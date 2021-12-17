Burbank Police Log: November 29 – December 5

With the fine work of the Burbank police department, the city is in safe hands.

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2020. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.

myBurbank.com will be glad to redact your name upon request. Please click HERE. You MUST include your name as it appears and the exact date that it appeared. Give us 1 to 5 days to redact.

Keeping close tabs on the city isn’t easy, but the Burbank police department does an excellent job of making sure the community is safe.

On Sunday, December 5, Christopher Jacob Bible, a food server and a Burbank resident was taken into custody at 420 North Buena Vista St. and the charge is 23153 (A) of the state vehicle code. It took place at 00:08 a.m.

Daniel Serrano lives in Burbank and was charged with disorderly conduct and it happened at 607 East Magnolia St. The arrest took place at 1:30 a.m.

Panorama City resident and construction worker Vicente Cisneros Vallejo was nabbed at 6240 Sylmar Ave. [LAPD Van Nuys] and the charge is identity theft. It occurred at 3:30 a.m.

Elizabeth Medina Vallejo lives in Hollywood and works as an art teacher. Vallejo was arrested at Alameda Ave. and Edison Blvd.

It took place at 7:30 a.m. and the charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Juan Manuel Hernandez works as an engineer and lives in Burbank. Hernandez was picked up at 140 North Fairview St. and it happened at 12:50 p.m. The charge is resisting arrest.

Miguel Ernesto Rendon lives in Los Angeles and was nabbed at Cambridge Drive and Kenneth Road. The charge is battery and a warrant. It took place at 6:42 p.m.

Christopher Alberto Moreno is a Los Angeles busboy and was handcuffed at 1739 North Victory Blvd. The time is 7:19 p.m. The charges are grand theft and resisting arrest.

On Saturday, December 4, Preslea Hope Lamb, a Burbank student was arrested after being charged with spousal abuse. It occurred at 2:45 a.m.

Aliyah Thomas lives in Long Beach and was nabbed at Olive Ave. and Parish Place. The charge is grand theft and it happened at 2:26 a.m.

Brandon Ray Hartwell lives in Palmdale and is a warehouse employee. Hartwell was taken into custody at the same time and the same location.

The charges are 29800 (A) (1) of the state penal code – 22810 (A) PC – grand theft – identity theft – possession of burglary tools and possession of a controlled substance.

Brandon Lavar Donaldson Jr. resides in Lancaster and works at a warehouse and was handcuffed at the same site and at the same time. The charges are grand theft – identity theft and possession of burglary tools.

Jerron Dwayne Johnson lives in Lancaster and was arrested at the same locale and the time is 2:26 a.m. The charges are grand theft – 25850 (A) PC and identity theft.

Nicholas Luna Rodriguez lives in Aloha and was nabbed at 7:10 a.m. and the charge is 25400 (A) (2) PC. It happened at Burbank Blvd. and Sparks St.

Domingo Ilman Cifuentes is a Los Angeles farmer and was picked up at Magnolia Blvd. and Sparks St.

It happened at 7:40 a.m. and the charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and a warrant.

Jourdan Fayton is unemployed and is a resident of San Fernando. Fayton was arrested at Magnolia Blvd. and First St.

The charges are grand theft – possession of drug paraphernalia and 1203.2 (A) PC. It took place at 2:00 p.m.

Burbank construction worker Justin Anthony Sennett was apprehended at Andover Drive. and San Fernando Blvd. It happened at 4:30 p.m. and the charges are burglary and grand theft.

Macieo Fisher is a farmer and lives in Los Angeles. Fisher was taken into custody at Tilly’s and it happened at 4:50 p.m. The charge is grand theft.

Jeremiah Isaac Dib resides in Burbank and was nabbed at 1351 North Victory Place. The charge is grand theft. The time is 4:45 p.m.

Van Nuys music producer Benjamin Aaron Haydel was arrested at the same site and the time is 7:39 p.m. The charge is misappropriation of lost property and a warrant.

Monea Brianna Coleman lives in Los Angeles and was handcuffed at 511 North Hollywood Way. The charge is possession of stolen property and it took place at 8:15 p.m.

On Friday, December 3, Colin Casper Franken, a Burbank music producer was arrested at 275 South Third St.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above. It happened at 00:55 a.m.

Isiah Alay lives in Los Angeles and is a security guard. Alay was handcuffed at Olive Ave. and Bel Aire Drive and the time is 4:45 a.m. The charge is being an unlicensed driver and a warrant.

Sameera Manuka Shell Hennadige lives in Burbank and works at a restaurant and was nabbed at 830 South Lake St.

The charges are grand theft – being in possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia and spousal abuse. It took place at 8:15 a.m.

Mikael Tavit was arrested at 1310 Broadway and it occurred at 8:50 a.m. The charge is possession of obscene materials depicting a person under the age of 18 engaging in sexual conduct.

Jennifer Margaret Olshock works in delivery and is a resident of Los Angeles. Olshock was cuffed at the Hilton Garden Inn and it happened at 10:00 a.m. The charge is 3056 PC.

Narine Gyulumyan is a phlebotomist and is a Burbank resident. Gyulumyan was taken into custody at 200 East Cypress Ave. and it took place at 2:14 p.m. The charge is grand theft.

Frank Champa is a landscaper and was arrested at 340 South Mariposa St. The charges are possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia and 3000.08 (C) PC.

Hayk Rubik Oganesyan lives in Tujunga and is a dispatcher. Oganesyan was nabbed at 1800 East Empire Ave. and it occurred at 3:00 p.m. The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine – mayhem and warrants.

Vanessa Roseanna Benavides is a medical assistant and is a Venice resident. Benavides was handcuffed at the same location and at the same time.

The charges are possession of stolen property – identity theft and possession of a controlled substance.

Carlos Valle lives in Huntington, Pennsylvania, and is employed in construction. Valle was cuffed at Victory Blvd. and Palm Ave. and it happened at 11:10 p.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

On Thursday, December 2, Burbank resident and disc jockey Sandy Rivera was arrested at 00:40 a.m. The charge is domestic battery.

Jesse Luna is employed as a grip and is a resident of Los Angeles. Luna was taken into custody at Sarah St. and Placidia Ave. and the time is 11:30 a.m. The charge is possession of stolen property.

Edgar Bringas is a laborer and lives in Los Angeles. Bringas was nabbed at 1200 South Flower St. and the time is 12:35 p.m. The charge is grand theft.

Ruth Sarai Fuentes Bautista is unemployed and is a resident of Los Angeles. Bautista was arrested at 1051 West Burbank Blvd. The charge is grand theft and the time is 2:40 p.m.

Los Angeles laborer Samuel Orozco was apprehended at Monterey Ave. and Naomi St. and the time is 3:35 p.m. The charge is robbery and a warrant.

Saffron Marie Brett Murray lives in Calabasas and is an exotic dancer. Murray was taken into custody at Burbank Blvd. and east of Front St.

The time is 8:39 p.m. and the charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Wesley Alan Parker is a Glendale resident and is employed as a building inspector. Parker was picked up at San Fernando Blvd. and Lima St. and the time is 10:30 p.m.

The charges Parker faces are being in possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Roberto Carlos Vazquez Samano is a barber and is a resident of Sun Valley. Samano was nabbed at Vickroy Park and it happened at 10:37 p.m. The charge is 3811 (B) PC.

Brandon Fregoso Vazquez is a landscaper and is a resident of Sun Valley. Vazquez was picked up at the same site and at the same time and the charge is the same.

Shawn Gordon Anderson is a Burbank music producer and was handcuffed at 801 North Bel Aire Drive and the time is 11:54 p.m. The charge is making criminal threats.

On Wednesday, December 1, Grant Charles Daggett, a Burbank carpenter was taken into custody at 200 North Third St.

The time is occurred is 4:15 a.m. and the charges are 2800.2 (A) VC – assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer – being in possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia – spousal abuse and warrants.

Los Angeles writer Benjamin Frederick Taylor was apprehended at 25 East Alameda Ave. and the time is 4:35 a.m. The charge is being in possession of a stolen vehicle.

Connor William Daniels lives in Burbank and works as a carpenter. Daniels was nabbed at 1800 Grismer Ave. and the charge is advocating the willful and unlawful killing or injuring of a police officer. It happened at 7:15 a.m.

Mathis Bernardi is employed in barbeque sales and is a resident of North Hills. Bernardi was taken into custody at Ontario St. and Empire Ave. and it took place at 8:55 a.m. The charges are 10852 VC and 1203.2 PC.

Burbank consultant Andre Simon Davoodi was arrested at 361 East Santa Anita Ave. It happened at 9:30 a.m. and the charge is grand theft.

Woodrow Leonard Porter is a student and a Los Angeles resident. Porter was picked up at Burbank Blvd. underpass and the time is 1:30 p.m. The charges are grand theft – making criminal threats and a warrant.

Michael Eugene Tresvant is a Los Angeles resident and works in security. Tresvant was nabbed at San Fernando Blvd. and Delaware Road. It took place at 3:50 p.m. The charge is failing to register as a sex offender.

Cary Dwain Mitchell is a salesman and lives in Burbank. Mitchell was taken into custody at Burbank Blvd. and Buena Vista St. and the time is 6:00 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct and warrants.

Matthew Ethan Barcliff is a Studio City gardener and was arrested at Catalina St. and Verdugo Ave.

The charges Barcliff faces are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and possession of heroin/cocaine. It happened at 9:56 p.m.

Brooke Jeanie Baglioni is a caregiver and a resident of Burbank. Baglioni was nabbed at Screenland Drive and Pacific Ave.

It took place at 11:46 p.m. The charges are 4573 PC – 23152 (F) VC – 20002 (A) VC and 11375 (A) of the state health and safety code.

On Tuesday, November 30, Henry Alachadzhyan, a North Hollywood resident was arrested at 2850 Haven Way and it occurred at 2:24 a.m. The charges are 22610 (A) PC and possession of a controlled substance.

Burbank equipment operator Robert Michael Fisher was nabbed at Cordova St. and Burbank Blvd. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia. It happened at 3:40 a.m.

Lynne Christina Callahan is a technician and a resident of Burbank. Callahan was taken into custody after being charged with spousal abuse. It took place at 5:40 a.m.

Taraneh Sadeghi is a Burbank resident and is employed as a technician. Sadeghi was arrested at Alameda Ave. and Flower St. It occurred at 9:30 a.m. and the charge is 20001 (A) VC.

Los Angeles model Justin Wade White was handcuffed at the Burbank airport and the charge is disorderly conduct. The arrest took place at 4:40 p.m.

Patricia Monique Alvarez Orellana is unemployed and lives in Van Nuys and was arrested at Buena Vista St. and Victory Blvd. The time is 5:15 p.m. and the charge is disorderly conduct.

Christian Roberto Herrera lives in Sun Valley and is a recycler. Herrera was nabbed at Panda Express and the time is 4:40 p.m.

The charges are 21310 PC – driving while under the influence with .08 or above – grand theft – 2800.2 (A) VC – possession of a stolen vehicle – violating a restraining or stay away order and warrants.

Daniel Steven Ventura is a Panorama City resident, and is employed in security and was arrested at Buena Vista St. and Victory Blvd.

The time is 5:00 p.m. The charges are 23152 (F) VC – possession of a controlled substance and 11375 (B) (2) HS.

Tyson Thomas Neuhoff is a construction worker and lives in Glendale. Neuhoff was picked up at Victory Blvd. and Western Ave. and it happened at 8:15 p.m. The charge is 25850 (A) PC.

Burbank server Maxim Contino was apprehended at 140 East Alameda Ave. and the time is 8:20 p.m. The charges are resisting arrest – grand theft and a warrant.

Jannina Lisseth Campos is a resident of Burbank and is employed as a server. Campos was nabbed at Glenoaks Blvd. and Buena Vista St. It happened at 11:55 p.m.

The charges are being in possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine battery – willful disobedience of the terms as written of any process or court order or out of state court order and warrants.

On Monday, November 29, David Wayne Correll, a Burbank construction worker was handcuffed at Alameda Ave. and Flower St.

The time is 10:25 a.m. and the charges are being in possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant.

Prentice Clay Haywood is an artist and a Pacoima resident. Haywood was nabbed at Frederic St. and Kenneth Road. The time is 10:58 a.m. The charges are 21310 PC – 3000.08 PC and warrants.

Jose Efrain Moreno De La Cruz is employed as a baker and is a resident of Van Nuys. De La Cruz was arrested at Empire Ave. and Valpreda St.

The charges are identity theft – writing or passing a fraudulent check and 3455 (A) PC. It occurred at 5:00 p.m.

Inglewood warehouse worker Mariah Nicole McFarlin was apprehended at 400 North Vermont Ave. and the time is 9:15 p.m. The charges are robbery and possession of stolen property.

Shana Faith Brown is employed at a warehouse and lives in Los Angeles and was taken into custody at the same location and at the same time. The charges are the same.