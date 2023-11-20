Burbank Police Log: October 30 – November 5

Law and order must be kept and the Burbank police department is always on duty.

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2023. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent.

Being a police officer requires its members to on occasion arrest people and on Sunday, November 5, Alberto Barrios, who lives in Pacoima and is a construction worker was pinched at 2513 Tulare Ave. The time is 00:44 a.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Sean Marcus Hernandez is a Sun Valley construction worker and was nabbed at Buena Vista St. and Victory Blvd. It took place at 00:45 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of burglary tools.

Anthony Angel Gallardo Bello is a McAllen, Texas, cook and was handcuffed at San Fernando Blvd. and the 5 freeway south. It took place at 1:45 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Aniceto Gallardo Bello lives in Lompoc and is a driver and was arrested at the same site and the time is 1:47 a.m. The charge is the same.

Pico Rivera resident Eric Alfred Lobato is employed in marketing and was cuffed at First St. and Cypress Ave. and the time is 1:05 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

David Neil Demento works at a warehouse and lives in La Canada and was picked up at Magnolia Blvd. and Cordova St. and the time is 1:45 a.m. The charges are forgery and driving while under the influence of drugs.

Sun Valley resident Ariel Aaron Medina works in online pickup and was pinched at the BPD jail lobby. It occurred at 8:45 a.m. The charge is evading a police officer.

Sara Elizabeth Fulls is a Los Angeles cashier and was apprehended at 10:19 a.m. The charges are possession of a dagger – petty theft and possession of drug paraphernalia. The location is Alameda Ave. and Buena Vista St.

North Hollywood resident Angel Daniel Jesus Velasquez was handcuffed at Burbank Blvd. and Front St. The time is 8:07 p.m. The charges are resisting arrest – battery and disorderly conduct.

On Saturday, November 4, Zyon Harun Stinson, who lives in Burbank and works in security was apprehended at Verdugo Ave. and Hollywood Way.

It took place at 1:05 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Argam Tahmasian lives in Tujunga and is a mechanic and was nabbed after being charged with false imprisonment and domestic battery. The time is 2:25 a.m.

Ronald Jose Zepeda is a Sun Valley technician and was arrested at Bethany Road and Third St. The charges are misappropriation of lost property and violating probation. It happened at 3:45 a.m.

Mark Austin Sheflin is unemployed and is a Burbank resident and was pinched at 1029 North Niagara St. The time is 8:09 a.m. The charges are making criminal threats and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Los Angeles resident Wesley Lynn Dearneal is unemployed and was picked up at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 11:00 a.m. The charge is assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm.

Denise C. Bermudez lives in Burbank and was apprehended at 334 North Naomi St. and the time is 3:57 p.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

North Hollywood resident Artur Saparyan was cuffed at 1601 North Victory Place and it took place at 5:23 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Jesus Manuel Carreon is employed in construction and lives in Los Angeles and was pinched at 7:30 p.m.

The charges are possession of burglary tools – petty theft and possession of a dagger. The location is 200 East Cypress Ave.

Oscar Fernando Lopez Pena is employed as a cleaner, lives in Los Angeles and was nabbed at 1301 North Victory Place. The time is 8:35 p.m. The charges are forgery and petty theft.

Ramon Alfredo Becerril lives in Sylmar and was taken into custody at Buena Vista St. and San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 8:13 p.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug – driving while under the influence with .08 or above – driving with a suspended or revoked license and warrants.

On Friday, November 3, Ariel Janelle Rogers, who lives in Fontana and is a therapist was nabbed at 250 North First St. The time is 1:00 a.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Anthony Savage is a Burbank cement worker and was arrested at 1:50 a.m. The charge is spousal abuse.

Elizabeth Francis is a realtor and a Chatsworth resident and was taken into custody at 1110 North Maple St. The charge is evading a police officer. The time is 6:26 a.m.

Edward Blasco lives in Los Angeles and is an entrepreneur and was pinched at St. Joseph’s Medical Center. It took place at 7:41 a.m.

The charges are resisting an executive officer – making criminal threats – arson and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Donte Rey Shawn Cannon Jr. is a Los Angeles trucker and was apprehended at Victory Blvd. and Chandler Blvd. and the time is 11:10 a.m. The charge is organized retail theft.

Ramon Tramel Blackhill is a barber and is a Los Angeles resident and was picked up at the same site and the same time. The charges are burglary – grand theft – organized retail theft and a warrant.

Gerardo Campos Jr. is a Burbank receptionist and was handcuffed at San Fernando Blvd. and Verdugo Ave. and the time is 12:30 p.m. The charge is vandalism and a warrant.

Melissa Naomi Monge is a Los Angeles dental assistant and was brought into custody at 1620 West Alameda Ave. and the time is 3:56 p.m. The charges are petty theft and vandalism with $400 or more.

Jamie Paul Perez is employed as a roofer and is a Burbank resident and was nabbed at 101 North Victory Place. The time is 3:40 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Vonricco Lane lives in Los Angeles and was arrested at San Fernando Blvd. and Verdugo Ave. and the time is 6:30 p.m. The charges are resisting arrest – petty theft – grand theft – trespassing and warrants.

Steven Charles Carr resides in Oak View and is a roofer and was cuffed at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 7:30 p.m. The charges are receiving stolen property and possession of heroin/cocaine.

San Gabriel resident Elvia Patricia Urbina was apprehended at 8:10 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct. The site is 2627 Hollywood Way.

Gary Nicholas Phillips lives in Benicia, California, is employed in real estate and was nabbed after being charged with spousal abuse. The time is 9:10 p.m.

On Thursday, November 2, Aram Stepanyan, who lives in Van Nuys and is self-employed was handcuffed at Naomi St. and Burbank Blvd. and the time is 3:53 a.m. The charge is identity theft.

Emiliano Angel Rodriguez resides in Tujunga and is a host and was nabbed at 10613 Commerce Ave. The charge is burglary and the time is 8:00 a.m.

Eric Wynne Snyder is an Encino doctor and was arrested at 4440 Haskell Ave. and the time is 8:00 a.m. The charge is stalking.

Amanda Nohemi Calito Velasquez De Ibanez is a Pasadena caregiver and was pinched at the BPD jail lobby. It occurred at 11:50 a.m. The charge is petty theft.

Ariel Aaron Medina lives in Sun Valley and is employed in on-line pickup and was handcuffed at 1301 North Victory Place. It took place at 1:40 p.m. The charge is evading a police officer.

Melissa Naomi Monge is a Los Angeles dental assistant and was arrested at 201 East Magnolia Blvd. The charge is petty theft and the time is 2:13 p.m.

Yeghishe Davityan is a Sun Valley driver and was pinched at 1601 North Victory Place and the time is 6:17 p.m. The charges are violating probation and animal abuse.

Whittier resident Elizabeth Locklear was apprehended at 8:02 p.m. The charges are joyriding – tampering with a motor vehicle and a warrant. The site is 2514 West Magnolia Blvd.

Wesley David Eaton is a Ventura delivery driver and was taken into custody at Verdugo Ave. and IKEA Way and the time is 8:14 p.m.

The charges are making criminal threats – possession of a baton and possession of a switchblade.

Jonathan Michael Hernandez is a Burbank security guard and was cuffed after being charged with spousal abuse. The time is 11:08 p.m.

Compton resident David Castro Jimenez works at a security office and was picked up at Buena Vista St. and Empire Ave. The time is 11:05 p.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and possession of Xanax.

On Wednesday, November 1, Sara Arlenas, a Hollywood pastor was arrested at Hollywood Way and Oak St. and the time is 1:25 a.m. The charge is burglary.

Kamesha Lavonne Shannae Watson is an Inglewood manager and was picked up at 225 North Buena Vista St. The time is 11:27 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of tear gas.

Melissa Naomi Monge is a Los Angeles dental technician and was cuffed at 101 North Alameda Ave. It took place at 2:50 p.m. The charges are petty theft and vandalism.

Karine Danayan lives in Burbank and is a makeup artist and was taken into custody at 414 East Valencia Blvd. It happened at 5:45 p.m. The charge is assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm.

Narek Karapetyan is a Sun Valley resident, is self-employed and was pinched at 1601 Victory Place. The time is 7:20 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Jonathan Romel Caceres lives in Granada Hills and is employed as a construction worker and was apprehended at 687 North Victory Blvd.

The time is 7:54 p.m. The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

On Tuesday, October 31, Debora Zecena Rubio, a Burbank teacher was taken into custody at Myers St. and Verdugo Ave.

The time is 00:59 a.m. The charge is driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Brandon Nikolas Fonseca is a Baldwin Park barber and was picked up at Glenoaks Blvd. and Walnut Ave. and the time is 4:35 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – identity theft – receiving stolen property – outside and a warrant.

Melissa Rochelle Miranda lives in Sun Valley and is employed as a driver and was apprehended at the same site and the same time. The charges are the same.

Jason Jesse Ramirez works in security and was nabbed at Cohasset St. and Kenwood St. and the time is 9:23 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – illegal possession of ammunition and violating probation.

Sasheh Zadaorian Sangbarani is a AAA driver and was pinched at Home Depot and the time is 12:10 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – petty theft – joyriding and a warrant.

Valentin Corona Pacheco is a Los Angeles gardener and was arrested at Hollywood Way and Winona Ave. and the time is 1:37 p.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance and a warrant.

Gary Keon Hobson Jr. lives in Venice and is a housekeeper and was picked up at 1751 North Victory Place. It occurred at 8:02 p.m.

The charges are possession drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – petty theft and identity theft.

Jessica Lorena Vargas is a North Hollywood resident and is self-employed and was handcuffed after being charged with spousal abuse and battery. The time is 10:45 p.m.

Nixon Adrian Morena is self-employed and lives in Los Angeles and was taken into custody at 3314 West Magnolia Blvd. and the time is 11:35 p.m. The charge is burglary.

On Monday, October 30, Annette Uzoh, who lives in San Antonio, Texas, and is a travel nurse was apprehended at Magnolia Blvd. and Victory Blvd.

It took place at 2:20 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Tawney Lynee Pray is a Covina delivery worker and was arrested at Verdugo Ave. and Clybourne Ave. and the time is 2:27 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – possession of heroin/cocaine and petty theft.

Burbank resident Eric Slane was taken into custody at 1420 West Olive Ave. It took place at 7:40 a.m. The charge is vandalism with $400 or more.

Kevin Guy Leasure lives in Burbank is a machinist and was pinched at Empire Ave. and the 5 freeway. It happened at 9:00 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – driving with a suspended or revoked license – 4000 (A) of the state penal code and warrants.

Penelope Cuevas is a Burbank secretary and was arrested at 501 East Santa Anita Ave. The time is 1:00 p.m. The charge is embezzlement.

Katherine Victoria Camara lives in Sun Valley and is employed in retail and was picked up at 515 Andover Drive and the time is 9:30 a.m.

The charges are threatening an executive officer – disorderly conduct – 25620 (A) (B) PC and a warrant.

Miguel Garcia is a Pacoima supplier and was taken into custody at the LAPD Van Nuys station. The time is 10:30 p.m. The charge is vandalism.

Randy Wade Singleton lives in Anaheim and is employed in car detail and was handcuffed at Home Depot. It occurred at 10:50 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – identity theft – violating a promise to appear in court and a warrant.

Robert Joe Schroeder is a Granada Hills mechanic and was nabbed at Burbank Blvd. and Victory Blvd. The time is 10:13 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and possession of heroin/cocaine.