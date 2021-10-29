Burbank Police Log: October 11 – October 17

Burbank's finest are hard-working and diligent in their duties.



Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2020. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.

myBurbank.com will be glad to redact your name upon request. Please click HERE. You MUST include your name as it appears and the exact date that it appeared. Give us 1 to 5 days to redact.

Burbank is a safe and secure community in large part because of the Burbank police department.

The men and women in blue are hard-working and diligent and sometimes must take people into custody.

On Sunday, October 17, Luis Gonzalo Chang, a Tarzana driver was handcuffed at Burbank Blvd. and Front St.

The time is 2:36 a.m. and the charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Jesus Sandoval Velazquez was nabbed at Kenneth Road and Magnolia Blvd. and it happened at 4:30 a.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug – driving while under the influence with .08 or above and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Saul Ivan Martinez lives in Los Angeles and was picked up at 107 South First St. It happened at 9:35 p.m. and the charge is disorderly conduct.

On Saturday, October 16, Billy Joe Canterbury, a resident of Lancaster and a handyman was arrested at 2255 North Buena Vista St. It occurred at 2:45 a.m. and the charge is trespassing.

Melvin Marcell Lee lives in Long Beach and was handcuffed at 7600 South Broadway. The time of the arrest is 7:00 a.m. The charge is grand theft and a warrant.

La Troy Lawrence McKinley is a Los Angeles teacher and was picked up at Verdugo Ave. and Niagara St.

The apprehension took place at 7:15 a.m. and the charge is 23152 (G) of the state vehicle code.

Matthew Richard Madsen is a Simi Valley resident and was taken into custody at Lincoln St. and Kenneth Road.

The charges against Madsen includes vandalism – being under the influence of a controlled substance – possession of a controlled substance and warrants. The arrest took place at 11:50 a.m.

North Hollywood handyman Steven Villareal was taken into custody at Buena Vista St. and Victory Blvd.

The charges are 3455 (A) of the state penal code – possession of a controlled substance – possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of burglary tools with criminal intent.

Celine Laura Eckelberry is an accessory designer and is a Sherman Oaks resident. Eckelberry was apprehended at Buena Vista St. and Victory Blvd.

The charges are possession of burglary tools with criminal intent – possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of a controlled substance and driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug. It took place at 1:21 p.m.

Los Angeles resident Matthew David Wylin was nabbed at Alameda Ave. and Main St. The time is 3:25 p.m. The charge is identity theft.

Carlos Humberto Amador Orellana is employed in aerospace, lives in Pacoima and was handcuffed at Catalina St. and Thornton Ave. The time is 7:18 p.m.

The charge Orellana faces is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Mikhail Fajardo lives in Eagle Rock and is a clerical worker. Fajardo was arrested at 25 East Alameda Ave. and the time is 9:12 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Roger Hatchikian is a driver, a Northridge resident and was nabbed after being charged with domestic battery. It happened at 9:45 p.m.

Melodie Adaib Brathwaite is a customer service worker and a Reseda resident. Brathwaite was cuffed at 1710 West Magnolia Blvd. The charge is disorderly conduct and it happened at 10:20 p.m.

Daniel Osmin Vega is employed in a security office and lives in Van Nuys. Vega was apprehended after being charged with vandalism of $400 or more and domestic battery. It occurred at 11:00 p.m.

Sylmar resident Vincent Pacheco works as a driver and was arrested at 145 South San Fernando Blvd. The time of the arrest is 11:34 p.m. and the charge is disorderly conduct.

On Friday, October 15, Levik Khodaverdy, a Burbank electrician was taken into custody at 25 East Alameda Ave. It occurred at 7:15 a.m. The charge is being in possession of heroin/cocaine.

Saquina Sherise Wright lives in Los Angeles and works as a cook/cashier. Wright was handcuffed at 5 West Olive Ave.

The time is 9:49 a.m. The charges are trespassing – urinating or defecating in public and warrants.

Isaiah Wayne Marcum is a musician and a Burbank resident. Marcum was picked up at San Fernando Blvd. and Magnolia Blvd. It happened at 9:00 p.m. and the charge is disorderly conduct.

Jose Remberto Valdez is employed as a stocker and is a Northridge resident. Valdez was cuffed at 201 East Magnolia Ave. and the time is 9:30 p.m. The charge is vandalism with $400 or more.

Jonathan Ivan Campos Molina is a resident of North Hollywood and is an electrician.

Molina was handcuffed at Hollywood Way and Avon St. The charge is 23103 (A) VC and the arrest took place at 9:40 p.m.

On Thursday, October 14, Isaiah Wayne Marcum, a Burbank musician was picked up at 501 South Buena Vista St. It happened at 6:45 a.m. The charges are disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

Cameron James Cavazos, a Burbank cashier was apprehended at 3830 West Verdugo Ave. and the time is 9:50 a.m. The charge is embezzlement.

Wilfred Michael Perez is a Los Angeles construction worker and was arrested at 2600 West Victory Blvd.

The charges Perez faces are petty theft – being in possession of a controlled substance – possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. It took place at 4:30 p.m.

Brenda Williams works as a cleaner and is a Los Angeles resident. Williams was cuffed at Buena Vista St. and Victory Blvd. and the time is 4:30 p.m.

The charges against Williams are possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Christoper Aaron Ruiz is a rigger and a resident of Burbank. Ruiz was picked up at Hood Ave. and Valley St. and the time is 11:46 p.m.

The charge Ruiz faces includes driving while under the influence with .08 or above and a warrant.

On Wednesday, October 13, Denis Armando Pena Hernandez, who lives in Burbank and works as a landscaper was taken into custody at Verdugo Ave. and Glenoaks Blvd.

The arrest took place at 7:25 a.m. and the charges are possession of heroin/cocaine and being an unlicensed driver.

Christopher Steven Rojas, who is employed as a server and lives in San Fernando was handcuffed at Buena Vista St. and Verdugo Ave.

It took place at 8:50 a.m. The charges are vandalism with $400 or more – resisting arrest and petty theft.

Henry Puebla is a resident of Burbank and is employed as an inspector. Puebla was cuffed at Lake St. and Providencia Ave. The charge is vandalism with $400 or more.

Dakota Calderhead is a Burbank cook and was taken into custody at 1800 West Empire Ave.

The apprehension took place at 2:30 p.m. and the charges are petty theft – 314.1 PC – vandalism – possession of a controlled substance and warrants.

Marcus Lamar Robinson lives in Reseda, is employed in marketing and was handcuffed at 160 West Olive Ave.

The time is 3:30 p.m. and the charges Robinson faces are forgery – trespassing and 3455 (A) PC.

Juan Jose Canchola is a laborer and is a Burbank resident. Canchola was nabbed at 239 East Cedar Ave. The time is 10:07 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Loretta Lynn Lohe was picked up at Hollywood Way and Alameda Ave. and the time is 11:35 p.m.

The charges are disorderly conduct – resisting arrest – 653 (X) (A) PC and warrants.

On Tuesday, October 12, Robert James Lambert, a UPS employee and a Burbank resident was picked up at 3820 West Victory Blvd. It occurred at 3:00 a.m. The charges are 646.9 (A) PC and burglary.

Michael Edward Harper, a Los Angeles resident was apprehended at 321 South First St. and the time is 7:15 a.m. The charges are trespassing – urinating or defecating in public and a warrant.

Mariano Meza Jr. is an Uber delivery worker and lives in Sun Valley. Meza was arrested at 360 North Hollywood Way and it occurred at 5:25 p.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug – driving while under the influence with .08 or above – possession of drug paraphernalia and 4573 PC.

Kirkland Blandbanks lives in Los Angeles and was nabbed at San Fernando Blvd. and Burbank Blvd.

It occurred at 11:31 p.m. and the charges are possession of stolen property – disorderly conduct – robbery – possession of a stolen vehicle – petty theft and warrants.

Mission Hills secretary Katherine Elizabeth Choto was arrested at 11:56 p.m. and the charge is 23152 (G) PC. The site of the arrest is San Fernando Blvd. and Buena Vista St.

On Monday, October 11, Candra Marie Soto, a resident of Merced and a housekeeper was apprehended at Frederic St. and Kenneth Road.

It happened at 1:30 a.m. and the charges are grand theft – 4573 PC and possession of burglary tools with criminal intent.

Pheng Moua lives in Merced and is a farmer. Moua was nabbed at 1:40 a.m. and at the same site and the charge is being in possession of burglary tools with criminal intent.

Vang Ye is self-employed and lives in Fresno. Ye was handcuffed at the same location and the time is 2:00 a.m.

The charges are being in possession of burglary tools with criminal intent – 11395 of the state health and safety code and a warrant.

Jorge Daniel Aguilar is a Glendale construction worker. Aguilar was picked up at Allen Ave. and Flower St. and the time is 7:55 a.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence of .08 or above.

Brian Douglas Ferraro lives in North Hollywood and is employed in construction. Ferraro was arrested at 1030 North Maple St. and it occurred at 9:28 a.m. The charge is misappropriation of lost property and a warrant.

Gilbert Danny Luque works in maintenance and is a resident of Pacoima. Luque was taken into custody at Glenoaks Blvd. and Olive Ave.

The time is 11:00 a.m. and the charges Luque faces are possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia – driving with a suspended or revoked license and warrants.

Donald James Lopez is unemployed and a Burbank resident. Lopez was picked up at 845 North Orchard St. and the time is 12:00 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Burbank musician Joshua Robert Stam was arrested at 3830 West Verdugo Ave. and it happened at 12:30 p.m.

The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of a controlled substance.

Brandon Charles Kreindel is a Hollywood salesman and was taken into custody at the LAPD Hollywood station.

It occurred at 5:00 p.m. and the charge is being in possession of certain controlled substances with the intent to sell and a warrant.

Diego Oswaldo Cerpa is a handyman and a San Diego resident. Cerpa was cuffed at 2255 North Buena Vista St. and the time is 9:30 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and possession of certain controlled substances with the intent to sell.