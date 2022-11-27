Burbank Police Log: November 7 – November 13

Burbank's finest are on the clock and on duty to keep the community secure and safe.

On guard and on duty and ever watchful, the Burbank police department on Sunday, November 13, arrested Christina Marie Litzinger, a Northridge resident who works in sales.

It happened at Victory Blvd. and Buena Vista St. and the time is 00:01. The charges are 23152 (F) of the state vehicle code – possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of a controlled substance.

Christine Angelina Fermaint is a Los Angeles resident and is employed in food delivery and was nabbed at Alameda Ave. and Victory Blvd.

It took place at 2:57 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Carlos Javier Perez lives in Sylmar and is an associate and was picked up at Glenoaks Blvd. and Palm Ave. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and the time is 2:55 a.m.

Ailish Styles resides in Glassell Park and was handcuffed at 254 West Olive Ave. It happened at 4:10 a.m. The charge is giving a false bomb report.

Burbank driver Kobe Thomas Estrada was apprehended at 4:35 a.m. The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of a controlled substance and possession of and sale of a controlled substance. The site is Florence St. and Clark Ave.

Nicholas Hilliard Fittro is a Los Angeles driver and was taken into custody at 1301 Victory Place. The charges are identity theft – petty theft and possession of drug paraphernalia. The time is 2:20 p.m.

James Rashon Tucker is a North Hollywood resident and is employed in security. Tucker was picked up at 8:11 p.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance. The site is 1903 Empire Ave.

Sephton Asaad Moody is a Los Angeles content creator and was handcuffed at San Fernando Blvd. and California St. The time is 10:24 p.m. The charges are giving a false bomb threat – vandalism and a warrant.

Alexander Andrew Radev is employed as a driver and lives in Burbank. Radev was arrested at San Fernando Blvd. and Arcola Ave.

The time is 11:10 p.m. The charges are violating probation – possession of a controlled substance and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Jose Pena Villasenor lives in Reseda and was picked up at Buena Vista St. and Edison Blvd. The time is 11:43 p.m. The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and battery on a police officer.

On Saturday, November 12, Justin Shawn Chlowitz, a Studio City resident and a production manager was taken into custody at 00:24 a.m.

The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and the site is Olive Ave. and San Fernando Blvd.

Mayra Selena Pena lives in Glendale and is a caregiver. Pena was picked up at Magnolia Blvd. and Buena Vista St. and the time is 2:20 a.m.

The charges are giving false identification to a police officer – possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia and warrants.

Sergio Navato lives in Arleta and is employed as a plumber and was arrested at the same site and at the same time.

The charges are giving false identification to a police officer – possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia – trespassing and a warrant.

Scottie Douglas Barrientos is a North Hollywood credit advisor and was nabbed at Hollywood Way and Magnolia Blvd. and the time is 2:09 a.m.

The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Andrew Daniel Delgado lives in Panorama City and is a heat operator and was picked up at Verdugo Ave. and Varney St. and the time is 4:06 a.m. The charge is possession of heroin/cocaine.

Michael Leon Haley lives in San Jacinto and is employed as a mechanic and was nabbed at 2200 Empire Ave. [Extended Stay].

The time is 10:45 a.m. The charges are check fraud – possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of burglary tools and a warrant.

Juan Ricardo Sanchez is a Canyon Country construction worker and was cuffed at 1351 North Victory Place and the time is 11:45 a.m.

The charges are grand theft – possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia – driving while under the influence with .08 or above – petty theft and warrants.

James Reid lives in Citrus Heights and drives a forklift and was apprehended after being charged with domestic violence. The time is 2:00 p.m.

Nathan Alexander Bobadilla is an exterminator and a Los Angeles resident. Bobadilla was arrested at 2:22 p.m. The charge is assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm.

Herman Patrick Snyder III lives in Tujunga and was arrested at 2200 Empire Ave. and the time is 7:53 p.m. The charges are identity theft – possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia and warrants.

Andranik Baltyanyan lives in North Hollywood and was taken into custody at San Fernando Blvd. and Hollywood Way. The time is 8:50 p.m. The charge is possession of methamphetamines.

Rodolfo Diaz lives in Newhall and is a landscaper and was picked up at 2000 Empire Ave. The charge is driving while under the influence with .08 or above and a warrant. The time is 10:20 p.m.

Christopher Jason Bartley is a Los Angeles server and was nabbed at Magnolia Blvd. and Victory Blvd. and the time is 11:05 p.m.

The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of drug paraphernalia – selling or transporting a controlled substance – selling methamphetamines – driving with a suspended or revoked license – possession a controlled substance for sale and warrants.

Erica Itria Rosenzweig is a Vencie actress and was taken into custody at 1049 North Frederic St. and the time is 10:35 p.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

On Friday, November 11, Vincent Maza, who lives in Burbank and is a film distributor was handcuffed after being charged with battery on a police officer. The time is 00:13 a.m.

Jonathan Douglas Hernandez lives in Canoga Park and is employed in roofing. Hernandez was arrested at Buena Vista St. and Kenmere Ave. The time is 3:30 a.m. The charge is vandalism.

Los Angeles television executive Christopher Duran Caldwell and was nabbed at 1051 West Burbank Blvd. The time is 1:20 p.m. The charges are violating a written order to appear in court and petty theft.

Jacob Dakotah Miller lives in Whittier and works in pest control and was apprehended at 1501 North Victory Place and the time is 1:15 p.m.

The charges are identity theft – possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and possession of fireworks.

Burbank resident Eric Newton was taken into custody at Magnolia Blvd. and Cordova St. and the time is 2:30 p.m. The charge is being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Cody Nolan Castro is a Los Angeles construction worker and was handcuffed at 1601 North Victory Place. The time is 3:35 p.m. The charges are petty theft and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Coralyn Wicks resides in Los Angeles and was apprehended at 935 North Hollywood Way. It took place at 4:40 p.m. The charges are robbery – petty theft – violating a written promise to appear in court and warrants.

Erik Grigorian is a Burbank driver and was picked up at Cohasset St. and Glenoaks Blvd. The time is 9:37 p.m. The charges are identity theft and possession of a fraudulent public seal.

Ethan Frantz lives in Los Angeles and was arrested at 3721 West Burbank Blvd. It happened at 10:00 p.m. The charges are giving false identification to a police officer and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Paul Kidina Egziabher is a Los Angeles electrician and was picked up at Glenoaks Blvd. and Keystone St. The time is 11:45 p.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

On Thursday, November 10, Brandon Lee Marino, who lives in Harrison and works as a restocker was arrested at 2500 North Hollywood Way [Marriott]. It took place at 00:45 a.m. The charges are identity theft and grand theft.

Nelson Carreiro lives in Harrison and is employed as an IT consultant and was arrested at the same time and the charges are the same.

Los Angeles resident Deamonte Justin Alford works for a clothing line and was taken into custody at the same location and the same. The charges are the same.

Osmin Castro Sanchez is a painter and a Los Angeles resident. Sanchez was picked up at 220 North Valley St. The time is 1:20 a.m. The charge is trespassing.

Yasameen Ghadiri lives in Las Vegas and works in real estate. Ghadiri was nabbed at St. Joseph’s Hospital and the time is 3:55 a.m. The charges are possession of ammunition – possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Valley View bartender Jessica Marie Bartice was taken into custody at 2000 Empire Ave. and the time is 7:30 p.m.

The charges are identity theft – possession of a controlled substance – possession of brass knuckles – possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of drug paraphernalia and petty theft.

Juan Alberto Padilla is employed as a delivery driver and was apprehended at the same site and the same time. The charges are possession of tear gas – possession of a controlled substance – possession of heroin/cocaine and petty theft.

Eliot Lee Hazel works as a photographer and lives in Los Angeles. Hazel was nabbed at Victory Place and Lake St. The time is 9:40 p.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

Keonte Ziray King resides in Burbank and is a donation worker and was arrested at 2815 Grismer Ave. It took place at 10:20 p.m. The charges are being under the control of a controlled substance and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Corinthia Kenya Jacobs is a North Hollywood program manager and was picked up at 201 East Magnolia Blvd. and the time is 11:47 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

On Wednesday, November 9, Alexander Andreev Radev, a Burbank driver was taken into custody at Cypress Ave. and Glenoaks Blvd. The time is 00:15 a.m. The charges are 23152 (F) VC and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Damian Manian lives in Los Angeles and is employed in security and was cuffed at Alameda Ave. and Flower St. It happened at 2:30 p.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Southgate mechanic assistant Rafael Vasquez was nabbed at Burbank Blvd. and Hollywood Way. It took place at 2:50 p.m.

The charges are conspiracy to commit a felony – grand theft – possession of a controlled substance – possession of burglary tools and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Nelson Ivan Dubon Arias is a construction worker and a Los Angeles resident. Arias was arrested at the same site and at the same time. The charges are the same.

Damon Burnley II resides in Sylmar and cleans swimming pools and was nabbed at 2130 North Hollywood Way. Burnley was apprehended at 9:00 a.m. The charges are 498 (B) (1) of the state penal code – trespassing and warrants.

Daniel Alejandro Lomeli is employed in construction and lives in Pacoima. Lomeli was taken into custody at IKEA Way and Verdugo Ave. and the time is 9:35 a.m. The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of an ignition interlock device.

Jaime Horacio Garcia Jr. is a Burbank cook and was arrested at Maria St. and Victory Place. The time is 1:00 p.m. The charges are receiving stolen property and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Justin Thomas Payette lives in San Ramon and works in roofing. Payette was picked up at 2208 West Burbank Blvd. and the time is 3:45 p.m.

The charges are identity theft – petty theft – possession of heroin/cocaine – assault – possession of drug paraphernalia – driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and warrants.

Clifford Jackson Kite works in backdrop design and lives in Burbank. Kite was handcuffed at Alameda Ave. and Flower St. and the time is 7:30 p.m.

The charges are giving false information to a police officer – possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Monrovia student Harmony Broya Brubaker was apprehended after being charged with domestic battery and the time is 8:45 p.m.

Daniel Armando Christner is a North Hollywood construction worker and was arrested at 1638 North San Fernando Blvd.

It happened at 11:28 p.m. The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. The time is 11:28 p.m.

Van Nuys resident Lawrence Richard Roth works in facilities and was arrested at the same site and at the same time. The charges are the same.

On Tuesday, November 8, Alfredo Contreras, who lives in El Monte and is employed in sales was nabbed after being charged with domestic battery – battery and vandalism. The time is 00:01 a.m.

Simi Valley dog groomer Laura Johnson was taken into custody at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 00:14 a.m.

The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia and petty theft.

Jesse Edward Elsey lives in Valley Village and was apprehended at 1545 North Victory Place and the time is 1:05 p.m.

The charges are identity theft – receiving stolen property – possession of a stun gun or taser – petty theft – possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia and warrants.

Mariah Elaine Valenzuela lives in Chatsworth and is employed on consignment and was nabbed at the San Fernando police station. The time is 1:30 p.m.

The charges are engaging in fraud or forgery with respect to vehicle registration, tags, stickers, license plates or smog check certificates and possession of heroin/cocaine.

North Hollywood mechanic Dale Ballentine was taken into custody at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 7:55 p.m. The charges are possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Frank Arizon resides in North Hollywood and was arrested at the same site and the same time. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and warrants.

Angie Mercedes Escobar is unemployed and a Los Angeles resident. Escobar was apprehended at 294 East Palm Ave. and the time is 8:00 p.m. The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Canoga Park cook Jose Alexander Rodriguez was picked up at the same location and the same time. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Arman Sarkis Vartanian is a Glendale server and was taken into custody at Grinnell Drive and Third St. and the time is 10:39 p.m. The charge is reckless driving.

On Monday, November 7, Zareh Oganesyan, a Burbank resident and an interior designer was picked up at Burbank Blvd. and Buena Vista St. The time is 1:20 a.m. The charge is possession of heroin/cocaine.

Francis McNair is a Burbank cook and was nabbed at 200 North Third St. and it took place at 10:44 a.m. The charge is 22435.2 (B) PC.

Canyon Country construction worker Jessie Dreamer Garcia was arrested at the Burbank police department jail lobby. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and the time is 2:15 p.m.

Kashe Vargas is employed as an artist and is a Los Angeles resident. Vargas was nabbed at Naomi St. and Jeffries Ave. It occurred at 2:30 p.m. The charges are burglary – trespassing and petty theft.

Kaen Chanh Ockham lives in Fresno and works for Instacart and was cuffed at 1800 West Empire Ave. and the time is 6:15 p.m. The charges are joyriding and giving a false bomb report.

North Hollywood resident Levon Gyumushyan was arrested at 1051 West Burbank Blvd. and the time is 7:10 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Azat Manukyan lives in North Hollywood and is employed as a ground cleaner and was taken into custody at the same site and at the same time. The charge is the same.

Hugo Cabrera Montano lives in Los Angeles and is a cleaner and was nabbed at Riverside Drive and the 134 freeway. The time is 11:05 p.m.

The charges are identity theft – driving without a license and forging or possession of a public seal.