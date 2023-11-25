Burbank Police Log: November 6 – November 12

A weekly account of those people arrested by the Burbank police department.

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2023. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.

myBurbank.com will be glad to redact your name upon request. Please click HERE. You MUST include your name as it appears and the exact date that it appeared. Give us 1 to 5 days to redact. (Please note that myBurbank is only legally obligated for the information on the myBurbank.com website and is not responsible for any information used by search engines, ie. Google, Yahoo, etc. You need to contact these companies separately for any removal of personal information).

Rain or shine, the highly trained men and women in blue patrol the streets and keep the city safe and on Sunday, November 12, Fernando Coronado, who lives in Whittier and is a forklift driver was pinched at Glenoaks Blvd. and Elmwood Ave. The time is 2:00 a.m. The charge is possession of heroin/cocaine.

Fered Yaghsaeian resides in Glendale and is a mechanic and was arrested at Alameda Ave. and Lake St. and the time is 1:57 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – joyriding – driving with a suspended or revoked license – driving with a suspended or revoked license and a DUI and warrants.

Carlos Eduardo Mejia is a Los Angeles construction worker and was nabbed at 4:00 a.m. The site is 1605 San Fernando Blvd.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and identity theft twice.

Jessica Cardenas is a North Hills driver and was apprehended at Glenoaks Blvd. and Cypress Ave. and it took place at 5:13 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Rodolfo Echauri Ramirez Jr. lives in Burbank and was handcuffed at Glenoaks Blvd. and Bethany Road and the time is 10:40 a.m. The charge is possession of a concealed firearm in a vehicle and a warrant.

Victoria Jenevie Talavera is a Burbank barista and was nabbed after being charged with domestic battery. It took place at 11:35 a.m.

Nazik Vardgesi Melkonyan is unemployed and a Glendale resident and was cuffed at 1051 West Burbank Blvd. The time is 1:25 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Michael Anthony Macias lives in Los Angeles and was picked up at Magnolia Blvd. and Lamer St. and the time is 9:50 p.m. The charges are petty theft – violating parole and a warrant.

Van Nuys barber Calli Amanda Thompson was apprehended at Hollywood Way and Verdugo Ave. and the time is 11:43 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – possession of an undetectable firearm – possession of a controlled substance while armed – possession of heroin/cocaine and a warrant.

On Saturday, November 11, Artur Karen Mamidjanyan, who resides in Burbank and works at a car rental and was arrested at Clark Ave. and Reese Place.

The time is 2:52 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Gerardo Andres Chequer Bazantes lives in Van Nuys and is employed as a construction worker and was nabbed at 4:25 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance. The site is Burbank Blvd. and San Fernando Blvd.

Christian Ramino Duran Portillo is a Northridge painter and was pinched at the same site and the same time. The charges are possession of a controlled substance while armed and possession of a concealed weapon.

Thomas Edward Degan is a Hollywood welder and was apprehended at 1800 West Empire Ave. and the time is 9:25 a.m. The charge is petty theft.

Angel Salvador Chequer is a Van Nuys resident and is a packager and was handcuffed at Victory Blvd. and Isabel St. It occurred at 9:30 a.m. The charges are driving without a license and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Argushti Nazaryan lives in Winnetka and is unemployed and was pinched at 323 North Orchard Drive and the time is 9:56 a.m. The charges are identity theft – possession of brass knuckles and possession of a baton.

Steve Modesto Martinez is a Los Angeles chef and was arrested after being charged with spousal abuse – violating a restraining order – petty theft – possession of drug paraphernalia and violating probation. The time is 6:20 p.m.

Adam Garcia is a Los Angeles caregiver and was arrested at 10:45 p.m. The charge is possession of heroin/cocaine.

Los Angeles resident Danny Benito Fuentes is a screen printer and was handcuffed at 10:31 p.m. The charges are resisting arrest – spousal abuse – tampering with a motor vehicle – possession of heroin/cocaine and a warrant.

On Friday, November 10, Joel Alexander Gauch, who lives in Los Angeles and works in hospitality was nabbed at Hollywood Way and Thornton Ave.

It took place at 12:14 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – burglary – petty theft and warrants.

Kristian Daniel Galindo resides in Mission Hills and was taken into custody at the same location and the same time.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – possession of heroin/cocaine – petty theft and warrants.

Jasmine Lawler is self-employed and a Los Angeles resident and was cuffed at 1601 North Victory Place. It occurred at 12:47 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – grand theft and violating probation.

Kevin Damian Hernandez is a Sun Valley roofer and was picked up at Victory Blvd. and Estrella Way and the time is 5:40 p.m. The charges are petty theft and burglary.

Lancaster resident Luis Fernando Ramiro Martinez is employed as a landscaper and was nabbed at Buena Vista St. and San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 10:45 p.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug – driving while under the influence with .08 or above and possession of a concealed weapon.

On Thursday, November 9, Fernando Ramon Navarro, who resides in Sun Valley and is a cook was arrested at Magnolia Blvd. and First St.

The time is 00:37 a.m. The charges are felony hit and run – driving without a license and warrants.

Daisy Amezcua is self-employed and a Los Angeles resident and was apprehended at Empire Ave. and Buena Vista St. and the time is 3:40 a.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Michael Barein lives in Burbank and is a laborer and was arrested at Buena Vista St. and Chandler Blvd. and it occurred at 4:20 a.m.

The charges are battery on a police officer – possession of a controlled substance – being under the influence of a controlled substance and possession of heroin/cocaine.

David Keshishian is a Northridge general contractor and was picked up at 1051 West Burbank Blvd. The charges are identity theft – possession of drug paraphernalia and petty theft. It took place at 1:45 p.m.

Cristopher Serra lives in Sacramento and is a producer and was handcuffed at Victory Place and Lake St. It took place at 3:40 p.m. The charges are possession of a baton and possession of tear gas.

North Hollywood resident Jocelyn Solano was apprehended at Victory Blvd. and Burbank Blvd. It happened at 4:10 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Silviano Fermin Gonzalez is a Sun Valley machinist and was nabbed at Buena Vista St. and Empire Ave. and the time is 5:15 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and receiving stolen property.

Erkan C. Cetin is a human resources director and was arrested after being charged with domestic battery. It occurred at 8:30 p.m.

Rocio Jeaneth Campos lives in Littlerock and is employed as a welder and was picked up at Thornton Ave. and Naomi St. It took place at 8:07 p.m.

The charges are battery on a police officer and driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

On Wednesday, November 8, Israel Lara Rios, who lives in Glendale and is a gardener was apprehended at Keystone St. and Chandler Blvd. and the time is 1:57 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – petty theft – possession of a dagger and a warrant.

Cesar Trejo is a North Hollywood tire shop technician and was pinched at Screenland Drive and Valhalla Drive and it took place at 4:42 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – conspiracy to commit a felony – possession of burglary tools – resisting arrest – burglary – grand theft and a warrant.

Gardoh Josephus Williams lives in Los Angeles and was nabbed at 249 South Glenoaks Blvd. and the time is 6:30 a.m. The charge is petty theft.

Cynthia Solis lives in Burbank and was taken into custody at 2620 West Wyoming Ave., and it took place at 7:15 a.m. The charge is grand theft.

Aracely Hernandez is a Sun Valley babysitter and was arrested at Glenoaks Blvd. and Frederic St. and the time is 8:08 a.m. The charge is outside and a warrant.

Cesar Barraga was handcuffed at 1311 Scott Road. The time is 7:05 a.m. The charges are indecent exposure – 3000.08 (C) of the state penal code and a warrant.

Jimmy Jose Bonilla is a mechanic and lives in Los Angeles and was handcuffed at 10221 Compton Ave. and the time is 11:00 a.m. The charges are identity theft – driving with a suspended or revoked license and warrants.

Diana Esperanza Espinoza Cabello is employed in sales and resides in Glendale and was taken into custody at the BPD jail lobby. It took place at 12:48 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Newbury Park resident Jessica Ann Coffman was pinched at Victory Blvd. and Buena Vista St. and the time is 4:02 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Valery Dauhulevich is self-employed and a resident of Los Angeles and was nabbed at 4240 West Sarah St. The time is 2:30 p.m. The charge is making criminal threats.

Los Angeles resident Gardoh Josephus Williams was apprehended at 250 South Glenoaks Blvd. and the time is 8:04 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Corona resident Nyakeh Hindolo Gbondo is employed in security and was cuffed at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 11:00 p.m. The charge is check fraud.

Steve Bobes Bohbot works in online sales and lives in North Hollywood and was taken into custody at Buena Vista St. and Victory Blvd. It happened at 11:02 p.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

On Tuesday, November 7, Michael Lane Rogers, who lives in California City was taken into custody and the time is 00:26 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and petty theft.

Robert Sturgeon is a Burbank printer and was arrested at San Fernando Blvd. and Alameda Ave. It happened at 8:03 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and a warrant.

Elvis De La Cruz is a general contractor and is a Burbank resident and was handcuffed after being charged with domestic battery. The time is 9:10 a.m.

Joana Sara Verela is a Los Angeles artist and was taken into custody at 323 East Cedar Ave. and it took place at 10:40 a.m. The charge is tampering with a motor vehicle and a warrant.

Burbank handyman Eberto Chavez was pinched at 1200 South Flower St. and the time is 4:45 a.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Ethan Skye McLeod is employed at the studios and lives in Woodland Hills and was arrested at Staples. It occurred at 4:20 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Jannina Campos is a Burbank cashier and was apprehended at Glenoaks Blvd. and Winona Ave. and the time is 5:02 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – being under the influence of a controlled substance – possession of heroin/cocaine – petty theft and a warrant.

Leonel Nunez Gomez is employed as a laborer and is a Los Angeles resident and was handcuffed at Olive Ave. and Parish Place. The time is 7:30 p.m. The charge is a violation and a warrant.

Los Angeles resident Joana Sara Varela is self-employed and was picked up at 727 Brighton St. and the time is 8:35 p.m. The charge is trespassing.

On Monday, November 6, Jasmine Maciel Garza, a North Hollywood resident was picked up at 6240 Sylmar Ave. The time is 4:00 a.m. The charges are conspiracy to commit a felony – vandalism and warrants.

Jimmy Pale Brown lives in Burbank and is a landscaper and was taken into custody at 8:40 a.m. The charges are resisting an executive officer – vandalism – trespassing – disorderly conduct and a warrant. The location is Hollywood Way and Victory Blvd.

Van Nuys resident Steven William Place works in resale and was nabbed at Third St. and Orange Grove Ave. It occurred at 3:01 p.m. The charge is vandalism with $400 or more and a violation.

Jesus Avila Gonzalez is a Cypress handyman and was arrested at Costco and the time is 4:50 p.m. The charge is organized retail theft.

Cypress resident Jose Luis Avila is employed in packaging and was handcuffed at 1051 West Burbank Blvd. and the time is the same.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – possession of methamphetamines for sale – petty theft – organized retail theft – possession of a switchblade and warrants.

Paul Khackhukian works in security and lives in Granada Hills and was pinched at 1800 Empire Ave. The time is 3:45 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Leanna Jo Young is a North Hollywood housekeeper and was nabbed at 1601 North Victory Place and the time is 6:00 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and petty theft.

Carlos Dorantes is a Los Angeles laborer and was apprehended at 180 North Los Angeles St. The time is 8:35 p.m. The charge is joyriding.

Patrick Keys is a legal professional and is a resident of Los Angeles and was picked up at San Fernando Blvd. and First St.

It took place at 11:30 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – petty theft and a warrant.