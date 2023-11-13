Burbank Police Log: October 23 – October 29

Dedication and service are hallmarks of the Burbank police department.

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2023. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.

myBurbank.com will be glad to redact your name upon request. Please click HERE. You MUST include your name as it appears and the exact date that it appeared. Give us 1 to 5 days to redact. (Please note that myBurbank is only legally obligated for the information on the myBurbank.com website and is not responsible for any information used by search engines, ie. Google, Yahoo, etc. You need to contact these companies separately for any removal of personal information).

Having a feeling of security comes in many different forms and one is having a dedicated police department and on Sunday, October 29, Mais Azarian, who resides in Burbank was taken into custody at 150 South San Fernando Blvd. The time is 2:00 a.m. The charge is assault.

Harrison Daniel Tabata is a Glendale resident and an MRI technician and was pinched at Victory Blvd. and Isabel St. and the time is 2:39 a.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or higher.

Kevin Alexander Valderrama works in insurance and is a North Hollywood resident and was nabbed at Victory Blvd. and Chandler Blvd.

It took place at 2:45 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Anthony Daniel Velasquez is a North Hollywood plumber and was apprehended at Empire Ave. and Niagara St. and the time is 7:47 a.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

David Karapetyan is a Los Angeles software designer and was handcuffed at 411 North Verdugo Ave. and the time is 1:20 p.m. The charge is arson.

Marianna Petrosyan is unemployed and a North Hollywood resident and was cuffed at 1800 Empire Ave. It occurred at 4:55 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Sona Dallakyan is a North Hollywood resident and is unemployed and was arrested at Target. It took place at 5:10 p.m. The charge is grand theft.

On Saturday, October 28, Matthew Alexander Lano Alberto, a Burbank bartender was apprehended at Buena Vista St. and Riverside Drive and the time is 2:11 a.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

Adrian Palma lives in Norwalk and is a construction worker and was nabbed at 1207 Scott Road. It took place at 11:55 a.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance and a warrant.

Gor Ashoti Zarikian is a Los Angeles resident and a manufacturer and was handcuffed at 1601 North Victory Place. The charge is petty theft. It happened at 6:45 p.m.

Nima Ghaemi lives in Winnetka and was apprehended at 310 North San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 10:40 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Armond Alvandi is a Burban resident and was arrested at the same time and the same site. The charge is the same.

Artur Agaronian lives in Granada Hills, is employed as a construction worker and was picked up at 113 East Alameda Ave. The time is 10:45 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

On Friday, October 27, Robert Nathaniel Childers, a Canyon Country construction worker was pinched at Victory Blvd. and Cypress Ave.

The time is 2:00 a.m. The charges are petty theft – possession of a controlled substance – bringing contraband into a jail or prison – identity theft and resisting arrest.

Los Angeles resident Rushil Patel was arrested after being charged with domestic battery and the time is 3:00 a.m.

Devin Arthur Dickey lives in Sun Valley and is a construction worker and was cuffed at Frederic St. and Thornton Ave. It took place at 4:20 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – petty theft – burglary and warrants.

Damian Damian is employed in security and is a Los Angeles resident and was taken into custody at the LAPD Metro station. The time is 8:00 a.m. The charges are burglary and violating probation.

Darrance Neal lives in Ontario and works in car detail and was nabbed at 1800 West Empire Ave. It occurred at 10:40 a.m.

The charges are petty theft – resisting arrest – being under the influence of a controlled substance – vandalism and warrants.

Pacoima plumber Rony Martinez was taken into custody and the time is 5:14 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of tear gas. The location is 1651 North Victory Place.

Kylee Grace Ockert lives in Lancaster and was picked up at 1800 Empire Ave. It took place at 5:30 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and petty theft twice.

Madeline Rose Goldhill lives in Mojave and is a dog washer and was nabbed at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 6:45 p.m. The charges are organized retail theft – possession of heroin/cocaine and identity theft.

Brock Matheson works at a warehouse and is a Hollywood resident and was taken into custody at the same site and the time is 6:32 p.m. The charges are organized retail theft and robbery.

Stacy Valdera Bano is a Palmdale house host and was arrested after being charged with spousal abuse and false imprisonment. The time is 7:45 p.m.

Keith Albert Di Stefano works in sales and is a Burbank resident and was handcuffed after being charged with domestic battery – oral copulation with a minor and disorderly conduct. The time is 9:45 p.m.

Alexander Candelaria Hernandez lives in Glendale and is employed at a warehouse and was arrested at Verdugo Ave. and Front St.

It occurred at 10:40 p.m. The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage and causing injury and reckless evading.

On Thursday, October 26, Carli Jo Strums, who lives in Valley Village and is an executive assistant was arrested at Burbank Blvd and Victory Blvd.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug – driving while under the influence with .08 or above and misdemeanor hit and run. The time is 2:50 a.m.

Haroutian Ashekian is a Glendale manager and was nabbed at 108 East Providencia Ave. and the time is 3: 28 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamines for sale.

Carson cosmetologist Miya Chatman was taken into custody at the south 5 freeway and Alameda Ave. It took place at 6:00 a.m. The charges are organized retail theft – grand theft and violating probation.

Lameka Dena Scurlark lives in Inglewood and is on the Life Staff and was cuffed at 6:00 a.m. The location is the same and the time is the same.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – grand theft – organized retail theft and a warrant.

Burbank plumber Daniel Danielian was apprehended at 1351 North Victory Place and the time is 7:15 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and possession of brass knuckles.

Joseph Paul Wilson resides in Inglewood and was handcuffed at 520 Wall St. and the time is 10:05 a.m. The charges are burglary – violating probation and reckless evading.

John Samuel Eberhard works as an event staffer and lives in Burbank and was pinched at 1101 West Burbank Blvd. and the time is 10:45 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – trespassing and burglary.

Van Nuys phone technician Gerardo Moreno was nabbed at San Fernando Blvd. and Olive Ave. and the time is 11:15 a.m. The charges are possession of a controlled substance twice and joyriding.

Ruben Dominique Alvarez II is a Lancaster resident and is a screen printer and was pinched at the Imperial County jail. The time is 8:45 a.m. The charges are burglary – joyriding – a violation and a warrant.

Napa resident Nicholas Dean Alves was apprehended at Buena Vista St. and Tulare Ave. and the time is 3:30 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – organized retail theft – false imprisonment – 1551 (A) of the state penal code – 3000.08 (C) PC and warrants.

Graham Gregory Barlow lives in Napa and is a bartender and was taken into custody at the same location and the same time. The charges are organized retail theft and possession of a controlled substance.

Elizabeth Renee Jennings was apprehended at the same site and at the same time. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Morgan Jane Nye lives in Cranberry, Pennsylvania, and works in IT and was nabbed after being charged with spousal abuse. It happened at 11:19 p.m.

Roberto Edgardo Torres is a Los Angeles cook and was arrested at 1800 Empire Ave. It took place at 10:53 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Narek Barfimasihi is employed as an Uber driver, is a Burbank resident and was handcuffed at Sixth St. and San Jose Ave. The time is 11:59 p.m.

The charges are driving with a suspended or revoked license – possession of heroin/cocaine and a warrant.

On Wednesday, October 25, Deborah Lynn Martinez, who lives in Palmdale and works at a delicatessen was cuffed at 1444 West Garvey Ave.

The time is 4:15 a.m. The charge is joyriding burglary and warrants.

El Monte assistant Hugo Aldo Martinez was arrested at Glenoaks Blvd. and Spazier Ave. It took place at 4:31 a.m. The charges are misappropriation of lost property and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Nikkolette Danglin Esquibel lives in El Monte and was pinched at 4:30 a.m. The charges are possession of an undetectable firearm – possession of heroin/cocaine and a warrant.

Baldwin Park car wash employee Zaid Angel Rodriguez was nabbed at the same site and the time is 4:31 a.m.

The charges are possession of a weapon on school grounds – possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of a controlled substance for sale and warrants.

Keyilah Simone Lacy lives in Compton and works for CNA and was taken into custody at 2521 South Griffith Park Drive and the time is 10:30 a.m. The charges are organized retail theft and grand theft.

Andy Pollard is disabled and a Los Angeles resident and was apprehended at 837 East Adams Blvd. It occurred at 10:15 a.m. The charges are organized retail theft – grand theft – violating probation and a warrant.

Edgar Fernando Gonzalez is a construction worker and is a Pacoima resident and was arrested at 2000 Empire Ave. It took place at 1:00 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Jessica Ann Galvan lives in Pacoima and is a caregiver and was picked up at Lowe’s. The time is the same and the charges are petty theft – grand theft and a warrant.

Joe Watson Nanacra lives in Buena Park and was nabbed at 13247 South St. and the time is 1:30 p.m. The charges are embezzlement by a public officer – driving with a suspended or revoked license and warrants.

Porter Ranch resident Thor Nathan Thomas is a handyman and was nabbed at 1601 North Victory Place and the time is 9:30 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and a warrant.

Logan Connery O’Hara is self-employed and a Los Angeles resident and was arrested at 1800 West Empire Ave. and it took place at 9:47 p.m. The charges are petty theft – vandalism and a warrant.

Raurie Suzanne Darrigo Sanchez lives in Los Angeles and works in medical billing and was apprehended at Victory Blvd. and Isabel St. and the time is 11:04 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – possession of heroin/cocaine and warrants.

Vardan Seryozhayi Kocharyan lives in Granada Hills and was picked up at 777 North Front St. and the time is 11:07 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

On Tuesday, October 24, Michael Peres, who lives in Orange and is an automobile mechanic was nabbed at Burbank Blvd. and Niagara St.

The time is 00:27 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and identity theft.

Christopher John Taylor is self-employed and a Burbank resident and was taken into custody at Glenoaks Blvd. and Tujunga Ave. and the time is 00:46 a.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence with .08 or above – possession of a controlled substance – driving with a suspended or revoked license – outside and warrants.

Zoe Sky Cavalli Segovia is self-employed and a Los Angeles resident and was nabbed at the same site. The time is 1:25 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and misappropriation of lost property.

Christian Paul Ajiduah lives in Culver City and is unemployed and was handcuffed at 700 South Lake St. and the time is 2:30 a.m. The charge is assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm.

Manuel Garcia Morales is a North Hollywood janitor and was apprehended at Victory Blvd. and Hollywood Way and the time is 8:15 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

David Michael McQuade lives in Bakersfield and was taken into custody at San Fernando Blvd. and Alameda Ave. and the time is 1:30 p.m. The charge is possession of an assault weapon and a warrant.

Wilbert DeWayne Harris is a Los Angeles carpenter and was arrested at 200 East Cypress Ave. and it occurred at 4:30 p.m. The charge is robbery.

Burbank customer service employee Vanessa Solis Huerta was pinched at 2337 North Niagara St. The charge is battery, and the time is 6:31 p.m.

Juni Jezer Castro Garcia is a construction worker, a North Hollywood resident and was cuffed at 200 East Cypress Ave. [Macy’s]. The charges are petty theft and misappropriation of lost property. It took place at 10:20 p.m.

On Monday, October 23, Kevin Sean Sinon, who resides in Monrovia and is a networker was apprehended at 2200 Empire Ave.

It took place at 8:15 a.m. The charges are identity theft twice – possession of a controlled substance and a warrant.

Jesus Sanchez lives in San Fernando and is a driver and was nabbed at Victory Blvd. and Cahuenga Blvd. and the time is 11:08 a.m. The charge is burglary and a warrant.

Travis Mitchell Corcoran is a La Verne machine operator and was arrested at 2200 Empire Ave. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamines for sale. It occurred at 2:51 p.m.

Paul Nicholas Warner is self-employed and a Burbank resident and was pinched at Chandler Blvd. and Keystone St. The time is 6:50 p.m. The charge is vandalism and a warrant.