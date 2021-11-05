Burbank Police Log: October 18 – October 24

The dedicated and hard-working men and women in blue are peace keepers of the city.



Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2020. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.

Law and order must be maintained and it is by the Burbank police department which on Sunday, October 24, placed Khachatur Aloyan, a Glendale producer into custody at 00:40 a.m. The site of the arrest is 100 East Palm Ave. and the charge is disorderly conduct.

Rodrigo Jimenez-Rivera lives in Los Angeles and is employed as a mechanic. Jimenez-Rivera was arrested at 9:00 a.m.

The location is the Extended Stay and the charges are misappropriation of lost property – writing or passing along a fraudulent check and a warrant.

Abigail Gertrude Salls is a Burbank cashier and was nabbed at 2517 West Victory Blvd.

The time is 11:55 a.m. and the charge is intentionally interfering with any lawful business or occupation by obstructing or intimidating.

Warren Kent Davis is a plumber and a Burbank resident. Davis was handcuffed at Palm Ave. and Victory Blvd. and the time is 7:02 p.m.

The charge Davis faces is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

New York rigger Glen Wences Martinez was picked up at Buena Vista St. and Thornton Ave. and the time is 9:30 p.m. The charge is 20002 (A) of the state vehicle code.

Carlos Robledo Cruz is a construction worker and a Los Angeles resident. Cruz was nabbed at Glenoaks Blvd. and Cypress Ave. and it occurred at 11:10 p.m.

The charges Cruz faces are possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Saturday, October 23, Dalila Elizabeth Cedillos, a Los Angeles canvasser was handcuffed at Kenneth Road and Parish Place and it happened at 1:40 a.m.

The charges Cedillos faces are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Oscar Candelario Silva is a Los Angeles recycler and was picked up at the same location and at the same time. The charges are the same.

Rosemead caterer Jason A. Tostado was arrested at Buena Vista St. and Burbank Blvd.

The time is 8:30 a.m. and the charges are possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Mikhail Fajardo lives in Burbank and was taken into custody at 349 North San Fernando Blvd. and it occurred at 12:29 p.m.

The charge is intentionally interfering with any business or occupation by obstructing or intimidating.

Khachatour Grigorian is a Los Angeles resident and is employed in IT. Grigorian was picked up at 1800 West Empire Ave. and the charge is vandalism of $400 or more. The arrest took place at 9:40 p.m.

Vagram Oganessian is a North Hollywood telemarketer and was apprehended at Third St. and Verdugo Ave.

It happened at 11:32 p.m. and the charges are bringing drugs into a jail or prison – 11360 (A) of the state health and safety code – 21810 PC – 14601.2 VC – 30305 (A) (1) of the state penal code and a warrant.

On Friday, October 22, Ashley Castillo, a Los Angeles student was handcuffed at Lincoln St. and Floyd St. and it happened at 00:30 a.m. The charge is possession of stolen property.

Rogelio Patino is a mechanic and is a Los Angeles resident. Patino was nabbed at the same site and at the same time.

The charges are possession of stolen property – driving with a suspended or revoked license and a warrant.

Juan Carlos Barragan is employed in resources and lives in Los Angeles. Barragan was taken into custody at the same location and at the same time. The charge is possession of stolen property.

Los Angeles resident Panfilo Garcia was arrested at the same site and at the same time.

The charges are being in possession of stolen property and forging a public seal.

Jamie Molina is a Northridge resident and is a manager. Molina was picked up at 550 North Fifth St. It took place at 3:25 a.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Robert Moreira is a Sun Valley cook and was apprehended at Victory Blvd. and Griffith Park.

The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine – driving with a suspended or revoked license and a warrant. The time of the arrest is 1:20 p.m.

Valley Village fundraising manager Michael Layne Ratterman was picked up at Magnolia Blvd. and California St.

It took place at 6:40 p.m. and the charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Joseph Anthony Talavera Jr. lives in Sun Valley and is a handyman. Talavera was nabbed at 1200 South Flower St. and it occurred at 7:45 p.m.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant.

Jaime Roberto Melendez is a Hollywood groomer and was handcuffed at Hollywood Way and Pacific Ave. and the time is 9:20 p.m.

The charges are petty theft – being in possession of a controlled substance and warrants.

On Thursday, October 21, Alvin Lester, a Los Angeles construction worker was nabbed at Verdugo Ave. and Buena Vista St. It happened at 00:01 a.m. and the charge is petty theft and a warrant.

Sonia Morales Isidro lives in Lynwood and is a behavior administrator. Isidro was handcuffed at Glenoaks Blvd. and Grinnell Drive. The time is 8:00 a.m. The charge is grand theft.

Ricky Antonio Chavez is a Compton resident and is employed in construction. Chavez was arrested at the same location and the same time.

The charges Chavez faces are grand theft and driving with a suspended or revoked license.

Compton resident and general laborer Christopher Vicencio was taken into custody at the same locale and the same time. The charges are grand theft and possession of stolen property.

Jonathan Bruce Silvey is unemployed and lives in Los Angeles. Silvey was handcuffed at 2200 West Empire Ave.

The time of the apprehension is 11:50 a.m. The charges are 1551 (A) PC – being in possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant.

Adrian Mastro lives in Montebello and is employed in logistics. Mastro was nabbed at Scott Road and Glenoaks Blvd. and it happened at 2:15 p.m. The charges are aggravated battery – battery and warrants.

Bradley Franklin Stoval is a La Puente resident and was picked up at 2340 North Hollywood Way and the time is 3:30 p.m.

The charges Stoval faces are identity theft – possession of drug paraphernalia and 3455 PC.

Joseph Antonio Carlini is a porter and is a Los Angeles resident. Carlini was handcuffed at 1301 North Victory Place.

The arrest occurred at 6:40 p.m. and the charges are being in possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Mikhail Fajardo is employed in clerical work and is a Burbank resident and was arrested at 9:05 p.m.

The charges Fajardo faces are being in possession of stolen property and petty theft.

Imaginhr Israel Cantero lives in Orange and is a private investor. Cantero was handcuffed at 821 Riverside Drive and it took place at 9:02 p.m.

The charges Cantero faces are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug, violating a written promise to appear in court and a warrant.

Sun Valley handyman Elbert Garza was apprehended at Brighton St. and Thornton Ave. The time is 10:45 p.m.

The charges Garza faces are being in possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Allan Javier Zelay Diaz lives in Santa Clarita and is employed as a technician. Diaz was arrested at Griffith Park Drive and Magnolia Blvd.

The charges Diaz faces includes 20001 (A) VC – 23153 (G) VC and 2800.2 (B) VC.

On Wednesday, October 20, Lou Rose Adaoag Felipe, a Burbank pharmacy technician was arrested after being charged with spousal abuse. The time is 00:40 a.m.

Tay Gladys Cook is employed in food delivery and is a Burbank resident. Cook was cuffed at the Extended Stay and the time is 12:00 p.m.

The charges Cook faces are being in possession of stolen property – identity theft – false impersonation and warrants.

West Hills camera installer Robert Sanchez was nabbed at the same location and the time is 12:50 p.m. The charge is identity theft.

Juan Pablo Mejia is a Sylmar resident and is employed as a painter. Mejia was taken into custody at Glenoaks Blvd. and Santa Anita Ave.

It happened at 12:50 p.m. and the charges are being in possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – driving with a suspended or revoked license and warrants.

Joshua Levi Mayo is unemployed and lives in Los Angeles. Mayo was arrested at Olive Ave. and Lake St. and the time is 12:45 p.m. The charge Mayo faces is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Vincent Parra is employed in maintenance and is a resident of Gardena. Parra was handcuffed at First St. and Palm Ave.

The time is 2:15 p.m. and the charge is brandishing a deadly weapon or firearm.

Jonathan Lopez is a recycler and lives in Burbank. Lopez was apprehended at 2:00 p.m. The charge is 25850 (A) PC and a warrant.

La Puente assistant manager Alexis Michele Sosa was arrested at Vanowen St. and Hollywood Way.

The time is 4:50 p.m. and the charges are identity theft – false impersonation and petty theft.

Raquel Marie Lewis is a Sylmar machine operator. Lewis was cuffed at First St. and Cypress Ave.

It occurred at 8:28 p.m. and the charges are robbery – petty theft – identity theft and 3455 (A) PC.

On Tuesday, October 19, Juan Pedro Bararaza, a Los Angeles plumber was handcuffed at Main St. and Providencia Ave.

The charge Barazza faces is possession of a controlled substance and the time of the arrest is 4:30 a.m.

Los Angeles construction worker Jose Maria Guzman was arrested at the same site and at the same time.

The charges Guzman faces are petty theft – identity theft and being in possession of a controlled substance.

Timothy Tyler is unemployed and is a Burbank resident. Tyler was apprehended at Screenland Drive and Victory Blvd. It happened at 11:35 a.m.

The charges are being in possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of drug paraphernalia – vandalism and a warrant.

Jesse Almaguer Luna lives in Burbank and works in crafts. Luna was nabbed at Magnolia Blvd. and Evergreen St. and the time is 1:05 p.m. The charge is vandalism and warrants.

Cary Dwain Mitchell is a Burbank salesman and was taken into custody at Jeffries Ave. and Buena Vista St. It took place at 5:15 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Unemployed Los Angeles resident Damon Ramon Johnson was handcuffed at Hollywood Way and Verdugo Ave.

The time is 8:50 p.m. and the charge Johnson faces is being in possession of stolen property.

On Monday, October 18, Martin Barajas, a Los Angeles barber was arrested at the 15 freeway and Hollywood Way.

It happened at 3:00 p.m. and the charges are grand theft and driving with a suspended or revoked license.

Melanie Yvonne Padilla is a housekeeper and a resident of Los Angeles. Padilla was picked up at the same site and the time is 3:20 p.m. The charge is grand theft.

Mark Austin Sheflin is a Burbank cashier and was nabbed at 200 North Third St. and the main lobby. The charge is 10851 (A) VC and a warrant. It occurred at 4:10 p.m.

Leslie Christine Butter is a veterinary technician and is a resident of Thousand Oaks.

Butter was charged with being in possession of stolen property – being in possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The location of the arrest is 2200 West Empire Ave. and the time is 8:31 p.m.