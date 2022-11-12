Burbank Police Log: October 24 – October 30

The Burbank police department is always on duty to protect and to serve.

Being on patrol for 24 hours, each and every day, the Burbank police department wants to keep law and order and on Sunday, October 30, Raymond Epifanio Audelo, who lives in Sunland and works in construction was taken into custody at Glenoaks Blvd. and Keeler St. and the time is 1:30 a.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence with .08 or above – 4000 (A) (1) of the state vehicle code – resisting arrest – driving with a suspended or revoked license and warrants.

Wendy Fabiola Alves resides in Paramount and works for PCA and was nabbed at 1:10 a.m. The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above and the site is 761 North First St.

Lindsey Swoap Mullins is employed at Door Dash and lives in Pasadena and was taken into custody at 1422 Mission St. It happened at 2:38 a.m. The charge is burglary and a warrant.

John Timchula is a Pasadena driver and was apprehended at the same site and the time is 3:30 a.m. The charge is the same.

Enrique Tellez Amaro lives in Pacoima and was taken into custody at Hollywood Way and Burbank Blvd. and the time is 9:05 a.m. The charge is 4573.5 of the state penal code – a violation and a warrant.

Gevork Budagyan is an Uber driver and lives in Northridge and was arrested after being charged with domestic violence. It happened at 11:00 a.m.

Cynthia Campos is a Sylmar janitor and was taken into custody at Buena Vista St. and San Fernando Road and the time is 11:10 a.m.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia – vandalism and a warrant.

Ashley Michelle Atkins is a parking attendant and a North Hollywood resident. Atkins was nabbed at the same site and the time is 11:15 a.m.

The charges are identity theft – grand theft – possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – 3056 PC and warrants.

Alex Manuel Castillo is a Panorama City truck driver and was picked up at the same site and the time is 11:00 a.m. The charges are 4573.5 PC and possession of drug paraphernalia.

North Hollywood sandwich artist Alexia Gianna Perez was arrested at 731 North San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 3:20 p.m. The charge is robbery.

Rafe James Rowbottom is a Los Angeles marine and was taken into custody at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 7:30 p.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Los Angeles resident Javier Tovar works in home support and was apprehended at the same site and the same time. The charges are petty theft and possession of a controlled substance.

Emma Guadalupe Galicia is a loan processor and is a Sun Valley resident. Galicia was arrested after being charged with spousal abuse. The time is 10:37 p.m.

Burbank resident Rene Steve Sanchez is a human resource manager and was handcuffed at Magnolia Blvd. Hollywood Way. The time is 11:00 p.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

On Saturday, October 29, Robert Tebbetts, a Los Angeles resident was handcuffed at Glenoaks Blvd. and Olive Ave. It happened at 00:39 a.m. The charge is unlawfully causing a fire.

Monique Facon lives in Burbank and was taken into custody at Burbank Blvd. and the 5 freeway. The time is 2:00 a.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Calvin James Williams is a Burbank electrician and was arrested at 241 East Alameda St. and the time is 3:30 a.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Thomas Robert Farran resides in Chatsworth and is employed as a carpenter and was taken into custody at 550 North Hollywood Way.

It occurred at 4:00 a.m. The charges are identity theft – petty theft – possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Michael Anthony Washington Jr. handles materials and lives in Los Angeles. Washington was arrested at Victory Blvd. and Lake St. and the time is 2:45 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Long Beach dishwasher Juan Manuel Coronel Soto was picked up at 10950 Sherman Way and the time is 2:30 p.m. The charges are petty theft and 2800.1 (A) PC.

Sarah Nicole Jones is unemployed and a Los Angeles resident and was handcuffed at Victory Blvd. and Lake St. and the time is 2:45 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Los Angeles resident Loretta Lynn Lohe was nabbed at Magnolia Blvd. and Hollywood Way and the time is 3:20 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct and a warrant.

Patricia Gayle Quenzler lives in Burbank and was taken into custody at Orange Grove Ave. and Glenoaks Blvd. and the time is 7:50 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

La Puente resident Christopher Harrelson was apprehended at Buena Vista St. and San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 10:15 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Ana Marie Castro works in collections and lives in Oxnard and was arrested after being charged with domestic battery. It took place at 11:45 p.m.

On Friday, October 28, Tigran Karapetian, who works as an air conditioning installer and is a Panorama City resident was arrested at Glenoaks Blvd. and Spazier Ave. The time is 00:35 a.m. The charge is possession of heroin/cocaine.

Burbank resident Timothy Gary Tyler is employed at a parking lot and was taken into custody after being charged with spousal abuse. The time is 7:20 a.m.

Athina Bahhoomian lives in Glendale and is a caregiver and was nabbed at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 9:15 a.m. The charge is petty theft.

Van Nuys resident Frank Charles Adams was handcuffed at 440 East Valencia Ave and the time is 10:45 a.m.

The charges are trespassing – possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia – giving false identification to a police officer – false report of a bomb and 3000.08 (C) PC.

Gabriella Veralis Creu Melendez lives in Reseda and works in housekeeping and was apprehended at 200 East Cypress Ave. [Macy’s] and the time is 3:00 p.m. The charges are giving false information to a police officer and petty theft.

Sindy Carolina Medina Villa is employed in housekeeping and was arrested at the same site and the same time. The charges are giving false information to a police officer and petty theft.

Northridge resident Brandon Daniel Ceja Plascencia works in marketing and was picked up at 1051 West Burbank Blvd. and the time is 4:40 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Vagarchak Vic Harutyunyan is a North Hollywood business owner and was cuffed at 310 North San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 5:30 p.m. The charges are grand theft and disturbing the peace.

Sedrick Deon Lee lives in Los Angeles and is unemployed and was nabbed at Ontario St. and Valhalla Drive and the time is 5:20 p.m. The charges are burglary – disorderly conduct and 1203.2 (A) PC.

Frazier Park carpenter Darryl Wayne Deshler was arrested at Alameda Ave. and Flower St. The time is 6:45 p.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Juan Carlos Rivera is a Burbank cook and was picked up at 201 East Cypress Ave. and the time is 10:42 pm. The charge is petty theft.

On Thursday, October 27, Davanta Davon Dennis, a Moreno Valley resident and a musician was arrested at San Fernando Blvd. and California St. and the time is 00:30 a.m. The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine and 21510 (B) PC.

Tyrus Washington lives in Long Beach and is an entertainer and was nabbed at the same location and the same time.

The charges are false impersonation – grand theft – possession of a controlled substance – possession of heroin/cocaine – possession and sale of controlled substance and 3000.08 (F) PC.

Burbank heavy equipment operator Robert Michael Fisher was handcuffed at 1326 North Cordova St. The time is 2:40 a.m. The charge is battery on a police officer.

Mark Buhen is unemployed and a Burbank resident and was arrested at 1345 North Frederic St. and it happened at 4:05 a.m. The charge is being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Nakia Nicole Coburn is self-employed and a Hollywood resident. Coburn was picked up at 200 North Third St. It took place at 2:40 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Acton resident Lamond Raymond Pratcher was nabbed at Victory Blvd. and Chandler Blvd. and the time is 5:30 p.m. The charges are burglary and 22810 (A) PC.

Kimanise Shirley Stuart lives in Victorville and is a CNA student and was arrested at 935 Hollywood Way. It happened at 9:07 p.m. The charge is possession and sale of a controlled substance and grand theft.

Michelle Shanee Morgan lives in Gardena and works in party supplies and was taken into custody at the same site and the same time. The charge is grand theft.

Candis Aleena Monae Wells is a floater and resides in Los Angeles and was apprehended at the same location and the same time. The charge is grand theft.

Sergio Carrillo Jr. is a Los Angeles cook and was handcuffed at Flower St. and Verdugo Ave. and the time is 11:00 p.m. The charges are possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Wednesday, October 26, Luis Angel Goana, who lives in North Hills and is a landscaper was picked up at 508 North Hollywood Way.

The time is 4:00 a.m. and the charges are conspiracy to commit a felony – burglary – possession of burglary tools – possession of a controlled substance and obstructing a police officer.

Mario Vladimir Lopez Mejia is a Winnetka gardener and was arrested at Verdugo Ave. and Hollywood Way and the time is 4:00 a.m. The charges are identity theft – conspiracy to commit a felony and burglary.

Lizbeth Chavez is an Altadena bartender and was cuffed at 916 South San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 1:48 a.m. The charge is vandalism with $400 or more.

Demetrian Tyron Bray lives in Crenshaw and is a recycler. Bray was arrested at 3523 West Burbank Blvd. and the charge is a violation. It happened at 5:40 a.m.

Glendale optician Vartan Amayakyan was handcuffed after being charged with domestic violence. The time is 4:30 p.m.

Shavante De La Rosa lives in Hawthorne and was nabbed at 1921 Buena Vista St. and the time is 4:40 p.m. The charge is burglary.

On Tuesday, October 25, Angelic Monique Parker, who lives in North Hollywood and was taken into custody at Hollywood Way and Verdugo Ave. and the time is 00:04 a.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant.

Thomas James Mason is a Los Angeles plumber and was picked up at Olive Ave. and Pass Ave. and the time is 4:20 a.m. The charges are 21818 PC – possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of burglary tools.

Nakia Nicole Coburn is a Los Angeles business owner and was arrested at the same site and at the same time.

The charges are petty theft – possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of a controlled substance – possession of burglary tools and possession of drug paraphernalia.

David Anthony Ambriz lives in Pacoima and works freeway cleanup and was picked up at 1105 North Kenwood Ave. and the time is 5:01 a.m.

The charges are conspiracy to commit a felony – burglary – possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of burglary tools.

Jose Angel Casillas works in biotechnology and lives in Pacoima and was cuffed at the same site and the same time. The charges are also the same.

Richard Lee Kennedy is a Burbank busboy and was arrested at Victory Blvd. and Clark Ave. and the time is 11:50 a.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Gary Joseph Franks is a carpenter and a Los Angeles resident. Franks was handcuffed at 301 North Pass Ave. [Vons] and the time is 1:00 p.m. The charges are obstructing a police officer and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Shawn Anderson is a Burbank sound editor and was nabbed at 2011 Peyton Ave. and the time is 6:40 p.m. The charge is violating a restraining order.

Burbank telemarketer Byron Echeverria was apprehended at 1551 West Olive Ave. and the time is 7:34 p.m. The charges are resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

Arnold William Levi is a Sherman Oaks carpenter and was nabbed at Alameda Ave. and Gateway and it took place at 9:05 p.m. The charges are possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dolores Angel is unemployed and a Burbank resident and was taken into custody at 9:24 p.m. The location is 2207 West Victory Blvd., and the charge is disorderly conduct.

On Monday, October 24, Mikelle Pennington, who lives in Long Beach was arrested at California St. and Olive Ave. and the time is 2:20 a.m. and the charges are obstructing a police officer – robbery and a warrant.

Khadij Djebli is a Glendale bartender and was picked up at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 12:55 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Los Angeles resident Matthew James Friday works in retail and was arrested at Target. The time is 6:20 p.m. The charges are petty theft – 459.5 PC and a warrant.

Oleg Barkovski is a graphic designer and a Burbank resident. Barkovski was nabbed at San Fernando Blvd. and Palm Ave.

It took place at 7:21 p.m. The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug – driving while under the influence with .08 or above – 22450 (A) VC – 65000 ZZ and warrants.

Andre Spencer Broughton lives in Glendale and works in security. Broughton was handcuffed at 1200 South Flower St. It happened at 10:45 p.m. The charge is being under the influence of a controlled substance.