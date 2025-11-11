Burbank Police Log: October 20 – October 26

A seven-day account of those taken into custody by the men and women in blue.

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2025. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.

Burbank’s police department on Sunday, October 26, nabbed Isamara Elizabeth Acuna, a Sun Valley resident who works for LA Metro at Victory Blvd. and Beachwood Drive. The time is 3:03 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Vahagn Edvard Avoyan lives in Glendale and was picked up at Lincoln St. and Kittridge St. and the time is 1:15 a.m. The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of a controlled substance.

Marvin Jose Barrios is a North Hollywood resident and was handcuffed at 12:40 p.m. The site is 1551 North Victory Place. The charge is a warrant.

Joshua Alexander Escobar was apprehended at Glenoaks Blvd. and Tujunga Ave. and the time is 7:44 a.m. The charge is petty theft.

Marla Alexandra Henshaw was handcuffed at 200 East Angeleno Ave. It took place at 10:15 a.m. The charges are resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

Canoga Park resident Darren Derek Jameson lives in Canoga Park and was cuffed at 1221 Sparks St. and the time is 00:36 a.m. The charges are 3056 of the state penal code – possession of hard drugs and disorderly conduct.

Kayla Amber Owens lives in North Hollywood and was taken into custody at Burbank Blvd. and Lincoln St. and the time is 00:11 a.m. The charges are 3056 PC and possession of a controlled substance.

Burbank resident Michelle Tibbits was arrested at 4:43 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

On Saturday, October 25, Anwar Alasadi, a Sherman Oaks resident was picked up at 1205 North Brighton St. and the time is 00:55 a.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Jose Alejandro Castillo lives in Los Angeles and was nabbed at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 12:30 p.m. The charges are petty theft twice.

Bryan Matthew Corona resides in Burbank and was arrested after being charged with false imprisonment and domestic battery. It occurred at 1:25 a.m.

Andrew Flores lives in El Monte and was apprehended at 3:27 p.m. The site is 1701 North Victory Place. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and petty theft.

Carlos Garcia resides in Burbank and was handcuffed at 1520 Olive Ave. and the time is 9:06 p.m. The charge is resisting arrest.

Max Anthony Richard Jacobson was cuffed at San Fernando Blvd. and Alameda Ave. It took place at 8:58 a.m. The charge is petty theft.

Earl Jermaine Keys Jr. was brought into custody at Lincoln St. and Burbank Blvd. and the time is 11:58 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of hard drugs.

Newbury Park resident Brandon Anthony Landry is employed as a construction worker and was arrested at Riverside Drive and Rose St. and it took place at 10:30 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of hard drugs.

Petr Martynov lives in Los Angeles and was handcuffed at Palm Ave. and First St. and the time is 8:45 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Los Angeles resident Flavio Cesar Mendez Velez was nabbed at San Fernando Blvd. and Burbank Blvd. and it occurred at 2:20 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Rachel A. Montoya lives in North Hollywood and works in the food industry and was arrested at 10:30 p.m. The site is Riverside Drive and Rose St.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Ernesto Manuel Quinteros was cuffed at Clybourn Ave. and Dubnoff Way and the time is 2:20 a.m. The charge is resisting arrest and a warrant.

Fredy Serrano lives in Azusa and was arrested at 1701 North Victory Place and the time is 3:23 p.m. The charge is repeated thefts.

Sun Valley resident Cesar Silva was apprehended at Alameda Ave. and Omer Lane and the time is 12:30 p.m. The charges are repeated thefts – resisting arrest – petty theft and possession of stolen property.

Michael Thomas Toon lives in Pacoima and was cuffed at 301 North Pass Ave. It took place at 5:03 a.m. The charge is warrants.

On Friday, October 24, Juan Pablo Andrade, a Panorama City resident was taken into custody at 4:56 p.m. The charges are conspiracy to commit a felony – gang enhancement and vandalism with $400.

Gabriel Francisco Arellano lives in San Diego and was nabbed at 4000 West Alameda Ave. and the time is 1:30 a.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Los Angeles resident Darion Anthony Avery was arrested after being charged with robbery. It took place at 10:30 p.m.

Natalie Wendy Bisceglia lives in Buena Park and was apprehended at 3810 Verdugo Ave. and the time is 6:46 p.m. The charge is warrants.

Christopher Leron Cooper resides in Houston and was picked up at 3006 Tallahassee Lane. It took place at 11:15 a.m. The charge is burglary and a warrant.

Havok Alexander De Leon lives in Pacoima and was handcuffed at 5:18 p.m. The charges are gang enhancement and possession of a switchblade.

Eric Alan Donato is a resident of Beaumont, Texas, and was apprehended at 3006 Tallahassee Lane and it took place at 11:00 a.m. The charge is burglary.

Payton Giron lives in Sun Valley and was cuffed at 248 West Elm Ave. The time is 5:00 p.m. The charges and vandalism with $400 or more.

Long Beach resident Rebecca Crystal Marie Good was arrested at Buena Vista St. and Victory Blvd. and the time is 8:10 p.m. The charge is possession of nitrous oxide and warrants.

Denise Gail Harrell lives in Los Angeles and was nabbed after being charged with warrants. It occurred at 11:00 p.m.

Victor Alfonso Hoyos is a Pasadena resident and is employed as a landscaper and was handcuffed at Cypress Ave. and Kenneth Road and the time is 10:45 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Max Anthony Richard Jacobson lives in Del Mar and was taken into custody at 501 Buena Vista St. and the time is 7:56 p.m. The charge is possession of stolen property.

Tony Koka resides in Sun Valley and is employed at a warehouse and was cuffed at 11:24 p.m. The charge is possession of a concealed firearm.

Patrick Steven McCutchen Malbon lives in Oxnard and was arrested at 1200 South Flower St. and the time is 10:15 a.m. The charge is a warrant.

Downey resident John Anthony Renteria Jr. was handcuffed at 11:30 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and being in possession of a firearm – possession of a concealed firearm – possession of a loaded firearm – possession of ammunition and possession of a firearm and being addicted to drugs.

Salvador Arnulfo Rivera lives in Los Angeles and was taken into custody at 3801 Magnolia Blvd. and the time is 10:52 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Fernando Rodriguez resides in Sun Valley and was apprehended after being charged with conspiracy to commit a felony – gang enhancement and vandalism with $400 or more. The time sis 5:00 p.m.

Bakersfield resident Julian Maximus Rodriguez works in food service and was nabbed at First St. and Olive Ave. and the time is 00:55 a.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Umut Sahin was picked up at 2200 West Empire Ave. and the time is 10:45 a.m. The charge is possession of hard drugs.

Khachik Stepanyan lives in Van Nuys and was pinched at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 10:34 p.m. The charges are repeated thefts – possession of a taser and possession of tear gas.

Michelle Tibbets resides in Los Angeles and was cuffed at Burbank Blvd. and Front St. It took place at 9:53 p.m. The charges are resisting arrest – walking in a crosswalk before it’s safe and disorderly conduct.

On Thursday, October 23, David John Andreassen, an Azusa resident was taken into custody at Alameda Ave. and Kenwood St. and the time is 11:15 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Jonathan Phillip Edward Conklin was arrested at Buena Vista St. and Alameda Ave. and the time is 2:30 p.m. The charge is possession of heroin/cocaine and warrants.

Christopher Grenville Craig lives in North Hollywood and is employed in real estate and was nabbed after being charged with spousal abuse and the time is 9:10 a.m.

Marya Deneko resides in Burbank and was arrested after being charged with battery. The time is 7:25 a.m.

Isabella Gonzalez lives in Los Angeles and was handcuffed at Olive Ave. and Victory Blvd. and it took place at 4:00 a.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant.

Ingrid Louise Lephardt was taken into custody at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 8:41 p.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant.

Raul Reyes was apprehended at Elm Ave. and IKEA Way and the time is 4:59 a.m. The charge is possession of nitrous oxide.

Todd Dale Riesen lives in Simi Valley and was picked up at San Fernando Blvd. and Buena Vista St. and the time is 11:31 p.m. The charge is possession of hard drugs.

Woodland Hills resident Ryan Clark Russell was cuffed at San Fernando Blvd. and Buena Vista St. and the time is 11:30 p.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Hrant Shahnazaryan lives in Glendale and was pinched at 1051 West Burbank Blvd. and the time is 3:18 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

On Wednesday, October 22, Ethan Jose Berry was pinched at 4:05 p.m. The charges are brandishing a deadly weapon other than a firearm and disorderly conduct.

Jeremiah James Disette lives in Sylmar and was apprehended at Burbank Blvd. and Ontario St. and the time is 7:45 p.m. The charge is being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Victor Armando Garcia is a landscaper and a Sun Valley resident and was nabbed at 10950 Sherman Way and the time is 4:29 p.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Karen Mamidjanyan lives in Burbank and was pinched at Fifth St. and Olive Ave. and the time is 5:30 a.m. The charge is possession of heroin/cocaine.

Renee Elaine Richardson resides in Sun valley and was arrested at Frederic St. and Alameda Ave. and the time is 1:50 p.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Aerin Yolande Robinson lives in Burbank and was picked up at Buena Vista St. and Olive Ave. and the time is 9:19 p.m. The charges are threatening an executive officer – resisting arrest and a warrant.

William F. Smith was brought into custody at 1301 North Victory Place. The time is 8:06 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Burbank resident Tyler Reed Thomson was taken into custody after being charged with domestic battery. The time is 00:10 a.m.

On Tuesday, October 21, Micah Flores was apprehended at 2627 North Hollywood Way and the time is 7:21 p.m. The charges are petty theft – possession of stolen property and a warrant.

Razmik Khachaturian lives in Tujunga and was pinched at 3701 Riverside Drive and the time is 8:55 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of hard drugs – possession of a controlled substance for sale – possession of methamphetamine and warrants.

Sandra Tatiana Mutis Gonzalez resides in Los Angeles and was cuffed at Olive Ave. and San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 5:43 p.m. The charge is robbery.

Jose Alfredo Orosco lives in Sun Valley and was taken into custody at San Fernando Blvd. and Cornell Drive and the time is 3:27 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest.

Toby Michael Semick resides in Los Angeles and was handcuffed at 265 West Olive Ave. and the time is 1:49 a.m. The charge is possession of hard drugs and a warrant.

On Monday, October 20, Nicholas Stylianos Astrinakis, a La Crescenta resident was nabbed after being charged with disorderly conduct. The time is 3:58 p.m.

Jorge Eduardo Avila lives in Los Angeles and is a clerk and was handcuffed at Glenoaks Blvd. and Valencia Ave. and the time is 4:47 a.m. The charge is a warrant.

Sergio Espinoza Solana resides in Lancaster and is a construction worker and was apprehended after being charged with spousal abuse and warrants. The time is 10:02 a.m.

West Hills resident Joseph Robert Hernandez was picked up at Olive Ave. and Reese Place and the time is 12:01 p.m. The charges are resisting arrest and petty theft.

Melvin Alexander Lacey lives in Valencia and works for Amazon and was taken into custody at 1721 West Olive Ave. It took place at 10:19 p.m. The charge is warrants.

Lawrence Washington resides in Burbank and was taken into custody at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 3:41 p.m. The charge is petty theft.