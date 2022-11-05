Burbank Police Log: October 17 – October 23

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2022. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.

myBurbank.com will be glad to redact your name upon request. Please click HERE. You MUST include your name as it appears and the exact date that it appeared. Give us 1 to 5 days to redact.

The Burbank police department is always on the ready and on Sunday, October 23, Jose Ortiz, a Van Nuys stocker was picked up at the LAPD Van Nuys station and it happened at 00:45 a.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Felipe De Jesus Silva is a Los Angeles nurse and was apprehended at 1634 North Farview St. and the time is 1:53 a.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Burbank resident Robert Gary West works as a pool cleaner and was arrested after being charged with domestic battery and driving with a suspended or revoked license. The time is 4:20 a.m.

Juan Carlos Ovando lives in Los Angeles and was handcuffed at Burbank Blvd. and Hollywood Way. The charges are possession of a controlled substance – disorderly conduct – possession of drug paraphernalia and vandalism. The time is 9:30 a.m.

Desmond Beem is unemployed and a North Hollywood resident. Beem was nabbed at 1701 Victory Place and the time is 12:15 p.m.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia – petty theft and a warrant.

Francisco Javier Gomez Jr. lives in Long Beach and is unemployed and was picked up at 201 East Magnolia Blvd. and the time is 2:10 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Sacoria Guidry is a Los Angeles warehouse runner and was taken into custody at 1651 Victory Place and the time is 6:15 p.m.

The charges are grand theft – conspiring to commit a felony – possession of drug paraphernalia and possession and sale of Xanax.

Amanda Orr is a Compton driver and was apprehended at 1701 Victory Place and the time is 5:55 p.m. The charges are grand theft – conspiring to commit a felony and possession and sale of Xanax.

Long Beach resident Nevaeh Mackbee was arrested at the same location and the same time. The charges are grand theft – conspiring to commit a felony – possession of tear gas and violating probation.

Maurice Gibson lives in Hawthorne and was taken into custody at the same site and at the same time. The charges are grand theft – conspiring to commit a felony – possession of heroin/cocaine – possession and sale of Xanax and shoplifting.

Burbank cashier John Zaragoza was arrested at Buena Vista St. and Victory Blvd. and the time is 8:17 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

On Saturday, October 22, Adrian Julio Gonzalez, who lives in Sun Valley and is employed as a mechanic was arrested at Hollywood Way and Keswick St. and the time is 00:56 a.m.

The charges are joyriding – giving false identification to a police officer and driving without a license.

Garvey Ducheine lives in Palmdale and is a delivery driver and was taken into custody at Hollywood Way and Heffron Drive. It took place at 1:10 a.m. The charge is possession of a switchblade.

Los Angeles resident and 7-Eleven employee Alfredo Israel Portillo Moreno was nabbed at Tujunga Ave. and Camino De Villas and the time is 4:35 a.m.

The charges are conspiring to commit a felony – grand theft – possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Alexander Auerbach lives in Burbank and works in sales marketing. Auerbach was nabbed at 1701 West Olive Ave. and the time is 3:08 a.m. The charge is 23152 (F) of the state vehicle code.

Rebecca Simona Gonzalez is a Los Angeles caregiver and was picked up at Tujunga Ave. and Camino De Villas. The time is 4:35 a.m.

The charges are conspiring to commit a felony – grand theft – possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Larry Carter Taylor is self-employed and a Los Angeles resident. Taylor was handcuffed after being charged with domestic battery. It happened at 8:00 a.m.

Job Aguirre is a San Fernando manager and was arrested at Buena Vista St. and Winona Ave. and the time is 11:22 a.m.

The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine – driving with a suspended or revoked license and a warrant.

John Anthony Robles is an operator and a Glendale resident. Robles was taken into custody after being charged with domestic battery. It happened at 5:20 p.m.

Burbank resident Michael Patrick Reilly is a broadcast engineer and was arrested at 7:00 p.m. The site is Sprout’s, and the charges are possession of a controlled substance – possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Austin Michael Murphy is a Sun Valley host and was taken into custody at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 7:14 p.m.

The charges are identity theft twice – possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of drug paraphernalia – petty theft and warrants.

Grant Wesley Vazquez is a California City resident and was apprehended at 1235 North Lincoln St. and the time is 9:25 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Burbank resident Sarah Elizabeth Slayton was handcuffed at 6:36 p.m. and the charge is assault with a deadly weapon.

Sameera Menuka Sellahennadige is employed in catering, lives in Burbank and was arrested at Lake St. and Valencia Ave. It happened at 10:03 p.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Friday, October 21, Burbank construction worker Armando Patino Gutierrez was handcuffed at 7:54 a.m.

The location is 2113 North Lincoln St. The charges are possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant.

Brian Scott Shadis lives in Sherman Oaks and is employed as a photographer. Shadis was taken into custody at 569 East Palm Ave. and the time is 7:17 p.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving under the influence with .08 or above.

North Hollywood resident and line cook Erik Alejandro Aldana was apprehended at 140 Palm Ave. and the time is 10:15 p.m. The charge is vandalism.

Jesse Alberto Reyes Anguiano lives in Sun Valley and was arrested at 201 East Magnolia Blvd. and the time is 11:00 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

On Thursday, October 20, Felicia Figueroa Nealy, a Los Angeles doctor was nabbed at 1015 North San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 00:58 a.m. The charges are trespassing and vandalism.

Los Angeles resident Bryan Repreza was taken into custody at San Fernando Blvd. and Colorado St. and the time is 00:01 a.m. and the charges are robbery and 2800.2 (B) VC.

Sergii Dudko works in delivery and resides in Los Angeles and was picked up at 200 Empire Ave. and the time is 9:00 a.m. The charges are grand theft and conspiring to commit a felony.

Darrow Renauld Mirsky lives in Sherman Oaks and works in air conditioning and was arrested at the Extended Stay. It took place at 9:00 a.m. The charges are grand theft – conspiring to commit a felony and a warrant.

Randy Caceros is a cook and was apprehended after being charged with domestic battery – possession of a controlled substance – driving without a valid or revoked license and warrants. It happened at 1:50 p.m.

Juan Carlos Barron is a mover and a North Hollywood resident and was arrested at Magnolia Blvd. and Lima St. It happened at 1:30 p.m. The charges are possession of brass knuckles and possession of a controlled substance.

Mario Alberto Roses is unemployed and a North Hollywood resident. Rosas was taken into custody at the same time and the same location and the charge is possession of brass knuckles.

Northridge office manager Amanda Solina Muniz was apprehended after being charged with domestic battery and possession of a controlled substance. The time is 1:45 p.m.

Douglas Galicia lives in Panorama City and is a construction worker and was handcuffed at Buena Vista St. and Glenoaks Ave. The time is 11:13 p.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Burbank resident Jose Sanchez Silva was arrested at the same location and the time is the same. The charge is the same.

On Wednesday, October 19, Fabio Leonel Diaz Jr., a Lancaster resident was taken into custody after being charged with identity theft – 30305 (A) (1) of the state penal code – 23152 (F) VC – 20002 (A) VC – possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of heroin/cocaine. The site is San Fernando Blvd. and Hollywood Way. It happened at 2:20 a.m.

Burbank resident Oganes Bilbulyan is unemployed and was apprehended at San Fernando Blvd. and Landis St. and the time is 3:45 a.m. The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tyrone Marcel McClendon is a Burbank waiter and was nabbed at 200 North Third St. The charge is vandalism. It happened at 10:50 a.m.

Jose Miguel Gutierrez is a car salesman and a resident of Los Angeles. Gutierrez was taken into custody at 235 Cordova St. and the time is 10:55 a.m.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia and receiving stolen property.

Mia Maria Chavez is a Sunland office manager and was arrested at 7254 Foothill Blvd. and it happened at 3:15 p.m. The charges are conspiring to commit a felony and 4573.5 PC.

Allen Anthony Smith is employed as a tattoo artist and resides in Tujunga and was taken into custody at the same site and at the same time. The charge is a violation and a warrant.

Jeffrey Dale Stumbaugh lives in Burbank and works in construction and was picked up after being charged with domestic battery and the time is 6:30 p.m.

Sargis Ghezaryan is a Glendale driver and was nabbed at Glenoaks Blvd. and East Ave. and the time is 7:30 p.m. The charge is 20710 PC.

Alejandro Velasquez lives in Lakeview Terrace and was taken into custody at Olive Ave. and Reese Place and the time is 7:53 p.m. The charge is being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Whittier construction worker Shane Michael Valdez was arrested at 1351 North Victory Place and the time is 8:45 p.m. The charge is 166 (A) (4) PC.

Richard Lee Kennedy lives in Burbank and was handcuffed at Glenoaks Blvd. and Naomi St. and the time is 8:30 p.m. The charges are disorderly conduct – trespassing and a warrant.

Wyandanch, New York, resident Falynn Rodriguez who is an accountant was nabbed at 1351 North Victory Place and the time is 9:20 p.m.

The charges are being under the influence of a controlled substance – possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia – possession and sale of a controlled substance.

On Tuesday, October 18, Charles Duke Ferguson, a North Hollywood construction worker was picked up at Victory Blvd. and Clybourn Ave. and the time is 00:30 and the charge is possession of burglary tools.

Kashe Charice Vargas is a Los Angeles artist and was nabbed at 333 North Screenland Drive and the time is 00:53 a.m. The charges are disorderly conduct and vandalism.

Alexander Christopher Marques is an Anaheim mechanic and was taken into custody at 2255 North Buena Vista St. and the time is 1:30 a.m.

The charges are 540.5 (A) PC – false impersonation – obstructing a police officer – possession of a controlled substance – possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of drug paraphernalia – 1551 (A) PC and warrants.

Eric Mendez Ornelas lives in Lakeview Terrace and was arrested at Glenoaks Blvd. and Keystone St. and the time is 3:04 a.m. The charge is 29800 (A) (1) PC.

Anthony J. Alfano is a Los Angeles location manager and was nabbed at the Burbank police department jail lobby and the time is 9:40 a.m. The charge is petty theft.

Lynne Christian Callahan works in data entry and lives in Burbank and was picked up at Buena Vista St. and San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 11:00 a.m. The charge is violating a restraining order.

Anthony Donovan Archer is unemployed and a Los Angeles resident and was handcuffed at Ontario St. and Monterey Ave. and the time is 9:30 p.m. The charge is 5-3-410 (A) PC and a warrant.

Nicholas Peter Alexander is a Sherman Oaks artist and was taken into custody at Olive Ave. and Kenwood St. The charges are possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. It happened at 8:51 p.m.

Emily Marie Chitiea is a Los Angeles technical editor and was nabbed at 8:30 p.m. The location is Olive Ave. and Kenwood St. and the charges are identity theft – possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant.

Gustavo Rosas Rodriguez lives in Panorama City and works with tools. Rodriguez was apprehended at Flower St. and Providencia Ave.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug – driving while under the influence with .08 or above – 23103 (A) VC and 40508 (A) VC. It took place at 7:40 p.m.

Shana De Ann Ingrum lives in Geronimo is a farm hand and was nabbed at 1301 North Victory Place [Walmart]. The charges are identity theft – petty theft – being under the influence of a controlled substance and a warrant. The time is 9:30 p.m.

Geronimo resident Randi Jo Ingrum is unemployed and was taken into custody at the same site and at the same time. The charges are identity theft – petty theft and receiving stolen property.

Dustin Morgan Brown is a refrigerator technician and was picked up after being charged with domestic battery and the time is 10:30 p.m.

On Monday, October 17, Daniel Heath, a Burbank resident who is unemployed was apprehended at 1100 North San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 00:35 a.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Burbank resident Kristen Mackenzie Booth is an assistant and was taken into custody at 1:48 a.m. The site is Glenoaks Blvd. and Cypress Ave.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug – driving while under the influence with .08 or above and possession of a controlled substance.

Marcos Ordonez is a teacher who lives in Los Angeles. Ordonez was nabbed at Olive Ave. and Verdugo Ave. It took place at 1:30 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

North Hollywood resident Delmar Allen Solarzano works with computers and was handcuffed at Glenoaks Blvd. and Cambridge Drive and the time is 6:30 a.m. The charges are petty theft twice – grand theft and warrants.

Sike Pan is a Burbank cook and was picked up after being charged with domestic battery – battery and a warrant. It took place at 9:45 a.m.

Matthew Paul Bohorquez is a Panorama City construction worker and was cuffed at Glenoaks Blvd. and Providencia Ave. and the time is 9:46 a.m.

The charges are 22810 (A) PC – possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Karine Davtyan is a Glendale banker and was taken into custody at Burbank Blvd. and Victory Blvd. [Costco] and the time is 2:00 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Nicholas Shane Straub lives in Burbank and is employed as a construction worker and was apprehended at Fairview St. and Magnolia Blvd. and the time is 10:45 p.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.