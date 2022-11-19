Burbank Police Log: October 31 – November 6

Making sure the city is secure and safe is a top priority for the Burbank police department.

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2022. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.

Being on patrol, the Burbank police department, on Sunday, November 6, arrested Evan Kingsley Searcy, who lives in Lancaster and is a solar electrician.

The site is 235 IKEA Way and the time is 4:35 a.m. The charges are possession of brass knuckles and forgery.

Los Angeles resident Jonathan Meskin was taken into custody at the LAPD Metro station and the time is 12:30 p.m. The charges are assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm – petty theft and warrants.

Francisco Cervantes Jr. works as a barber and lives in Montebello. Cervantes was apprehended at 2080 Empire Ave. and the charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug – driving while under the influence with .08 or above – 23247 (E) of the state vehicle code – driving with a suspended or revoked license out a license twice and warrants. It took place at 10:53 p.m.

On Saturday, November 5, Rosalinda Delfina Camacho, who is a house cleaner and a resident of Irvine was taken into custody at 2900 North San Fernando Blvd.

The time is 1:32 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – disorderly conduct – possession of a baton and warrants.

Sergio Saldivar Gutierrez is a cashier and a Los Angeles resident and was taken into custody after being charged with spousal abuse and a warrant. The time is 2:00 a.m.

Manuel Vasquez Bastidas is a Los Angeles cook and was cuffed at Glenoaks Blvd. and Verdugo Ave. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance. The time is 2:58 a.m.

Taryn Rey Glover is employed in distribution and lives in Long Beach. Glover was nabbed at 1112 North Hollywood Way and the time is 5:43 a.m. The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine and driving with a suspended or revoked license.

Luis Alberto Coyt is a clothes designer and a North Hollywood resident. Coyt was taken into custody at San Fernando Blvd. and Empire Ave.

It took place at 12:20 p.m. The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine – driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and a warrant.

Emily Hansen Lape is employed in meta data and lives in Glendale. Lape was handcuffed after being charged with spousal abuse – assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm – vandalism with $400 or more – driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above. It happened at 5:27 p.m.

Kevin Thomas Ellingburgh lives in Highland and is a window installer. Ellinghburgh was arrested at Brighton St. and Winona Ave. and it took place at 7:55 p.m.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance for sale – possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia – 21510 (A) of the state health and safety code and possession of heroin/cocaine.

George Noverto Estrada is a driver and a Los Angeles resident. Estrada was arrested after being charged with spousal abuse – 11370.1 (A) HS – 25850 (A) of the state penal code and a warrant. The time is 8:45 p.m.

Tarzana lab technician Dillon Grand Benabou was taken into custody at 2627 North Hollywood Way and the time is 9:15 p.m. The charges are identity theft and receiving stolen property.

Tiffany Leah Watson is a Los Angeles caregiver and was picked up at Alameda Ave. and the 15 freeway. It happened at 9:09 p.m.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance – possession of a switch blade – petty theft and driving with a suspended or revoked license.

Jesus Najera is a Burbank bus operator and was apprehended at 2341 North Fairview St. The time is 11:40 p.m. and the charge is vandalism with $400 or more.

On Friday, November 4, Edmund Nasiri, who resides in Glendale and is a contractor was handcuffed at Bel Aire Drive and Santa Anita Ave. and the time is 00:30 a.m.

The charges are 22610 (A) PC – possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Los Angeles electrician Max Flores was picked up at Verdugo Ave. and Front St. and the time is 2:00 a.m. The charges are possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Stella Susana Reyes works at a swap meet and lives in Los Angeles. Reyes was taken into custody at Buena Vista St. and Chandler Blvd. and the time is 3:23 a.m.

The charges are grand theft – conspiracy to commit a felony – possession of drug paraphernalia – 23152 (F) VC and a warrant.

Arnaldo Guzman works at a grocery store and lives in Los Angeles. Guzman was nabbed at the same site and at the same time.

The charges are conspiracy to commit a felony – possession of drug paraphernalia and grand theft.

Los Angeles sound installer Jorge Zuniga was arrested at the same site and the same time and the charges are the same.

Christopher Robert Macias is a San Dimas dentist and was taken into custody at Glenoaks Blvd. and Harvard Road and it took place at 2:05 a.m.

The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Joseph Finkelstein works in marketing and lives in North Hollywood. Finkelstein was picked up at Hollywood Way and Verdugo Ave. and it occurred at 2:39 a.m.

The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and warrants.

Ronjay Malik Budd resides in San Bernardino and works in the fields and was nabbed at 7:40 a.m. The charges are burglary – kidnapping and making criminal threats.

Austin Angel Ibarra is a Simi Valley cook and was taken into custody at 207 North Victory Blvd. and the time is 8:39 a.m. The charge is vandalism.

Nathan Kyle Christian mows lawns and resides in North Hollywood and was handcuffed at Walmart. The time is 10:00 a.m.

The charges are petty theft – vandalism – possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of drug paraphernalia and 1203.2 (A) PC.

Tyrone Marcel McClendon lives in Burbank and is unemployed and was nabbed at San Fernando Blvd. and Palm Ave. and the time is 7:50 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Jorge Figueroa is a Pacoima construction worker and was taken into custody at San Fernando Blvd. and Arvilla Ave. and the time is 7:49 p.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Asijah Deliverance Neville Jeffries lives in Moreno Valley and is a petitioner and was arrested at Victory Blvd. and Western Ave. It took place at 8:55 p.m. The charge is violating a restraining order.

Sarah Buttress is unemployed and a Burbank resident. Buttress was handcuffed at the LAPD Metro station. The time is 10:50 p.m. The charge is assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm.

On Thursday, November 3, Tamar Tanielian, who lives in Pasadena and works in human resources was apprehended at IKEA Way and Santa Anita Ave.

It occurred at 1:46 a.m. The charges are possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Burbank musician Roza Zargham was taken into custody at Heffron Drive and Maple St. It happened at 3:10 a.m. The charges are possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell – possession of methamphetamine with the intent to sell and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Destiny Ashley Tays lives in North Hills and was arrested at Balboa Blvd. and Devonshire Blvd. and the time is 9:30 a.m. The charge is grand theft.

Gilbert Danny Luque is employed in maintenance and resides in Pacoima. Luque was nabbed at 10000 Osborne St. and the time is 12:00 p.m. The charges are stalking and making criminal threats.

Gukas Melkonyan is a Burbank producer and was taken into custody at 914 North Reese Place. It happened at 4:00 p.m. The charges are the same.

Tyrone Marcel McClendon is employed as a waiter and lives in Burbank. McClendon was arrested at Third St. and Magnolia Blvd. and the time is 7:15 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Burbank line cook Gabriel Anthony Esparza was nabbed at 222 North Lincoln St. and the time is 10:44 p.m. The charge is violating a court order.

Leandra Rose Craig lives in Burbank and was picked up at Maple St. and Heffron Drive and the time is 8:57 p.m.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine and warrants.

Shaun Michael Paulson is a Burbank general contractor and was nabbed at the same location and the same time. The charges are the same.

On Wednesday, November 2, Jennifer Joan Ray, who lives in Burbank and works as a CNA was taken into custody at 3:00 a.m. The charge is child endangerment.

Aldo Levin Prado is a Burbank plumber and was picked up at the same site and the time is 3:05 a.m. The charge is the same.

Gerardo Monjarez Lopez resides in Burbank and was taken into custody at the Islands restaurant parking structure. It happened at 3:34 a.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Burbank resident Cary Dwain Mitchell is unemployed and was apprehended at Chandler Blvd. and California St. and the time is 8:55 a.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Razmig Bodozian lives in Porter Ranch and is a shopper and was nabbed at Whole Foods. The time is 10:15 a.m. The charge is petty theft.

Gilbert Lorenzo Rios Jr. is a forklift driver and a Glendale resident and was handcuffed at 121 Maynard St. The charge is robbery and the time is 10:00 a.m.

Juan Carlos Garcia Jr. lives in Glendale and is a stocker and was cuffed at Buena Vista St. and Victory Blvd. and the time is 10:40 a.m. The charge is robbery.

Donte Edward Wilson is unemployed and an El Monte resident. Wilson was nabbed at 601 North Glenoaks Blvd. and the time is 10:39 a.m. The charges are petty theft and indecent exposure.

George Adolfo Bautista is a Sun Valley truck driver and was arrested at 10340 Loren St. and the time is 2:00 p.m. The charges are check fraud and joyriding.

Armen Baregamian is a jeweler and a resident of Burbank. Baregamian was taken into custody at 1311 South Victory Blvd. and the time is 4:00 p.m. The charges are grand theft and possession of a controlled substance.

Artur Asatryan is a construction worker and is a Van Nuys resident. Asatryan was picked up at the same site and at the same time. The charges are grand theft and petty theft.

Lorenzo Juan Rodriguez is employed in sales and lives in Los Angeles. Rodriguez was apprehended at Denny Ave. and Victory Blvd. and the time is 5:57 p.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above and 2000.2 (A) VC.

Hovannes Papazyan lives in North Hollywood and is a driver and was picked up at Costco and the time is 8:30 p.m. The charges are petty theft and possession of brass knuckles.

Ani Bayrimyan is unemployed and a North Hollywood resident. Bayrimyan was cuffed at 1051 West Burbank Blvd. The time is 8:15 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Jori Espinosa is a North Hollywood accountant and was apprehended at Magnolia Blvd. and Varney and the time is 10:29 p.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

On Tuesday, November 1, Michael Raymond Chaney Jr., who works as a laborer and resides in Bell was nabbed at North Hollywood Way and Tulare Ave. and the time is 3:25 a.m. The charge is 23152 (F) VC and a warrant.

Vanik Ashotovich Gasparyan works at a drug treatment center and was arrested at 1575 North Victory Place and the time is 4:05 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of heroin/cocaine.

North Hollywood resident Ronald Edward Valentine works in real estate and was picked up at 1051 West Burbank Blvd. and the time is 11:30 a.m. The charge is battery.

Tony Leon Martin III is employed at Caltrans and was nabbed after being charged with spousal abuse. It occurred at 1:34 p.m.

Francis Timothy McNair is unemployed and lives in Mission Viejo and was arrested at 1419 North San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 4:13 p.m.

The charges are identity theft – possession of drug paraphernalia – disorderly conduct – 5-3-108 (A) open and petty theft.

Deloni Deadwyler Cooper lives in Los Angeles and is unemployed and was taken into custody at Victory Blvd. and Laurel Canyon Blvd. It happened at 5:00 p.m. The charges are conspiracy to commit a felony and grand theft.

Kufre Sunday Akpan resides in Los Angeles and is employed in retail and was nabbed at Laurel Canyon Blvd. and Victory Blvd. [Ross].

It took place at 4:30 p.m. and the charges are grand theft – conspiracy to commit a felony – petty theft – possession of a controlled substance – 1203.2 (A) PC – petty theft and a warrant.

Jamie Lee Stone lives in Van Nuys and is a housekeeper and was apprehended at Buena Vista St. and Winona Ave. It took place at 7:30 p.m. The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jason Polin is unemployed and lives in North Hollywood and was taken into custody after being charged with domestic battery – vandalism – Los Angeles municipal code violation and warrants. The time is 7:45 p.m.

Armen Aleksanyan lives in Van Nuys and is unemployed and was nabbed at Magnolia Blvd. and Lake St. and it happened at 9:40 p.m. The charges are damaging a phone or electrical wires and possession of a controlled substance.

Gina Louise Rondinelli is a North Hollywood caretaker and was arrested at Victory Blvd. and Isabel St. and the time is 9:45 p.m. The charge is petty theft and a warrant.

On Monday, October 31, Arutin Shakhverdian, a Glendale Uber driver was handcuffed at 1301 North Victory Place. It happened at 00:01 a.m. The charge is petty theft.

Hernan Rojas is a Burbank supervisor and was taken into custody at Main St. and Cedar Ave. and the time is 3:12 a.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.