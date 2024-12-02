Burbank Police Log: November 4 – November 10

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2024. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.

Burbank’s dedicated police department on Sunday, November 10, picked up Christopher Lawrence Amian, a Van Nuys resident who is employed in software at 150 East Angeleno Ave. The time is 2:50 a.m. The charge is possession of heroin/cocaine.

Thea Camila Kronborg Christensen lives in Burbank and is unemployed and was picked up after being charged with domestic battery and making criminal threats. The time is 2:20 a.m.

Keith DiStefano lives in Burbank and is self-employed and was cuffed at 342 West Valencia Ave. and the time is 10:25 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Sean Marcus Hernandez is a Sun Valley resident and a construction worker and was picked up at Victory Place and Burbank Blvd. It took place at 9:30 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – possession of burglary tools – forgery – possession of heroin/cocaine – identity theft and warrants.

Cursida Lena Ramirez is a Lancaster resident and was taken into custody at the same site and at the same time.

The charges are possession of burglary tools – possession of a controlled substance – petty theft – forgery – possession of heroin/cocaine – false impersonation – identity theft and a warrant.

Manuel Urena lives in Pasadena and is unemployed and was handcuffed at 350 North First St. The time is 10:57 p.m. The charge is trespassing.

On Saturday, November 9, Raul Bueno, a Los Angeles resident was taken into custody at 2500 West Victory Blvd. The time is 00:30 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Tyler Augustine Carbajal lives in Sun Valley and is employed in delivery and was nabbed at Hollywood Way and Jeffries Ave. It took place at 2:30 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – going against traffic on a bicycle – failure to have a white light on a bicycle – possession of heroin/cocaine – resisting arrest and a warrant.

Dong Shik Choe is a Burbank resident and was arrested at Cypress Ave. and Glenoaks Blvd. and the time is 3:30 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Erick Chora is unemployed and a Los Angeles resident and was picked up at Victory Blvd. and Cedar Ave. and the time is 9:00 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and warrants.

Alfonso Mauricio Gonzalez is a resident of Los Angeles and was apprehended at 3614 West Magnolia Blvd. The time is 8:10 p.m. The charges are resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

Nerses Krunkyan was handcuffed at 1800 West Empire Ave. and the time is 10:02 p.m. The charge is grand theft.

Alan Lee McDermott lives in Burbank and is unemployed and was arrested at 3310 West Magnolia Blvd. It took place at 11:30 a.m. The charges are trespassing and disorderly conduct.

Burbank resident Jacob Moreno is unemployed and was picked up at Olive Ave. and Beachwood Drive and the time is 3:05 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

On Friday, November 8, Jonathon Galt Assouline, an electrician who lives in North Hollywood was arrested at Burbank Blvd. and Clybourn Ave. and the time is 2:00 p.m. The charge is joyriding.

Kevin Fernando Castillo is a Burbank dishwasher and was taken into custody at 1600 North San Fernando Blvd. The time is 2:10 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Rodrigo Estrada lives in Van Nuys and was nabbed at 10:00 a.m. The charges are making criminal threats – burglary – grand theft and vandalism with $400 or more.

Angel David Lora is a general laborer and is a Los Angeles resident and was handcuffed at Clark Ave. and Sparks St. It took place at 11:05 p.m. The charges are burglary – conspiracy to commit a felony and possession of burglary tools.

Monique Iman McVay lives in Sun Valley and was picked up at 1601 North Victory Place. The time is 5:00 p.m. The charge is petty theft and a warrant.

Manuel Perez is a Moreno Valley resident and was apprehended at Verdugo Ave. and Front St. It occurred at 11:30 p.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Charles Johnny Shehane is a Pacoima resident and is employed as a blades man and was pinched at Buena Vista St. and Thornton Ave. The time is 2:30 a.m. The charges are possession of burglary tools and possession of a controlled substance.

Richard Israel Tunchez is a construction worker and is a Los Angeles resident and was nabbed at 11:05 p.m. The charges are burglary – conspiracy to commit a felony and possession of burglary tools.

Brian Herbert Velasquez is a resident of Panorama City and is a designer and was picked up at Victory Blvd. and Myers St. The time is 1:26 a.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

Tigran Yaymaddzhyan lives in Burbank and was apprehended at 639 East Tujunga Ave. and the time is 10:38 a.m. The charge is contempt of court.

Alejandra Zavala lives in Los Angeles and was pinched at Buena Vista St. and Thornton Ave. and the time is 2:35 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and possession of a dagger.

On Thursday, November 7, Christopher Charles Burkett, a Las Vegas resident was apprehended at 931 North Rose St. and the time is 5:55 a.m. The charge is tampering with a motor vehicle.

Joselyn Maria Facio Santer was picked up at San Fernando Blvd. and Alameda Ave. and the time is 00:23 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – identity theft and bringing contraband into a jail or prison.

Luis Miguel Garcia is a Santa Barbara driver and was taken into custody at Olive Ave. and Victory Blvd. and the time is 7:45 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and being under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

Sassoon Geragosian lives in Glendale and was handcuffed at 10:30 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and assault with a deadly weapon.

Los Angeles resident Luis Gonzalez Merida was nabbed at 1719 Landis St. The time is 12:40 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – receiving stolen property – trespassing and a warrant.

Diana Lopez was pinched at San Fernando Blvd. and Alameda Ave. and it took place at 00:22 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Ricky Bruno Lucero is a resident of Los Angeles and was picked up at the same location and the same time. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and vehicle registration fraud.

Amanda Leeann Porter lives in Los Angeles and was arrested in Santa Clarita. The time is 10:46 p.m. The charges are identity theft – being an unlicensed registered nurse and false impersonation twice.

On Wednesday, November 6, Austin Askew, a Simi Valley resident was cuffed at Magnolia Blvd. and Victory Blvd. It took place at 2:00 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Angel Chacon is a Los Angeles resident and a construction worker and was nabbed at 25 West Burbank Blvd. The time is 2:55 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

Gary Leon Croom lives in Los Angeles and was picked up at the same site and the same time. The charge is petty theft.

Jesus Garcia Jr. is a resident of Pacoima and was taken into custody after being charged with spousal abuse. It took place at 9:15 p.m.

Christopher Andrew Hahn is an Acton resident and was apprehended at 8:10 p.m. The charges are contacting a minor to commit a felony and arranging to meet a minor for lewd purposes.

Jamaul T. Harvey is a construction worker and a Pasadena resident and was pinched at Olive Ave. and Victory Blvd. The time is 11:19 a.m. The charges are grand theft – receiving stolen property and reckless evading.

Hannah Gayle Lambert lives in Port Jefferson, New York, and was handcuffed at Magnolia Blvd. and Victory Blvd. It took place at 2:00 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of nitrous oxide.

Maria Isabel Lopez is a North Hills resident and was arrested at Victory Blvd. and Angeleno Ave. The time is 7:30 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – driving while under the influence of drugs and alcohol and hit and run.

Chamnan Loysanoy is a business promoter and a Long Beach resident and was taken into custody at Buena Vista St. and the time is 4:30 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – petty theft and warrants.

Darlin A. Morales Bonilla lives in Los Angeles and was nabbed at Verdugo Ave. and Griffith Park Drive and the time is 00:55 a.m. The charges are vandalism with $400 or above and being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Studio City resident Sergey Sardaryan is employed in online sales and was picked up at Keystone St. and Olive Ave. It took place at 5:06 a.m. The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of a controlled substance.

Francisco Ricardo Tafolla is a Pasadena resident and was apprehended at Olive Ave. and Victory Blvd. The time is 1:51 p.m. The charges are grand theft – receiving stolen property and reckless evading.

Long Beach contractor Nelson Earl Westcott IV was arrested at the same site and the time is 9:50 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – identity theft – possession of heroin/cocaine and warrants.

Andres Alvarino Yaya lives in Bakersfield and was cuffed at 7:02 a.m. The charges are possession of a laser pointer – possession of a concealed weapon and possession of a baton.

On Tuesday, November 5, Carlos Adam Chinchay Lopez, who lives in North Hollywood and is a secretary was picked up after being charged with domestic battery and vandalism with $400 or more. The time is 11:16 a.m.

Giovany Daniel Gonzalez is a Ventura resident and is unemployed and was taken into custody at Olive Ave. and Verdugo Ave. The time is 8:01 a.m. The charges are identity theft – joyriding and a warrant.

Burbank resident Ronald Cecil Hinson was apprehended at Victory Blvd. and Cypress Ave. and the time is 7:15 p.m. The charge is battery.

Dana E. Hoffman is unemployed and a Los Angeles resident and was cuffed at Olive Ave. and Reese Place. It occurred at 2:48 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Mario Alberto Rocha lives in Pasadenas and was nabbed at San Fernando Blvd. and Walnut Ave. It took place at 8:15 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and warrants.

Lake Balboa resident Carlos Solis is unemployed and was arrested at First St. and Olive Ave. It took place at 11:40 p.m. The charges are disorderly conduct and possession of a dagger.

Immanuel Jonathan Vargas lives in Palmdale and was taken into custody at Palm Ave. and Glenoaks Blvd. It took place at 9:40 p.m. The charges are possession of nitrous oxide and possession of alcohol while being under 21 years of age.

On Monday, November 4, Daniel Amaya, a Burbank resident who is unemployed was arrested at 110 East Orange Grove Ave. and the time is 11:27 p.m. The charge is being under the influence of a controlled substance and a warrant.

Ashley Dawn Groff lives in Rosamond and is a nurse and was nabbed at Olive Ave. and Naomi St. It took place at 10:00 p.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance and warrants.

Gustavo Hernandez is a Lynwood resident and was apprehended at Burbank Blvd. and San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 3:47 a.m. The charges are petty theft – possession of Xanax and warrants.

Dana E. Hoffman is unemployed and a Los Angeles resident and was taken into custody at 1015 North San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 3:45 a.m. The charge is petty theft.

Wayne Douglas La Cour was handcuffed at 321 IKEA Way and the time is 10:20 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine – tampering with a motor vehicle – burglary and warrants.

Cary Dwain Mitchell lives in Burbank and was arrested at Magnolia Blvd. and Evergreen St. and the time is 8:45 a.m. The charge is a warrant.

Glendale resident Tigran Mkrtchyan was nabbed at 1200 Flower St. and the time is 1:04 p.m. The charge is robbery.

Dawn Ann Murphy lives in North Hollywood and apprehended at Buena Vista St. and Chandler Blvd. and it took place at 12:30 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – petty theft and identity theft.

Michael Karam Nazo is an electrician and is a resident of Burbank and was handcuffed at California St. and Burbank Blvd. It took place at 00:30 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Ronald Chris Taylor is unemployed and a Los Angeles resident and was picked up at Olive Ave. and Naomi St. It occurred at 10:30 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – possession of heroin/cocaine and a warrant.

Gilberto Villareal is employed as a mason and lives in North Hollywood and was taken into custody at Magnolia Blvd. and Evergreen St. The time is 11:25 p.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.