Burbank Police Log: September 11 – September 17

Efficient and hard-working, the Burbank police department made its rounds and on Sunday, September 17, Jean Carlo Rene Gonzalez, who lives in Burbank and is a construction worker was pinched after being charged with spousal abuse – resisting arrest – contempt of court – driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and warrants. The time is 1:16 a.m.

Sarp Nalbandyan lives in Burbank and is a cook and was arrested at Olive Ave. and Fifth St. The time is 4:35 a.m. The charges are possession of ninja stars and possession of brass knuckles.

Larry Linda works in lighting and resides in Burbank and was nabbed at 2305 North Naomi St. The time is 10:30 a.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Alberto Garcia is a Burbank construction worker and was taken into custody at 277 East Santa Anita Ave. The charge is assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm. It took place at 9:48 a.m.

Evaristo Sourdis is employed in technical support and lives in Burbank and was apprehended at 900 East San Jose Ave. The charges are contempt of court twice – resisting an executive officer and a warrant. The time is 3:30 p.m.

Shant Sarkis Shengidian is a Los Angeles repairman and was taken into custody at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 9:30 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of methamphetamines for sale and identity theft.

Beverly Hills investor Matthew Thomas Castellucci was handcuffed at San Fernando Blvd. and Scott Road and the time is 10:25 p.m. The charges are possession of Xanax and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Robert Sturgeon lives in Los Angeles and was apprehended at San Fernando Blvd. and Elmwood Ave. and the time is 11:00 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Mark Alvin Morey is unemployed and a Los Angeles resident and was picked up at Olive Ave. and Victory Blvd. It took place at 11:46 p.m. The charges are disorderly conduct – petty theft and warrants.

On Saturday, September 16, Raul Jaime, who lives in North Hollywood and is employed in sales was arrested at Olive Ave. and First St.

The time is 1:04 a.m. The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

Abraham S. Martin Ramirez lives in Pasadena and is a construction worker and was nabbed at Buena Vista St. and Victory Blvd. and the time is 2:32 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

John Phillip Osorio Hernandez is a Burbank cook and was cuffed at Verdugo Ave. and Rosemary Lane and the time is 4:25 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Los Angeles construction worker Justin Horwat was apprehended at 1800 Victory Place [Walmart] and the time is 9:46 a.m. The charge is possession of heroin/cocaine.

Ricardo Velasquez is an electrician and lives in Northridge and was taken into custody at Alameda Ave. and Victory Blvd. and the time is 12:37 p.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Rose Lisbette Rodriguez is a Los Angeles cashier and was arrested at 1800 Empire Ave. and the time is 1:20 p.m. The charges are petty theft and driving with a suspended or revoked license.

San Jose construction worker Robert Takieh Amir was pinched at 4:23 p.m. and the charge is burglary and a warrant. The site is Ralphs.

Los Angeles resident Adrian Aguiniga is a construction worker and was nabbed at 125 North Keystone St. and the time is 6:00 p.m.

The charges are identity theft – possession of a controlled substance – false impersonation – violating probation – trespassing and warrants.

Monique Apodaca lives in Rowland Heights and was apprehended at the same site and the same time. The charges are identity theft – violating probation and a warrant.

Burbank resident Vage Keshishyan is employed as a nurse and was handcuffed at 1814 Grismer Ave. and the time is 9:45 p.m. The charges are evading the police – possession of a controlled substance and warrants.

Shawn Ellis lives in Redondo Beach and is an electrician and was picked up at Riverside Drive and Warner Blvd. and the time is 11:35 p.m. The charge is misdemeanor hit and run.

On Friday, September 15, Armen Baregamian, who lives in Burbank was picked up at 3:20 a.m. The charges are speeding – possession of a controlled substance and possession of heroin/cocaine. The location is Glenwood Place and Alameda Ave.

Sevak Mesrobian lives in Bakersfield and is a construction worker and was handcuffed at Alameda Ave. and Glenwood Place and the time is 3:15 a.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Leonard John Leum is a youth counselor and is a Los Angeles resident and was nabbed at 501 South Buena Vista St. and the time is 10:35 a.m. The charge is trespassing.

Burbank resident Christian Kyle Siniard works in Kraft Services and was arrested after being charged with elder abuse – making criminal threats – driving while under the influence with .08 or above and a warrant. The time is 12:45 p.m.

Angela Maria Martinez lives in Sylmar and is unemployed and was handcuffed at 1321 North Edison Blvd. and the time is 4:20 p.m.

The charges are trespassing – battery – vandalism with $400 or more and misappropriation of lost property.

Burbank salesman David Michael Wilkins was apprehended at 510 South Victory Blvd. It took place at 6:53 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

On Thursday, September 14, Jamie Eugene Miles, an actor who resides in Burbank was apprehended at 235 North Valley St. The time is 8:15 a.m. The charges are identity theft and forgery.

Cordarius Cantrell Miles is a Burbank singer and was nabbed at the same time and the same location and the charges are the same.

Burbank resident Robert Lee Miles Jr. was taken into custody at the same site and at the same time. The charges are identity theft – forgery and burglary.

Hugo Garcia is employed in security and resides in Burbank and was pinched at Hollywood Way and Pacific Ave. The time is 8:20 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Dellita Johnson is a Burbank resident and works in senior care and was cuffed at 11:00 a.m. The charge is elder abuse.

Juan Jose Canchola is a packer and a resident of Glendale and was arrested at San Fernando Blvd. and Providencia Ave. It took place 4:40 p.m. The charge is contempt of court.

Sun Valley resident Cesar Dominguez was picked up at Glenoaks Blvd. and Cohasset St. and the time is 8:26 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

On Wednesday, September 13, Dali Eluard Acosta, who is unemployed, and a North Hills resident was picked up at 14325 Delano St. The time is 1:20 a.m. The charges are grand theft – organized retail theft and a warrant.

Jose Zhune is a Los Angeles salesman and was taken into custody at Thornton Ave. and Ontario Ave. It took place at 3:05 a.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Samuel Arid Dominguez Sanchez is a cook and was nabbed at 200 East Cypress Ave. It happened at 3:45 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – possession of heroin/cocaine and petty theft.

Los Angeles resident Chawn Laurence Robinson is in the military and was handcuffed at 501 South Buena Vista St. and the time is 8:21 p.m. The charge is trespassing.

Eric Armando Flores is a student and a North Hollywood resident and was pinched at Burbank Blvd. and Victory Blvd. and the time is 9:55 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Huntington Park resident Sara Esmeralda Bravo Tejeda was apprehended at San Fernando Blvd. and Buena Vista St. and the time is 11:44 p.m. The charges are identity theft – possession of a controlled substance and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Vahe Shahbazian lives in Sun Valley and is an air conditioning technician and was handcuffed at 525 North Buena Vista St. The time is 11:35 p.m. The charges are driving while under the influence of drugs and possession of heroin/cocaine.

On Tuesday, September 12, Paul Gonzalez, who lives in Baldwin Park and is an electrician was taken into custody at 3:05 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and driving with a suspended or revoked license.

Edvard Bagumyan is a Sunland machinist and was nabbed at San Fernando Blvd. and Grismer Ave. and the time is 5:02 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest.

Richard Bribo is a Burbank physical therapist and was arrested at 358 West Alameda Ave. It happened at 5:55 a.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Luring Tygre Paialii is a Lancaster truck driver and was taken into custody at 1:34 p.m. The charge is resisting an executive officer. The location is 211 West Orange Grove Ave.

Omar Alvarenga is a foreman and a Burbank resident and was nabbed at 7:57 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – trespassing twice and a warrant. The site is 1112 Catalina St.

Vicknesh Alitatanesha Salmon lives in Palmdale and is employed as a cashier and was taken into custody at 1301 North Victory Place. The time is 9:32 p.m. The charge is grand theft.

Yeayo Altanae Russell is unemployed and a Palmdale resident and was pinched at the same site and the same time. The charges are grand theft – resisting arrest and probation violation.

Janet Marie McCree lives in Canyon Country and was arrested at Alameda Ave. and Maple St. and the time is 10:18 p.m. The charges are resisting arrest and assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm.

Laura Kittiko lives in Burbank and was apprehended at 1422 West Riverside Drive and the time is 11:00 p.m. The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving under the influence with .08 or above.

On Monday, September 11, Lilit Vardumyan, a Burbank hair stylist was handcuffed at Hollywood Way and Burbank Blvd. The time is 2:20 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and destroying or concealing evidence.

Gevork Akopyan lives in Van Nuys and was arrested at 3106 North Naomi St. and the time is 2:29 a.m. The charges are possession of burglary tools – possession of heroin/cocaine – receiving stolen property and speeding.

Burbank resident Joshua Nguyen is a shoe salesman and was nabbed at 5:30 a.m. The charges are spousal abuse – possession of a controlled substance for sale and identity theft.

Karen Kate Wong lives in Chatsworth and is employed as a barista and was cuffed at Thornton Ave. and Brighton St. It took place at 11:00 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and petty theft.

Jesse Junior Mendoza is an Arcadia painter and was apprehended at Rolling Ridge and Bryce Canyon. It happened at 3:15 p.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug – burglary – driving without a license and warrants.

Vahe Minasyan is a Tujunga air conditioning technician and was picked up at 7:55 p.m. The location is Target and the charge is grand theft.

Janae Nicole Porfilio lives in Reseda and is a personal trainer and was pinched after being charged with domestic battery. The time is 10:00 p.m.