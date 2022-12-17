Burbank Police Log: November 28 – December 4

The brave men and women in blue are always there and ready to serve the community of Burbank.

Burbank is fortunate to have a top-notch police department to keep its citizens safe and on Sunday, December 4, Rigoberto Gerardo Anguiano, a resident of Baldwin Park and a construction worker was taken into custody at 200 North Hollywood Way and the time is 00:24 a.m.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance – 3000.08 (C) of the state penal code and a warrant.

Joel Alan Roberts is disabled and a Los Angeles resident. Roberts was nabbed at Walmart and the time is 1:04 a.m. The charge is possession of methamphetamines with intent to sell.

Autumn Moon Mesa is a Los Angeles student and was handcuffed at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 1:04 a.m.

The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia and 1551.1 PC.

Los Angeles resident Andrew Arlington Devon Hall is employed in sales and was taken into custody at the same location and the same time. The charges are identity theft and 1551 (A) PC.

Laura Jane Johnson is a dog groomer and a Van Nuys resident and was picked up at 301 North Pass Ave. and the time is 4:56 a.m.

The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of a controlled substance – possession of Xanax and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Timothy John Alfieri lives in Santa Clarita and is a tow truck driver and was arrested at the same site and the same time.

The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of Xanax – possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Daniel Gregory Hinman is unemployed and was handcuffed at 6250 Sylmar Ave. and the time is 11:30 a.m. The charge is robbery and a warrant.

Cameron Heath Bobo lives in North Hollywood and was apprehended at Olive Ave. and Lima St. the time is 2:59 p.m. The charges are battery and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Annais Isabella Aguilar is a warehouse stocker and a Burbank resident. Aguilar was apprehended at 183 West Elmwood Ave. and the time is 4:00 p.m. The charge is battery.

Mainor L. Marroquin is employed in customer service and lives in North Hollywood. Marroquin was nabbed at 6:35 p.m. The location is Whitnall Hwy. and Burbank Blvd. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Alejandro Arroyo is a Burbank server and was arrested at San Fernando Blvd. and Walnut St. and the time is 7:58 p.m.

The charges are disorderly conduct – trespassing – possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant.

Valley Village resident Daniel Bautista was taken into custody at 2312 West Magnolia Blvd. and the time is 11:50 p.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

On Saturday, December 3, Armando Flores, who is an electrician, and a Los Angeles resident was handcuffed at 1:50 a.m.

The charges are grand theft – vandalism – trespassing – spousal abuse and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

Corona salesman Lawrence Tarek Tarazi was handcuffed at Clybourn Ave. and Whitnall Hwy. It took place at 1:50 a.m. The charge is possession of heroin/cocaine.

Nyakeh Hindolo Gbondo lives in Corona and is employed as a security guard and was arrested at the same site and at the same time. The charge is possession of heroin/cocaine.

Santos Hernandez is a Los Angeles recycler and was cuffed at 2627 West Burbank Blvd. The time is 1:50 a.m.

The charges are trespassing – throwing objects at a motor vehicle – grand theft – vandalism and a warrant.

Los Angeles resident Sherri Richardson is a makeup artist and was nabbed at Heffron Drive and Pass Ave. and the time is 2:28 a.m.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia – 20002 (A) of the state vehicle code and warrants.

Jaime Gonzales is a Sun Valley construction worker and was taken into custody at Victory Blvd. and Lincoln St. It took place at 4:00 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of methamphetamines with intent to sell and a warrant.

Oswaldo Alonso lives in Bohemia and is employed in sales and was picked up at the same site and the same time. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Soufyane Amir Tawil lives in Burbank and is employed as a line cook and was taken into custody at Orange Grove Ave. and Third St. The charge is vandalism with $400 or more and the time is 9:05 p.m.

Tarzana facility manager Bryan Mark Wilkens was nabbed at San Fernando Blvd. and Frederic St. and the time is 1:50 p.m.

The charges are petty theft – possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of burglary tools – possession of counterfeit items and violating probation.

On Friday, December 2, Gerardo Francisco Martinez Lemus, who resides in Lawndale works as an auto body painter and was nabbed at Hollywood Way and Burbank Blvd.

The time is 1:50 a.m. The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of a controlled substance.

Tyrone Marcel McClendon lives in Burbank and works with computers and was handcuffed at 321 East Magnolia Blvd. and the time is 3:05 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Sebastian Alexander Martinez is a Los Angeles construction worker and was nabbed at 3:15 p.m.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance for sale, being under the influence of a controlled substance and possession of a loaded firearm.

Los Angeles resident Jessica Frances Frazier is an office manager and was cuffed at Victory Blvd. and Lake St. and the time is 10:37 a.m.

The charges are identity theft – petty theft – possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – being under the influence of a controlled substance – driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and warrants.

Richard Michael Siaba is a stagehand who lives in Hollywood. Siaba was nabbed at the same site and at the same time.

The charges are petty theft – possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Rene Emmanuel King works at a warehouse and lives in San Fernando and was taken into custody at 7:30 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – battery and a warrant.

Prince David Magic lives in Los Angeles and was apprehended at 10950 Sherman Way. The time is 9:15 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

On Thursday, December 1, Estrella Gisselle Bustos, who lives in Sun Valley and is employed as a cosmetologist was picked up after being charged with domestic battery. The time is 00:01 a.m.

Benny Antolin lives in Long Beach and was arrested at Olive Ave. and Third St. The time is 1:04 a.m. The charges are obstructing a police officer and disturbing the peace.

Daniel Anthony Flores lives in West Covina and is employed in production and was taken into custody at Olive Ave. and Virginia Ave. and the time is 00:50 a.m.

The charges are throwing objects at a motor vehicle – disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

David Dombroski is an Encino medical director and was apprehended at 301 North Pass Ave. The time is 3:40 a.m. The charge is possession of heroin/cocaine.

Leon Ray Clevenger is a North Hollywood musician and was handcuffed at Buena Vista St and Pacific Ave. and the time is 1:12 p.m.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Arameh Masih Avanesian is an insurance agent and lives in Tujunga and was taken into custody at 7:06 p.m. The site is Hollywood Way and Verdugo Ave.

The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine – being under the influence of a controlled substance – possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Naomi Crawford lives in Los Angeles and was apprehended at the Tesla dealership. The time is 8:00 p.m. The charges are resisting arrest and trespassing.

North Hills cashier Stephanie Hernandez was nabbed at Victory Blvd. and Buena Vista St. and the time is 11:45 p.m. The charge is possession of heroin/cocaine.

William Garcia is employed as a construction worker and lives in North Hollywood. Garcia was taken into custody at 2412 Victory Blvd. and the charges are possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of a controlled substance – driving without a license and warrants. The time is 11:45 p.m.

Manuel Aparicio works in construction and lives in Sylmar. Aparicio was nabbed at Buena Vista St. and Victory Blvd. and the time is 11:45 p.m.

The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia – burglary and warrants.

Bryce Adam Buyna lives in Lebanon and was taken into custody at 1442 North Avon St. and the time is 6:05 p.m. The charges are identity theft – possession of a controlled substance for sale – possession of methamphetamines for sale – petty theft and possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Wednesday, November 30, Jorge Armando Estrada, who lives in Compton and is employed as a janitor was arrested at Vons.

The time is 1:20 a.m. The charges are identity theft – possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Compton cosmetologist Brandy Alnissa Rice was nabbed at the same site and the same time. The charges are identity theft – burglary and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tameisha Shaneice Shaw is a Compton resident and works as a hairstylist and was arrested at 301 North Pass Ave.

The time is 1:20 a.m. and the charges are identity theft – possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dawanda Denise Parker lives in Los Angeles and is employed at in-home health care and was nabbed at the same site and the time is 1:00 a.m.

The charges are identity theft – possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia – burglary – petty theft and warrants.

Burbank resident Timothy Alvarado is an alarm service technician and was handcuffed at 100 West Alameda Ave. The time is 7:30 a.m. The charge is 498 (B) (1) PC and a warrant.

Taryn Kay Stout lives in Sherman Oaks and works in sales. Stout was handcuffed at Oak St. and Pass Ave. and the time is 10:00 a.m.

The charges are petty theft – possession of drug paraphernalia and trespassing.

Christian Joel Plata is a Los Angeles delivery driver and was taken into custody at the same location and the time is 10:20 a.m. The charges are possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Le Anthony Dominique Thomas lives in Channel View and is a barber shop owner. Thomas was arrested at 1295 Harbor Blvd. and the time is 2:20 p.m. The charge is robbery.

Claudio Flores resides in North Hollywood and was taken into custody at Hollywood Way and Avon St. and the time is 7:55 p.m.

The charges are disorderly conduct and driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Christopher Garnett Freeman lives in Houston and is employed as a mover. Freeman was apprehended at 12952 Harbor View and the time is 2:20 p.m. The charges are burglary and 1551 (A) PC.

Jeffrey Alan Leppo is a solar installer and resides in North Hollywood. Leppo was nabbed at 1301 North Victory Place. It took place at 9:09 p.m.

The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Tuesday, November 29, Michael Nicholas Manalo, who lives in Panorama City and is employed in telemarketing was picked up at 2550 North Hollywood Way and the time is 8:00 a.m. The charges are burglary and petty theft.

Edvart Nersisyan Malhami lives in Tujunga and is a construction worker and was arrested at 2200 Empire Ave. The time is 12:15 p.m. and the charges are possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Olif Savariego is employed as a mover and lives in Canoga Park and was cuffed at Riverside Drive and Sancola Ave.

The time is 12:30 p.m. and the charges are possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of a controlled substance – joyriding and 1551 (A) PC.

Natasha Ajee Favre is a Glendale resident and a customer service worker and was nabbed at Alameda Ave. and Gateway. The time is 3:30 p.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Genaro Ramirez is a forklift driver and lives in Los Angeles. Ramirez was taken into custody at 200 East Cypress Ave. The time is 4:10 p.m. The charges are possession of a controlled substance and petty theft.

Burbank bellman Luis Enrique Olivares was handcuffed after being charged with spousal abuse. The time is 9:15 p.m.

Victoria Ramey Wood lives in Miami Beach and was arrested at Olive Ave. and Glenoaks Blvd. It occurred at 9:46 p.m. The charges are 23153 (F) VC – 20001 (A) VC and resisting arrest.

On Monday, November 28, Tamara Mary Nadel Meister, who lives in Stevenson Ranch and is a therapist was cuffed at Olive Ave. and First St. the time is 00:20 a.m.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Sun Valley construction worker Matthew McDaris was arrested at the same site and at the same time. The charges are possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Abraham Joshua Arrieta resides in Sun Valley and is employed as a driver. Arrieta was nabbed at 3:16 a.m. The charges are being under the influence of a controlled substance and being in possession of a loaded firearm – possession of methamphetamines with the intent to sell and carrying a concealed weapon in a motor vehicle.

Christopher Vicencio lives in Compton and works at a warehouse. Vicencio was handcuffed at the Culver City police department and the time is 10:30 a.m.

The charges are conspiracy to commit a felony – possession of drug paraphernalia and warrants.

Gagik Shirinyan is unemployed and a Glendale resident. Shirinyan was apprehended at the Burbank jail, and it happened at 3:25 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Jesus Gandara is unemployed and a Glendale resident. Gandara was nabbed at the Central Library. The time is 4:47 p.m. The charge is trespassing.

Oliver Garcia is a home health care worker and lives in Van Nuys. Garcia was picked up at Macy’s. It took place at 3:45 p.m. The charges are petty theft and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sylmar electrician Daniel Casas was taken into custody at Pacific Ave. and Screenland Drive. The time is 5:00 p.m. The charge is kidnapping.

Jessica Marisol Orellana resides in Arleta and is a store manager. Orellana was arrested at 8:30 p.m. The site is San Fernando Blvd. and Burbank Blvd., and the charges are driving with a suspended or revoked license and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

Ronald Anthony Ruiz is a manager and was apprehended at the same location and the same time. The charges are the same.

Sanjuana Deluna Velasco lives in Northridge and is unemployed. Velasco was cuffed at San Fernando Blvd. and Delaware Road.

The time is 10:30 p.m. The charges are possession of a controlled substance – petty theft – possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of drug paraphernalia – giving false information to a police officer and warrants.

Giovani Giuria lives in Mission Hills and is employed as a reporter and was nabbed at Sprouts and the time is 10:30 p.m.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Canyon Country welder Ryan John Davis was taken into custody at Staples and the time is 11:00 p.m. The charges are spousal abuse and possession of drug paraphernalia.

David Sidney Miller is a Los Angeles chef and was picked up at Heffron Drive and Screenland Drive and the time is 11:38 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Anabella Bageri lives in North Hollywood and was arrested at 1011 North San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 11:30 p.m.

The charges are organized retail theft – possession of heroin/cocaine – petty theft – possession of drug paraphernalia – grand theft – burglary and warrants.