Burbank Police Log: October 10 – October 16

The city is in good hands with the Burbank police department on duty 24 hours a day.

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department's website where this information was obtained from.

myBurbank.com will be glad to redact your name upon request. Please click HERE. You MUST include your name as it appears and the exact date that it appeared. Give us 1 to 5 days to redact.

Burbank’s finest men and women were on patrol and on Sunday, October 16, Kiundrea Louis Washington, a Hawthorne musician was arrested at 00:30 a.m. The charges are trespassing and a warrant. The site is LAPD MDC.

Keilani Rose Keoho lives in Corona and is a medical student and was nabbed at 245 East Olive Ave. and the time is 1:52 a.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

On Saturday, October 15, Paul Alcides Sabillion, who lives in Burbank and is a cashier was taken into custody at 3715 West Pacific Ave. The charge is vandalism with $400 or more and the time is 1:00 a.m.

Michael David Diederich works in animation and resides in Burbank and was arrested Oak St. and Hollywood Way.

The time is 3:28 a.m. and the charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

Gabby Rodriguez is a North Hollywood receptionist and was picked up at San Fernando Blvd. and Cornell Drive. It happened at 4:28 a.m. and the charges are the same.

Sylmar bellman Adrian Alexander Tomala was nailed at Olive Ave. and Riverside Drive. It took place at 5:30 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Sage Kevin Smith lives in Los Angeles and was apprehended at Glenoaks Blvd. and Naomi St. and the time is 12:00 p.m.

The charges are obstructing a police officer – possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – possession of heroin/cocaine – vandalism – Los Angeles municipal code violation and warrants.

Burbank sheet metal worker Steven Richard Louvered was picked up at 200 North Victory Blvd. and the time is 3:50 p.m. The charge is possession of heroin/cocaine.

Andrew Steven Wood is a plumber and a Burbank resident and was arrested at 460 Victory Blvd. and Magnolia Blvd. (Shell station). The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia. It took place at 3:50 p.m.

Benny Ramirez is a Downey construction worker and was nailed at 1200 Flower St. and the time is 5:00 p.m. The charges are identity theft – grand theft – possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Mark Andrew Zarakowski lives in Bakersfield and is a maintenance employee. Zarakowski was handcuffed at 2200 West Empire Ave.

It happened at 4:40 p.m. The charges are possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Los Angeles janitor Mercy Denisse Huerta was arrested at 1200 South Flower St. and the charges are receiving stolen property – grand theft – joyriding – petty theft and shoplifting. It happened at 5:00 p.m.

Larry Linda is a Burbank event planner and was nabbed at 6:10 p.m. The charges are making criminal threats – being under the influence of a controlled substance – domestic battery – possession of heroin/cocaine and warrants.

Los Angeles mechanic Jalyn Jamal Juniors was arrested at Empire Ave. and Brighton St. and the time is 8:07 p.m.

The charges are obstructing a police officer – petty theft and possession of a controlled substance.

Dennis Sosa Garcia is a dental assistant and a Los Angeles resident. Garcia was handcuffed at Cedar Ave. and San Fernando Blvd. The time is 8:15 p.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Friday, October 14, Sergio Eduardo Arreola, who lives in Oxnard and is employed at a warehouse was arrested at Bonnywood Place and Santa Anita Ave. The time is 4:34 a.m. and the charge is grand theft.

Garden Grove electrician Garrett Landosky was apprehended at the Garden Grove police department and the time is 4:30 a.m. The charge is grand theft.

Chesare Shay Acosta lives in Altadena and works in manufacturing and was nabbed at Lankershim Blvd. and Huston St.

The time is 11:25 a.m. The charges are possession of a controlled substance and 23153 (F) of the state vehicle code.

Porter Ranch student Charlotte Elizabeth Bauer was arrested at Lincoln St. and Empire Ave. and the time is 3:15 p.m.

The charges are forgery – possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia and 1203.2 (A) of the state penal code.

Sergi Dudko lives in Los Angeles and works in delivery and was taken into custody at Empire Ave. and Lincoln St. The time is 3:15 p.m. The charge is possession of heroin/cocaine.

Burbank actor Warren Kent Davis was picked up at 150 East Angeleno Ave. and the time is 5:30 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Fernando Ayala is a Northridge bartender and was nailed at Cohasset St. and Avon St. and the time is 5:55 p.m. The charges are possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant.

Veronica Judith Rivera is a Sun Valley bookkeeper and was apprehended at the same site and the same time. The charges are possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Artur Rubeni Chilingaryan works as a driver and lives in Glendale. Chilingaryan was nabbed at 1051 West Burbank Blvd. It took place at 8:00 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Christopher Dwight Lambert II lives in Pomona and is a carpenter. Lambert was handcuffed at San Fernando Blvd. and Palm St. and the time is 8:20 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Burbank resident Jonathan Tyler Phillips was taken into custody at 2005 North Glenoaks Blvd. and the time is 9:25 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Samantha Marie Carroll is a Reseda receptionist and was cuffed at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 10:45 p.m. The charges are petty theft and 11375 (B) (2) PC.

Bryan Stephen Ferris lives in Reseda and works in marketing and was arrested at Buena Vista St. and Burbank Blvd. The time is 10:45 p.m. and the charge is petty theft.

Los Angeles resident Jose Saravia Sanchez is employed in demolition and was nabbed at 1301 North Victory Place. The time is 11:30 p.m. The charges are possession of burglary tools and possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Thursday, October 13, Jesse Gene Anders, who resides in Castaic and is an engineer operator was nabbed at Buena Vista St. and the 5-north freeway.

The time is 00:30 a.m. and the charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – Los Angeles MC violation and a warrant.

Jesus Coronel lives in North Hollywood and works in security and was picked up at 6551 Vineland Ave. and the time is 8:50 a.m.

The charges are vandalism with $400 or more – driving with a suspended or revoked license and a warrant.

Jason Greer Phillips is unemployed and a Sunland resident. Phillips was handcuffed at the Ramada Inn and the time is 9:25 a.m.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia – petty theft and a warrant.

Burbank resident Steven Lee Price was taken into custody at 1501 Victory Place and the time is 9:15 a.m. The charges are disorderly conduct – 853.7 PC – 40508 (A) VC and warrants.

Artur Asatryan works at a car body shop and lives in Van Nuys. Asatryan was arrested at 12713 Tiara St. The time is 10:20 a.m. The charges are identity theft – burglary – grand theft and joyriding.

Edgar Sahakyan is a Glendale jeweler and was nailed at Glenoaks Blvd. and Valencia Ave. and the time is 11:30 p.m.

The charges are 22610 (A) PC – possession of a controlled substance – driving while under the influence with .08 or above and a warrant.

Los Angeles resident Nicholle Breeanne Crisp works in merchandising and was arrested at Verdugo Ave. and IKEA Way. It happened at 11:50 p.m.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia and being under the influence of a controlled substance.

On Wednesday, October 12, Raul Zarate, a Burbank resident who works at a dairy was taken into custody at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 1:10 a.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Hollywood resident Kashe Charice Vargas works as an upholstery and was nailed at 300 North Pass Ave. and the time is 2:20 a.m. The charges are burglary – joyriding and a warrant.

Oscar Vasquez lives in Calabasas and was nabbed at Glenoaks Blvd. and Scott Road and the charges are resisting an executive officer – resisting arrest and 4153 PC. The time is 3:45 a.m.

Charles Perry Lewis is a Burbank construction worker and was apprehended at 8:10 a.m. and the charges are identity theft – assault with a firearm and 11370.1 (A) of the state health and safety code.

Sacramento Lyft driver Christian Chizoba Nwokocha Jr. was arrested at Clark Ave. and Buena Vista St. and the time is 8:15 a.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Charles Prado works in construction and lives in Burbank. Prado was handcuffed at 508 North Orchard Drive and the time is 11:10 a.m. The charges are making criminal threats – 3056 PC – possession of a controlled substance and warrants.

Joshua Paul Sesco lives in Kennewick and is employed as a construction worker and was nabbed at 1800 West Empire Ave. It happened at 1:00 p.m. The charges are possession of a controlled substance and petty theft.

Christopher Dwight Lambert II lives in Pomona and is a woodworker. Lambert was arrested at 1:04 p.m. and the charge is possession of drug paraphernalia. The site is 126 North San Fernando Blvd.

Burbank resident Zoe Elizabeth Farnsworth was picked up at the Courtyard Marriott and the time is 9:55 p.m. The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of nitrous oxide.

Elizabeth Lawson is a stripper and a resident of San Diego. Lawson was nabbed at 2100 West Empire Ave. and the time is 9:55 p.m.

The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of nitrous oxide.

On Tuesday, October 11, Michael Lozano, who works in automobile video and lives in North Hollywood was apprehended after being charged with domestic violence and making criminal threats. It happened at 00:33 a.m.

Savannah Jo Haines resides in Glendale and works at a warehouse and was arrested at 250 South Glenoaks Blvd. and the time is 2:10 a.m. The charges are petty theft twice – conspiracy to commit a felony and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Glendale delivery driver Karen Jenny Beccar was nailed at the same site and the same time. The charges are conspiracy to commit a felony and petty theft.

Patricia Kay Dick is a truck driver and a Burbank resident. Dick was taken into custody at 300 East Olive Ave. and the time is 9:50 a.m. The charge is an accessory after the fact.

Santa Monica resident Yolanda Murrell is a doctor and was arrested at Magnolia Blvd. and Glenoaks Blvd. and the time is 1:15 p.m. The charges are giving false identification to a police officer and barrey.

Victor Trujillo works in customer service and lives in Los Angeles and was nabbed at 761 East Spring St. and the time is 1:25 p.m. The charges are possession of a controlled substance – 11379 (A) HS – possession of burglary tools – carrying a concealed weapon and warrants.

Victor Hugo Lopez is a Van Nuys tattoo artist and was apprehended at Victory Blvd. and Brighton St. and the time is 6:06 p.m. The charge is resisting arrest.

Elijah Rosales is employed at a warehouse and lives in Burbank and was nailed at 207 North Victory Blvd. The charge is vandalism and the time is 5:00 p.m.

Darrance Neal is a Los Angeles resident and works in car detail and was nabbed at Delaware Road and San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 7:40 p.m. The charges are burglary and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Paul Sabillion is unemployed and a Burbank resident and was cuffed at Pacific Park and the time is 9:08 p.m. The charge is vandalism and a warrant.

Ryan Nicholas Graziano is a Burbank laborer and was arrested at Buena Vista St. and Verdugo Ave. It happened at 10:10 p.m. The charge is being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Robert Papikyan is a Burbank entrepreneur and was nabbed at 10:45 p.m. The charges are 4573 PC and possession of a controlled substance. It took place at San Fernando Blvd. and Arcola Ave.

Destiny Theresa Rosen is a Sun Valley secretary and was apprehended at the same site and at the same time. The charge is giving false identification to a police officer.

North Hollywood resident Alexander Moreno works in printing and was nailed at Magnolia Blvd. and Buena Vista St. and the time is 11:36 p.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

On Monday, October 10, Daysia Zanea Andrews, a Corona insurance agent was nabbed after being charged with domestic battery. The time is 2:00 a.m.

Devon Regina DeSalvo is unemployed and a Glendale resident and was picked up at the Glendale police station. It happened at 7:25 a.m. and the charges are identity theft and possession of a controlled substance.

Sarah Nicole Jones lives in Long Beach and is unemployed. Jones was arrested at the Empire Center [Target]. The time is 12:30 p.m. and the charges are petty theft – shoplifting and grand theft.

Andre Garcia is a Studio City security guard and was handcuffed at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 12:30 p.m. The charge is making a false bomb threat.

Los Angeles resident Larry Clay Creasman is a machine operator and was nabbed at Community St. and Lake St. and the time is 4:25 p.m. The charge is vandalism with $400 or more.

Cristian Vladimir Barahona lives in North Hollywood and is a manager. Barahona was handcuffed at Magnolia Blvd. and Avon St.

It took place at 9:00 p.m. The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above – driving with a suspended or revoked license and a warrant.

Hormoz Milagergi Hakoupian is a Glendale truck driver and was taken into custody at 1800 West Empire Ave. and the time is 9:28 p.m.

The charges are 4573 PC – possession of heroin/cocaine – petty theft – driving with a suspended or revoked license and warrants.