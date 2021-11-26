Burbank Police Log: November 8 – November 14

It's nonstop for Burbank's finest, the men and women in blue who keep the city safe and secure.

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law.

Security and safety are just two of the goals that the Burbank police department strives to meet and on occasion individuals need to be arrested.

On Sunday, November 14, Brady Escobar Sanchez, an iron worker and a Pasadena resident was nabbed after being charged with attempted murder. It happened at 2:45 a.m.

Alexis Coindreau lives in Burbank and is unemployed and was handcuffed at Riverside Drive and Fairview St.

It happened at 5:30 a.m. The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

Cody Austin Heard is a Burbank electrician and was taken into custody at Best Buy.

The time is 8:35 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Geovanni Beltran lives in Panorama City, is a recycler and was handcuffed after being charged with battery – domestic battery – assault with a deadly weapon or instrument – petty theft and warrants.

Jessica Gomez resides in Chino and is an enrollment advisor. Gomez was handcuffed at Hollywood Way and Alameda Ave.

The time is 8:40 p.m. and the charge is 11351 (A) of the state health and safety code.

Leonsio Randal Guerrero is a Chino roofer and was apprehended at the same site and the time is 8:45 p.m. The charge is the same.

Shadow Hills resident and carpenter Miguel Heriberto Ramos was picked up after being charged with spousal abuse. It took place at 9:10 p.m.

Christian Kyle Siniard lives in Burbank and was handcuffed at Clybourn Ave. and Camarillo St.

It happened at 9:41 p.m. and the charge is driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

On Saturday, November 13, Telton Newton, who lives in Los Angeles and was taken into custody at 00:06 a.m.

The location is 1351 North Victory Place and the charges are being under the influence of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Angelica Elena Garcia resides in South Gate and was arrested at Empire Ave. and Buena Vista St.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – 273.6 (A) of the state penal code and a warrant. It took place at 2:50 a.m.

Jessica Morgan Phillips lives in Lake Lure and is a seamstress. Phillips was handcuffed at the Empire Center.

The charges Phillips faces are 23152 (F) of the state vehicle code – petty theft – possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of drug paraphernalia – disorderly conduct and warrants. It occurred at 8:50 a.m.

Cordell Allen Shear is a Burbank resident and is employed as a contractor. Shear was nabbed at 1341 North Ontario St. and the time is 11:50 a.m. The charge is contempt of court.

Hector Ramirez Perez is a Los Angeles resident and was taken into custody at Varney St. and Magnolia Blvd. The time is 4:10 p.m. and the charge is possession of a stolen vehicle.

Lavell Putnam lives in Compton and was apprehended at 1900 Grismer Ave. and the time is 6:19 p.m. The charge is 3000.08 (C) PC.

Joshua Ron Sanchez works for setup delivery and lives in Pomona. Sanchez was cuffed at 810 South Sunset Canyon Drive and the time is 9:00 p.m.

The charges are burglary – false imprisonment – assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm and 1203.2 PC.

Abel Villalobos lives in Van Nuys, is a truck body builder and was arrested at the Orange Grove Ave. parking structure and the time is 8:40 p.m.

The charge is driving while under the influence with .08 or above and a warrant.

Sun Valley resident Gustavo Neri was arrested at 2627 Hollywood Way and the time is 9:25 p.m.

The charges are false imprisonment – possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Ellen Fitzmaurice lives in San Fernando and is employed in IT. Fitzmaurice was handcuffed at Olive Ave. and Virginia St.

The time is 10:40 p.m. and the charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Los Angeles resident Katova Latifah Slaughter was arrested at 1301 North Victory Blvd. and the time is 11:10 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Elizabeth Evelyn Mata lives in Burbank and was taken into custody at Magnolia Blvd. and Hollywood Way. The time is 8:27 p.m. and the charge is disorderly conduct.

On Friday, November 12, David Burmaster, a Burbank welder was arrested at 2905 West Chandler Blvd. The time is 2:20 a.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Miguel Angel Tapia Jr. lives in Sun Valley and works as a cook. Tapia was apprehended at Glenoaks Blvd. and Delaware Road.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Christopher Brooks Califf is a Los Angeles resident and was taken into custody at Hollywood Way and Victory Blvd.

The charges are 21310 PC and possession of drug paraphernalia. It occurred at 7:15 a.m.

Greg Chuldjian is a dental technician and is a Tujunga resident. Chuldjian was nabbed at Front St. and Verdugo Ave.

The charges are identity theft – petty theft – grand theft – possession of burglary tools – possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of drug paraphernalia – city municipal code violation and warrants. It took place at 11:40 a.m.

Shawn Chanda Dheuv is a Glendale construction worker and was picked up at 8:31 p.m.

The site is 1200 South Flower St. The charges are petty theft and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Everado Acevedo lives in Burbank and is a day laborer. Acevedo was nabbed at the same location and the time is 6:55 p.m.

On Thursday, November 11, Anthony Sam Figueroa, a Los Angeles resident was taken into custody at 1:20 a.m. and the site is Victory Blvd. and Lake St.

The charges Figueroa faces are 21310 PC – possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant.

Luis Enrique Pena Silva is a Sylmar construction worker and was arrested at First St. and Orange Grove Ave.

It happened at 2:15 a.m. and the charges Silva faces are petty theft and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jason Robert Jay is an artist and a Northridge resident. Jay was cuffed at 9:00 a.m. and the site is Thornton Ave. and Buena Vista St. The charge is possession of heroin/cocaine.

Jeffrey Robert Jones resides in Burbank and is employed as a mover. Jones was arrested at 2008 North Kenwood St. The time is 11:15 a.m.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant.

West Hills resident Jahree Dawn Boydsledge was taken into custody at 200 North Third St. The charge is vandalism and it occurred at 3:00 p.m.

Daniel Santos lives in Burbank, is employed in horse maintenance and was handcuffed at Santa Anita Ave. and Lake St.

It took place at 4:20 p.m. and the charge is assault that is likely to produce great bodily harm.

Miguel Martinez is a Los Angeles day laborer and was arrested at Alameda Ave. and Victory Blvd.

The charge is assault that is likely to produce great bodily harm and it happened at 4:00 p.m.

Jeff Page lives in Los Angeles and was apprehended at 1651 North Victory Place and the charges are burglary – possession of stolen property and warrants. It occurred at 9:15 p.m.

Brien Eric Orellana is employed as a mover and lives in North Hollywood. Orellana was arrested after being charged with domestic battery and the time is 11:15 p.m.

Devin Bryce Dervinskas works as a mover and was nabbed after being charged with domestic battery – being in possession of a stolen vehicle and a warrant. It occurred at 10:15 p.m.

On Wednesday, November 10, Steven Jacob Santeliz, a Burbank resident who works for the forestry department was nabbed at 100 East Palm Ave. and it happened at 00:15 a.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Daniel Christopher Doubleday is a Burbank actor and was arrested at 1304 West Burbank Blvd. and it took place at 8:30 a.m.

The charges are elder abuse and an assault that likely will produce great bodily injury.

Beverly Hills resident Khalid Lee was taken into custody at Verdugo Ave. and Parish Place and the time is 4:30 p.m. The charge is indecent exposure and resisting arrest.

Julien Vincent Biewerelstob lives in North Hollywood and is employed in lighting and was handcuffed at the 1800 block of California St.

The time is 9:50 p.m. and the charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

On Tuesday, November 9, Domenick Nolfi, a Van Nuys resident and a recycler was handcuffed at 2800 Empire Ave.

The time is 7:45 a.m. and the charges are possession of heroin/cocaine – misappropriation of lost property – possession of drug paraphernalia – petty theft – giving false information to a police officer and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Anthony Capa is unemployed and a Burbank resident. Capa was nabbed at Glenoaks Blvd. and Angeleno Ave. and it occurred at 12:05 p.m. The charge is resisting arrest and a warrant.

Charles Carsten works as an undercover agent and is a resident of Santa Monica. Carsten was handcuffed at Magnolia Blvd. and Catalina St. It happened at 2:00 p.m.

The charges are brandishing a deadly weapon [firearm] – petty theft – grand theft and 1203.2 PC.

Burbank resident Carl Raymond Steffy is employed as a roofer and was taken into custody at 7:21 p.m. and the site is Alameda Ave. and Mariposa St. The charge is 23152 (G) VC.

Julio Alberto Molina is a Pacoima carpenter and was apprehended at Tulare Ave. and Naomi St.

The time is 8:30 p.m. The charges are possession of burglary tools with criminal intent – petty theft – grand theft – possession of a controlled substance – identity theft and warrants.

On Monday, November 8, Joshua Kashif Taylor, a Burbank entrepreneur was arrested at Buena Vista St. and Burbank Blvd.

The charges are 23152 (F) VC – driving with a suspended or revoked license and a warrant. It happened at 1:25 a.m.

Tiffany Feriene Wade is a Long Beach recovery coach and was nabbed at the Extended Stay and it took place at 9:00 a.m.

The charges are being in possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Christopher Gist lives in North Hollywood and was handcuffed at 2800 Empire Ave. and the time is 9:00 a.m.

The charges are misappropriation of lost property – petty theft – theft of a credit or debit card – possession of a stolen vehicle and warrants.

Joy Ghiselli is retired and a Burbank resident. Ghiselli was apprehended at Magnolia Blvd. and Mariposa St. and it occurred at 2:00 p.m. The charge is 23152 (F) VC.

Tujunga resident Sierra Jade Roberts was cuffed after being charged with spousal abuse and the time is 8:35 p.m.

Daniel Franklin Brody is employed in construction and is a Sherman Oaks resident. Brody was taken into custody at Valpreda St. and Empire Ave.

The time of the arrest is 8:35 p.m. The charges Brody faces are petty theft and 22810 (A) PC.

Travis Arnold Cardenas is a Burbank laborer and was nabbed at Burbank Blvd. and Orchard Drive.

The time is 10:20 p.m. and the charges are possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of a controlled substance.

Eugenio Alisandro Uribe works at a studio and lives in Studio City. Uribe was arrested at the Van Nuys jail and the time is 10:20 p.m. and the charge is identity theft and a warrant.