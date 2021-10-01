Burbank Police Log: September 13 – September 19

Burbank is a safe and secure city because of the diligent men and women in blue.



Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2020. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.

myBurbank.com will be glad to redact your name upon request. Please click HERE. You MUST include your name as it appears and the exact date that it appeared. Give us 1 to 5 days to redact.

Being prepared for any situation is vital for every man and woman in the Burbank police department.

This means they are ready to make an arrest if it’s needed and on Sunday, September 19, Octavio Carlos Tapia, who lives in Sun Valley and is employed in stocks was nabbed at 3:30 a.m.

The site of the arrest is Lake St. and Santa Anita Ave. and the charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

Javier Escobedo works in maintenance, is a resident of North Hollywood and was picked up at 1301 North Victory Place. The time is 10:15 a.m. and the charge is possession of heroin/cocaine.

Zorik Moradian is a Glendale driver and was nabbed at Vanowen St. and Fairview St.

The time is 4:45 p.m. and the charges are possession of a controlled substance – 4462.5 of the state vehicle code and a warrant.

Gevorg Arakelyan is a Tujunga construction worker and was taken into custody at Vanowen St. and Frederic St.

It happened at 4:45 p.m. and the charges are possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – 4601.2 (A) VC – 3056 of the state penal code and warrants.

Narek Torosian lives in Panorama City and was arrested at 2627 Hollywood Way. The time of the arrest is 9:10 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Leon Paul Dupree is employed as a computer engineer and is a Los Angeles resident.

Dupree was handcuffed at the 5 south freeway and Empire Ave. and the time is 11:38 p.m.

The charges Dupree faces are being in possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Saturday, September 18, Cesar Roberto Ortiz, a Sylmar landscaper was arrested at Third St. and Grinnell Drive.

The charge Ortiz faces is being in possession of nitrous oxide and the time is 00:30 p.m.

Enrique Esquivel lives in San Fernando and is an assistant superintendent. Esquivel was nabbed at the same site and at the same time.

The charges are being in possession of nitrous oxide – driving with a suspended or revoked license and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Ashley Esquivel is a student and is a resident of San Fernando. Esquivel was cuffed at Third St. and Harvard Road. The time is 00:06 a.m.

The charge is possession of heroin/cocaine and being in possession of nitrous oxide.

Melina Licea lives in Los Angeles and was picked up at 5019 East Third St. and it happened at 3:15. a.m. The charge is vandalism and a warrant.

Eileen Bernice Lemish is a resident of Las Vegas and was apprehended at Magnolia Blvd. and San Fernando Road.

It happened at 3:15 a.m. and the charge Lemish faces is disorderly conduct.

Burbank resident Kathryn Louise Courtney was nabbed at Magnolia Blvd. and First St. and the charge is the same. The time is 3:24 a.m.

Pasadena event coordinator Jessica Pollard was handcuffed at 4:10 a.m. and the location is Verdugo Ave. and Seventh St.

The charge Pollard faces is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Leonardo Palomino Hernandez lives in North Hollywood and was taken into custody at 710 East Verdugo Ave.

It occurred at 4:45 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

North Hollywood cook Jeffrey Lee Wolfe was handcuffed at Clark Ave. and Rosemary Lane.

The charge is being under the influence of a controlled substance. The time is 12:25 p.m.

Timothy Kelly Frost lives in Burbank and is employed as a handyman. Frost was nabbed at 1510 North Pass Ave. It took place at 10:00 p.m. and the charge is 3455 (A) PC.

Sun Valley resident Oleg Dombrovsky was picked up at 5 South Empire Ave. and the time is 9:30 p.m.

The charges Dombrovsky faces are being in possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Oswaldo Valdivia is a Los Angeles construction worker and was arrested at 11:48 p.m. The location is Hollywood Way and Winona Ave.

The charges Valdivia faces include possession of a controlled substance – possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Friday, September 17, Annette Edwards, a North Hollywood resident and retail employee was picked up at 1723 North Pass Ave.

The charges Edwards faces are disorderly conduct and vandalism. It took place at 00:45 a.m.

Jose Garcia Villareal is a Pacoima construction worker and was arrested at Verdugo Ave. and Lake St.

It happened at 3:40 a.m. The charges are burglary – possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

San Fernando landscaper Oscar Eduardo Murillo was cuffed at the same site and at the same time.

The charges are burglary – possession of stolen property and possession of a controlled substance.

Liam Fregozo Chavira works as a grip and is a Santa Clarita resident. Chavira was arrested at 2200 Empire Ave.

The time is 6:30 a.m. The charges include possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Christopher James Jansen is employed in construction and was taken into custody at 301 North Pass Ave.

The time is 7:20 a.m. and the charges are petty theft – possession of stolen property – 459.5 (A) PC – forgery – 640 PC – possession of drug paraphernalia – being under the influence of a controlled substance and warrants.

Christopher Whorton is a Burbank chef and was arrested at Vons. The time is 7:30 a.m.

The charges are petty theft – 640 PC – possession of drug paraphernalia and warrants.

Anthony Flores is unemployed and is a resident of North Hollywood. Flores was handcuffed at Verdugo Ave. and Kenwood St.

The time is 6:40 p.m. The charges are being in possession of stolen property – possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Sun Valley salesman Chad Christopher Everett was handcuffed at 1500 East Walnut Ave.

The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and the time is 6:25 p.m.

Cordell Allen Shear is disabled and a Burbank resident. Shear was arrested at Burbank Blvd. and Avon St. The time is 11:40 p.m. and the charge is vandalism with $400 or more.

On Thursday, September 16, Afo Markarian, a Sun Valley welder was apprehended at 1:10 a.m. and the site is San Fernando Blvd. and Alameda Ave.

The charges are 11375 (A) of the state health and safety code and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sarah Ann Brandes lives in Los Angeles, is employed as a camera operator assistant and was nabbed at Buena Vista St. and Magnolia Blvd.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence of .08 or above. It occurred at 1:22 a.m.

Julio Alfredo Cesar Flores is a Burbank student and was picked up at Buena Vista St. and Verdugo Ave.

It happened at 2:05 a.m. and the charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

April Bey is a Burbank professor and was taken into custody after being charged with domestic battery and the time is 9:08 a.m.

David Michael Swindle is a Burbank writer and was cuffed after being charged with domestic battery and the time is the same.

Miguel Angel Serrano is employed as a cement finisher and is a resident of Burbank.

Serrano was apprehended at 2247 North Buena Vista St. and the time is 2:10 p.m. The charge is 273.6 PC.

Los Angeles resident Jacob Moscato was handcuffed at Grismer Ave. and Bonita Ave.

It happened at 2:20 p.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Joy Antonette Nowak is disabled and lives in North Hollywood. Nowak was taken into custody at 200 North Third St. and Burbank Blvd.

The time is 5:30 p.m. and the charges are battery on a police officer – vandalism and warrants.

Anush Bagdzhadzhyan is a resident of Glendale and was arrested at 6:00 p.m. The charges are 69 PC and battery.

Timothy Christian Williams lives in Venice and is a community ambassador. Williams was nabbed at 345 East Santa Anita Ave. and the time is 10:12 p.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

Natalie Talia Schneider lives in Los Angeles and works in social security. Schneider was arrested at Clark Ave. and Orchard Drive and the time is 10:00 p.m.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine – resisting arrest – elder or dependent adult abuse and warrants.

Juan Salas Moreno is a cement worker and lives in Los Angeles. Moreno was handcuffed at Victory Blvd. and Isabel St. and the time is 11:30 p.m. The charge is arson.

Los Angeles resident James Nelson Winston Brown was picked up at 11:44 p.m. and the charges are petty theft and possession of stolen property.

On Wednesday, September 15, Jose Alejandro Pineda, who is unemployed and a resident of North Hollywood was taken into custody at 510 North Victory Blvd.

It took place at 4:40 a.m. The charge Pineda faces is being in possession of a controlled substance and warrants.

On Tuesday, September 14, Derek Michael Knight, a Canyon Country laborer was arrested at Sixth St. and Cedar Ave. It happened at 3:00 a.m. The charge is burglary.

Louis Brian Rogers, who works as a pool technician was nabbed at the same site and at the same time.

The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia – giving false information to a police officer – burglary and warrants.

River Sage Edwards lives in Acton and is unemployed. Edwards was taken into custody at the same location and the same time.

The charges Edwards faces are identity theft – burglary – being in possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant.

Jaffer Ali Khmani is retired, a resident of Burbank and was apprehended after being charged with domestic battery. The time is 7:25 a.m.

Whittier handyman Alexander Thomas Murillo was picked up at 1200 South Flower St. and it happened at 2:30 p.m.

The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of a controlled substance and a warrant.

Alfredo Augusto Castro Sanchez is a Laguna Niguel student and was nabbed at Sarah St. and Clybourn Ave.

The charges are 466 PC and possession of heroin/cocaine. The time of the arrest is 9:55 p.m.

Brianna Marie Tinsley works at the YMCA and is a Burbank resident. Tinsley was handcuffed at Alameda Ave. and Griffith Park Drive.

The time is 10:15 p.m. The charges are being in possession of a controlled substance and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Brandon Scott Bruno is a Burbank project manager and was handcuffed at 11:45 p.m.

The charges are vandalism of $400 or more and driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug. The arrest site is Victory Blvd. and Niagara St.

On Monday, September 13, Russell Hernandez, an unemployed resident of Burbank was taken into custody at 1:00 a.m.

The site is Alameda Ave. and Victory Blvd. The charges Hernandez faces are 10852 VC – giving false information to a police officer – battery and a warrant.

Pasadena music artist David Siodia Soto was arrested at Alameda Ave. and Olive Ave. The charge is vandalism with $400 or more and the time is 11:30 a.m.

Almara Tahmasiansavaraani is a Burbank resident and is a program associate and was apprehended at 2:55 p.m.

The charges are spousal abuse and assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm.

North Hollywood cashier Destiny Garcia Iniguez was picked up at 201 West Alameda Ave.

The time is 5:00 p.m. The charges are robbery – driving while under the influence with .08 or above – driving with a suspended or revoked license and warrants.

Aldo E. Leon is a construction worker and resides in Los Angeles. Leon was nabbed at 201 Front St.

The charges Leon faces include 4573 PC – possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of drug paraphernalia and 3000.08 (C) PC. The time is 8:40 p.m.

Sylmar resident Erick Rocha is a metal worker and was arrested at 14759 Rex St. and the time is 10:20 p.m. The charge is robbery.