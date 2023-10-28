Burbank Police Log: October 9 – October 15

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2023. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.

It’s reassuring that the Burbank police department is never off duty and on Sunday, October 15, Jannina Campos, who is a Burbank cashier was nabbed at 511 North Hollywood Way and the time is 00:06 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – petty theft – possession of heroin/cocaine – being under the influence of a controlled substance and warrants.

Silvestre Lopez lives in North Hollywood and works in the assembly and was arrested at Burbank Blvd. and the 5-freeway overpass.

The time is 2:01 a.m. and the charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Daniel Emilov Milev lives in Northridge and is a welder and was picked up at Thornton Ave. and Ontario Ave. and the time is 9:20 a.m. The charges are identity theft – evading a police officer and warrants.

Wesley Lynn Dearneal works in aerospace and lives in Burbank and was taken into custody at Burbank Blvd. and Victory Blvd. and the time is 3:10 p.m. The charge is 1551 (A) of the state penal code.

Timaya Archie Murphy is an employee of Postmates and is a los Angeles resident and was apprehended at 200 East Magnolia Blvd. The time is 7:24 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Los Angeles resident Harut Torosyan is a mechanic and was pinched at Hollywood Way and Victory Blvd. It took place at 8:27 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – identity theft – possession of a firearm by a felon – possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of a controlled substance while in possession of a firearm and resisting arrest.

On Saturday, October 14, De Sean Victor Lino, a Los Angeles resident who works as a plane fueler was arrested at First St. and Cypress Ave.

It took place at 00:47 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Falynn Marie Rodriguez lives in Wyandanch, New York, and is a stripper and was nabbed at 25 East Alameda Ave. The time is 2:00 a.m.

The charges are receiving stolen property – being under the influence of a controlled substance without a prescription and a warrant.

Marvin Arturo Monterrosa is a construction worker, and a Toluca Lake resident was picked up at 3:04 a.m. The location is 301 North Pass Ave. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and receiving stolen property.

Luis Fernando Jiminez Guevara is a Burbank designer and was pinched at Hollywood Way and Thornton Ave. It happened at 2:56 a.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

Hollywood delivery driver Walter Andrew Harrsch III was apprehended at Buena Vista St. and Chandler Blvd. and the time is 6:50 a.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Nikolay Susoev is an Uber driver and was nabbed after being charged with domestic battery and the time is 11:20 a.m.

Samvel Oganesyan is a business owner and a North Hollywood resident and was apprehended at Third St. and Cypress Ave. The time is 1:14 p.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

Savana Nicolette Capra is a Simi Valley label maker and was arrested at 1601 North Victory Place. The time is 3:15 p.m. The charges are identity theft – possession of a controlled substance and petty theft.

Peter Butrus lives in Burbank and is a night auditor and was taken into custody at Glenoaks Blvd. and Cohasset St. The time is 7:56 p.m. The charges are driving without a license and possession of a controlled substance.

Van Nuys painter Mitchell Bouzab was taken into custody at Victory Blvd. and Elm Ave. The time is 9:11 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and possession of tear gas.

Jose Sergio Meraz lives in Burbank and is a car wash owner and was nabbed at 2228 North Fairview St. and the time is 11:10 p.m. The charges are making criminal threats and possession of a controlled substance.

On Friday, October 13, Gustavo Perez Castro, who resides in Pasadena and is a civil engineer was apprehended at Harvard Road and Third St. The time is 00:54 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Johnny Silva is a Sun Valley construction worker and was taken into custody at 256 West Verdugo Ave. It took place at 10:45 a.m. The charges are assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm and 3056 PC.

Melissa Marquez is a clerk and a Los Angeles resident and was handcuffed at 1021 San Gabriel Ave. The time is 11:00 a.m. The charge is possession of heroin/cocaine.

Burbank resident Jamie Perez was nabbed at Olive Ave. and Verdugo Ave. The charge is disorderly conduct. It took place at 12:45 p.m.

Michael Dave Blumenthal lives in Sun Valley and is a chef and was picked up at 1351 North Victory Place. It happened at 5:10 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of burglary tools – misappropriation of lost property and receiving stolen property.

Trevor Ryan Klein lives in West Hollywood and works with cannabis and was handcuffed at 1601 North Victory Place. It occurred at 8:44 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Canoga Park resident Hugo Alexander Castrellon was apprehended at 2500 North Hollywood Way. The time is 10:00 p.m. The charge is trespassing.

On Thursday, October 12, Rosselinni De Jesus Rogel, who lives in Burbank and is a photographer was nabbed at 1424 North Buena Vista St. and the time is 3:08 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Kevin Todd Langston is self-employed and a Burbank resident and was taken into custody at 316 South Lomita St. The time is 10:45 a.m. The charges are being a public nuisance and 5-3-109 (A) public.

Van nuys resident Aaron Jacob Moore is unemployed and was arrested at San Fernando Blvd. and Walnut Ave. and the time is 11:55 a.m. The charges are battery – trespassing and a warrant.

Robert Caffey is a construction worker and a Burbank resident and was apprehended at 1:33 p.m. The charges are brandishing a deadly weapon other than a firearm – making criminal threats and a warrant.

Travis Vickers is a Los Angeles street performer and was taken into custody at 1800 Empire Ave. The time is 12:30 p.m.

The charges are resisting arrest – possession of a controlled substance – petty theft – being under the influence of a controlled substance without a prescription and warrants.

Gustavo Hernandez Hilarion lives in Winnetka and is a construction worker and was picked up at 1524 North Frederic St. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and the time is 11:55 p.m.

On Wednesday, October 11, Christian David Del Angel, who is a Burbank associate was arrested at 7:15 a.m. The charge is attempted murder.

Donyae Ayren Everage lives in Los Angeles and is a representative and was taken into custody at 7:30 a.m. The charges are petty theft – resisting arrest and warrants. The site is Sparks St. and Victory Blvd.

Steve Shannon is unemployed and a Los Angeles resident and was picked up at Griffith Park Drive and Burbank Blvd. and the time is 7:30 a.m.

The charges are petty theft – possession of a controlled substance – resisting arrest – robbery and a warrant.

Yolanda Murrell Parker is a Los Angeles student and was arrested at Glenoaks Blvd. and Providencia Ave. and the time is 9:57 a.m. The charge is battery and warrants.

Erik Cervantes is an engineer and a Thousand Oaks resident and was handcuffed at 200 North Third St. The charge is disturbing the peace and a warrant. It took place at 2:35 p.m.

Burbank resident Andrew Edgar Mendias is a track operator and was pinched at 3525 West Victory Blvd. The time is 2:35 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Richard Diaz Jr. lives in Venice and is employed as a server and was cuffed at 9:30 p.m. The location is 2500 West Victory Blvd.

The charges are conspiracy to commit a felony – possession of heroin/cocaine – forgery – violating probation – petty theft – bringing contraband into a jail or prison – arson – identity theft and warrants.

Daniel Toscano is unemployed and a resident of North Hollywood and was taken into custody at 1800 West Empire Ave. and the time is 11:11 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – petty theft and a warrant.

On Tuesday, October 10, Andre Grigorian, who lives in La Crescenta and is a financial analyst was pinched at Keystone St. and Burbank Blvd. and the time is 00:15 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Inessa Gharibyan is a Burbank artist and was picked up after being charged with spousal abuse. It took place at 2:45 a.m.

Lejon Richard Lindsey Jr. lives in Carson and is a driver and was handcuffed at the Empire Center. The charge is burglary. It took place at 4:10 a.m.

Mohave Valley resident Kevin Nathan Aide is a construction worker and was apprehended at 1521 North Victory Place and the time is 8:00 a.m. The charges are identity theft – joyriding and a warrant.

Brandon Waine Faulkner lives in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and was nabbed at 11:30 a.m. The charge is domestic battery.

Kevin Ipouck is an Uber driver and a Los Angeles resident and was cuffed at 236 East 58th St. The charges are robbery – grand theft and a violation.

Jason Lee Gann is a Los Angeles construction worker and was arrested at 12:55 p.m. The charges are arson – possession of a controlled substance and vandalism with $400 or more. It took place at Burbank Blvd. and San Fernando Blvd.

Pablo Dean Chavez lives in Los Angeles and is a CEO and was taken into custody at 200 North Third St. It took place at 7:00 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and 3056 PC.

Los Angeles caretaker Manuel Rodriguez was nabbed at Riverside Drive and Sparks St. The time is 9:50 p.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Ahahi Suarez is a babysitter and a Los Angeles resident and was taken into custody at San Fernando Blvd. and Alameda Ave. The charges are possession of burglary tools and receiving stolen property. It took place at 10:15 p.m.

On Monday, October 9, Tosh Eagle Ledesma Boyd, who resides in North Hollywood and is a mechanic was apprehended at 2900 San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 3:36 a.m. The charges are possession of burglary tools and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Maria Isela Orozco lives in Montebello and was nabbed at Verdugo Ave. and IKEA Way and the time is 1:37 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Burbank resident Raul Bueno was pinched at 40 East Verdugo Ave. and the time is 1:10 a.m. The charges are resisting an executive officer – assault with force likely to produce great bodily harm – violating probation and a warrant.

Levon Erik Magoyan is employed in sales and lives in Burbank and was nabbed at 200 East Cypress Ave. The time is 2:05 a.m. The charge is petty theft.

William Francis Rasmussen is a forklift driver and resides in Sun Valley and was arrested at 1800 West Empire Ave. and the time is 6:30 p.m. The charges are possession of a dagger – possession of heroin/cocaine – resisting arrest and petty theft.

Derich Christian Hentze is a Los Angeles painter and was picked up at San Fernando Blvd. and Grismer Ave. and it took place at 7:25 p.m.

The charges are petty theft – possession of a controlled substance – violating probation and a warrant.

Hamlet Avetisyan is a driver and a resident of Burbank and was nabbed at 1025 North Lincoln St. and the time is 9:56 p.m. The charge is possession of heroin/cocaine.

Yezenya Fuentes is a Burbank nurse and was taken into custody after being charged with spousal abuse. It happened at 11:00 p.m.