Burbank Police Log: October 16 – October 22

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2023. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.

Around the clock, the Burbank police department is on duty, and on Sunday, October 22, Armen Margaryan, who works in real estate and is a Glendale resident was picked up at 00:18 a.m.

The location is 235 South IKEA Way. The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

Daylon Jacques Ball is a Los Angeles landscaper and was nabbed at the LAPD Metro station and the time is 1:20 a.m. The charge is robbery.

Bellflower resident Jessica Radovics was picked up at the Hawthorne police department and the time is 2:10 a.m. The charge is identity theft.

Robert Keene Jr. lives in Los Angeles and was arrested at 1721 West Olive Ave. and the time is 4:20 a.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

North Hollywood resident Martha Garces was taken into custody at 1800 Empire Ave. It took place at 8:49 p.m. The charges are resisting arrest and petty theft.

On Saturday, October 21, Ashley Ann Avalos, who is a Burbank clerk was nabbed at 2600 West Victory Blvd. The time is 4:45 a.m. The charge is violating probation and a warrant.

Brandon Christopher May lives in San Fernando and is a carpenter was taken into custody at Cornell Drive and San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 10:00 a.m. The charge is petty theft.

Mushegh Iskandaryan is a North Hollywood driver and was handcuffed at 1501 North Victory Place and the time is 3:30 p.m. The charges are grand theft and possession of a controlled substance.

Jose Juan Tafoya is a Los Angeles resident and an employee at a car wash and was pinched at Alameda Ave. and Mariposa St. It took place at 8:30 p.m. The charge is driving with a suspended or revoked license and a warrant.

Joshua Garay lives in California City and was cuffed at 501 South Buena Vista St. and the time is 7:29 p.m. The charges are making criminal threats and vandalism with $400 or more.

On Friday, October 20, Adrian Moreno Magana, who resides in Sylmar was arrested at 250 North First St. It occurred at 00:38 a.m. The charge is resisting an executive officer – possession of heroin/cocaine and battery.

Mechanic Arman Grigoryan lives in North Hollywood and was picked up at Hollywood Way and Alameda Ave. and the time is 7:30 a.m.

The charges are resisting arrest – possession of a controlled substance and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Michael Joseph Gallego lives in South Los Angeles and is employed at a cannabis dispensary and was nabbed at the same site and the same time.

The charges are driving with a suspended or revoked license – possession of heroin/cocaine and a warrant.

Luis Javier Mata Castaneda lives in Lake Balboa and is a construction worker and was handcuffed at 10:21 a.m. The charges are possession of a concealed weapon – burglary and identity theft.

Alejandro Vicente Gallardo is a Los Ángeles painter and was apprehended at 1800 West Empire Ave. It took place at 3:18 p.m. The charges are petty theft – forgery and resisting arrest.

Los Angeles painter Paul Monte Cino Leiva was picked up at the same site and at the same time.

The charges are resisting arrest – forgery – petty theft – 1551 (A) of the state penal code and a warrant.

Eileen Khajehkian is a Burbank baker and was taken into custody at the same location and the time is 3:56 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Robik Eyvazi is a Glendale mechanic and was arrested at 820 North Keystone St. and the time is 5:16 p.m. The charge is possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of a controlled substance.

Vincent Robert Bannon is a Burbank media executive and was arrested at 624 North Florence St. It took place at 5:35 p.m. The charge is violating a restraining order.

San Fernando resident Carlos Sanchez Jr. was apprehended at Victory Blvd. and Alameda Ave. and the time is 8:04 p.m. The charges are identity theft and 3056 PC.

Francisco Ivan Mendiola is a Los Angeles dishwasher and was taken into custody at Burbank Blvd. and San Fernando Blvd.

It took place at 9:50 p.m. The charges are misappropriation of lost property and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Pasadena cashier Vardan Khakalmazyan was picked up at the same site and at the same time. The charge is possession of heroin/cocaine.

Armo Karapet lives in Tujunga and is a singer and was apprehended at 1301 North Victory Place. It took place at 10:15 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – petty theft – vehicle registration fraud – possession of heroin/cocaine – burglary and warrants.

On Thursday, October 19, Blake Oldaker, who is a Burbank cashier was picked up at Scott Road and Stanford Road and the time is 2:27 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and petty theft.

Oleg Kotorezov lives in Burbank and was nabbed at 1601 North Victory Blvd. and the time is 12:45 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Francisco Barrera lives in Chowchilla and is a tattoo artist and was arrested at 1800 West Empire Ave. and the time is 2:10 p.m.

The charges are possession of burglary tools – battery – identity theft – petty theft – driving with a suspended or revoked license twice and warrants.

Amber Moore Barton lives in Seattle, Washington, and is employed as an inspector and was arrested at the same site and the same time. The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of a controlled substance.

Michael Joel Gutierrez works as an exterminator and lives in Palmdale and was apprehended at 2:25 p.m.

The charges are possession of a firearm when there is a court order prohibiting having a weapon – possession of ammunition when not permitted to possess the ammunition – spousal abuse – violating a restraining order – stalking – violating probation and warrants.

Raul Magana lives in Glendale and is a construction worker and was handcuffed at First St. and Orange Grove Ave. It happened at 4:20 p.m. The charges are driving with a suspended or revoked license and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Falynn Marie Rodroguez resides in Wyandanch, New York, and is an entertainer and was taken into custody at 1800 West Empire Ave. The time is 6:47 p.m. The charge is burglary.

Los Angeles resident Dennis Dale Scott was picked up at 1601 North Victory Blvd. It occurred at 8:30 p.m. The charges are petty theft and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Austin Mackey lives in Los Angeles and was apprehended at 2627 Hollywood Way and the time is 8:36 p.m. The charges are trespassing – 3000.08 (C) PC and a warrant.

Jose Jackson Valladares is a Los Angeles grocery clerk and was pinched at 1800 West Empire Ave. The charge is grand theft.

Christopher Arturo Flores is a gardener and a Los Angeles resident and was handcuffed at the same site and at the same time. The charge is the same.

Torrance manager Victor Lopez was arrested at the same location and the same time and the charge is the same.

Felipe Pineda lives in Chula Vista and is employed in delivery and was arrested at Hollywood Way and Burbank Blvd. It took place at 10:47 p.m. The charge is evading a police officer.

Sun Valley resident and handler Mayra Gonzalez was apprehended after being charged with domestic battery and defrauding an innkeeper. It took place at 11:29 p.m.

Evert Kenrick Chavarria is a Sylmar automobile technician and was cuffed at First St. and Cypress Ave. The time is 11:40 p.m. The charge is defrauding an innkeeper.

Paul Alan Luther is a North Hollywood butcher and was nabbed at Alameda Ave. and Lake St. and the time is 11:00 p.m. The charge is arson.

On Wednesday, October 18, Amir Albert Alaridi, who lives in Burbank and is employed in security was arrested at 802 North Victory Blvd.

The time is 1:20 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Michael Matthew Pettler lives in Los Angeles and was picked up at Hollywood Way and Verdugo Ave. and the time is 7:26 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – being under the influence of a controlled substance – petty theft and warrants.

Jean Carlo Rene Gonzalez is unemployed and a Burbank resident and was pinched at Screenland Drive and Pacific Ave. and the time is 9:06 a.m. The charges are resisting arrest and violating a restraining order.

Nnenna U. Halm is employed in sales and lives in Burbank and was taken into custody at 226 West Tujunga Ave. The time is 10:50 a.m. The charge is vandalism with $400 or more.

Los Angeles resident Caden James Parker was picked up at Victory Blvd. and Chestnut St. and it took place at 3:30 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Alasia Liberty Carden lives in Compton and is a babysitter and was nabbed at the same site, the same time and the charge is the same.

Esnaider Stalin Tupulpoma is a Van Nuys electrician and was apprehended at 1200 South Flower St. The time is 8:20 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Jasmin Maciel Garza lives in North Hollywood and is unemployed and was handcuffed at the same location and the same time. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Gabriela Zura is a Burbank server and was arrested at 2242 North Catalina St. and the time is 9:30 p.m. The charges are contempt of court and disorderly conduct.

Albert Ayrapetyan lives in Burbank and is an insurance agent and was nabbed at Walnut Ave. and Lockheed View Drive and the time is 10:46 p.m. The charges are reckless driving – speeding and a warrant.

On Tuesday, October 17, Mark Randell Buhen, a Burbank resident was taken into custody at 1345 North Frederic St. and the time is 1:02 a.m. The charges are contempt of court and possession of a controlled substance.

Angel Bernal Olmeda is a North Hollywood resident and a construction worker and was nabbed at Third St. and Bethany Road the time is 4:02 a.m.

The charges are identity theft – joyriding – petty theft – possession of burglary tools and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sergio Jonathan Marro Quinix Callao is a Los Angeles construction worker and was arrested at 7:38 a.m. The charges are registration fraud and possession of a controlled substance. The location is Hollywood Way and Victory Blvd.

Meghan May McMurray is a Burbank resident and a personal assistant and was handcuffed at the Burbank police department lobby. It took place at 10:50 a.m. The charge is petty theft.

David Edward Buck lives in North Hollywood and is a delicatessen clerk and was nabbed at Magnolia Blvd. and Fairview St.

It occurred at 11:30 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – driving while under the influence of drugs and warrants.

Artin Karapetian is a Burbank cook and was taken into custody at 426 East Elmwood Ave. and the time is 1:00 p.m. The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of a controlled substance and warrants.

Arsen Zrzumanyan is an automobile mechanic and was apprehended at 1601 North Victory Blvd. and the time is 4:30 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Kenya Veronica Nichols works in support services and resides in Carson and was arrested at Chandler Blvd. and Victory Blvd. The time is 6:48 p.m. The charges are organized retail theft and driving without a license.

Sheliyah Johnson lives in Compton and works in-home-services and was cuffed at the same site and the same time. The charge is organized retail theft.

Gabriel Ben Wolf Shapiro is an Oceanside stock trader and was nabbed at the same site and the same time and the charge is organized retail theft.

Tarik Torlasha Nichols works in a warehouse and is a Carson resident and was taken into custody at the same location and the same time. The charges are organized retail theft and violating probation.

Jeremy Tarel Jackson is unemployed and a Los Angeles resident and was nabbed at 108 East Prospect Ave. and the time is 8:42 p.m.

The charges are petty theft – being under the influence of a controlled substance and warrants.

Sergio Armando Sepulveda is a Sun Valley construction worker and was handcuffed at 2900 San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 10:17 p.m.

The charges are vandalism with $400 or more – driving without a license and a warrant. It took place at 10:17 p.m.

On Monday, October 16, Ramses Quetzalcoatl Silos, who is a Burbank electrician was nabbed at Whitnall Hwy. and Clybourn Ave. The time is 7:30 a.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Kristina Renee Broderick lives in Fresno and was arrested at 2214 North Ontario St. and the time is 12:40 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – burglary – violating probation and warrants.

Araksia Knyazyan is a Glendale resident and was pinched at 200 East Cypress Ave. It took place at 1:20 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Clarence Munoz III is a Santa Barbara handyman and was taken into custody at 2501 West Olive Ave. and the time is 1:36 p.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Los Angeles resident Melissa Marquez was apprehended after being charged with identity theft and false imprisonment. The site is 200 North third St. and the time is 4:30 p.m.

Jorge Larry Sarmiento Ballesteros lives in Rancho Cucamonga and unloads containers and was picked up at 1800 Empire Ave. It happened at 7:14 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Panorama City stocker Terrell Michael Carty was handcuffed at Marshall’s and the time is 9:20 p.m.

The charges are assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm – possession of heroin/cocaine – grand theft twice – violating probation and warrants.