employed in maintenance and is a Los Angeles resident and was cuffed at 1301 North Victory Place. It occurred at 6:45 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Troy Anthony Payton is a Los Angeles beverage driver and was picked up at Magnolia Blvd. and San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 7:51 p.m. The charge is carjacking.

On Tuesday, November 28, Joseph Lorenzo Jackson, who resides in Los Angeles and is a landscaper was handcuffed at 1625 North Valley St.

The time is 00:05 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – petty theft and identity theft.

Anita Marie Cuevas lives in Arleta and is unemployed and was nabbed at Hollywood Way and Heffron Drive and it took place at 1:00 a.m.

The charges Cuevas faces includes possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Melissa Monica Garcia is a Sun Valley medical assistant and was handcuffed at the same location and the time is 00:30 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – petty theft – speeding and a warrant.

Albert Serrano Barrera is a Sun Valley mover and was nabbed at the same location and the time is 1:00 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Artak Avakian lives in Glendale and is employed as a chef and was arrested at 2900 North San Fernando Blvd.

It took place at 2:26 a.m. The charges are possession of methamphetamines for sale and misappropriation of lost property.

Los Angeles resident Ronald Cardenas Yunez was taken into custody at 1311 West Olive Ave. The time is 11:15 a.m. The charges are resisting arrest – indecent exposure and a warrant.

Mario George Astorga is a Burbank sheriff and was apprehended at 346 South Myers St. and the time is 1:50 p.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

On Monday, November 27, Jovon Bates, who lives in Los Angeles and works with a stage crew was nabbed at 1:51 a.m.

The charges are possession of a firearm and being a felon – possession of a loaded firearm – conspiracy to commit a felony and burglary.

Anthony Rene Trochez is employed in security and was arrested at the same time. The charges are the same.

Brianna Marie Tinsley is unemployed and a Burbank resident and was taken into custody at 6240 Sylmar Ave. and the time is 4:55 a.m. The charge is burglary and a warrant.

Jimmy Allen Sanchez lives in Pacoima and is a set manager and was arrested at 1800 West Empire Ave. It took place at 7:53 a.m. The charges are burglary – petty theft – grand theft and warrants.

Myrna Elena Villarreal is a mail handler and is a Sylmar resident and was picked up at 200 North Third St. The time is 10:23 a.m. The charge is petty theft.

Lancaster resident Tarron Allan Stewart is an event planner and was handcuffed at 9:21 a.m. The charges are possession of a loaded firearm – driving without a license and a warrant.

El Cajon resident Destiny Salter is unemployed and was apprehended at 3211 West Victory Place. It happened at 00:09 a.m. The charges are resisting arrest and assault with a deadly weapon.

Vosgy Kousayan lives in Burbank and is a landlord and was nabbed at 521 South Lake St. It took place at 1:55 p.m. The charge is felony reckless evading and a warrant.

Michael Joseph Abdallah II is a Laguna Nigel welder and was picked up at 2000 West Empire Ave. The time is 2:30 p.m.

The charge Abdallah II faces is possession of methamphetamines for sale and possession of a controlled substance for sale.

Timothy Love lives in Los Angeles and was cuffed at Walnut Ave. and Scott Road and the time is 5:00 p.m.

The charges are possession of a dagger – bringing contraband into a jail or prison – arson – possession of drug paraphernalia and violating probation.

Ricardo Napoleon Segueda lives in Granada Hills and is a tow truck driver and was nabbed at San Fernando Blvd. and Amherst Drive and the time is 7:45 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Burbank resident Arturo Ruiz is a floor leader and was arrested at the same site and the same time. The charge is outside and a warrant.

Terry Adam Hulett is a Duarte resident and is employed in construction and was apprehended at Victory Place and Lake St. It occurred at 7:38 p.m.

The charges Duarte is facing includes possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine and petty theft.

Gabriela Jauregui Covarrubias lives in Lynwood and is self-employed and was taken into custody at Buena Vista St. and Victory Blvd. It took place at 8:05 p.m. The charge is grand theft.

Gilberto Jauregui Covarrubias is a Lynwood construction worker and was nabbed at the same location and the same time. The charge is the same.

Darwin Alexander Mejicano is unemployed and is a Sun Valley resident and was nabbed at 201 East Cypress Ave. The time is 9:39 p.m.

The charges are petty theft – possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of burglary tools and 3056 PC.