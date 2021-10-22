Burbank Police Log: October 4 – October 10

The safety of the citizens of Burbank is paramount for the men and women in blue.



Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2020. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.

myBurbank.com will be glad to redact your name upon request. Please click HERE. You MUST include your name as it appears and the exact date that it appeared. Give us 1 to 5 days to redact.

Arresting people is something the Burbank police department has to do in order to ensure the safety of its citizens.

On Sunday, October 10, Yesmi Patricia Aguilar, who lives in Panorama City and is employed as a cashier was taken into custody at 1:45 a.m.

The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and the site of the arrest is San Fernando Blvd. and Burbank Blvd.

Paige Ashley Vreede is a nanny and is a Los Angeles resident. Vreede was cuffed after being charged with spousal abuse. It occurred at 2:20 a.m.

Burbank resident and UPS driver Josue David Alvarez was nabbed at Orange Grove Ave. and Glenoaks Blvd.

The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and it took place at 1:25 a.m.

Humberto Trujillo is a Burbank supervisor and was handcuffed at 2426 Myers St. and the time is 2:30 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

Abigail Gertrude Salls is a cashier and a Burbank resident and was picked up at Victory Blvd. and Buena Vista St. It happened at 9:10 a.m. The charge is 108.11 (D) US and a warrant.

Josue Israel Sanchez is a Sylmar business owner and was nabbed at Glenoaks Blvd. and Spazier Ave.

The arrest occurred at 8:00 p.m. and the charges Sanchez faces are driving with a suspended or revoked license – 417.4 of the state penal code and warrants.

Aaron Oshay Mack is a cook and a resident of Burbank. Mack was handcuffed at Bob Hope Drive and Parkside Ave.

The time is 8:45 p.m. and the charges are sexual battery and resisting arrest.

Tachella Lynette Miller is employed in customer service, is a North Hollywood resident and was cuffed at Empire Ave. and Hollywood Way.

The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and it took place at 7:32 p.m.

On Saturday, October 9, Sergio Esquivel Jr., a Panorama City construction worker was nabbed at Empire Ave. and Buena Vista St.

The time is 3:00 a.m. The charge Esquivel faces is possession of a controlled substance.

Bakersfield resident and freelance employee Myesha Anne Cook was picked up at 641 North Victory Blvd. and the time is 2:13 a.m.

The charges are identity theft – possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jason Cameron Buehler lives in Bakersfield and works in oil field construction. Buehler was apprehended at the same locale and the same time.

The charges include being in possession of heroin/cocaine and being in possession of drug paraphernalia.

Rachel Bernice Nice is a Simi Valley server and was handcuffed at Olive Ave. and Third St. The charges are 14601.2 (A) PC and warrants. The time is 3:55 a.m.

Hovhannes Manoukian is a Van Nuys bank manager. Manoukian was taken into custody at the same site. It happened at 3:40 a.m. The charge is 25850 (A) PC.

Julie Stephanie Cornejo Avala lives in Los Angeles and works as an office assistant.

Avala was taken into custody at Victory Blvd. and Pass Ave. and the time is 4:28 a.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

Aaron Sutton Bloom works as a technician and was taken into custody at Riverside Drive and Rose St.

The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and the time is 4:28 a.m.

Jason Tyler Ford is a North Hollywood resident and is employed as a consultant. Ford was arrested at Victory Place and Burbank Blvd. and it occurred at 9:00 a.m.

The charges are 11375 (B) (2) of the state health and safety code – possession of drug paraphernalia and vandalism.

Andre Moura Cortes is a Los Angeles welder and was handcuffed at Burbank Blvd. and Hollywood Way.

It took place at 12:15 p.m. and the charges are identity theft – possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia – driving with a suspended or revoked license and a warrant.

Iskander Haile is a truck driver and is a resident of Los Angeles. Haile was taken into custody at 2305 West Victory Blvd. and it occurred at 2:20 p.m.

The charges Haile faces are 69 PC – arson – 245 (C) PC – 1203.2 PC and a warrant.

Anthony Matthews lives in Goleta and was charged with 25850 (C) PC – driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug – 12951 (A) of the state vehicle code – identity theft and a warrant. It happened at Third St. and Magnolia Blvd. and at 6:27 p.m.

Nicholas Andrew Antaplyan is an auto detailer, a Burbank resident and was arrested at Buena Vista St. and Vanowen St.

The time is 11:59 p.m. and the charges include 23103 (A) VC and being in possession of heroin/cocaine.

On Friday, October 8, Rafael Estuardo Orellana Jr., a Glendale resident and a manager was taken into custody at 5:21 a.m.

The charge Orellana faces is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug. It happened at Riverside Drive and Reese Place.

Los Angeles interior designer Tracie Gutierrez was arrested at Buena Vista St. and Empire Ave.

The charges are 4463 (A) VC and possession of stolen property. It took place at 10:55 a.m.

Rodrigo Alejandro Jimenez is a mechanic and is a Los Angeles resident. Jimenez was nabbed at the same location and the same time. The charges are also the same.

Vacheh Saki Ohanian lives in Glendale and is an installer. Ohanian was handcuffed at San Fernando Blvd. and Prospect Ave.

The charges are arson – 3056 PC – being in possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of drug paraphernalia and 10852 VC.

Cornell Eugene William II is a Los Angeles technical assistant. William was nabbed at 1800 West Empire Ave. and the time is 1:30 p.m. The charge is possession of stolen property.

Justyn S. Nelson is a Los Angeles resident and was arrested at the same site and at the same time. The charges are possession of stolen property and 11375 (B) (2) HS.

On Thursday, October 7, Eric Maurice Edwards, a Los Angeles resident was picked up after being charged with domestic battery. It happened at 4:30 a.m.

Isaac Barrigan is a Burbank therapist and was handcuffed at Lake St. and Santa Anita Ave.

It occurred at 10:00 a.m. and the charges include battery – making criminal threats – vandalism and a warrant.

Karapet Harutyunyan lives in Glendale, is employed as a mechanic and was arrested at 9:33 a.m. The charge is 466 PC. The site is Victory Blvd. and Thompson Ave.

Samuel Ayakyan resides in Glendale, is employed as an assistant and was arrested at the same location.

It happened at 9:33 a.m. and the charge is being in possession of a controlled substance and a warrant.

Marcus Lamar Robinson works in marketing and lives in Reseda. Robinson was apprehended at 160 West Olive Ave.

The time is 5:00 p.m. The charges are resisting arrest and possession of a controlled substance.

Arleta resident Noe Eduardo Salas Martinez is employed in security and was cuffed at Empire Ave. and Frederic St.

The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of a controlled substance. The time of the arrest is 9:50 p.m.

Freddy Emmanuel Canales Montes lives in Panorama City and works in construction. Montes was picked up at Flower St. and Ash Ave. and the time is 11:05 p.m.

The charges are being in possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Moreno Valley artist Todd Vayle Campbell was taken into custody after being charged with spousal abuse. The apprehension took place at 11:45 p.m.

On Wednesday, October 6, Alfonso Flores Moreno, a Santa Clarita resident who works in flooring was nabbed at 3:20 a.m.

The site is San Fernando Blvd. and Valencia Ave. The charges Moreno faces are 22210 PC and possession of a controlled substance.

Abraham Merida Ramos lives in Los Angeles and was arrested at Buena Vista St. and Olive Ave.

The time is 3:30 a.m. and the charge Ramos faces is being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Burbank retail worker Joseph Reynolds was taken into custody at the Extended Stay and the time is 9:30 a.m.

The charges are 4708 PC – petty theft – 853.7 PC – possession of a controlled substance and warrants.

Darrius Lorenzo Wade is a Los Angeles resident and is a delivery driver. Wade was picked up at Wilton St. and Van Ness Ave. and the charge is grand theft. It took place at 11:30 a.m.

La Crescenta teacher Abeer Abdulahad was handcuffed at 200 East Cypress Ave. [Macy’s] and the time is 4:30 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Jessica Danielle Floria lives in Brooklyn, New York, and is a student. Floria was nabbed at 3425 West Olive Ave. and the time is 6:00 p.m. The charge is trespassing.

Reseda student Angel Bustos Santillian was handcuffed at Empire Ave. and Valpreda St. It occurred at 6:40 p.m.

The charges are giving false information to a police officer – resisting arrest and robbery.

Ashton Dicke lives in Burbank and is an entertainer. Dicke was taken into custody at San Fernando Blvd. and Grismer Ave.

The time is 11:30 p.m. The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug – driving while under the influence of .08 or above and possession of heroin/cocaine.

On Tuesday, October 5, Jordan Cary Welsh, a Burbank resident was arrested at 322 Avon St.

The time is 9:05 a.m. and the charge Welsh faces is being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Horacio Hernandez is a Los Angeles cook and was taken into custody at 10950 Sherman Way.

It happened at 11:30 p.m. The charge Hernandez faces is being in possession of drug paraphernalia.

Travis Arnoldo Cardenas lives in Burbank and works in a labor union. Cardenas was nabbed at 1122 North Lamer St.

The charges are being in possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of drug paraphernalia – 23111 VC and warrants. It took place at 12:20 p.m.

Stephen Tibor Vanda is unemployed and is a Burbank resident. Vanda was handcuffed at Screenland Drive and Burbank Blvd.

The time is 1:30 p.m. The charges include robbery – resisting arrest – vandalism and a warrant.

Pico Rivera construction worker Erik Fernando Garcia was apprehended at the 15 freeway and Osborne St.

It took place at 2:30 p.m. and the charges are 4573 PC – 10852 VC – being in possession of a controlled substance and driving with a suspended or revoked license.

Macieo Marquise Fisher is a farmer and a Los Angeles resident. Fisher was taken into custody at 3500 West Magnolia Blvd.

The arrest occurred at 7:00 p.m. The charges are robbery – burglary – petty theft and warrants.

Jeremiah Isaac Dib is a Los Angeles student and was apprehended at the same location and the time is 7:40 p.m.

The charges include grand theft and driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or rug.

On Monday, October 4, Jason Moscato, who lives in Burbank was arrested at 9:35 a.m.

The location of the apprehension is 955 Hollywood Way and the charges are possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

North Hollywood construction worker Jose Del Rio was taken into custody at 10950 Sherman Way and the time is 9:45 a.m.

The charges are petty theft – possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia – 450 PC – driving with a suspended or revoked license and warrants.

Marielyn Bryan Hernandez is a North Hollywood caregiver and was handcuffed at 2900 North San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 8:20 p.m.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance – driving while under the influence of .08 or above – petty theft and warrants.

Erin Bello Avanesian lives in Glendale and was nabbed at the same site and at the same time.

The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of a controlled substance and a warrant.



