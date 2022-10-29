Burbank Police Log: October 3 – October 9

Burbank's finest are dedicated, hard-working, prepared and always makes sure the community is safe.

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2022. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.

Burbank’s police department is hard working and dedicated and on Sunday, October 9, Gregory Randy Valdez, who lives in Downey and is a mechanic was taken into custody at Victory Blvd. and Linden St.

It happened at 1:38 a.m. The charges are possession of burglary tools and possession of a controlled substance.

Alejandra Angelica Lara lives in Los Angeles was arrested after being charged with domestic battery and disorderly conduct. The time is 00:14 a.m.

Burbank supervisor Samantha Nicole Tirado was handcuffed at 1726 North Brighton St. and the time is 5:30 a.m. The charges are battery and driving with a suspended or revoked license.

Melanie Melendez is a baker and a Burbank resident and was taken into custody after being charged with domestic battery. It happened at 9:43 a.m.

Homer Caper works in a warehouse and lives in Los Angeles and was arrested at 10:30 a.m. The charge is petty theft. The site is San Fernando Blvd. and Scott Road.

Burbank resident Juan Bautista Velasquez is unemployed and was nabbed at 1100 North San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 10:45 a.m. The charges are disorderly conduct – vandalism and a warrant.

Han Jīn Cho is an engineer and was picked up after being charged with domestic battery. It took place at 10:34 a.m.

Noa Danielle Pierce works in sales and resides in Burbank and was apprehended at 200 East Cypress Ave. and the time is 6:30 p.m. The charge is grand theft.

Charles Ferguson is a construction worker and a Toluca Lake resident. Ferguson was arrested at 3812 Burbank Blvd. The charges are grand theft and vandalism. The time is 9:40 p.m.

On Saturday, October 8, Robert James Lambert, who lives in Burbank and is an apartment manager was picked up at 00:20 a.m. The charge is stalking and a warrant.

Timothy Brian Smith is a Los Angeles student and was taken into custody at Buena Vista St. and Riverside Drive and the time is 3:30 a.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

Miguel Omar Hernandez Tabares lives in Sylmar and is employed in construction. Tabares was nabbed at Hollywood Way and Tulare Ave.

The time is 7:15 a.m. The charges are identity theft – petty theft – possession of counterfeit items twice – possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia – joyriding and a warrant.

Elizabeth Margarita Aguilar works in medical billing and lives in Canoga Park. Aguilar was handcuffed at the same site and at the same time.

The charges are identity theft – petty theft – possession of counterfeit items twice – joyriding – possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant.

Irene Michelle Leivas is a Los Angeles caregiver and was arrested at Olive Ave. and Victory Blvd. and the time is 3:13 p.m. The charges are resisting arrest – disorderly conduct – petty theft and warrants.

Iziah Patrick Love works freelance and lives in Los Angeles and was nabbed after being charged with spousal abuse. It happened at 6:08 p.m.

Antonio Fabricio Ramirez works for a union and lives in San Fernando. Ramirez was handcuffed at 5:00 p.m. The site is Alameda Ave. and Gateway.

The charges are obstructing a police officer – destroying or concealing evidence – possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Alicia London lives in Los Angeles and was arrested at 2200 West Empire Ave. It happened at 4:40 p.m. The charge is battery.

Rhiana Antoinette Dominguez is a Burbank cashier and was cuffed at Oak St. and Lomita St. The time is 5:30 p.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Michael Dibble resides in Valley Village and was taken into custody at 1221 North San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 8:46 p.m.

The charges are 23152 (G) of the state vehicle code – 20001 (A) VC – violating a restraining order and a warrant.

On Friday, October 7, Erika Danielle Martinez, a Sylmar resident and a security guard was taken into custody at Magnolia Blvd. and Victory Blvd. It happened at 5:50 a.m. The charges are burglary and possession of a controlled substance.

Las Vegas resident Vregh Amirian works in the automotive industry and was arrested at San Fernando Blvd. and Orange Grove Ave. and the time is 4:27 a.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

Anthony Covarrubias lives in Valley Village and is a mechanic and was arrested at Magnolia Blvd. and Victory Blvd.

The charges are identity theft – possession of a controlled substance – burglary and 1203.2 (A) of the state penal code. It happened at 5:50 a.m.

Luis Eduardo Arrellano is a resident of Panorama City and is employed as a painter. Arrellano was picked up at Magnolia Blvd. and Victory Blvd.

The charges are possession of burglary tools – possession of a controlled substance – 1203.2 (A) PC and the time is 5:50 a.m.

Rossiano Bannard Rabon lives in Glendale and is a personal trainer. Rabon was handcuffed at San Fernando Blvd. and Buena Vista St. The time is 10:00 a.m. The charges are 22210 PC and possession of a controlled substance.

North Hollywood resident Michael Ivan Espinoza was nabbed at Magnolia Blvd. and Forman Ave. and the time is 4:45 p.m. The charges are 3056 PC and receiving stolen property.

Alejandro Puebla is a Burbank inspector and was taken into custody at Magnolia Blvd. and Riverton Ave. It took place at 8:50 p.m. and the charge is possession of a controlled substance for sale.

Christian Martinez lives in Burbank and was handcuffed at the same location and the same time. The charge is the same.

Esston Omar Aluqdah is a Los Angeles construction worker and was picked up at Burbank Blvd. and Victory Blvd. The time is 8:40 p.m. The charge is grand theft.

Sun Valley plumber Ulysses Adrian Torres was apprehended at the same location and the time is 8:50 p.m. The charge is 3056 PC.

Leon De Shay Taft Jr. is a security guard and a Los Angeles resident. Taft was arrested at 9:20 p.m. The charges are assault with a deadly weapon – grand theft and 4573 PC.

Darriel Gabriel Hernandez lives in Tujunga and is a student and was handcuffed at the Glendale police department. The charge is false impersonation. It took place at 10:26 p.m.

Herbert Lionel Jimenez is employed in maintenance and resides in Burbank. Jimenez was nailed at Alameda Ave. and Lake St. and the time is 11:30 p.m. The charge is violating a restraining order.

On Thursday, October 6, Alan Lee McDermott, who is unemployed and a Burbank resident was picked up at 301 North Pass Ave. and the time is 00:40 a.m. The charges are robbery and possession of a controlled substance.

Daniel Antonio Saucedo works in auto body and was cuffed at Victory Place and Empire Center. The time is 9:38 a.m.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tamara Robin Wade lives in Sun Valley and is unemployed. Wade was nabbed at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 2:40 p.m.

The charges are 22810 (A) PC – petty theft – possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Suzanne Mary Biese is a Los Angeles barber and was arrested at 1501 North Victory Place and the time is 5:15 p.m.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance – possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Keenan Joseph Olana lives in Los Angeles and was taken into custody at 201 East Cypress Ave. and the time is 7:30 p.m. The charge is robbery.

Eric Lobos Conde is a Glendale day laborer and was handcuffed at Magnolia Blvd. and San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 8:36 p.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Anthony Jay Romero works as a dishwasher and resides in Los Angeles. Romero was taken into custody at 600 North Hollywood Way.

The time is 9:30 p.m. The charges are petty theft – 3056 PC – vandalism and a warrant.

Burbank resident Isaiah Glenn Hinnerichs was nailed at Verdugo Ave. and Front St. and the time is 10:15 p.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Christopher Robin Kutzer resides in Valencia and is a CEO and was nabbed at the same site and the same time. The charge is the same.

North Hollywood construction worker Gilbert Hernandez was handcuffed at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 10:20 p.m. The charges are identity theft and grand theft.

On Wednesday, October 5, Octavio Ramos, a Burbank resident and an electrician was handcuffed at 2:18 a.m.

The location is Santa Anita Ave. and Sixth St. The charges are petty theft and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Los Angeles accountant Gary William Levy was nabbed at Buena Vista St. and Pacific Ave. and the time is 4:15 a.m.

The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Hannah Alexandra Hayworth resides in Los Angeles and is employed as an arbitrator inspector. Hayworth was arrested at the same location and the same time.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – receiving stolen property and 19851 (A) VC.

Steven Uong is a music producer and a resident of Van Nuys. Uong was arrested at 2800 North Myers St. and the time is 7:30 a.m. The charges are violating a court order and petty theft.

Burbank forklift operator Daniel Christopher Heath was picked up at San Fernando Blvd. and Andover Drive.

It took place at 11:15 a.m. and the charges are possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of drug paraphernalia – driving with a suspended or revoked license – 14501.2 (A) VC and warrants.

Edward Frank Mazon resides in North Hollywood and works in demolition and was arrested at Lowe’s.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. The time is 12:35 p.m.

Manuel Adrian Gutierrez lives in Winnetka and is a construction worker and was nabbed at 11011 Otsego St. and the time is 2:00 p.m.

The charges are 30650 (A) PC – possession of methamphetamines for sale – 11360 (A) of the state health and safety code – 11359 (B) HS and 1203.2 PC.

North Hollywood body shop employee Michael Khachik Sawakji was handcuffed at the same site and at the same time.

The charges are 30605 A PC – possession of methamphetamines for sale – 11360 (A) HS and 11359 (B) HS.

Maria Katy Bondarev lives in West Hollywood and works at in-home support and was apprehended at 200 East Cypress Ave. The time is 3:54 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

West Hills resident Ian Welch was taken into custody at 2000 West Empire Ave. and the time is 7:39 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Burbank security guard Jason Donald Yost was nailed at Kenwood St. and Clark Ave. and the time is 7:30 p.m.

The charges are being under the influence of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Hesperia cashier Adrian Carlos Chavez was picked up at Buena Vista St. and San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 8:30 p.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Teanna Brez Jay Bailey lives in Burbank and was apprehended after being charged with spousal abuse. It happened at 9:30 p.m.

On Tuesday, October 4, Hamlet Avetisian, who is unemployed and a Burbank resident was picked up at Brighton St. and Burbank Blvd. and the time is 1:15 a.m.

The charges are identity theft – possession of a controlled substance – possession of possession of heroin/cocaine – grand theft – misappropriation of lost property and a warrant.

Cody Richard Croft is a machinist and a Burbank resident and was nabbed at the LAPD Van Nuys station and the time is 8:10 a.m.

The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine – burglary – driving with a suspended or revoked license and warrants.

Jesus Giron Munoz lives in Sherman Oaks and is employed in security, and it took place at 3:00 p.m. The charges are assault with a deadly weapon and making criminal threats.

Sevak Vardumyan is a plumber and a Burbank resident. Vardumyan was handcuffed at 488 East Providencia Ave.

The time is 2:55 p.m. The charges are 23152 (F) VC – possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of burglary tools and 3056 PC.

Burbank resident Stepanie Marie McKinney is unemployed and was arrested at 4:35 p.m. The charges are making criminal threats – vandalism with $400 or more and resisting arrest.

North Hollywood carpenter Joshua M. Brantley was picked up at Olive Ave. and First St. The time is 5:30 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Melinda Donna Cerda resides in Los Angeles and was apprehended at Chandler Blvd. and Rose St. and the time is 7:20 p.m. The charge is being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Herbert Lionel Jimenez is employed as a building technician and was taken into custody at 184 West Valencia Ave. and the time is 10:15 p.m. The charge is violating a restraining order.

Timothy Lee Plath lives in Corona and was arrested at 101 East Alameda Ave. and the time is 11:15 p.m. The charge is vandalism.

San Bruno construction worker Dylan John Beers was picked up at Toluca Park and Verdugo Ave. and it happened at 11:43 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Rachel Marie Cox is a Los Angeles housekeeper and was taken into custody at the same location and the same time. The charges are the same.

On Monday, October 3, Rosalino Giron, a Santa Ana pipe layer was arrested at 3750 Empire Ave. The charges are disturbing the peace and possession of drug paraphernalia. The time is 2:44 a.m.

Edward Andy Isahakian works in customer service and resides in Sylmar. Isahakian was arrested at Victory Blvd. and the Empire Center.

It happened at 9:30 a.m. and the charges are grand theft and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Los Angeles hair stylist Star Monique Nelson was nabbed at the same site and the time is 9:10 a.m.

The charges are identity theft – grand theft – unlawful possession of prescription drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tyrone Jamal Peters is a Los Angeles laborer and was arrested at the same site and the same time.

The charges are grand theft – possession of a controlled substance – joyriding – 400 (A) (1) VC and warrants. The time is 9:10 a.m.

Rafael Corona is employed in Metro RV and lives in Burbank. Corona was apprehended at Alameda Ave. and Victory Blvd.

It happened at 8:55 p.m. The charges are possession of a controlled substance and driving with a suspended or revoked license.

Edgar Salcedo works in maintenance and resides in Burbank. Salcedo was nabbed at Glenoaks Blvd. and Andover St. and the time is 8:20 p.m. The charge is being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Richard Bennett Garrison is employed in finance and lives in San Mateo. Garrison was arrested at the Burbank airport and the charge is disorderly conduct. The time is 9:51 p.m.

North Hollywood construction worker Gabriel Diaz was picked up at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 10:20 p.m.

The charges are identity theft – possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia – petty theft – unlawfully causing a fire and a warrant.

Herbert Lionel Jimenz lives in Burbank and works in maintenance and was handcuffed at Lake St. and Verdugo Ave. and the time is 9:50 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and disorderly conduct.