Burbank Police Log: October 25 – October 31

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law.

With the holiday season fast approaching, the Burbank police department has to be extra vigilant.

On Sunday, October 31, Roberto Lugo, a resident of Altadena and an assistant server was taken into custody at Glenoaks Blvd. and Cambridge Drive.

The time is 3:15 a.m. and the charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

Sevada Khanlari is a business owner and is a Granada Hills resident. Khanlari was nabbed at Amherst Drive and San Fernando Blvd.

The time is 4:03 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Sandy Thuy Nguyen Pham lives in Burbank and is unemployed. Pham was picked up at 1951 West Hollywood Way.

It happened at 8:15 a.m. The charges are resisting arrest – brandishing a deadly weapon [a firearm] – petty theft and a warrant.

Ara Ghookasian is unemployed and was handcuffed at 24 Hour Fitness. It occurred at 9:30 a.m. and the charge is trespassing.

Burbank resident Bernice Evelyn Nero was arrested at San Fernando Blvd. and Lima St.

The charge is remaining on a railroad without permission. The time is 3:26 p.m.

Isaac David Barragan lives in Burbank and is employed in food service. Barragan was arrested at Olive Ave. and Brighton St.

The time is 4:15 p.m. and the charges Barragan faces are petty theft and contempt of court.

Charsey Hardman lives in Tarzana and works in accounting. Hardman was cuffed at Olive Ave. and Alameda Ave. and the time is 8:00 p.m. The charge is child endangerment.

Trina Carcamo works as a lead and is a Burbank resident. Carcamo was handcuffed after being charged with spousal abuse and disturbing the peace and a warrant. It occurred at 11:15 p.m.

Burbank resident Tyrone Marcel McClendon was nabbed at San Fernando Road and Magnolia Blvd. The time is 11:30 p.m. and the charge is disorderly conduct.

Gerardo Jose Lomeli lives in Burbank and is a property worker. Lomeli was arrested at 1143 North Ontario St. and the time is 11:24 p.m.

The charges are domestic battery and assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm.

Burbank store manager Rolando Alberto Carcamo was taken into custody at 320 West Alameda Ave. and the time is 11:00 p.m. The charge is resisting arrest.

On Saturday, October 30, Albert Hernandez, a Burbank plumber was nabbed at Sixth St. and Magnolia Blvd.

The time is 2:38 a.m. and the charges Hernandez faces are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

Winnetka handyman David Scott Neitzke was arrested at 4222 Burbank Blvd. and the charges are possession of a controlled substance – possession of an instrument, apparatus or device designed to be used to obtain utility services and 3056 of the state penal code. The time is 12:15 p.m.

Andrew Steven Wood is a plumber and is a Burbank resident. Wood was handcuffed at 1112 North Hollywood Way and the time is 12:30 p.m. The charge is 11351 of the state health and safety code.

Daniel Gallardo Miller lives in North Hollywood and was taken into custody at the same location and the time is 12:40 p.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Harmoni Amoree Michelle Hamilton lives in Los Angeles and was nabbed at Costco. The time is 1:30 p.m. and the charge is petty theft.

Jamie Sue Braman is a Burbank housekeeper and was arrested after being charged with domestic battery. It happened at 8:06 p.m.

North Hollywood tattoo artist Jeffrey Wolfe was apprehended at Glenoaks Blvd. and Harvard Road. The time is 10:53 p.m. and the charge is disorderly conduct.

On Friday, October 29, Pattarawadee Kitchaiya, a resident of Burbank and a massage therapist was taken into custody after being charged with domestic battery. It happened at 1:04 a.m.

Patricia Dick is a Burbank caregiver and was picked up at 2710 West Chandler St. and the time is 4:40 a.m.

The charge is harboring, concealing or aiding another person when you know they have committed a felony.

Artyan Amirjanyan is a delivery driver, a Glendale resident and was arrested at 101 East Alameda Ave.

The charges are identity theft – petty theft – possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. The time is 8:45 a.m.

Richard Sneddon lives in Burbank and was apprehended at 315 North Mariposa St. The time is 11:30 a.m. and the charges are murder and 3056 PC.

Adriana Nichole Alpuche lives in Frazier Park and works in the CNE. Alpuche was nabbed at Vineland Ave. and Strathern St. The time is 3:50 p.m. and the charge is petty theft.

Christopher James Cortes is employed as a loader and is a North Hollywood resident.

Cortes was handcuffed at 1501 Victory Place [Best Buy] and the time is 7:08 p.m.

The charges are being in possession of stolen property – misappropriation of lost property and a warrant.

Van Nuys resident Jessica Lavelle Hamm was apprehended at 2627 Hollywood Way and the time is 8:06 p.m. The charge is possession of heroin/cocaine.

La Antonio De Marco Coleman lives in Pasadena and was nabbed at 9:14 p.m. The site of the arrest is 1800 West Empire Ave. and the charges are 5305 (C) (1) PC – possession of drug paraphernalia and 1203.2 PC.

Michael Anthony Cape is a resident of Van Nuys and was taken into custody at 2627 Hollywood Way and it happened at 8:06 p.m.

The charges Cape faces are being in possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – resisting arrest and warrants.

Jason Miguel Aguirre is a Burbank barber and was handcuffed after being charged with domestic battery. The time is 8:50 p.m.

Sun Valley website designer Amanda Lynne Dumas was picked up at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 10:40 p.m.

The charges Dumas faces are being in possession of a controlled substance – possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of drug paraphernalia – driving while under the influence with .08 or above and a warrant.

Leah Alberta Bear Martin is a resident of Burbank and was arrested after being charged with domestic battery. It took place at 11:05 p.m.

On Thursday, October 28, Lancaster warehouse worker Antoine Lamar Turner was arrested at Buena Vista St. and Empire Ave.

It occurred at 12:00 p.m. and the charges are identity theft and possession of stolen property.

Ivan Aparicio is a construction worker and is a resident of Van Nuys. Aparicio was nabbed at 301 North Pass Ave.

The time is 2:10 p.m. and the charges are 11351 HS – contempt of court – disturbing the peace – 1203.2 PC and warrants.

Burbank cook Arturo Lope Monge was taken into custody at Burbank Blvd. and Kenwood Road.

It took place at 10:28 a.m. The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

Johnny Lee lives in Hollywood and is an artist. Lee was apprehended at Victory Blvd. and Magnolia Blvd. and the time is 3:30 p.m.

The charges are vandalism – 23152 (F) of the state vehicle code – forgery – urinating or defecating in public and warrants.

John Gabriel Rivera is a North Hollywood resident and was taken into custody at 131 North Isabel St. and it occurred at 4:40 p.m.

The charges are assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer and assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm and warrants.

Armen Edward Babayan is a Glendale business owner and was picked up at Costco. The charge is petty theft and it happened at 7:40 p.m.

Deon Morris Jr. is an installer and is a Los Angeles resident. Morris was nabbed at 3020 West Olive Ave. and the time is 6:25 p.m.

The charge is driving while being under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Ricardo Gutierrez is a Los Angeles construction worker and was taken into custody at Riverside Drive and Reese Place.

It occurred at 8:51 p.m. and the charges Gutierrez faces are being in possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia and 11375 (A) HS.

On Wednesday, October 27, Carlos Casillas Páramo, a resident of Huntington Park and a recycler was taken into custody at Chandler Blvd. and Cordova St.

The time is 1:15 a.m. and the charges are being in possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia – vandalism and a warrant.

Sarkis Yaralyan is a North Hollywood jeweler and was nabbed at Victory Blvd. and Reese Place.

It occurred at 4:41 and the charges are possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bakersfield construction worker Ashley Suzanne Adams was handcuffed at Jeffries Ave. and Buena Vista St. The time is 11:00 a.m.

The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia – driving with a suspended or revoked license and 3455 (A) PC.

Donald Blayne Kirby is a director and a resident of Los Angeles. Kirby was arrested at 501 North Lincoln St. and the charge is being under the influence of a controlled substance. It happened at 11:30 a.m.

Ernesto Aguirre is a Los Angeles caretaker and was picked up at Magnolia Blvd. and Varney St.

The time is 1:21 p.m. and the charges are being in possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia – 3000.08 PC and a warrant.

Ripsime Grigorian is unemployed and is a Burbank resident. Grigorian was taken into custody at 1800 Empire Ave. [Target]. The time is 2:00 p.m. and the charge is grand theft.

Burbank resident Jose Cisneros is employed as a floor contractor and was cuffed at 400 West Alameda Ave.

The time is 3:30 p.m. and the charges are possession of stolen property – 4463 (A) (1) VC – driving with a suspended or revoked license – 5-1-910 of the city municipal code and a warrant.

Cordell Shear is a construction worker and is a Burbank resident. Shear was handcuffed at 1341 North Ontario St. and the time is 4:45 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – child endangerment and a warrant.

On Tuesday, October 26, Marcellus Lyndell Gibson, a Los Angeles resident was taken into custody at 1255 North Lima St. It took place at 00:50 a.m. The charges are burglary and resisting arrest.

Jorge Cortes is a North Hollywood cook and was arrested at Lake St. and Elm Ave. and the time is 2:10 a.m.

The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Abigail Gertrude Salls lives in Burbank and is unemployed. Salls was handcuffed at 2517 West Victory Blvd.

The time is 6:50 a.m. The charges are trespassing – disturbing the peace and 3056 PC.

Erik Minassi is a driver and a resident of Glendale. Minassi was picked up at 535 East Cedar Ave. It took place at 6:30 a.m.

The charges Minassi faces are 23152 (F) VC – 20002 (A) VC – being in possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with a suspended or revoked license.

Jason Aldon Freiburn is unemployed and is a resident of Los Angeles. Freiburn was apprehended at 1090 North San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 12:20 p.m. The charges are resisting arrest and battery.

Zareh Oganesyan lives in Tujunga, works as an electrician and was arrested at 5:50 p.m.

The site of the arrest is 1200 South Flower St. [Home Depot] and the charge is petty theft.

Jose Luis Arreola Jr. is an electrician and is a Cudahy resident. Arreola was cuffed at Lake St. and Western Ave.

The time is 5:50 p.m. and the charge Arreola faces is possession of stolen property.

Los Angeles construction worker Edgar Rolando Hernandez was apprehended at Home Depot and the time is 5:50 p.m. The charge is grand theft.

Sarmen Mergreh lives in Glendale and is employed as a contractor. Mergreh was nabbed at 10950 Sherman Way.

It occurred at 10:40 p.m. The charges are 4573 PC and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Camarillo salesman Demetrius K. Ford was cuffed at Hollywood Way and Verdugo Ave.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance – possession of heroin/cocaine and misappropriation of lost property. It happened at 11:49 p.m.

Marianna Grace Hoerauf lives in West Los Angeles and is employed in In-Home-Care.

Hoerauf was picked up at the same site and at the same time. The charges are possession of a controlled substance and possession of heroin/cocaine and a warrant.

On Monday, October 25, Adam David Morad, a Woodland Hills resident and a blinds worker was nabbed at Olive Ave. and Alameda Ave. It happened at 2:30 a.m.

The charges Morad faces are writing or passing a fraudulent check- being in possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jacob Ryan Pogozelski lives in New Berlin and is employed as a bartender. Pogozelski was arrested at the Empire Center and West Elm Ave.

It took place at 6:49 a.m. and the charges are trespassing – disorderly conduct – battery and a warrant.

Maxim Edward Contino is a Burbank server and was picked up at Glenoaks Blvd. and Tujunga Ave.

The charges are being under the influence of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia – vandalism and a warrant. It happened at 8:55 a.m.

Rhys James Shordon is unemployed and lives in Burbank. Shordon was arrested at 333 Andover Drive and the charge is 5-3-109 MC and a warrant.

Bryce Gardner is a cook and is a resident of Burbank. Gardner was handcuffed at Gross Park and the time is 12:50 p.m.

The charges Gardner faces are possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Burbank resident Justin Andrew Caraway is employed in cleaning and was picked up at the BMC parking structure and it happened at 2:25 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – 3455 (B) (1) PC – 290.013 PC and warrants.

Robert Dizajtakieh Amir is a Glendale painter and was taken into custody at 2:10 p.m. and the charges are petty theft and 3056 PC. It happened at Whole Foods.

Aaron Richard Stevens is a heavy equipment operator and a Los Angeles resident. Stevens was nabbed at Lake St. and Victory Place and the time is 8:00 p.m.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia – vandalism and a warrant.

Tony Tennis lives in Los Angeles and is employed as a parking assistant. Tennis was arrested at the same location and the same time.

The charges are being in possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Van Nuys carpenter Christopher Cassimere was arrested at REI and the time is 9:05 p.m.

The charges are possession of stolen property – being in possession of burglary tools – petty theft – urinating or defecating in public – possession of a controlled substance and a warrant.